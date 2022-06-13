Disneyland Resort Update for June 27 – July 3, 2022

News and Views

Editor's note:

A quick note of apology for skipping last week's Disneyland Resort Update. I'm back at the helm this week, and catching up on the news I missed during my absence. Thank you to those regular readers who reached out to make sure everything was OK. I'll see you in the parks soon!

Halloween Highlights

Disney's "Fall Favorites" are returning for the 2022 HalloweenTime season, which runs from September 3 through October 31. In addition to the return of Oogie Boogie Bash (more details below), seasonal celebration includes the Halloween Screams fireworks at Disneyland, Pluto's Pumpkin Pursuit in Downtown Disney, and Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure.



HalloweenTime returns to Disneyland September 2 through October 31. MousePlanet file photo.

Halloween at Disneyland

The very popular Halloween Screams fireworks show will take place on weekend nights September 2 to October 31, weather permitting. On weeknights, and any night it's too windy for fireworks, the show will feature just the music, projections, and special effects.

The Main Street Pumpkin Festival returns to Main Street, with hundreds of carved jack-o-lanterns decorating shops and restaurants. Main Street is also the best place to find the Disney characters in their Halloween costumes. Disney offered a preview of Mickey and Minnie's new outfits during their Halfway to Halloween promotion earlier this year.



Mickey and Minnie will debut new Halloween costumes at Disneyland this year. Photo courtesy Disney.

The Haunted Mansion Holiday returns for its 21st anniversary season this year. Disney confirmed that there will be a Dia de los Muertos display at Zocalo Park, and we can only assume that the Halloween tree will take its place in Frontierland.



The Headless Horseman statue is a popular photo spot by day, and looks even creepier at night. MousePlanet file photo.

Halloween at Disney California Adventure

Several DCA attractions will get a Halloween makeover, including Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark, Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree, and Luigi's Honkin' Haul-o-Ween.

The Oogie Boogie takeover of Buena Vista Street will resume with seasonal decorations all around, and especially on the facade of the Carthay Circle Theater.

The Coco-inspired Plaza de la Familia will return to Paradise Gardens Sept. 2 through Nov. 2, 2022, with the “A Musical Celebration of Coco" street show.

Oogie Boogie Bash tickets on sale this week

Oogie Boogie Bash will be held on 23 select nights between September 6 and October 31, plus an exclusive event for members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club on Saturday, September 10. This is two fewer public nights than last year, a surprise given just how quickly the 2021 event sold out. If you have your heart set on attending this year, we recommend buying tickets as soon as you confirm your travel plans.

Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders and D23 members can buy tickets to the after-hours events starting this Tuesday, June 28. Disney says sales will begin no earlier than 9:00 a.m. Pacific time. The general public can buy tickets starting Thursday, June 30.



Carthay Circle Theater serves as a projection surface during Oogie Boogie Bash, with animated decorations taking over the structure at intervals. MousePlanet file photo

Oogie Boogie Bash offers Disney fans young and old the opportunity to dress up and experience trick-or-treat stations, themed entertainment, the Frightfully Fun Parade at Disney California Adventure, and see Disney characters in their Halloween finery.



Jack and Sally appear with Zero in the Frightfully Fun Parade. MousePlanet file photo.

A highlight of the event is the Villain’s Grove at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail. The popular walk-through attraction features light, sound and projections, and can draw long lines. Also returning are Mickey's Trick and Treat show in Hollywood Land, designed for younger visitors, and the projected show effects on the Carthay Circle Theater.



The light at the end of the tunnel marks the exit from the Villains Grove. MousePlanet file photo.

Disney hasn't said whether the Halloween-themed World of Color show called "Villainous!," which debuted in 2019, will return for 2022. The show wasn't included last year, but now that the World of Color has reopened, we hope to see the Halloween edition announced soon.



Mickey's Trick & Treat features Mickey and pals in a not-so-scary dance party. MousePlanet file photo.

Tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash start at $129, a $15 increase over the least-expensive ticket in 2021. The priciest nights are $179 per person, up $10 from 2021. All events run 6:00 to 11:00 p.m, and tickets include a three-hour early-admission period before the party kicks off to visit Disney California Adventure before the main event begins. We recommend that you take full advantage of that early entry to get more park time, rather than using a one-day ticket that day.

Tickets can be purchased from the Disneyland website or through the Disneyland mobile app. If you are a D23 member, make sure to log into your D23 account before you attempt to purchase tickets.

Dates and prices are as follows:

September Sun 4 Mon 5 Thur 6 Wed 7 Thur 8 Fri 9 Sat 10 $129 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m $179

D23 Member exclusive night 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 11 Mon 12 Tues 13 Wed 14 Thur 15 Fri 16 Sat 17 $129 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $139 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 18 Mon 19 Tues 20 Wed 21 Thur 22 Fri 23 Sat 24 $149 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $129 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $139 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. October Sun 25 Mon 26 Tues 27 Wed 28 Thur 29 Fri 30 Sat 1 $149 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $129 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $139 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 2 Mon 3 Tues 4 Wed 5 Thur 6 Fri 7 Sat 8 $159 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $139 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $149 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 9 Mon 10 Tues 11 Wed 12 Thur 13 Fri 14 Sat 15 $159 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $139 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $149 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 16 Mon 17 Tues 18 Wed 19 Thur 20 Fri 21 Sat 22 $159 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $139 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $149 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 23 Mon 24 Tues 25 Wed 26 Thur 27 Fri 28 Sat 29 $159 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $159 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $159 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $179 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 30 Mon 31 $179 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m.

Halfway to the Holidays

This week's focus will be on Halloween as Oogie Boogie Bash tickets go on sale, but Disney is also marking "Halfway to the Holidays" with a few announcements about holiday entertainment at the Disneyland Resort.

Believe… In Holiday Magic fireworks and World of Color – Season of Light are both confirmed to return this winter, though Disney did not release the exact dates for the 2022 holiday promotions. We're also waiting to see if Disneyland's Christmas Fantasy Parade will get a long-rumored upgrade, or what other offerings Disney may have in store as part of the Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure.

The news about World of Color – Season of Light gives us some hope that the Halloween version may in fact be offered during Oogie Boogie Bash this year, or even better, added to the nightly lineup throughout the Halloween season.

Magic Key renewal countdown

If you're one of the hundreds (or thousands) of Magic Key holders who purchased their new passport the very first day they were available last year, you might be looking at the calendar and wondering about the looming expiration date of your pass.

Until last month, the Disneyland website and mobile app both carried a message stating that Magic Keys "are eligible for renewal 40 days prior to their expiration date." For those who purchased their Magic Key on August 25, 2021, that 40-day window should open on July 16, 2022.



Magic Key holders should be able to renew their passes in just a few weeks, as the program nears its one-year anniversary. MousePlanet file photo

However, at the beginning of June Disney removed the renewal section from the Magic Key page, leaving only language that states, "Pass types are limited in quantity, and passes may no longer be available for purchase and/or renewal at any time." This change came as Disney also discontinued sales of all levels of Magic Keys. We also previously reported a glitch that caused a small subset of Magic Key holders to see a reference to "Legacy Passholders" instead of Magic Key holders on the Disneyland mobile app.

All of these changes have some Magic Key holders very concerned about when or if they'll be able to renew their passes when the time comes. As we've previously shared, a Disney spokesperson has confirmed for MousePlanet that the company will be opening renewals for existing Magic Key holders closer to the anniversary date. Eligible Magic Key holders will receive an email with renewal instructions when the time comes.

We don't have any details about pricing for these renewal Magic Keys, or whether the pass levels and benefits will change. Likewise, Disney had no information to share about the possibility of resuming sales of Magic Keys at a future date, with a spokesperson saying only that the company was focusing on existing Magic Key holders.

Blue Bayou adds reservations and Fantasmic package as Pirates prepares to reopen

The Pirates of the Caribbean attraction is slated to finally reopen on Friday, July 1 following refurbishment. The Blue Bayou Restaurant located inside the attraction reopened a few weeks ago, but only for walk-up diners. Last week, the location began accepting reservations up to 60 days in advance.

The location has also added a Fantasmic dining package to their menu, but you cann't specifically book it in advance. Instead, you make a lunch or dinner reservation at the restaurant, and when you arrive you can ask to upgrade to the Fantasmic dining package. The three-course meal includes a choice of starter and entree, with an expanded selection of dishes created for the Fantasmic package, plus a non-alcoholic specialty drink and dessert.

The Fantasmic dining package is $89 per person ages 10 and up, $35 per person ages 3-9, plus tax and gratuity. Diners receive a voucher for admission to a reserved viewing area to watch the first performance of Fantasmic. Per cast members, the viewing area is the front-and-center section right in front of the show control board, considered one of the best views from which to watch the show.

This and That

...There are two Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion events scheduled at Disney California Adventure this week, on Tuesday June 28, and Thursday June 30. Tickets are still available via the event website or save $5 per ticket when you buy from MousePlanet's travel partner, Get Away Today.

