Walt Disney World Resort Update for Valentine's Day Weekend 2022

Valentine's Day Weekend 2022 Offerings

Disney Parks Blog has published its full Foodie Guide for Valentine's Day 2022.

Love is in the air! 💕 With this heartfelt holiday approaching, check out all the goodies you can indulge in at Disney Parks with our Valentine’s Day Foodie Guide: https://t.co/B2JgNomHgo pic.twitter.com/gM7PDY28O3 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 1, 2022

Disney Springs Patina Restaurant Group Venues

If you are a regular reader of our Walt Disney World Resort Updates, you have already seen this group of offerings from Patina Restaurant Group venues at Disney Springs. The options in the subsequent sections are new to our publication.

Enzo’s Hideaway (Disney Springs) Specialty Cocktails:

Bourbon – Cherry Crush Knob creek bourbon, grenadine, lime juice and club soda ($18)

Kiss Me Quick – Absolut vanilla vodka, raspberry sauce, pineapple juice and simple syrup, garnished with fresh raspberries ($17)

Cherry Bomb – Solerno Blood orange liqueur, black cherry juice, orange juice and lemon-lime soda ($18)

Morimoto Asia (Disney Springs) Valentine’s Day Chef’s Tasting Menu 8 courses including amuse bouche and dessert ($555 per couple, plus tax and gratuity)

Offerings include oysters, sushi, A5 Wagyu beef, lobster and Szechuan-spiced Colorado lamb

“Finger-food friendly” – courses are intended to be eaten without utensils

Maria and Enzo’s Specialty Cocktails:

Red Mask – Makers Mark, sour mix and Nero D' Avole ($18)

Baciami – Bacardi, simple syrup, lime juice and raspberries ($18)

The Edison (Disney Springs) Specialty Cocktails and Food:

Love Potion #1 – Herradura Silver Tequila, house-made raspberry-mint cordial, watermelon and lime juice ($17)

Love Potion #2 – Tito’s Vodka, house-made raspberry-mint cordial, watermelon and lime juice ($17)

Love Potion #3 – Segura Viudas Brut Rose, house-made raspberry-mint cordial, watermelon and lime juice ($17)

Specialty Appetizer – chocolate-covered bacon

Specialty Entreée – 6-ounce petite sirloin, grilled U12 shrimp, demi glaze, mashed potatoes and chef’s selection vegetable

Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant at Disney Springs

Toast Valentine’s Day, February 14 at Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant with Complimentary Bubbly or Kir Cocktail. Whether you’re dining out with friends, lovers, or both, Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant invites you to share a Valentine’s Day toast with a complimentary glass of bubbly or a Kir cocktail offered to each guest upon arrival.

And if you’re still pondering that perfect gift for a special someone, the pub’s Shop for Ireland boutique carries an array of Claddagh rings and assorted jewelry sure to warm the hopeful hearts of many a lovestruck lass or lad. The Claddagh symbols of hands, crown and heart represent friendship, loyalty and love.

But first, dinner! Raglan Road’s creative menu bursts with flavors of contemporary Irish cuisine, from a Serious Steak with whiskey peppercorn sauce to our Drunk Mussels swimming in a savory Bloomsday Pale Ale, white wine and garlic broth. Diners seeking plant-based entrees can go all in for the plant-based shepherd’s pie, a faro barley-based, veggie masterpiece with olive-oil mashed potatoes and burnt onion gravy. Pair your dish with a Guinness or signature craft brew, a specialty cocktail or your wine of choice. For a sweet ending, try our classic Bread and Butter Pudding. Or take the chocolatey Rocky Road to Raglan, a sure path to Valentine’s Day dessert bliss.

Throughout the evening, you’ll enjoy our Irish show complete with house musicians and our Raglan Road Irish Dancers. Valentine’s Day reservations are recommended. A little Irish romance can go a long way.

Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort

Amare (in the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve) - Website: https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/dining/swan-reserve/amare/

What better place to celebrate a romantic dinner than a restaurant whose name means “to love?” Amare, recently named a Top 10 Romantic Restaurant in Orlando by USA Today 10 Best, is a new casual upscale venue offering Mediterranean cuisine crafted from premium ingredients. For wine-lovers, Amare boasts an impressive selection of wines imported from the Mediterranean region, featuring specialized wine flights which are perfect for couples to share and sample. Pair a dinner at Amare with an overnight stay in an Epcot View room at the Swan Reserve for a private after-dinner fireworks viewing. It’s easy to love this romantic spot.

Il Mulino New York Trattoria (in the Walt Disney World Swan) - Website: https://swandolphin.com/dining/il-mulino/

Il Mulino New York Trattoria features traditional Italian cuisine from the Abruzzi region of Italy, offering vibrant Italian fare and specialty cocktails made from fresh ingredients. Dining room details including exposed red brick arches, rustic wood floors and soft lighting create a comfortable ambience. After dinner, couples can enjoy an evening stroll down the Disney Boardwalk, located adjacent to the restaurant.

Todd English’s bluezoo (in the Walt Disney World Dolphin) - Website: https://swandolphin.com/dining/todd-englishs-bluezoo/

Todd English’s bluezoo, designed to make guests feel like they’ve been transported underwater, features a unique romantic ambiance including touches like lighting fixtures that evoke schools of fish and jellyfish. Its coastal cuisine menu offers dishes for two and unique drinks to add something extra to date night, like Smoking Sangria with liquid nitrogen, and the Burnt Orange cocktail, topped with a flaming orange.

The Walt Disney World Swan Reserve

A Romantic Staycation at one of Orlando’s Newest hotels: Couples can enjoy Disney’s nighttime fireworks shows in comfort and style in their very own suite at the new Swan Reserve. Many of the Swan Reserve’s rooms boast incredible views of EPCOT’s new nighttime fireworks show, Harmonious. Guests can snuggle up and watch the sky fill with bursts of color each night in their own private space. The Swan Reserve also features 151 suites, the entire family can visit while parents can still enjoy privacy as a couple.

While staying at the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve guests can also enjoy these other romantic without ever stepping foot in the parks: Relax and rejuvenate together at the Mandara Spa, located at the Swan Resort

Enjoy a Swan Paddle Boat ride on Crescent Lake

Relax by one of 7 pools or on the resort’s private white-sand beach

Nap in one of several hammocks situated across the resort

Stroll down Disney’s Boardwalk, or even take a complimentary boat ride around Disney’s private lake. For more information or to book, visit www.SwanDolphin.com.

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress

Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen - Website: https://fourflamingosorlando.com/

Offering a Four Course Romantic Menu for Valentine’s Weekend, the newly opened restaurant by Top Chef winner Richard Blais, Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen, offers couples an intimate dining experience surrounded by lush greenery, vintage-inspired décor, oversized windows, and screened-in wrap-around porches. From Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14, the restaurant will offer a four-course dining menu carefully curated for Valentine’s Day. The Ice Cold Oysters and Pearls, served with hibiscus hot sauce, make for the perfect aphrodisiac item for couples to share, while the crab and ricotta ravioli incorporates lobster tail and truffle foam for a truly decadent main course. Noteworthy cocktails topped with liquid nitrogen bubbles complete a memorable, and instagrammable, dinner for two.

Around Orlando

TooJay’s Deli (multiple locations) - Website: https://www.toojays.com

Prix Fixe Menu: "Share the Love Meal, Dinner for Too" (Available dine-in only; February 11-20, 2022) Includes the following: Soup or Salad for each (choice of garden or caesar salad or chicken noodle or matzo ball soup)

Entrée for each: Atlantic Salmon with dill sauce, Chicken Capri, meatloaf, Chopped Sirloin or build-your-own burger

Dessert to share: One slice of a TooJay’s cake

Drink for each: Non-alcoholic beverage or a glass of wine or beer for an additional $3 per person For more information, visit https://www.toojays.com/share-the-love-dinner-for-too/. Valentine’s Day Specials (Available through February 15) Red Velvet Cake - Rich, cocoa-flavored cake frosted with delicious cream cheese icing

Enjoy a glass of Prosecco for $5 when customers dine in at TooJay’s

AVA MediterrAegean (Winter Park, FL) - Website: https://www.avamediterraegean.com

Valentine’s Day Prix-Fixe Menu ($115 per person)

The newly-opened Mediterranean and Aegean-inspired dining destination will offer a regular and vegetarian prix fixe menu, available on Valentine’s Day.

Regular Menu - Three main courses, plus roasted melizana, pita and olives to start and dessert to finish.

Offerings include tuna roll, horiatiki salad, and 8oz Filet Mignon.

Three main courses, plus roasted melizana, pita and olives to start and dessert to finish. Offerings include tuna roll, horiatiki salad, and 8oz Filet Mignon. Vegetarian Menu (available in restaurant upon request) - Three courses, including roasted melizana, pita and olives to start and dessert to finish

Offerings include tabbouleh roll and cherry tomato spaghetti

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Dress Collection 2022

For those thinking about Wedding attire this Valentine's Day Weekend, Disney released its 2022 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Dress and Platinum Dress collections just in time for your search. The Fashion Show recorded at Magic Kingdom debuted online yesterday, February 9, 2022.



The Fashion Show was recorded at Magic Kingdom. Video courtesy Disney Parks.

