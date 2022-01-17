Disneyland Resort Update for January 24–30, 2022

Lunar New Year Festival kicks off at Disney California Adventure

Disney California Adventure celebrates the Year of the Tiger with the return of the popular Lunar New Year Festival, now through February 13, 2022.

Our Todd Pickering was on hand for opening day of the Festival, and shared his impressions of the popular event with our readers via Instagram and Facebook all day Friday. We've included a few highlights below.

Are you following along MousePlanet on Instagram with our @toddapickering at Disney California Adventure? He's there as invited media for the start of the @Disneyland celebration of #LunarNewYear.



Mulan waves from her new float in the Lunar New Year Procession at at Disney California Adventure. Photo by Todd Pickering.

Tigger is naturally the mascot character for the Festival, and he leads off "Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession" this year. Mulan and Mushu follow behind, on a new float featuring traditional drummers. The procession starts at the parade gate near Paradise Garden Grill and makes its way to the The Little Mermaid – Ariel's Undersea Adventure, where it makes a loop around the Pixar Pier pylon and returns back to the start. Todd notes that the procession doesn't make a performance stop this year, and so recommends watching the parade from near the Little Mermaid attraction to get the most viewing time.

Todd also mentions that, at least on opening day, the lines for the four Festival Marketplace booths extended out into the performance corridor, which caused extra congestion as cast members tried to clear the route before each procession.



The Lunar New Year Festival runs January 21 to February 13, 2022 at Disney California Adventure. Photo by Todd Pickering.

Food is a highlight of the festival, and Disney's chefs have added a number of new dishes to a menu of returning favorites. In addition to the four Lunar New Year Marketplace booths, there are Lunar New Year dishes offered at the Paradise Gardens Grill, Lucky Fortune Cookery, and a handful of carts in Paradise Gardens.

Visitors to Disney California Adventure can purchase a Sip and Savor Pass for the Lunar New Year Festival, offering six tasting portions of selected food and beverage items from participating locations. See the next item for our breakdown of the value of this pass for the 2022 event.



The Mulan bamboo sipper cup is available at several locations during the Lunar New Year Festival. Photo by Todd Pickering.

Regardless of how you pay for your dishes, Todd says there are some must-try items on the 2022 menu. His favorite were the Spicy Pork Dandan Noodles from Longevity Noodle Co, which he said as "so simple but also quite spicy." He also liked the plant-based Impossible™ Lion's Head Meatballs from Red Dragon Spice Traders, and the Beef Bulgogi Short Rib and Shrimp Fried Rice from Lucky 8 Lantern.

Todd experienced a repeat of a problem that has plagued past DCA festivals, in that the booths simply couldn't keep up with the demand for their menu items. None of the food is actually prepared inside the four marketplace booths, but is cooked in a nearby kitchen and delivered to the booths to be plated and served. Todd found that several of the items he wanted to try were sold out on his first attempt, and he had to wait for the location to receive more provisions.



The whole fried fish dish is back at Paradise Garden Grill for the Lunar New Year celebration. Photo by Todd Pickering.

This is especially frustrating if you take advantage of the option that lets you order dishes from any Festival Marketplace at any other Marketplace booth. The idea is that you can save time by only standing in line once to order. You then show your paid receipt at the other booths to pick up your dishes when you're ready for them. Unfortunately, if they run out of your dish before you arrive, your only option is to wait or take a refund.

Our recommendation is to pay as you go, and pick it up immediately.

Todd answers your questions about the Lunar New Year in this video on Instagram.



Todd poses at the Magic Key holder photo spot in Pixar Pier. Photo by Todd Pickering.

We'd say skip the Sip and Savor pass

Visitors to Disney California Adventure can purchase a Sip and Savor Pass for the Lunar New Year Festival, offering six tasting portions of selected food and beverage items from participating locations.

The "Sip and Savor Pass" is $43 to the general public (average $7.16 per dish), and $40 to Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders (average $6.67 per dish). Because sales tax isn't applied to the price of the Sip and Savor Pass but is to the food items, you also get an 8 percent advantage when you use the pass because you aren't paying sales tax.

The passport itself is a plastic credential with six snap-off tabs, strung on a lanyard. Magic Key holders receive a themed lanyard on their version.

If you're a Magic Key holder and use all six tabs to purchase one each of the six most expensive items at the Festival, at best you save $7.25 (plus tax) compared to paying cash. A day guest can save at most $4.25 plus tax. You "save" every time you use a tab for an item that sells for $7.00 or more, but every $5 dessert or $6 non-alcoholic beverage you buy with a tab eats into that savings.

We tend to go back and forth about whether the Sip and Savor Pass is a value, and for this event we feel you might be better served just paying cash or sharing a pass between two people and using it only for entrees. To get the most value from the pass, you need to be prepared to pay separately for less-expensive items, which will raise your overall spending. The Sip and Savor Pass is valid for the entire festival, so you can use up the tabs on subsequent visits, assuming you have theme park reservations.

Super Bowl LVI Week at DCA

Disney California Adventure will play host to a number of ESPN productions during Super Bowl LVI Week, February 9 to 13. Football fans can also take part in an experience in Downtown Disney February 10 to 13.

In-park, fans may get to watch as ESPN shows tape segments from Paradise Bay. The tentative schedule includes:

Wednesday, Feb. 9, through Friday, Feb. 11 at select times from 12-6 p.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 12, at select times from 12–2 p.m. PT, and approximately 6 p.m. PT

Sunday, Feb. 13 from 8–11 a.m. PT.

An outdoor fan experience will operate in Downtown Disney, between Tortilla Jo’s and Splitsville Luxury Lanes, from February 10–13 from 1–7 p.m. Disney promises "with games, giveaways (while supplies last), and more for guests of all ages."

Find more details on the Disney Parks Blog.

Refurbishment update

The Haunted Mansion has reopened following the removal of the Holiday overlay, and Sleeping Beauty Castle is now snow-free. "it's a small world" is closed January 24 to February 3 to remove the holiday overlay.

The Disneyland Monorail also closes today, in preparation for the demolition of the AMC Theater building and the surrounding shops. The Earl of Sandwich will reportedly close on January 27. The Monorail will remain closed for more than a month, with no reopening date given.

The Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland and the The Little Mermaid – Ariel's Undersea Adventure at Disney California Adventure both close February 28 for refurbishment. Reopening dates are unknown.

This and That...

...All of the Disneyland After Dark events currently scheduled for 2022 have sold out, including the five Sweethearts Nites in February, the two Villains Nites in March and the Star Wars Nites in May.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Sailing Ship Columbia – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Splash Mountain – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Disneyland Monorail – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

"it's a small world" Holiday – closed to February 3 for refurbishment.

Mark Twain Riverboat – closed intermittently starting January 31. Reopening date unknown.

Matterhorn Bobsleds – closes February 28 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Donald's Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin' Exposition

Goofy's Playhouse

Star Wars Launch Bay

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closes March 2022 for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023. Closed dining: Clarabelle's – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Daisy's Diner – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Pluto's Dog House – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Troubadour Tavern Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Fairy Tale Treasures

Gag Factory – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Red Car Trolley

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Grizzly River Run – closes January 24 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind – closes January 31 to February 10 for refurbishment.

The Little Mermaid – Ariel's Undersea Adventure – closes February 28 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Closed dining: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building to be demolished in 2022.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

Starbucks West – closed due to Downtown Disney expansion project

Sugarboo & Co. – closed due to Downtown Disney expansion project.

Earl of Sandwich – closes late January due to Downtown Disney expansion project Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2022

2022 Lunar New Year celebration – January 21 to February 13, 2022

– January 21 to February 13, 2022 Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite – February 1, 3, 8, 10 and 14. All dates are sold out.

– February 1, 3, 8, 10 and 14. All dates are sold out. Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 4 to April 26, 2022

Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite at Disney California Adventure – March 8 & 10. All dates are sold out.

– March 8 & 10. All dates are sold out. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – May 3, 4, 27 at Disneyland. All dates are sold out.

– May 3, 4, 27 at Disneyland. All dates are sold out. Grad Nites: May 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 26 and 31; June 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 17

May 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 26 and 31; June 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 17 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 25, 2021.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $164 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $119 $179 $113 $173 One Day – Tier 3 $134 $194 $127 $197 One Day – Tier 4 $149 $209 $141 $201 One Day – Tier 5 $159 $219 $150 $210 One Day – Tier 6 $164 $224 $155 $215 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $255/$240

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $319/$300

Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $330/$310

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $390/$370

Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 3 and May 26, 2022. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, which is the same price as the 2020 offer. Of course, this new ticket is valid only Mondays through Fridays, and weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $60 for the three days when purchased in advance. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There's no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on January 3 and wait until May 26 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Tickets expire on May 26, 2022, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 11–22, 2022. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Now for the official fine print: Southern California Resident Ticket Valid for Southern California residents within ZIP codes 90000–93599; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission.

Tickets are not valid before January 3, 2022, expire May 26, 2022, and are limited in availability.

Tickets are not valid on Saturdays and Sundays.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 120 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Guests may update their theme park reservation dates until May 26, 2022 by canceling their existing reservations and booking new reservation dates; new reservation dates are subject to availability.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $380/$360

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $440/$420

Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Dream Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount Enchant Key – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount Imagine Key – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, , and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer See above. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets. (Not currently offered)

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests. (Not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

