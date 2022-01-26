Dave Smith's Window on Main Street

On January 25, 2022, former Disney Archivist Dave Smith received a window on Disneyland's Main Street USA. A window on a building on Disneyland's Main Street is a long tradition to honor those people who were significant in the park's history.

The window honoring Smith is found above the Fortuosity shop about halfway down Main Street, USA on the West side of the street. The ceremony revealing the window was held before the park opened with members of the Walt Disney Archives along with Dave Smith's family and friends in attendance.

The inscription on the window says, "New Century Historical Society, Dave Smith, Town Archivist, Preserving, Protecting & Presenting Our Fond Memories of the Past."

The "New Century" references not only the upcoming new century for the Walt Disney Company but also the New Century Clock Shop that opened in that same location in 1972 (and renamed New Century Timepieces in 1986) and closed in 2008. It would have made Dave smile.



Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock and Disney Archives Director Becky Cline with Dave Smith's window at its unveiling.

David Rollin Smith, more commonly referred to as just Dave Smith, was born October 13, 1940, and raised in Pasadena, California. He was the son of librarians and educators. He earned his B.A. in history and a Masters Degree in Library Science from the University of California at Berkeley.

Before Disney, he had library and archival experience while working in the Manuscript Department of the Huntington Library in San Marino, interning at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., and being on the staff of the Research Library at UCLA.

While the proposal for a Disney Archives was submitted in January 1970, it was not officially approved by the Disney Company until June. Smith became a Disney Company employee on June 22, 1970 and was the company's first archivist and the only person in his department. His first assignment was to document all the items in Walt Disney's offices.

For decades, Smith was regarded as the ultimate authority on all things Disney. He authored several books and magazine articles and assisted on many others. He wrote a continuing "Ask Dave" question-and-answer column beginning in 1984 for the Disney Channel magazine and later the Disney Magazine and it still appears today on the D23 website and the D23 magazine but is now called "Ask the Archives".

In his spare time, Smith collected stamps and historical autographs, as well as material on author S.S. Van Dine. That is a nice reminder that even a Disney expert should have outside interests.

Smith was the man who officially established Mickey Mouse's birthday among many other accomplishments and I once asked him what he was proudest of doing.

He replied, "I prided myself in being a mentor for young people through my 30-year career. I get a lot of people that contact the Archives as their first contact with the company. They're interested in Disney history.

"They have a question they want to ask us and I've gotten to know some of these people and I think if you made up the list there would probably be a lot that I met when they were teenagers and went on to be writers or Disney cast members. I hope they continue to carry on what I have been trying to do over the years and keep in mind the importance of accuracy and truthfulness.

"Well you know, so many of the questions you get over and over again so you find that maybe 95 percent of the questions you can answer without doing any research whatsoever and then the other 5 percent, some of them take a lot of research to try to find the answers.

"That's the reason I wrote Disney A-Z: The Official Encyclopedia in 1997, so that I would have all that information at my fingertips rather than going through different file folders. There was no money to pay for photos, so I took my own camera out and took pictures for that first edition because since I was on salary, they didn't have to pay me anything additional."

In 2007, he was made a Disney Legend. He retired in October 2010 on his 70th birthday after more than four decades of service. He continued to work for the Disney Company as a consultant with the title Chief Archivist Emeritus until his death on February 15, 2019 at the age of 78.

I have known Dave for decades and he was one of the main people who inspired me to do research on Disney history.

In 1980, I received my first letter from him on Disney Archives letterhead paper. It was two short paragraphs. In the first paragraph, he wrote about how much he had enjoyed an article I had written on two Mickey Mouse cartoons featuring animation by Fred Moore.

The second paragraph pointed out two errors I had made. One was proper nomenclature, a particular source of aggravation to him, and the other was a misidentification of the director of one of the shorts. I learned that I needed to be much more careful because Dave was always watching and never let anything slide. He was always generous with his time as he was with so many others to help me or correct me.

The first time I knew something about Disney that he didn't, I rushed to share it with him to show off and he replied, "Nobody can know everything…especially about Disney." We both laughed and I realized that so many others had tried to "trip him up" over the decades as if challenging the fastest gun in town.

One of his regrets is that he pitched to Disney Publishing the idea for a book reprinting the letters between Walt and Lilly when Walt was in New York working on Steamboat Willie. They reveal Walt's day-to-day struggles and triumphs as well the love the couple had for each other. He was told it would only appeal to a "niche" audience.

I have interviewed Dave many times over the decades, even in his office at the Disney Archives. The following is an excerpt from one I did with him on March 16, 2005 at the Walt Disney Story Theater in Main Street Exposition Hall at the Magic Kingdom in Florida. It was done on stage in the afternoon in front of more than 300 eager cast members.

I got to question him about his background and the creation of the Disney Archives and then there were questions from the audience. I interviewed him two other times at Walt Disney World for cast member audiences and he was a great interviewee who was always honest, precise and often amusing.



Disney Archivist Dave Smith with Jim Korkis.

For this column, I have eliminated my questions so that Dave can just speak for himself: