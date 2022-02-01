Walt Disney World Resort Update for February 8-14, 2022

You can view a larger version of each of the photos included in the Update by clicking on the photo. Each photo will open in a separate tab without a caption rather than a slideshow-type gallery like we had in the past.

News, Views & Writer's Note

In case you missed it in yesterday's MousePlanet Disneyland Resort Update, Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix shared the biggest Disney story impacting Florida: the maiden voyage of the Disney Wish, the fifth ship in Disney Cruise Line's growing fleet, has been postponed due to COVID-related construction delays at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany. The delivery delay will also impact a Disney Vacation Club member trip, and 10 additional sailings.

Those that had booked the effected sailings have received emails with their options for rebooking, discounts, credits, and refunds. We'll pass along any additional news as we learn it.

As for The Walt Disney World Resort itself, there were no major news announcements of note this week. As I have been saying since the year started, stay tuned in the days and weeks ahead, with more announcements about what else may be reopening as they trickle out here and there. As we get further in to February, it's pretty common to start seeing more of the summer announcements and maybe even some of the fall announcements being made.

The Walt Disney Company's annual meeting of shareholders is coming up March 9 and will be streamed via webcast at disney.com/investors. The annual meetings do not necessarily address new offerings for the parks and resorts (those usually come at D23 EXPO or, to a lesser extent, Destination D events). It would be a welcome surprise to see the Company choose to address the growing Disney Parks fans' complaints about the current state of the operations of the parks and resorts by making some additional announcements there. I don't recommend getting your hopes too high.

Views Around The World

Last Wednesday afternoon, I made my first visit to Magic Kingdom since early during the Holiday Season. Attraction wait times were rather high, though the park did not feel especially crowded. I rode the PeopleMover and walked a lap around the park before hopping on the monorail to walk a lap around EPCOT. I also got over to Disney Springs last week for the first time in awhile and finally had a chance to get the 50th Anniversary edition of the Annual Pass (which does not require additional payment or making any changes to my old-version pass that expires this summer).

Magic Kingdom



Courtesy parking trams have been running at Magic Kingdom parking for a few months already, but this was my first close-up view. Courtesy parking trams have been running at Magic Kingdom parking for a few months already, but this was my first close-up view.

The new shades of blue coloring coming to roadways have made their way to the vacation planning booths at the TTC. The new shades of blue coloring coming to roadways have made their way to the vacation planning booths at the TTC.

Princess cavalcades continue down Main Street U.S.A.. Princess cavalcades continue down Main Street U.S.A..

The Main Street Philharmonic appeared on Cinderella Castle’s stage. The Main Street Philharmonic appeared on Cinderella Castle’s stage.

Installation of the outer “skin” on the outdoor portion of the TRON Lightcycle Run attraction has begun. Installation of the outer “skin” on the outdoor portion of the TRON Lightcycle Run attraction has begun.

From the Fantasyland station, less of the TRON attraction is visible than during prior visits. From the Fantasyland station, less of the TRON attraction is visible than during prior visits.

Over in Frontierland, seasonal refurbishment is underway at Splash Mountain. Over in Frontierland, seasonal refurbishment is underway at Splash Mountain.

My Disney Experience shows February 10 as the final date of the routine refurbishment of Splash Mountain. My Disney Experience shows February 10 as the final date of the routine refurbishment of Splash Mountain.

Disney has not yet announced when Splash Mountain will close to be re-themed to “The Princess and the Frog.” Disney has not yet announced when Splash Mountain will close to be re-themed to “The Princess and the Frog.”

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

EPCOT



I got my first look at the Starblaster installed outside the future entrance to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. I got my first look at the Starblaster installed outside the future entrance to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

The Starblaster stands tall over the construction wall outside the future entrance to the attraction. The Starblaster stands tall over the construction wall outside the future entrance to the attraction.

With the “center” of the former portion of Future World now called “World Celebration” blocked by construction, the first view I got of the Starblaster was this rear view, walking from the “front” of the park toward World Showcase. With the “center” of the former portion of Future World now called “World Celebration” blocked by construction, the first view I got of the Starblaster was this rear view, walking from the “front” of the park toward World Showcase.

