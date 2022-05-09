Disneyland Resort Update for May 16 – 22, 2022

News and Views

Celebrate Soulfully returns to Disneyland this summer

The Disneyland Resort will present an encore of its Celebrate Soulfully event this summer, with events at both theme parks and in Downtown Disney.



Downtown Disney will host the touring exhibit "The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure," from June 1 - July 4 in the former ESPN Zone building. Photo courtesy of Disney.

Disneyland held its first Celebrate Soulfully event in February in conjunction with Black History Month. That event included two weekends of Celebrate Gospel performances at the Fantasyland Theater, as well as nightly performances of R&B, reggae, funk and jazz in Downtown Disney throughout February.

The summer edition of Celebrate Soulfully is tied to Black Music Month, and features live music daily at Disney California Adventure and in Downtown Disney. In DCA, look for musical groups near Carthay Circle Theater during the daytime, and nightly live musical performances at a special "block party" in the Hollywood Backlot.

Downtown Disney will host the touring exhibit "The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure," from June 1 to July 4 in the former ESPN Zone building. Admission is free to resort guests. Downtown Disney will also offer nightly live entertainment with jazz, R&B, funk, Motown and Doo-Wop groups throughout the Celebrate Soulfully event, as well as DJs on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Tale of the Lion King opens May 28

Not to get lost in the Celebrate Soulfully announcement is an opening date for the Tale of the Lion King at Disneyland. The new production will open on Friday, May 28, the same day that Fantasmic returns to Disneyland.



"Tale of the Lion King" debuts at Disneyland on May 28. Photo courtsey Disney.

The Tale of the Lion King debuted in summer of 2019 at Disney California Adventure, and was a hit with park visitors, despite being staged in the decidedly audience-unfriendly Paradise Gardens Park. The show has been reworked, and will now be presented in the Fantasyland Theater, which offers ample seating and shade for the audience. The show replaces Mickey and the Magical Map, which had its final performance as the Disneyland Resort closed due to the pandemic.

Todd Pickering reviewed the original version of Tale of the Lion King when it was in DCA and really enjoyed the production, saying, "The sound, staging, and dance are a perfect example of music, direction, and choreography all working together; this makes for another success for the Disney Parks." We are definitely looking forward to seeing how Disney has expanded the show into a full-fledged stage production.

World of Color dining packages

After a false start last month, it looks like the World of Color dining packages are available at Wine Country Trattoria and Storytellers Cafe.



World of Color dining packages offer a reserved viewing area from which to see the nighttime spectacular. MousePlanet file photo.

At Wine Country Trattoria, the World of Color dinner is a prix-fixe 3-course lunch or dinner. The meal includes appetizer, choice of entree and dessert, plus a nonalcoholic beverage. The cost is $59 for ages 10 and up; $35 for ages 3 to 9 (a $10 upcharge applies if you order the rib eye steak entree).

At Storytellers Cafe, the World of Color dining package includes the restaurant's buffet, a nonalcoholic beverage, and a specialty dessert. The cost for this meal is also $59 for ages 10 and up; $35 for ages 3 to 9. The standard pricing for the dinner buffet at this location is $44 for adults and $24 for ages 3 to 9, so you're definitely paying extra for access to that reserved viewing area.

Disney has made it relatively easy to book these packages. You simply make a reservation at your chosen location, and then tell the host that you want to upgrade to the World of Color package when you arrive. Reservations are available up to 60 days in advance. You can't specifically book the World of Color package in advance by phone or online.

Each dining package comes with admission to the preferred viewing section for World of Color. This section is at the center of the viewing area, and, like the majority of the viewing area, doesn't offer seating. Disney recommends that you book your meal well before showtime to give yourself plenty of time to get to the venue.



Most of the World of Color viewing area is standing-room-only, unless you book the dessert package and watch the show from your table. MousePlanet file photo.

For those who prefer their seating area to actually offer seating, Disney is still offering the World of Color dessert party. This option runs $84 per person, including tax and tip. The plated offering includes a "sweet and savory selection of desserts and appetizers" along with adult and non-alcoholic beverages. The dessert party is held in a section of the World of Color viewing area, with patrons seated at tables. If you're a party of two, expect to share your table with others. Reservations are available up to 60 days in advance.

This and That

...There are Grad Nite events scheduled Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week. Be sure to check our Disneyland Resort Update from May 9 for a recap of what to expect on Grad Nites.

...Disney has removed the Red Car Trolley from the daily refurbishments list, but the attraction is still listed as "temporarily unavailable" on the Disneyland website. Still, this change has fans of the Buena Vista Street attraction hope this signals that the Red Cars will soon be in operation at Disney California Adventure.

...The Blue Bayou restaurant in New Orleans Square is scheduled to reopen following refurbishment on June 24, but the restaurant has yet to start taking reservations. There's no updated reopening date for Pirates of the Caribbean, inside which the restaurant sits and which is also closed for refurbishment. Readers may remember that the restaurant remained open for weeks after the attraction closed for refurbishment, leaving diners with a view of a constriction wall instead of the peaceful Bayou scene the restaurant is famous for. We'd recommend making your reservations for after Pirates has reopened, so you can enjoy the full ambiance you're paying for.

...The brief refurbishment of Mater's Junkyard Jamboree has been rescheduled to June 13 through 16.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Pirates of the Caribbean – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Blue Bayou Restaurant – closed for refurbishment. Reopens June 24.

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Fairy Tale Treasures

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio Entertainment: Fantasmic – returns May 28, 2022.

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Golden Zephyr – closed through May 19 for refurbishment.

Mickey's PhilharMagic – closed through May 26 for refurbishment.

Animation Academy – closed through May 26 for refurbishment.

Mater's Junkyard Jamboree – closed June 13–16 for refurbishment.

Red Car Trolley

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

2022

2022 Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – May 3, 4, 27 at Disneyland. All dates are sold out.

– May 3, 4, 27 at Disneyland. All dates are sold out. Grad Nites: May 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 26, and 31; June 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, and 17

May 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 26, and 31; June 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, and 17 Fantasmic returns – May 28, 2022

– May 28, 2022 Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion – June 23, 28, and 30 at Disney California Adventure. Tickets now on sale via the event website.

– June 23, 28, and 30 at Disney California Adventure. Tickets now on sale via the event website. 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

– September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Gay Days (unofficial event) – September 16–18. More information at the event website.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 25, 2021.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $164 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $119 $179 $113 $173 One Day – Tier 3 $134 $194 $127 $197 One Day – Tier 4 $149 $209 $141 $201 One Day – Tier 5 $159 $219 $150 $210 One Day – Tier 6 $164 $224 $155 $215 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $255/$240

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $319/$300

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $330/$310

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $390/$370

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 3 and May 26, 2022. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, which is the same price as the 2020 offer. Of course, this new ticket is valid only Mondays through Fridays, and weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $60 for the three days when purchased in advance. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There's no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on January 3 and wait until May 26 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Tickets expire on May 26, 2022, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 11–22, 2022. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Now for the official fine print: Southern California Resident Ticket Valid for Southern California residents within ZIP codes 90000–93599; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission.

Tickets expire May 26, 2022, and are limited in availability.

Tickets are not valid on Saturdays and Sundays.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 120 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Guests may update their theme park reservation dates until May 26, 2022 by canceling their existing reservations and booking new reservation dates; new reservation dates are subject to availability.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $380/$360

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $440/$420

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Dream Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount Enchant Key – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount Imagine Key – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, , and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's J SoCal Resident Ticket Offer See above. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details. azz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