...The 2022 Disneyland All-American College Band returned to Main Street, U.S.A. this past week, an annual tradition which heralds the start of the summer season at the Disneyland Resort. The band performs Tuesday - Saturday each week; check the daily entertainment schedule for their exact performance times and locations.

...Following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, on Friday the Walt Disney Company announced it will provide coverage to employees forced to travel out of state to obtain reproductive care. As reported by CNBC, the internal memo sent to employees said in part,

"Our company remains committed to removing barriers and providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all of our employees, cast members and their families, including family planning and reproductive care, no matter where they live.”

...Walt Disney World announced plans to reopen their Star Wars Launch Bay on July 17, but thus far we have no confirmation when Disneyland plans to do the same.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Pirates of the Caribbean – closed for refurbishment. Reopens July 1.

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Splash Mountain – attraction will close at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme. The updated attraction will open in 2024. Construction dates and details have not been announced. Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – closes August 1 for refurbishment. No reopening date listed.

Red Car Trolley

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2022

2022 Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion – June 23, 28, and 30 at Disney California Adventure. Tickets now on sale via the event website or save $5 per ticket when you buy from MousePlanet's travel partner, Get Away Today.

– June 23, 28, and 30 at Disney California Adventure. Tickets now on sale via the event website or save $5 per ticket when you buy from MousePlanet's travel partner, Get Away Today. Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort – September 2 to October 31, 2022

– September 2 to October 31, 2022 Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – select nights September 6 to October 31. Tickets on sale starting June 28 to Magic Key holders and D23 Members. General admission tickets go on sale June 30 via the event website.

at Disney California Adventure – select nights September 6 to October 31. Tickets on sale starting June 28 to Magic Key holders and D23 Members. General admission tickets go on sale June 30 via the event website. D23 Member-exclusive Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – Saturday, September 10, 2022. Tickets on sale starting June 28 via the event website.

at Disney California Adventure – Saturday, September 10, 2022. Tickets on sale starting June 28 via the event website. 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

– September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Gay Days (unofficial event) – September 16–18. More information at the event website.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 25, 2021.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $164 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $119 $179 $113 $173 One Day – Tier 3 $134 $194 $127 $197 One Day – Tier 4 $149 $209 $141 $201 One Day – Tier 5 $159 $219 $150 $210 One Day – Tier 6 $164 $224 $155 $215 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $255/$240

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $319/$300

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $330/$310

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $390/$370

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today California Resident Ticket Offer The California Resident Ticket is a 3-day, 1-park-per-day ticket that offers residents of California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure: The weekday ticket – starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 13 and September 15, 2022

– starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 13 and September 15, 2022 The any day ticket – starting at $299, three days (any day of the week, including weekends) between June 13 and September 15, 2022 You can use every day of the California resident ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The weekday ticket is $249 for ages 3 and up, this ticket is valid only Mondays through Thursday, and weekends are not included. The any day ticket costs $50 more, starting at $299 for ages 3 and up, but adds Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to your list of days. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add the paid Disney Genie+ service to your California resident ticket. Although you can upgrade all three days in advance for $20 per day (for a total of $60 for the three days), our recommendation is to pay for the service on the first day, after you enter the theme park. This will let you make sure the service provides a value for you, to decide whether you want to spend the extra money for your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on June 13 and wait until September 15 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Tickets expire on September 15, 2022, and have no holiday blackouts. This does mean that you could visit on the 4th of July with the weekday ticket assuming reservations are available. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Now for the official fine print: California Resident Ticket Valid for California residents within ZIP codes 90000–96199; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission.

Tickets are not valid before June 13, 2022, expire September 15, 2022, and are limited in availability.

The Weekday Tickets (Mon-Thurs) are not valid on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 120 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Guests may update their theme park reservation dates until September 15, 2022 by canceling their existing reservations and booking new reservation dates; new reservation dates are subject to availability.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $380/$360

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $440/$420

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Dream Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount Enchant Key [Not currently available to purchase] – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount Imagine Key [Not currently available to purchase] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, , and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's J SoCal Resident Ticket Offer See above. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details. Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

6/26 6/27 6/28 6/29 6/30 7/1 7/2 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–8p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Disneyland After Dark Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–8p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Disneyland After Dark Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None 7/3 7/4 7/5 7/6 7/7 7/8 7/9 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None 7/10 7/11 7/12 7/13 7/14 7/15 7/16 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None 7/17 7/18 7/19 7/20 7/21 7/22 7/23 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None 7/24 7/25 7/26 7/27 7/28 7/29 7/30 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None 7/31 8/1 8/2 8/3 8/4 8/5 8/6 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None

