Mickey's Party, Boogie's Bash and more in store for Halloween 2022

Several divisions of Disney are celebrating Halfway to Halloween today, and we are quite pleased to be able to help share the news that Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party and Oogie Boogie Bash are both coming back to their respective resorts this fall. Keep reading below for the information we have at this time, which admittedly is not as detailed as we could hope.

The Disney Parks social media team last night hosted a Hocus Pocus watch party on Twitter, and tonight will host their first-ever TikTok Live event at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The event will include live broadcasts from Disneyland, Walt Disney World and even the Disney Cruise Line.

Walt Disney World

Of course, the big news is that the iconic Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party returns to the Magic Kingdom for 37 select nights August 12 through Halloween. The event will be plussed for the 50th anniversary with "event-exclusive step-in photo opportunities," and past favorites will return including the ride of the Headless Horseman before Mickey's Boo-To-You Parade, the Sanderson Sisters starring in the "Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular" stage show at Cinderella Castle, ride overlays at Space Mountain, Mad Tea Party, Pirates of the Carribean, and Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor, and the Jack Skellington-hosted "Disney's Not-So-Spooky Spectacular" fireworks. Guests will also receive a reusuable trick-or-treating tote bag, and a special treat at the event, a Halloween-themed 50th Anniversary celebration commemorative print.



Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party returns to Walt Disney World August 12 through Halloween 2022. Photo courtesy Disney.

On May 18, tickets go on sale online or by calling (407)939-4240. Prices range from $109 to $199 depending on the date. Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members may purchase discounted tickets for select dates. The event dates are:

August 12, 16, 19, 23, 26 & 30

September 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29 & 30

October 2, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30 & 31

The Florida resort is getting a very early head start on Halloween by releasing two collectible popcorn buckets for a limited time starting today. The Mickey Mummy Popcorn Bucket will be available at vending carts in the Disney Springs west side, and the Jack Skellington head popcorn bucket will be offered at popcorn carts throughout Magic Kingdom. Both collectibles are limited to two per person, per transaction, and will be sold through May 1 or while supplies last.



Disney is releasing the Mickey Mummy popcorn bucket as part of the Halfway to Halloween promotion. Photo courtesy Disney.

Several locations inside Magic Kingdom and Disney Springs will also feature Halloween-themed treats now through May 1. Check out the Disney Parks Blog for details.



Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs is embracing the Halfway to Halloween event with special releases this weekend. Photo courtesy Disney.

Disneyland Resort

Oogie Boogie Bash is back for 2022, through Disney did not release any date, pricing or on-sale information. It also looks like Mickey and Minnie will be donning brand-new Halloween costumes at Disneyland this year.



Oogie Boogie Bash returns to Disney California Adventure for 2022. Photo courtesy Disney.



Mickey and Minnie will sport new Halloween costumes at Disneyland. Artist rendering courtesy Disney.

Marvel fans have two treats to look forward to in May, when America Chavez from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness makes an appearance at the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. Scarlett Witch will also return to the park. Both of these characters will be around for just a brief time in May.

Downtown Disney is also getting into the Halfway to Halloween food game this week, with the release of a cheddar pickle dog at Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs, and a Spooky Churro at California Churro. Both are available now through May 1



Halloween-themed treats are available in Downtown Disney this weekend. Photo courtesy Disney.

Disney Cruise Line

Minnie, Daisy and Clarabelle celebrate Halloween on the High Seas this year wearing brand-new Sanderson Sisters costumes. The Hocus Pocus trio will pay visits to all of the Disney Cruise Line ships, but the new Disney Wish will have an all-new Halloween tree display in the lobby, tying into the ship's Cinderella theme.



Minnie, Daisy and Clarabelle will trick-or-treat as the Sanderson Sisters aboard Disney Cruise Line. Artist rendering courtesy Disney.



The Disney Wish will feature Cinderella-themed Halloween decor. Artist rendering courtesy Disney.

Merchandise preview

Look for Halloween merchandise to land in August at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort, and on shopDisney. Loungefly backpacks and Spirit Jerseys are both popular with fans, and there are new versions of each for Halloween 2022. Disney is also leaning heavily into Hocus Pocus-inspired merchandise; look for coloring books, mugs and even a licensed Corksicle tumbler to keep your apple cider warm.



A new Mickey and Friends Halloween backpack from Loungefly is coming soon to Disneyland, Walt Disney World and ShopDisney. Photo courtesy Disney.



Fans can add another Spirit Jersey to their collection this fall when a new Halloween version arrives. Photo courtesy Disney.

No tricks here!

