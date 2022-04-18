Disneyland Resort Update for April 25 – May 1, 2022

Back to (nearly) normal at Disneyland

For the first time in forever, Friday night at Disneyland felt normal last week with the return of nighttime entertainment. Aside from the unusually enthusiastic crowds lining Main Street, U.S.A., someone who had just crawled out after spending two years under the proverbial rock would be hard pressed to notice any changes from a typical Date Nite at Disneyland crowd.

All things considered, the Disneyland Resort handled the return of three major nighttime spectaculars quite well this weekend. There were definitely some challenges on several fronts, and we'll get to some of that below, but overall this was a strong return to the nearly normal.

Last week saw the return not only of the nighttime spectaculars, but the kickoff of the 50th Anniversary celebration for the Main Street Electrical Parade. The parade features a new finale float decorated with characters from various Disney and Pixar movies, all rendered in the style of "it's a small world" dolls. We covered the new parade exhaustively on our social media channels this weekend, and we invite you to check out our Facebook, Twitter and / or Instagram pages for loads more photos and video from the parks.

The next big test will come next week when, if the cast member rumor mill is accurate, both theme parks return to full capacity on May 1. Disney shows no sign of giving up the theme park reservation system at this time, and that is creating some interesting availability. The week of May 9-13 is currently sold out for single-day ticket reservations, but there is open availability for all levels of Magic Keys. The same situation currently repeats May 31 - June 2. It may be that Disney has allocated more inventory to passholders during May, ahead of the summer Blockout season for the lower-tier Magic Keys.

Another sign of the return to nearly normal happens May 13 and 14, when the first two Grad Nites of the 2022 season take place at Disney California Adventure. Finally, Fantasmic returns May 28 to kick off the summer season, and hopefully full steam ahead to the D23 Expo in September.



Goofy, Mickey and Minnie lead the way for the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Tinker Bell rides atop her float as the Main Street Electrical Parade returns to Disneyland. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix



Sneezy and friends work their way down the parade route. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Cinderella and the Fairy Godmother wave to spectators. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix



The Main Street Electrical Parade is back for a 50th anniversary season. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The new finale float of the Main Street Electrical Parade pays tribute to the style of Mary Blair and "it's a small world". Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix



The facade of "it's a small world" lights up as the finale of the Main Street Electrical Parade passes by. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix



The Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular is back for the summer. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix

Roses and thorns: the nighttime spectacular edition

Roses and thorns is an activity used in some organizations to identify areas of success and opportunity in a particular topic, so I thought to use that method to evaluate this weekend's return of three nighttime spectaculars at the Disneyland Resort. There were so many areas of impact beyond just rolling floats down Main Street, U.S.A. or turning on fountains in Paradise Bay. Foods, merchandise, outdoor vending and guest relations also had major roles this weekend, which they performed with various degrees of success.

Merchandise

The first people inside Disneyland Friday morning weren't there to see a parade, they were there to shop. Disney released a lovely collection of merchandise for the 50th anniversary of the Main Street Electrical Parade, and fans flocked in to grab Loungefly backpacks, Spirit Jerseys and more. One big thorn: the merchandise wasn't all there - in fact, most of the collection previously advertised on Disney's social media was missing in action. Cast members could only suggest people check back later in the summer. However, in a strange twist, the coveted Main Street Electrical Parade backpack somehow showed up for sale in Walt Disney World on Friday, 2500 miles from where it was supposed to be available. The rose in this case is how well managers and cast at the stores handled the release of the merchandise which did arrive on time, getting shoppers in and out quickly.



The fan and hooded sweatshirt from the Main Street Electrical Parade collection did not arrive in time for the weekend opening. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix



The pins, headband and Wishables plush all arrived on time, but the Spirit Jersey was delayed and the backpack somehow made its way to Walt Disney World by mistake. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix

Dragons and turtles and light bulbs, oh my

The longest merchandise lines however were not at the stores, but alongside popcorn carts and drink kiosks, as fans lined up by the hundreds to get their hands on a light-up Elliott popcorn bucket and coordinating turtle sipper mug created for the Main Street Electrical Parade's 50th anniversary. Last week we noted how Walt Disney World had fumbled the release of a Figment popcorn bucket earlier this year, and hoped Disneyland had a plan in place to avoid a repeat of the 6-hour lines seen in Florida.



