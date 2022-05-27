Guardians Gadgets and Goodies

Whenever Disney opens up a new attraction, particularly an E-ticket, there will invariably be an avalanche of related merchandise available. Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind, which opened this past Memorial Day Weekend at Walt Disney World's Epcot, is no exception.

The items range from standard to cool to quirky (Star Lord helmet, anyone?). Today we're going to take a look at some of the standouts, and I'll give a tip on how to buy them without waiting in a long line.

Without further ado, here are a few of the items that grabbed my attention.

Let's start with clothing. Anyone of my generation remembers having a Members Only jacket in the 1980s, and I believe that style is back, at least in the form of the bomber jacket worn by Peter Quill/Star Lord in the Marvel movies.



You can be '80s cool with this Star Lord faux leather jacket. Photo by Gregg Jacobs.

You can have your own version of the jacket, made from faux leather, as per Disney. I know i'm an old '80s geek, but this one is actually kind of cool. Adults can have one for $99. There's also a children's version for $79.

As usual, there are also several variations of T-shirts available. The one that stood out to me is kind of simple.



T-shirt with logos you see all over the ride. Photo by Gregg Jacobs.

It features symbols of the ships from the ride with the heading, "Spaceships," and says Guardians of the Galaxy. It's yours for the somewhat steep price of $36.99.

For our limited edition merch collectors, there are a few things for you, too.

Pin collecting and trading isn't at the fever pitch it was a few years ago, but some, like me, still like to grab a few that remind them of something special. For annual passholders, you can again get your '80s geek on by buying this limited edition pin.



There's a limited pin to honor the ride opening date.

It looks like the cassette mix tape you know you all made in 1984, and on the front, it says "Launched 5-27-22" in honor of the ride opening date. It doesn't have an edition number that will be sold, but grab it soon, because Disney could pull it at any time.

Also in the limited time only category is the Guardians Magic Band.



The Guardians magic band is available for a limited time. Photo by Gregg Jacobs.

The band is black with a star field that reminds you of the ride, the Guardians logo and images of the spaceships. It's, again, available for a limited time and costs $39.99, in line with other "specialty" bands.

Getting back to basics for a moment, there are of course the normal assortment of T-shirts, mugs, and key chains. Nothing wrong with that and in this particular case, will give Disney props for making them interesting. For example, there's a mug with funky design.



This mug could have been used in the films. Photo by Gregg Jacobs.

It has a logo seen in the films and says "Terra Division." It looks like a mug a character in the movies would use. It is ceramic and runs for $22.99.

Now on to the really cool and unique items.

The first of these may fall into the Marvel Universe as opposed to Guardians category, but is still kind of a neat item and part of the collection. It is the glove we saw worn by Thanos, Ironman and a variety of others in the Marvel films, the one that carried the infinity stones.



You, too, can save the universe with this glove. Photo by Gregg Jacobs.

The glove can be worn and moved around (I saw a few kids wearing them around the park) and while this isn't a warranty to this effect, if you snap your fingers while wearing the glove, strange things may happen. The glove runs a price of $99.99.

If you want to stick to Guardians and play Star Lord in battle, you need to be wearing his helmet from the films with that leather jacket from above.



This helmet will allow you to do battle in the universe. Photo by Gregg Jacobs.

The helmet can be worn and comes with some fun sound effects. It goes for $49.99.

I'm including this last item because frankly, how could I not? Groot never fails to crack me up, and this items falls right into his wheelhouse.



Groot plays music, lights up and blows bubbles. Photo by Gregg Jacobs.

This Groot is a few inches high. When you push a button, he lights up, plays music from the film, and blows bubbles. It's really funny in action and will only set you back $25.99 if you're a fan.

Now for that tip I alluded to at the beginning of the article. There is, in fact, a Guardians merchandise shop. Normally, Disney Parks attractions shops are located right at the ride exit, so you have no choice but to walk through them on your way out. This one, known as Treasures of Xandar, is in the Guardians building, but is around the corner from the attraction exit. There's a rope outside for a queue, and on the day I visited (a few days after the ride officially opened), there was typically about a 10-minute wait to get in.

Your tip (which is an obvious one since Disney broadcasts it on billboards all over the World Discovery section of the park), is that viritually all the items are also available with no wait in the Creations shop a short walk away. I checked this out, and it was true. There's a large section in Creations dedicated to Guardians merchandise, and it's a near identical selection to what's at Treasures of Xandar. The Xandar theming in the shop is futuristic, and there's a big Groot statue on one of the displays, but if there's any kind of a wait, it's not worth it. Head to Creations to get your goodies.



Disney practially begs you to skip the Treasures of Xandar line and head to Creations for your Guardians merch. Photo by Gregg Jacobs.

If you can't be at Walt Disney World, I just checked Shopdisney.com. While they don't have everything, there is a fairly good seletion of Cosmic Rewind merchandise, including that Groot bubble blower.

Overall, I'd give Disney a thumbs up on the Guardians merchandise. You all know I love my attraction-specific merch, though I supposed you could argue most of this is movie related if you want to nitpick. While Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities at Galaxy's Edge is in a completely different league in terms of the shop being themed, the selection here reminded me a lot of what's there, a lot of "one of a kind" unique items related to the subject matter. If you're a Marvel or Guardians of the Galaxy fan, you won't be disappointed.

That's all for today, folks. As I sign off, a reminder about me and family. As I wrote about earlier, our family's plan was to spend a few months in Orlando and then head over to Prague in the Czech Republic for an expat assignment. While we miss Florida, I'm happy to say that we made it to Europe (along with our dogs) and are having a great time. No worries about MousePlanet. I have a ton of ideas for articles already in my queue, have a fall trip planned to Disneyland Paris, which I'll be happy to discuss, and a trip to WDW set for the holidays. If anyone's interested in hearing about our European travels, I'm also on Instagram at gregginprague, so feel free to look me up.

Everyone stay happy and safe and see you real soon!