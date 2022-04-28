Disneyland announces Summer 2022 California Resident Ticket offers

Disneyland's 2022 winter discount offer for California residents ended just last week, and it seems the promotion was popular enough the company has renewed it with even bigger options, albeit at a slightly higher cost.

Details of the new offer were released this morning, giving vacation planners a new incentive to book those summer trips to catch up on Fantasmic, The Tale of the Lion King, the Main Street Electrical Parade, Disneyland Forever fireworks, and World of Color.



California residents can visit Disneyland at a discount this summer. MousePlanet file photo.

California residents can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks three weekdays before September 15, 2022 for as little as $244 using a new discounted ticket that went on sale today, and is available from our travel partner Get Away Today. That represents a savings of up to $86 off the regular price of a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket. You now have the choice between a ticket good Monday through Thursday OR a slightly more expensive ticket good any day of the week. There are also options to add park hopping and Disney Genie+ service to your ticket at the time of purchase.

This new offer differs considerably from previous California discounts, so be sure to pay close attention to details before you purchase.

California Resident Ticket Offer

The California Resident Ticket is a 3-day, 1-park-per-day ticket that offers residents of California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure:

The weekday ticket – starting at $244, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 13 and September 15, 2022

– starting at $244, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 13 and September 15, 2022 The any day ticket – starting at $299, three days (any day of the week, including weekends) between June 13 and September 15, 2022

You can use every day of the California resident ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day.

The weekday ticket is $244 for ages 3 and up, this ticket is valid only Mondays through Thursday, and weekends are not included. The any day ticket costs $50 more, starting at $299 for ages 3 and up, but adds Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to your list of days.

For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day.

You can also add the paid Disney Genie+ service to your California resident ticket. Although you can upgrade all three days in advance for $20 per day (for a total of $60 for the three days), our recommendation is to pay for the service on the first day, after you enter the theme park. This will let you make sure the service provides a value for you, to decide whether you want to spend the extra money for your remaining days.

Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on June 13 and wait until September 15 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates.

Tickets expire on September 15, 2022, and have no holiday blackouts. This does mean that you could visit on the 4th of July with the weekday ticket assuming reservations are available.

Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day.

Now for the official fine print:

California Resident Ticket