A family leaves Disneyland with their Main Street Electrical Parade popcorn buckets and sipper mugs. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix

And wow, did they ever have a plan. While Disney never announced exactly where the items would be sold, early Friday morning the Disneyland app began accepting mobile orders for the popcorn bucket at a handful of locations. Those items quickly vanished from the mobile order platform, but once the parks opened there were a half-dozen locations where fans could find the popcorn bucket, including some quick-service restaurants. Want fries with your dragon? You could get that in Tomorrowland. How about onion rings instead of popcorn? The Hungry Bear Restaurant had you covered.

The turtle sipper was available in even more locations, including a pop-up cart outside the Plaza Inn. The only thorn in this entire release was when one manager mistakenly informed one line of would-be customers Friday morning that the buckets were sold out park wide and would not be restocked that day. While a number of individual locations did eventually sell out of the buckets late Friday night, when the park closed at midnight you could still buy one in Town Square. That counts as a dozen roses on my scorecard.

That said, do not be surprised if you can't buy one or both of the items this week. Disney stated "availability may vary throughout the season," and on Sunday a reader shared they had received a push notification from the Disneyland app stating that the turtle sipper had sold out. A light bulb sipper which was not available on Friday made an appearance by the weekend, so shipments are definitely flowing to the parks.



Collectors wait in line to purchase the turtle sipper cup on Main Street. Many are holding the Elliott popcorn bucket purchased elsewhere. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix

Mobile order

While mobile order was a boon to those looking for the dragons and turtles on Friday, some customers who just wanted to sample the variety of desserts created for the Main Street Electrical Parade anniversary got an unpleasant thorny surprise when they went to pick up their orders. Managers said that buckets and sippers purchased through mobile order were being set aside and held for later pick up, but it seems Jolly Holiday was not doing the same with their dessert offerings. We heard several instances Friday where food items were omitted from a mobile order because they had sold out before the chosen pickup time, and even one instance where the entire order was canceled with no notice.

Note for future: mobile order is essential if you want to try the Main Street Electrical Parade treats from Jolly Holiday @Disneyland They’re sold out for the day unless you already made a mobile order this morning. No standby. pic.twitter.com/QfEaI3ld6j — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) April 22, 2022

Even thornier, Disney never stated that the desserts would *only* be available via mobile order, and walk-up customers were surprised they were unable to purchase the items in person on Friday. It seems this was somewhat rectified by Saturday, but we recommend that you stick with a "dessert first" plan if you hope to try to Electrical Parade macaron, mine cart brownie or Cheshire Cat cookie on your next visit. Check the mobile app before you get to the park to see if you can place an order online, and choose an early pick up time to help avoid disappointment. If mobile order isn't available, you could do worse than to start your Disneyland day with a coffee and cookie.

Dining packages

The Plaza Inn dining package offering reserved viewing for the Main Street Electrical Parade has proven to be so popular that it sells out daily. Readers who have been lucky enough to get a reservation wanted to know where the seating area was, and we've confirmed it's in the same location as for the Christmas Fantasy Parade, at the Town Square end of Main Street facing the railroad station. As several readers noted, this section does not provide a great view of the fireworks which take place shortly after the parade, so take that into consideration when you make your plans.



The Plaza Inn Main Street Electrical Parade dining package includes admission to this standing room only viewing area in Town Square. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix

The World of Color dining packages seem to be on hold for now, though Disney has added a third restaurant option. If you already booked a reservation for Wine Country Trattoria inside or Storytellers Café hoping to upgrade to the World of Color package, call ahead or check with the host before you're seated to see if the packages are yet available. One reader said the host offered to waive the reservation cancellation fee because the dining package was not available on opening night.

Per the Disneyland website, Carthay Circle restaurant will also offer a prix-fixe 3-course meal World of Color dining package, with pricing and menu details "coming soon."

Electrical Parade viewing

Disneyland attracted a capacity crowd Friday night, such that the park intermittently paused admissions for brief periods before the first parade to help control the crowding on Main Street. New arrivals waited at the gates until cast members got the go-ahead to let more people into Disneyland, and were admitted with the warning that parade viewing was already completely full. Once inside, visitors were shunted into the corridor behind Main Street, and from there directed into Tomorrowland or Adventureland. The parade-time crowd control seemed to go fairly smoothly, especially given it had been more than two years since park managers had needed to wrangle quite that many people on Main Street, and they definitely deserve credit for their efforts.



A lone guest control cast member (in red vest) tries to persuade a group of spectators to leave their parade viewing spot. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix



Security and guest control cast members try to clear spectators from a section of the parade route. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix

The thornier issues came up in the late afternoon, when very small teams of red-vested guest control cast members were dispatched to perform the thankless and ultimately futile task of telling people who had been holding space on Main Street for hours that they needed to give up their spots and return two hours before showtime. When their efforts proved unsuccessful, security cast members joined the teams, and eventually an announcement was made on Main Street asking guests to clear the walkways and curbs.

There were nowhere near enough cast members on hand to enforce the policy, and managers waited far to long to start. A better tack would have been to had teams out all day, keeping the crowds from forming in the first place. The folks at LaughingPlace.com shared that they were in Fantasyland, and the cast members told them the decision had been made to drop the enforcement for opening night. It seems a similar decision was made later on regarding Main Street, but not before some people were displaced from their spots, only to see other visitors swoop in and grab their seats as soon as the cast members moved onto the next block.



It was a full house on Main Street for the return of the Electrical Parade. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix



Disney opened walkways behind Main Street to let visitors avoid the crowds. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix



Entry to Disneyland is briefly halted due to let crowds thin out on Main Street. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix

We've since confirmed with a park manager that the parade viewing area officially opens no more than 2 hours ahead of the parade, and that cast members are going to try to enforce that going forward. However, we also know that there's often a gap between policy and practice, and what you encounter on any given day - or any particular section of the parade route - may vary. Please remember that the cast member in the red vest is simply doing the job they were sent to do, and don't make it any harder on them.

World of Color virtual queue

If you've used a virtual queue at Disneyland before this, the process is pretty simple. Starting at 11:45 a.m. you can open the Disneyland app and create your virtual queue "party" by clicking an icon next to all of the people you want to be in your group. As soon as the queue opens at Noon, you enter the virtual queue. The Disneyland app tells you if you were assigned to show 1 or 2 (show 1 is filled first, followed by show 2, so wait a few minutes if you know you want the second show), and then displays a little queue graphic. So far, so good, one rose. We'd award more roses if you could choose your showtime; maybe that's a feature to be added after Fantasmic reopens.

In case you forget, the Disneyland app will send a push notification when the viewing areas open for your assigned show, and directs you to return to the blue or yellow entrance. Perhaps this is noted somewhere on the printed park map, or maybe overlooked somewhere in the Disneyland app, but I could not figure out where those two entrances were supposed to be, and if one offered a better view than the other. When I got the push alert I dutifully made our way back to Paradise Bay, and looked around for a sign that would lead me to the right entrance. Instead, I found a wall of equally confused visitors, and one lone but friendly cast member who clearly had answered the same question 9,000 times that night.

I followed the green lamps as instructed ("the way the colors are working is... they really aren't"), and finally found an undersized yellow sign marking the entrance to my section. By the time I got inside, cast members were warning that the only spots available were in the "you will get wet" zone, so I opted to go back to what would shortly become a standby viewing section. I was perfectly satisfied with my view and didn't need a towel after the show, so I call that a win. However, it's worth noting that if you want a better view of the show, you need to return to the viewing area well before you get the push notification. The viewing area officially opens 45 minutes before first showtime; just keep in mind that you'll be standing that entire time



I was directed to follow the green lamps to find the entrance to the yellow viewing section for the World of Color. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix



A small illuminated sign marks the entrance to the yellow viewing area to the World of Color. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix



The World of Color is back at Disney California Adventure. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix



The World of Color is back at Disney California Adventure. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix

This and That

...There are just two days left of the Disney California Food & Wine Festival, so be sure to use up the last tabs of your Sip & Savor Pass before it expires.

...The Disney Junior Fun Fest is this Friday, April 29, 2022. The event takes place at Disney California Adventure from 10 - 4, and will kick off with a character cavalcade. Disney has not yet posted a full schedule of appearances, so keep an eye on the event's Facebook page if you hope to attend.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Pirates of the Caribbean – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Blue Bayou Restaurant– closes April 21, 2022 due to Pirates refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

due to Pirates refurbishment. Reopening date unknown. Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Space Mountain – closed April 28 to install the Hyperspace Mountain overlay.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Fairy Tale Treasures

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio Entertainment: Main Street Electrical Parade – returns April 22, 2022

Disneyland Forever Fireworks – returns April 22, 2022

Fantasmic – returns May 28, 2022

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Silly Symphony Swings – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Mater's Junkyard Jamboree – closed May 9–12 for refurbishment.

Golden Zephyr – closed May 9 - 19 for refurbishment.

Mickey's PhilharMagic – closed May 16 - 26 for refurbishment.

Animation Academy – closed May 2 - 26 for refurbishment.

Red Car Trolley

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar Entertainment: World of Color – returns April 22, 2022

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

