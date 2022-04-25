Disneyland Resort Update for May 2 – 8, 2022

Disneyland's State of the Resort 2022

Last Wednesday night, just days short of the one-year anniversary of reopening of Disneyland following the pandemic closures, Resort President Ken Potrock spoke to Anaheim political and business leaders at his first State of the Resort presentation since taking the job in 2020.

The event is typically time for Disney leaders to tout the contributions of the Resort to the local economy, discuss charitable works and community engagement, and give a look ahead to the company's future plans—and Potrock delivered on all of the above. We covered all of the announcements last week here on MousePlanet, and there was some welcome news for visitors, especially those who stay on property, but a number of announcements drew criticism.

Disneyland Resort Hotels

At long last, guests of the three Disneyland Resort Hotels will once again be able to take advantage of early entry to the theme parks starting later this summer. This guest-favorite perk hasn't been available since the theme parks reopened, and some feared it might not return at all. Disney provided no dates or details on the offering.

Rumors had been flying about a Pixar-themed makeover of the Paradise Pier Hotel ever since concept art was inadvertently put on display at a Disneyland Paris hotel, and yesterday, Potrock announced that the project is indeed nearing its start. The hotel will remain open during the transformation, with work taking place one section at a time.

Disney also announced that work has already begun on a new entrance to Disney California Adventure from the Paradise Pier hotel. Long-time readers may remember that there was a dedicated entrance from the hotel to Disney California Adventure when that park opened in 2001, but that the gate was closed permanently in 2004.



The Pixar ball will be a focal point of the lobby of the Paradise Pier Hotel. Artist rendering courtesy Disney.



The Paradise Pier Hotel will soon begin a renovation to add a Pixar theme. Artist rendering courtesy Disney.

Another perk returning later this summer is the ability for hotel guests to have in-park purchases delivered back to their hotel rooms.

As part of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration last year, Disney unveiled a partnership with Amazon for the new "Hey, Disney" service coming to the Amazon Echo smart device. Disney has now confirmed that the same service will be added to the Disneyland Resort Hotels later this year, and hotel guest rooms will be equipped with the Amazon Echo device.



The complimentary "Hey Disney" service is coming to the Disneyland Resort hotels later this year. MousePlanet file photo.

The in-room "Hey, Disney" service will feature a new Disney character created just for the service and, as it is built on the Alexa service, will be able to answer some questions relevant to a guest's stay like, "When are the fireworks tonight?" It will also include entertainment and storytelling features. A version of the "Hey, Disney" service will also be available for purchase as an at-home upgrade to existing Echo devices. As is the case at Walt Disney World, we expect the device will be set to inactive by default, and will require guests to opt in to use the complimentary services in their room.

Theme Parks

With Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway slated to open at Disneyland in early 2023, Mickey's Toontown closed in March so that work could begin on the transformation of the entire land. Disney shared a photo from this week's groundbreaking for the new attraction, though no further details were shared.



Disneyland crews broke ground on the upcoming Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction this week in Toontown. Photo courtesy Disney.

Potrock also spoke about the return of nighttime spectaculars to the Disneyland Resort last week, and the pending return of Fantasmic in May, but no details about the "Tale of the Lion King" production, which is slated to open in early summer at Disneyland.

We were also hoping to hear more about the retheming of Tarzan's Tree house that Disney confirmed last week, or an update about the Submarine Voyage in Tomorrowland, which did not reopen with the parks last year.

As for Disney California Adventure, there was no news about a possible addition to Avengers Campus, or any other real updates to that park.

Downtown Disney

A re-imagining of Downtown Disney has been going on since well before the pandemic, initially spurred by Disney's plan to build a fourth hotel on the west side of the complex. After Disney formally canceled that project in 2018, the company brought back previously displaced tenants Starbucks and Earl of Sandwich to reopen their stores, and attracted new tenants to the remaining vacant spots.

Then last November, Disney delivered the news that Starbucks and Earl of Sandwich would close once more, this time to make way for a new retail complex and multi-function space. The last month has seen the demolition of the former AMC Theater building, and Disney has shared some additional concept art of what will fill that space.

As part of what Potrock calls a significant investment in Downtown Disney, the company announced a number of additions and changes to provide a more diverse dining experience in the shopping and dining complex. A branch of Din Tai Fung will open in Downtown Disney. The popular restaurant routinely has waits of more than an hour, and we can only imagine the lines of customers eager to try the restaurant's famous Xiao Long Bao.