The new quick service location in the World Celebration neighborhood taking the place of the Electric Umbrella (and named Connections Café and Eatery) has changing color lights inside that can be seen when walking past on the World Discovery side. The new quick service location in the World Celebration neighborhood taking the place of the Electric Umbrella (and named Connections Café and Eatery) has changing color lights inside that can be seen when walking past on the World Discovery side.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



EPCOT International Festival of the Arts continues through February 21. EPCOT International Festival of the Arts continues through February 21.

In case there was any doubt, there are no more Figment popcorn buckets, and, indeed, there have not been since the first weekend of the Festival. In case there was any doubt, there are no more Figment popcorn buckets, and, indeed, there have not been since the first weekend of the Festival.

Kara Lindsay and Dan Deluca were one of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series performing pairs over the past two weeks of the Festival. Kara Lindsay and Dan Deluca were one of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series performing pairs over the past two weeks of the Festival.

At night, you can see the day’s progress on the paint-by-number mural in the World Nature section of the part (formerly known as Future World West). At night, you can see the day’s progress on the paint-by-number mural in the World Nature section of the part (formerly known as Future World West).

As with the past versions of the full Festival, at night, Disney PhotoPass photographers and cast create pixel-stick images with guests. This hand-held long exposure photo taken from behind the photographer gives you a sense of one of the patterns the pixel-stick and cast member create. As with the past versions of the full Festival, at night, Disney PhotoPass photographers and cast create pixel-stick images with guests. This hand-held long exposure photo taken from behind the photographer gives you a sense of one of the patterns the pixel-stick and cast member create.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Disney Springs



"Turning Red," the next animated feature from Disney-Pixar will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting March 11. Nonetheless, the billboard outside the AMC Disney Springs Dine-In Theaters advertises the movie. "Turning Red," the next animated feature from Disney-Pixar will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting March 11. Nonetheless, the billboard outside the AMC Disney Springs Dine-In Theaters advertises the movie.

Celebrate Soulfully signage and art installations can be found throughout Disney Springs all during February's celebration of Black History Month. Celebrate Soulfully signage and art installations can be found throughout Disney Springs all during February's celebration of Black History Month.

Passholders can get the 50th anniversary edition of their Annual Pass at any ticket window, including the Disney Ticket Center in the Town Center neighborhood of Disney Springs (where I finally got mine). Passholders can get the 50th anniversary edition of their Annual Pass at any ticket window, including the Disney Ticket Center in the Town Center neighborhood of Disney Springs (where I finally got mine).

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

This & That & Reminders…

…Last night, Spirit and Frontier airlines announced their proposed merger in a press release. The press release claims that the combined airline expects to provide travelers with, "Increase[d] access to ultra-low fares by adding new routes to underserved communities across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean." Both carriers currently offer frequent service to Orlando International Airport and other Florida destinations, and it is too early to know how this merger will effect that service or competition among carriers. The merger is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

…Tomorrow, Wednesday, February 9, is National Pizza Day. Patina Restaurant Group's Pizza Ponte at Disney Springs and Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria at EPCOT will be celebrating. Pizza options on each restaurant's menus are:

Pizza Ponte at Disney Springs

BIG ROMAN - Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese | $6.95

PEPPERONI - Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese | $7.25

FOUR CHEESE - Mozzarella, provolone, fontina, parmesan cheese | $7.95

FUNGHI - Tomato, mozzarella, fontina, forest mushroom | $7.95

PARMA COTTO - Parma ham, mozzarella, ricotta cheese | $8.25

SAN GENNARO - Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, sweet Italian sausage, onions, hot cherry peppers | $8.25

ORTOLANA - Tomato, mozzarella & mix vegetables | $8.25

Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria

MARGHERITA - Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil. 10" individual (serves 1) $21 | 20" large (serves 2-3) $33 | ½ meter mezzo metro (serves 3-4) $44

