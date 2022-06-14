Walt Disney World Resort Update for June 21-27, 2022

Writer's Note, News & Views

The summer solstice for the Northern Hemisphere was at 5:13 a.m. Eastern Time today, Tuesday, June 21.

For Disney Parks, summer means it's time to start thinking about the winter holidays season. Yesterday, Disney Parks Blog kicked things off with the beginning of its #HalfwaytotheHolidays celebration and a first look at the food and beverage offerings coming this winter to both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney Parks Blog says to stay tuned to its website and social media starting Thursday, June 23 for more details. For Walt Disney World Resort, that probably means we should be seeing whether Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party will be returning on select nights after Halloween which seems likely since Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party nights are returning and tickets are already on sale. We should also see an announcement of the dates for the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays with its usual post-Thanksgiving return of Candlelight Processional and whether the extended mass choir of community and school groups will return as well; and we should expect to see the details of the holidays celebrations at Disney Springs (will Christmas Tree Trail be centralized in the old bus loop or remain spread out), Disney's Hollywood Studios (will Jingle Bells, Jingle BAM! return?), Disney's Animal Kingdom (Tree of Life Winter Awakenings?), and the Resort Hotels.

Thinking wintery thoughts in Central Florida at this time of year can be pleasant. We have had lots of days well above 90° lately, with the heat index reaching above 110° If you are heading this way and spend time in the parks, remember to stay hydrated! Of course, we are also in the season filled with heavy rain downpours, so there's plenty water around. The downpours can also be accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning strikes, so be careful out there. And it is also tropical storm season, with its spaghetti plots placing the region in and out of the "cone of uncertainty" of the storm's projected path from time to time.

Let it snow?

Harmonious Live Tonight from EPCOT on Disney+

In one of those synergy things we have come to expect from The Walt Disney Company, tonight (June 21), at 9 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Pacific, Disney+ will stream "Harmonious Live!" direct from EPCOT for subscribers in the U.S. and Canada to celebrate World Music Day. Now, unlike the previous Disney Parks Blog livestream of Harmonious back in September as part of the kickoff of The World's Most Magical Celebration, the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort, this particular live event will be hosted by Tony Award-winning performer, actress, singer-songwriter, and philanthropist Idina Menzel (yes, from Frozen, Frozen 2, Enchanted and more) with special guest Auli’i Cravalho (from Moana), and will feature a live orchestra and ensemble of international vocalists. A huge stage has been under construction in World Showcase Plaza over the past several days to support this livestream performance.

Harmonious is the nighttime spectacular that replaced EPCOT's long-running Illuminations and the interim EPCOT Forever nighttime shows. The nightly show is one of the largest ever created at Disney Parks and combines floating giant screens, fountains, lights, pyrotechnics and lasers, accompanied by visuals and music inspired by Disney and Pixar animation including Moana, Aladdin, Coco, The Lion King, Mulan, and others. This particular first-of-its-kind live performance will be available to U.S. and Canada subscribers on Disney+ to watch at anytime after the livestream concludes.



For U.S. and Canada subscribers, "Harmonious Live!" will livestream on Disney+ on June 21, starting at 9 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Pacific, and will then be available for replay on demand. Video courtesy Disney Parks.

Views around Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Regular readers may recall that I have been a Disney Vacation Club member for more than 20 years. Several years ago, DVC launched "Moonlight Magic" events where eligible members (namely, those that have purchased at least a specified number of points in Disney's version of a vacation timeshare program directly from Disney and have fully paid all outstanding dues) can attempt to reserve spots for complimentary after-hours parties in one of the parks. As the events became more popular leading up to the global pandemic's suspension of the events, DVC gave members with resort hotel reservations coinciding with announced event dates an earlier opportunity to attempt to reserve spots.

Earlier this year, DVC announced the return of Moonlight Magic events at EPCOT (on two nights earlier this spring, one of which our Gregg Jacobs attended as a guest courtesy of Disney's public relations team), Disney's Hollywood Studios (on three nights spread across May, June, and July), and Disney's Animal Kingdom (on three nights spread across July, August, and September). With the priority registration access given to members with resort hotel reservations, I used some of my DVC points to reserve a 2 bedroom villa at Old Key West for the night of June 16, and then successfully registered for the Moonlight Magic event on the day those reservations opened.



Disney's Old Key West Resort is the original Disney Vacation Club property. The resort has villa accommodations spread across a campus-like setting which overlooks some of the Lake Buena Vista golf course, and consists of studios, one bedroom units, two bedroom units, and grand villas with three bedrooms. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Like other after-hours events at the parks, those with Moonlight Magic reservations are allowed to mix-in with the day guests a couple hours before the park closes and then have wristbands that permit them to stay for the event. The June 16 event ran from 9:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m., and featured two DJ-hosted dance parties, rare character appearances, attractions with lower-than-usual wait times (including Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, though DVC announced that its queue would close at 11:30 p.m.), complimentary ice cream and snacks, and more. Before the global pandemic resulted in suspension of the Moonlight Magic events, the last few I had attended felt overcrowded and less fun than ones earlier in the event's history. My experience at the June 16 event exceeded my expectations and did not feel overly crowded (though, I know from other after-hours events experiences, that overcrowded or not feeling sometimes can be just luck of deciding to go left when lots of guests decide to go right).



Complimentary Mickey Bars and other frozen treats are a regular part of DVC Moonlight Magic Events this year (no voucher required). Attendees also received vouchers for a complimentary DVC popcorn bucket and other snacks. Some past events included meal vouchers; this event did not.

Darkwing Duck was one of the rare characters Moonlight Magic guests could mingle with at the dance party inside the Disney Junior stage building.

Darth Vader made very dramatically lit appearances outside the Jedi Temple at the entrance to Star Tours throughout the Moonlight Magic event.

Lower-than-usual attraction wait times are one of the benefits of an after hours event when the crowd size is reasonably limited. A lower crowd size also provides an opportunity for photos of areas of the park that are rarely sparsely populated during regular park operating hours.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Registration is full for the remaining Disney’s Hollywood Studios Moonlight Magic event on July 14. DVC's website now shows that the events scheduled at Disney's Animal Kingdom for July 26, August 31, and September 28 will have registration open for eligible members with Disney Resort hotel reservations for those dates on June 28 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Pending availability, general eligible member registration will open on July 13 at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Views of EPCOT

EPCOT's transformation continues, with heavy construction equipment on site of the part of the former center of Future World that is to become the Journey of Water inspired by Moana in the area now named World Nature. It is not visibly clear where work has also begun on the new Festival Center and plaza in the neighboring World Celebration area, but Imagineer Zach Riddley suggested that work is underway in an Instagram post. In any event, it is not clear to guests where the boundary between those two areas will be when the transformation is complete.



Heavy construction equipment is visible above the construction walls on the west side of the area formerly known as Future World. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

There are now less than two weeks remaining for the 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, which concludes on July 4. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival starts July 14 and runs until November 19.



The 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival concludes July 4. By July 14, this spot will feature the entry display for the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



The Living With the Land greenhouse theming likely will change when the Flower & Garden Festival concludes. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

This & That…

…Disney Parks Blog posted it its June 2022 Foodie Guide for both coasts, which contains a some operational tidbits of interest in addition to the highlighted food and beverage offerings. Hollywood & Vine at Disney's Hollywood Studios returns to buffet service on August 28, with Disney Junior pals meeting guests at breakfast and Minnie Mouse and friends for lunch and dinner. Over at Disney's Old Key West Resort, Olivia's will offer brunch service every day of the week starting September 1.

…REMINDER: The "Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue" returns this Thursday, June 23 at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Food at the venue is served "all-you-care-to-enjoy" style and includes fountain drinks as well as (for guests 21 and over) red and white sangria, draft beer, and wine in the ticket price. Tickets may be purchased in the My Disney Experience app which is now also used for checking in when arriving at the venue.

…REMINDER: the multiple-award winning Victoria & Albert's at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is preparing to return on July 28. Reservations opened on June 20. The restaurant is the only one in Florida to have received both the AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Five Star awards. Victoria & Albert's maintains its semi-formal to formal attire dress code that "respects the restaurant's elegant and opulent aesthetic."

…Disney Aspire, the Walt Disney Company’s education investment and career development program that offers 100% tuition paid upfront for eligible hourly cast members, has welcomed Johnson & Wales University to its growing network of educational providers. Johnson & Wales University is the only accredited U.S. institution offering 100% online culinary programming through a unique multimedia environment. It is also the first in-network offering joining Disney Aspire with a sole focus on the culinary arts.

…Though the fifth Harrison Ford-starring Indiana Jones feature film—the first produced since Disney acquired LucasFilm—is not due to be released in theaters until at least 2023, Disney Parks Blog shared that new Indy-themed merchandise is coming soon to the parks and shopDisney. Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular reopened at Disney's Hollywood Studios back in December, and it continues multiple-times-per-day daily performances.

…Beyond Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, Disney Wish, arrived at Port Canaveral early Monday morning. Disney will live stream the ship's christening on June 29 at 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific on Disney Parks Blog, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok. The ship's official sailings with paying guests are set to begin in July.



"Disney Wish" docked at its home port, Port Canaveral, Florida, for the first time on Monday, June 20. Video courtesy Port Canaveral.

The Usual Writer's Note

Face coverings remain optional across all of Walt Disney World Resort. Remember to check this page of DisneyWorld.com for the latest requirements.

If you're traveling to or from overseas, be sure to check with the places you're visiting and traveling from or through for the latest rules. Though the United States government loosened international travel restrictions for entering the U.S.A. at the end of 2021, it remains important to check on and abide by the most up-to-date COVID-19 testing and vaccine requirements for entering the United States whether as a citizen, permanent resident, or visitor (and be aware of who needs a visa). Over the weekend, the United States dropped the requirement for COVID-19 testing for entering the country.

As for visiting the Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Park Pass reservations are required for admission in addition to a valid ticket. If your tickets have the Park Hopper option, Park Hopping only becomes available after 2 p.m. daily, and only after you have first visited the park for which you have made a reservation that day. There have been instances where Magic Kingdom has reached capacity and paused admission of Park Hoppers, and Disney reserves the right to do so at all the parks.

Sales of new Walt Disney World Annual Passes continue to be paused in all categories except the Florida Resident Pixie Dust Pass. Disney reserved the right to pause those sales when it reintroduced its new Annual Passes. Current Passholders may continue to purchase renewals in all tiers regardless of the pause in new sales. We have not heard any suggestion, as yet, that new pass sales will resume.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to monitor the cases of the rare monkeypox virus in Florida and elsewhere. Reports say that experts remain optimistic that the outbreak can be contained. We will include more information here in future Updates should it relate to visiting Walt Disney World Resort.

