Join Team MousePlanet for a CHOC Adventure in the Park

Children's Hospital Orange County has completely re-imagined its annual fundraiser at the Disneyland Resort for 2022, and will present the CHOC Adventure in the Park on Saturday, August 27. This exclusive after-hours event is being celebrated as the 30th anniversary of the CHOC Walk, which was canceled in 2020 and presented as a virtual fundraiser in 2021. The event hopes to raise over $2.5 million for CHOC Children's programs throughout Orange County.

The CHOC Adventure in the Park will operate somewhat like a Disneyland After Dark or Oogie Boogie Bash event. Attendees can enter Disney California Adventure as early as 5:00 p.m., and mix in with non-event guests until the park closes to the public at 9:00 p.m.. The event then turns into a private after-hours party from 9:00 p.m. to midnight.



CHOCCO Bear dances during the kickoff celebration for the 2022 CHOC Adventure in the Park. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The private party includes access to most attractions, with select merchandise and dining locations open for event guests. Attendees will also enjoy a DJ, special photo locations, unique character meet-and-greet opportunities, and a special presentation of the World of Color show.

Guests who reach certain fundraising thresholds may also receive extra benefits during the private event, including a reserved viewing area to the World of Color viewing, VIP reception, special character appearances, free parking, and more.



The 30th Anniversary CHOC Adventure in the Park will feature a special presentation of the World of Color. MousePlanet file photo.

To attend the event, each participant pledges to donate or raise a minimum of $250. CHOC collects a nonrefundable registration fee of $50 when you register, and participants have until Friday, August 5 to raise or donate the $200 balance. There are additional prizes offered to CHOC supporters who raise $500, $850, $1150 or more, and each of those levels has its own fundraising deadline. Visit the Event Incentives page for more details.

CHOC supporters who don't want to attend the event in person can register as a Virtual Fundraiser, and receive a 30th anniversary CHOC Adventure in the Park commemorative T-shirt when they donate or raise $100 or more.

Tickets to the CHOC Adventure in the Park are limited, and registration is likely to close before the fundraising deadline. CHOC will maintain a waiting list, but we suggest securing your spot as soon as possible.



Participants who raise $1150 or more receive a pair of custom Vans shoes with an exclusive CHOC print. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Of course, Team MousePlanet is back for 2022, and we're really looking forward to this re-imagined event.

Thanks to the efforts and generosity of our readers, Team MousePlanet has raised nearly $90,000 for CHOC since 2008. We invite MousePlanet readers, friends, and family members near and far to register to join Team MousePlanet at the event, or register as a virtual fundraiser with the team. You can also make a donation to a team member to help them reach their goal.

On a personal note, I became involved with the CHOC Walk over 20 years ago, long before I was a parent. In the years since, I have gone from being a volunteer to serving at various times as a team captain, a prize sponsor and a media partner.

Now I'm a CHOC parent. Now it's personal. You can read more about my CHOC journey on my participant website.

Also keep watching for ways to support Team MousePlanet through eBay for Charity auctions. We will be listing items received from press events, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to CHOC.