INGREDIENTI TOPPINGS Arugula, artichokes, onions, fresh cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, red peppers. 10" individual (serves 1) $4.50 | 20" large (serves 2-3) $5.50 | ½ meter mezzo metro (serves 3-4) $7 Anchovies, fontina cheese, italian spicy sausage, pancetta, parmacotto, pepperoni. 10" individual (serves 1) $5 | 20" large (serves 2-3) $6.50 | ½ meter mezzo metro (serves 3-4) $8 Prosciutto. 10" individual (serves 1) $7 | 20" large (serves 2-3) $9 | ½ meter mezzo metro (serves 3-4) $11

QUATTRO FORMAGGI - White pizza: mozzarella, parmesan, fontina, provolone. 10" individual (serves 1) $25 | 20" large (serves 2-3) $40 | ½ meter mezzo metro (serves 3-4) $55

CARCIOFI - White pizza - artichoke, fontina, mozzarella, truffle oil. 10" individual (serves 1) $25 | 20" large (serves 2-3) $40 | ½ meter mezzo metro (serves 3-4) $50

PROSCIUTTO E MELONE - White pizza - fontina, mozzarella, prosciutto, cantaloupe, arugula. 10" individual (serves 1) $26 | 20" large (serves 2-3) $40 | ½ meter mezzo metro (serves 3-4) $54

PICCANTE - Tomato sauce, mozzarella, italian spicy sausage. 10" individual (serves 1) $24 | 20" large (serves 2-3) $38 | ½ meter mezzo metro (serves 3-4) $50

…FINAL REMINDER: With Valentine's Day coming up next Monday, the folks at Patina Restaurant Group have some special offerings at their Disney Springs locations to share:

Enzo’s Hideaway Specialty Cocktails:

Bourbon – Cherry Crush Knob creek bourbon, grenadine, lime juice and club soda ($18)

Kiss Me Quick – Absolut vanilla vodka, raspberry sauce, pineapple juice and simple syrup, garnished with fresh raspberries ($17)

Cherry Bomb – Solerno Blood orange liqueur, black cherry juice, orange juice and lemon-lime soda ($18)

Morimoto Asia Valentine’s Day Chef’s Tasting Menu 8 courses including amuse bouche and dessert

Offerings include oysters, sushi, A-5 wagyu, lobster and Szechuan-spiced Colorado lamb

“Finger-food friendly” – courses are intended to be eaten without utensils

$555 per couple plus tax and gratuity

Maria and Enzo’s Specialty Cocktails:

Red Mask – Makers Mark, sour mix and Nero D' Avole ($18)

Baciami – Bacardi, simple syrup, lime juice and raspberries ($18)

The Edison Specialty Cocktails and Food:

Love Potion #1 – Herradura Silver Tequila, house-made raspberry-mint cordial, watermelon and lime juice ($17)

Love Potion #2 – Tito’s Vodka, house-made raspberry-mint cordial, watermelon and lime juice ($17)

Love Potion #3 – Segura Viudas Brut Rose, house-made raspberry-mint cordial, watermelon and lime juice ($17)

Specialty Appetizer – Chocolate-covered bacon

Specialty Entreée – 6 oz. Petite sirloin, grilled U12 shrimp, demi glaze, mashed potatoes and chef’s selection vegetable

…Disney Parks Blog has published its full Foodie Guide for Valentine's Day 2022.

Love is in the air! 💕 With this heartfelt holiday approaching, check out all the goodies you can indulge in at Disney Parks with our Valentine’s Day Foodie Guide: https://t.co/B2JgNomHgo pic.twitter.com/gM7PDY28O3 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 1, 2022

…According to WFTV-Orlando The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History wants your Disney World photos for an exhibit. The museum will not use photos if the person submitting them is not the child or guardian in them and shows a child's identifiable face. Same for Disney cast members. The museum is also accepting photos of guests at Disneyland in California.

The Usual Writer's Note

In the State of Florida, new infections of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus continue to decline. The health and safety protocols in the State of Florida remain unchanged: there is no statewide vaccine mandate, COVID-19 testing or face covering requirements or business capacity restrictions. The State repeatedly has blocked enforcement of municipal and county-imposed restrictions as well during the course of the pandemic. Private property owners, like Walt Disney World Resort, set requirements for visiting their property that you must be aware of if you decide to visit.

If you're traveling to or from overseas, be sure to check with the places you're visiting and traveling from or through for the latest rules. Though the United States government loosened international travel restrictions for entering the U.S.A. at the end of 2021, it remains important to check on and abide by the most up-to-date COVID-19 testing and vaccine requirements for entering the United States whether as a citizen, permanent resident, or visitor (and be aware of who needs a visa).

As for visiting the Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Park Pass reservations are required for admission in addition to a valid ticket. If your tickets have the Park Hopper option, Park Hopping only becomes available after 2 p.m. daily, and only after you have first visited the park for which you have made a reservation that day. There have been instances where Magic Kingdom has reached capacity and paused admission of Park Hoppers, and Disney reserves the right to do so at all the parks.

Sales of new Walt Disney World Annual Passes continue to be paused in all categories except the Florida Resident Pixie Dust Pass. Disney reserved the right to pause those sales when it reintroduced its new Annual Passes. Current Passholders may continue to purchase renewals in all tiers regardless of the pause in new sales. We have not heard any suggestion, as yet, that new pass sales will resume. As we noted earlier this winter on MousePlanet.com, Florida Residents can purchase discounted two, three, or four day tickets for weekday theme park visits (with additional restrictions and, yes, reservations are not included but still required).

It remains unlikely that the Resort will shut down again in the near-term. Disney Parks continues to follow the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. Disney imposes guest restrictions that are stricter than those imposed by the State of Florida, and it may impose further restrictions even if the State of Florida does not. At Walt Disney World Resort, everyone ages 2 and up are required to wear face coverings in all indoor locations. Outdoors, face coverings are optional in most locations. All guests are required to wear face coverings on buses, monorails, and on Disney Skyliner. Walt Disney World Resort encourages guests to get vaccinated. Recently, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval for use in people ages 18 and older; it had previously been authorized for emergency use. It is the second COVID-19 vaccine to receive full FDA approval, following the Pfizer vaccine which recieved approval for use in people 16 and up back in August; it is also authorized for use in individuals ages 5 to 15.

Join Our Networks

Follow @MousePlanet on...

Follow MousePlanet on Facebook:

Resort Reservations, Ticket Advice & Special Offers

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update.

This page of DisneyWorld.com features all the offers the Resort has publicly announced.

Annual Passholders can save up to 25% and Florida Residents can save up to 20% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights through March 10, 2022.

Thinking about Hawaii? Walt Disney World Annual Passholders also can save on stays on select rooms over at Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, from January 4 through April 8, 2022: up to 30% for stays of 5 or more consecutive nights, and up to 25% for stays of 4 consecutive nights (from my personal experience, even as a repeat visitor to Oahu, a week is a good amount of time to spend on the island, particularly if you have a rental car or other transportation arranged).



Aulani is located in Ko Olina, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu. File photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Our travel partner Get Away Today is available to help you book rooms and packages, and include its complimentary Concierge Services. More details are here. With Get Away Today's complimentary Price Monitoring, any time a special comes out, it will automatically price check it for each of its guests. If the new special is better, it will automatically apply the new savings and let the guest know. If it's not a better deal, they will leave everything as is, and keep their eyes peeled for future promotions that could save guests more. And, yes, Get Away Today has the Florida Resident ticket offer available too.

You can get a vacation quote from Get Away Today here. (Responses provided in 1 to 3 business days.) You can also call 855-GET-AWAY during regular business hours (Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. MT) and tell them MousePlanet sent you!

Be sure to check out Get Away Today's Universal Orlando Resort ticket offers too. Right now, if you buy 3 days, you can get 2 days FREE at Universal Orlando Resort! By May 5, purchase a select promo 3-day ticket for travel by December 15, 2022, and you'll get 2 extra days free! The ticket usage must occur on or before December 15, 2022, when the ticket will expire in full and any unused days will be forfeited. Ask Get Away Today about additional restrictions which apply.

Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today! As always, we remind our readers that Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. Historically, non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks.