Disneyland Resort Update for April 11 – 17, 2022

Electrical Parade dining package and merchandise release

With the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade less than two weeks away, Disney has finally confirmed that there will be a dining package available at the Plaza Inn. Premium seating offerings were abundant in the pre-pandemic era, and we were surprised not to have heard something before now.

The Main Street Electrical Parade dining package includes lunch at the Plaza Inn, and access to a reserved viewing area for the first performance of the parade. Lunch reservations are available between 1:00 and 3:30 p.m. daily, and the cost is $40 per adult, $25 per child age 3–9. Tax and tip are not included, and Magic Key holder discounts may apply.



The Main Street Electrical Parade returns April 22 with a new finale unit. Photo courtesy Disney.

Disney says the menu will include "Plaza Inn fried chicken, house made mac and cheese, Mickey-shaped sweet honey corn bread and a decadent berry cheesecake." Reservations open "no earlier than" April 14, and while we get they don't want the website to crash the moment reservations open, it's frustrating not to know exactly when you need to be available to make those reservations.

We should also note that, as with past offerings, the viewing area is standing-room only, though accommodations can be made for visitors with disabilities. Even with the viewing area voucher, you'll want to arrive as soon as the section opens up to get a front-row view.

Disney will also release a special merchandise collection to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the parade which just won't glow away, no matter how many times it's "retired." The collection will be available both at the Disneyland Resort and also at ShopDisney.com.



Disney will release a 50th anniversary collection for The Main Street Electrical Parade this month. Photo courtesy Disney.

Disney has been slowly trickling out details as things return to normal, and we're still waiting to hear if the World of Color dessert package will return for Disney California Adventure, or if there will be any sort of premium viewing offering for Fantasmic once the changes to the viewing area are complete.

Mickey goes to CAMP

Children's retailer CAMP, which bills itself as The Family Experience Company, announced last week a new partnership with the Walt Disney Company to bring Mickey and friends to CAMP's flagship store in New York City. "Mickey & Friends x CAMP: An Extra Big Adventure" opens on May 28. D23 and Disney Vacation Club members can purchase pre-sale tickets now through April 14.

CAMP's eight existing stores combine retail and multi-media entertainment in a unique way. Customers can shop in the retail Canteen, spend time in an interactive playground area, or purchase timed-entry tickets to an immersive themed experience, like a Paw Patrol-themed adventure currently running at its new Boston location.

A press release says that Mickey & Friends x CAMP "is the first of several Disney-themed experiences that CAMP will launch in 2022 and that will travel to other CAMP locations later this year and beyond." CAMP is set to open a store in Los Angeles in 2022.

This and That



Disneyland visitors will be talking about Bruno several times a night starting this week. Photo courtesy Disney.

...Disneyland visitors will be talking about Bruno several times a night, as Disney debuts a new nighttime projection show on the facade of "it's a small world" starting Monday, April 11. The brief musical moments take place between 9:00 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. nightly, and appear on the entertainment calendar at least through May 22.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Pirates of the Caribbean – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Blue Bayou Restaurant– closes April 21, 2022 due to Pirates refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

due to Pirates refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Space Mountain – closed April 28 to install the Hyperspace Mountain overlay.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Fairy Tale Treasures

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio Entertainment: Main Street Electrical Parade – returns April 22, 2022

Disneyland Forever Fireworks – returns April 22, 2022

Fantasmic – returns May 28, 2022

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters – closed April 11–14 for refurbishment.

Mater's Junkyard Jamboree – closed May 9–12 for refurbishment.

Golden Zephyr – closes May 9 - 19 for refurbishment.

Mickey's PhilharMagic – closes May 16 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Red Car Trolley

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar Entertainment: World of Color – returns April 22, 2022

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

2022

2022 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 4 to April 26, 2022

Main Street Electrical Parade, Disneyland Forever Fireworks and World of Color return – April 22, 2022

– April 22, 2022 Dapper Day Spring Outing to Disneyland (unofficial event) – Sunday, April 24. Dapper Day Expo at the Disneyland Hotel April 23-24. More details at the event website.

(unofficial event) – Sunday, April 24. Dapper Day Expo at the Disneyland Hotel April 23-24. More details at the event website. Disney Junior Fun Fest – Friday, April 29, 2022

– Friday, April 29, 2022 Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – May 3, 4, 27 at Disneyland. All dates are sold out.

– May 3, 4, 27 at Disneyland. All dates are sold out. Grad Nites: May 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 26 and 31; June 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 17

May 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 26 and 31; June 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 17 Fantasmic returns – May 28, 2022

– May 28, 2022 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

– September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Gay Days (unofficial event) - September 16-18. More information at the event website.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 25, 2021.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $164 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $119 $179 $113 $173 One Day – Tier 3 $134 $194 $127 $197 One Day – Tier 4 $149 $209 $141 $201 One Day – Tier 5 $159 $219 $150 $210 One Day – Tier 6 $164 $224 $155 $215 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $255/$240

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $319/$300

Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $330/$310

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $390/$370

Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 3 and May 26, 2022. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, which is the same price as the 2020 offer. Of course, this new ticket is valid only Mondays through Fridays, and weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $60 for the three days when purchased in advance. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There's no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on January 3 and wait until May 26 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Tickets expire on May 26, 2022, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 11–22, 2022. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Now for the official fine print: Southern California Resident Ticket Valid for Southern California residents within ZIP codes 90000–93599; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission.

Tickets are not valid before January 3, 2022, expire May 26, 2022, and are limited in availability.

Tickets are not valid on Saturdays and Sundays.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 120 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Guests may update their theme park reservation dates until May 26, 2022 by canceling their existing reservations and booking new reservation dates; new reservation dates are subject to availability.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $380/$360

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $440/$420

Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Dream Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount Enchant Key – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount Imagine Key – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, , and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

Disney Vacation Club Members

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

4/10 4/11 4/12 4/13 4/14 4/15 4/16 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: F&W Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: F&W Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: F&W Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: F&W Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: F&W 4/17 4/18 4/19 4/20 4/21 4/22 4/23 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: F&W Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: F&W Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: F&W Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: F&W Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: F&W;

Electrical Parade, Disneyland Forever,

and World of Color

return

Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: F&W 4/24 4/25 4/26 4/27 4/28 4/29 4/30 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: F&W Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: F&W Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: F&W Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None

Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None 5/1 5/2 5/3 5/4 5/5 5/6 5/7 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Disneyland After Dark Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Disneyland After Dark Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None

Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None 5/8 5/9 5/10 5/11 5/12 5/13 5/14 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite

Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite 5/15 5/16 5/17 5/18 5/19 5/20 5/21 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite

Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite

