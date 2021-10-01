Florida Residents Can Purchase New Disney Weekday Magic Ticket

Walt Disney World introduced a new discount ticket promotion for Florida residents this morning, but just like the offer that started at Disneyland last week, this is a weekdays-only offer with some significant fine print.



Florida residents can purchase a new Disney Weekday Magic ticket starting January 11. MousePlanet file photo.

Florida residents can visit the Walt Disney World theme parks two, three or four weekdays before April 7, 2022 for as little as $149 using a new Disney Weekday Magic ticket that goes on sale Tuesday, January 11. Visitors can also upgrade the ticket by adding park hopping, Disney Genie+ service, and / or water parks and sports options to the ticket at the time of purchase.

The ticket is available from our travel partner Get Away Today, and will also be sold on the Walt Disney World website. There are some important terms and conditions, so be sure to pay close attention to details before you purchase.

Disney Weekday Magic Ticket

The Florida Resident Ticket is valid for theme park admission up to four weekdays between January 11 and April 7, 2022. The ticket is blocked out March 14-18, 2022. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you must make a theme park reservation for each day you plan to visit. This ticket is valid only Mondays through Fridays, and weekends are not included.

Ticket Price (tax not included) 2-day base ticket $149 3-day base ticket $179 4-day base ticket $199 Disney Genie+ add-on $15 per day, per ticket Park Hopper add-on $35 per ticket Water Park & Sports add-on $30 per ticket Park Hopper Plus add-on

(combines the Park Hopper and Water Park & Sports add-ons) $50 per ticket

Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park and pay the $15 daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days.



The Disney Weekday Magic ticket is valid during the 2022 Epcot Festival of the Arts. MousePlanet file photo.

There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on January 11 and wait until April 7 to use the remaining admission(s). However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. (Water parks do not require a reservation at this time) Disney states that proof of Florida residency is required for purchase and admission.

This offer period covers the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts event, which kicks off this Friday, January 14 and runs through February 21, 2022. Of course, Walt Disney World is just months into its 18-month celebration of the Magic Kingdom's 50th anniversary, with new entertainment offerings at all four theme parks.



Typhoon Lagoon has reopened at Walt Disney World, while Blizzard Beach remains closed. MousePlanet file photo.

Disney also last week reopened the Typhoon Lagoon water park, which may entice some to stay an extra day and add the Water Park & Sports option. Be sure to crunch the numbers before you do this – you may find it better to just purchase a one-day water park ticket rather than using a theme park day to also try to get in a water park visit.