Concept art depicts the west entrance to Downtown Disney, from the Disneyland Hotel. Artist rendering courtesy Disney.



The Downtown Disney renovation includes new retail storefronts. Artist rendering courtesy Disney.



Downtown Disney will have a performance stage and a grass lawn for gatherings and special events. Artist rendering courtesy Disney.

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen will undergo an extensive renovation inside and out, and reopen with a new menu. Online reaction to the artist rendering of the new facade has been harsh, with critics likening it to a generic Newport Beach town home. It is certainly a massive departure from the original New Orleans Mardi Gras exterior, and it's hard to see how this generic design sells the concept of coastal Louisiana.

Later this year the popular Earl of Sandwich will reopen for a limited time as a walk-up sandwich shop near the former ESPN Zone building.



Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen will be renovated inside and out. Artist rendering courtesy Disney.

The Patina Group is making a big change to the Catal and Uva Bar locations, and will reopen them as upscale Mexican eateries under the direction of Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytan. The chef is known for his appearance on the reality cooking show Top Chef, and was the first Mexican-born chef to earn a Michelin star. Disney confirmed that Tortilla Jo's will remain open, and that the two restaurants will have a very different focus.

Disney did not provide a timeline for any of the Downtown Disney projects.



Catal restaurant will reopen as Paseo, with a menu by Michelin-starred chef Carlos Gaytan. Artist rendering courtesy Disney.



The Uva Bar in Downtown Disney will reopen as Centrico, with a focus on small bites. Artist rendering courtesy Disney.

Grad Nite Reunion

The Disneyland Resort made a surprise addition to the Disneyland After Dark event series last week when they announced the "first-ever" Grad Nite Reunion event, coming to Disney California Adventure this June.

The after-hours event takes place on three nights, June 23, 28 and 30 at Disney California Adventure. This is after the last of the high school Grad Nite events being held at the park this year, and presumably before Disney sends the event props back into storage for another year.



Grad Nite will open for grownups this year at Disney California Adventure. MousePlanet file photo.

The announcement promises that the four-hour event will feature "delicious cafeteria-inspired dishes, special character experiences, entertainment, photo opportunities and some favorite attractions (with shorter wait times!)." Attendees can also enter Disney California Adventure three hours before the official start of the party, for a total of seven hours in the park.

Tickets are $150 to $154 depending on date, with the Thursday events slightly more expensive. Tickets went on sale last week via the event website, and as of publication all nights were still available.

In the more than two decades I've spent as part of various online Disney communities, I've repeatedly seen calls for a Grad Nite event like this, so I was initially thrilled to see the headline. Then I read the details, and my enthusiasm waned when I realized the event would be held at Disney California Adventure, not at Disneyland. From 1961 to 2012, Grad Nite was held at Disneyland, not DCA, and so there's only a relatively small group for whom this event is truly a reunion.

Of course, for the classes of 2020 and 2021, this event presents an opportunity for them to come back and have the Grad Nite experience that COVID stripped from them, and for that demographic I'm happy the DCA option exists.

I'm a realist, and know that it's infinitely easier and less expensive for Disney to host this event in Disney California Adventure, where the Grad Nite event is already partially housed backstage, ready to be pulled out on a moment's notice.

I just also know that the "staying up all night at Disneyland" experience is what I suspect many of my contemporaries are craving, and that's not quite what this event offers. I still think it will sell out, and Disney has implied this is the first year of this offering. I'll keep holding out hope for a true Disneyland reunion in future years.

This event is also drawing criticism from people who planned their vacations to avoid Grad Nite, and have now discovered that one or more nights of their visit will be impacted by an unexpected early closure. Disney made this change after theme park reservations opened for the June dates, but before park hours and the entertainment schedules were posted. Fortunately, it appears theme park reservations are still wide open for late June, so anyone impacted by this can move their DCA reservation to Disneyland and still have a full day and nighttime entertainment.

Oogie Boogie Bash back for 2022

Disney last week marked "Halfway to Halloween" with a series of announcements and previews of what is in store for the 2022 season across several divisions of the company.

The headline for Disneyland is that Oogie Boogie Bash is back at Disney California Adventure for 2022, although Disney did not provide any date, pricing or on-sale information about the after-hours event. The 2021 event was held on 25 nights in September and August, with ticket sales starting in July.

Disney also did not provide details about entertainment offerings during Oogie Boogie Bash, and we're eagerly waiting to learn if the Halloween-themed Villainous! version of World of Color will return. The show debuted in 2019, but was not presented in 2021 due to ongoing refurbishment of the World of Color infrastructure.



Oogie Boogie Bash returns to Disney California Adventure for 2022. Photo courtesy Disney.

It also looks like Mickey and Minnie will be donning brand-new Halloween costumes at Disneyland this year, and the Disney Parks Blog provided an artist rendering of their new looks.



Mickey and Minnie will sport new Halloween costumes at Disneyland. Artist rendering courtesy Disney.

This and That

...Marvel fans have two treats to look forward to in May, when America Chavez from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness makes an appearance at the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. Scarlett Witch will also return to the park. Both of these characters will be around for just a brief time in May.

...The Animation Academy in Disney California Adventure closes today for refurbishment, and will reopen May 27.

...HyperSpace Mountain is now open in Disneyland's Tomorrowland.

...The first two Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nites take place this week, Tuesday and Wednesday May 3 and 4. Disneyland closes at 8:00 p.m. each night due to the events, which are sold out. A final Star Wars Nite is scheduled for May 27, and is also sold out.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Pirates of the Caribbean – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Blue Bayou Restaurant– closed due to Pirates refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Fairy Tale Treasures

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio Entertainment: Fantasmic – returns May 28, 2022.

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Mater's Junkyard Jamboree – closed May 9–12 for refurbishment.

Golden Zephyr – closed May 9–19 for refurbishment.

Mickey's PhilharMagic – closed May 16–26 for refurbishment.

Animation Academy – closed May 2–26 for refurbishment.

Red Car Trolley

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2022

2022 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – to April 26, 2022

Disney Junior Fun Fest – Friday, April 29, 2022

– Friday, April 29, 2022 Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – May 3, 4, 27 at Disneyland. All dates are sold out.

– May 3, 4, 27 at Disneyland. All dates are sold out. Grad Nites: May 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 26 and 31; June 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 17

May 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 26 and 31; June 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 17 Fantasmic returns – May 28, 2022

– May 28, 2022 Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion – June 23, 28 and 30 at Disney California Adventure. Tickets now on sale via the event website.

– June 23, 28 and 30 at Disney California Adventure. Tickets now on sale via the event website. 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

– September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Gay Days (unofficial event) – September 16–18. More information at the event website.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 25, 2021.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $164 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $119 $179 $113 $173 One Day – Tier 3 $134 $194 $127 $197 One Day – Tier 4 $149 $209 $141 $201 One Day – Tier 5 $159 $219 $150 $210 One Day – Tier 6 $164 $224 $155 $215 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $255/$240

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $319/$300

Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $330/$310

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $390/$370

Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 3 and May 26, 2022. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, which is the same price as the 2020 offer. Of course, this new ticket is valid only Mondays through Fridays, and weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $60 for the three days when purchased in advance. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There's no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on January 3 and wait until May 26 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Tickets expire on May 26, 2022, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 11–22, 2022. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Now for the official fine print: Southern California Resident Ticket Valid for Southern California residents within ZIP codes 90000–93599; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission.

Tickets are not valid before January 3, 2022, expire May 26, 2022, and are limited in availability.

Tickets are not valid on Saturdays and Sundays.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 120 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Guests may update their theme park reservation dates until May 26, 2022 by canceling their existing reservations and booking new reservation dates; new reservation dates are subject to availability.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $380/$360

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $440/$420

Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Dream Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount Enchant Key – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount Imagine Key – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, , and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer See above. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

5/1 5/2 5/3 5/4 5/5 5/6 5/7 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Disneyland After Dark Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Disneyland After Dark Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None

Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None 5/8 5/9 5/10 5/11 5/12 5/13 5/14 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite 5/15 5/16 5/17 5/18 5/19 5/20 5/21 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite 5/22 5/23 5/24 5/25 5/26 5/27 5/28 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Disneyland After Dark Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Fantasmic reopens 5/29 5/30 5/31 6/1 6/2 6/3 6/4 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite 6/5 6/6 6/7 6/8 6/9 6/10 6/11 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite

