Walt Disney World Resort Update for December 1, 2023

Hope you had a good Thanksgiving and that Black Friday and Cyberweek have gone the way you wanted. The Walt Disney World culinary team once again cooked up 1,000 Thanksgiving meals for residents at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida and Harbor House of Central Florida, an organization that helps pull people to safety and hope from domestic abuse; Disney VoluntEARS served those meals to residents on Thanksgiving Day—a tradition 25 years in the making.

Tropical storm season has finally drawn to a close and the winter holiday celebrations are in full swing all around Walt Disney World Resort, with the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays now underway, including its three times nightly presentation of the Candlelight Processional. This week has already seen some last minute adjustments to its schedule of celebrity narrators, so be sure to get a look at the official EPCOTHolidays.com section of DisneyWorld.com for its latest schedule if you are hoping to catch a particular celebrity at the podium.

Just a little bit of news this week, and, really, as we head in to the end of the year, we usually do not expect to see much in the coming weeks. I hope I'm wrong about that, but in past years, the end of the year has tended to be quiet in terms of news and increasingly busy in terms of crowds as school winter breaks start. I'll keep posting Updates as the news hits our radar.

Dreamers Point Debuts at EPCOT on December 5

We already knew the new nighttime spectacular "Luminous: The Symphony of Us," was set to debut on December 5, and MousePlanet has been invited to attend a media event for it that night. Since our last Update, Disney shared that the "Walt the Dreamer" statue and the Dreamers Point area of the World Celebration neighborhood will open on December 5 as well. December 5 is Walt Disney's birthday.



Photo courtesy Disney Parks Blog.

As part of EPCOT's transformation, this central area just beyond Spaceship Earth is now a new park-like setting featuring the "World Celebration Gardens" contains the new statue depicting Walt Disney, "later in his life when he was dreaming up the overall Florida Project and the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow," according to Disney Parks Blog. "He sits with a sense of fulfillment, enjoying the beauty of his realized dream: a park that represents pure optimism and truly celebrates the magic of possibility."

The last remaining portion of World Celebration that is behind construction walls is the park's new festival center, CommuniCore Hall and its new Plaza. Disney had previously said that World Celebration would be complete by year-end, but there have not yet been any announcements about the expected completion of these new facilities which stand on part of the land that previously included the original CommuniCore West buildings (later repurposed and renamed Innoventions West).

Hatbox Ghost Now Materializing at The Haunted Mansion

The legendary Hatbox Ghost is now materializing at The Haunted Mansion. The legendary figure was first a part of the original Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland in Anaheim back in 1969, but it was removed soon after its earliest appearances. In 2015, Disneyland installed a new version of the Hatbox Ghost just after the attic scene on its version of the attraction.

Over a year ago, Disney announced that the Hatbox Ghost would also appear at Magic Kingdom's version of the attraction, and back a few months ago during Destination D23, Disney announced that it would "materialize" by the end of November. With November drawing to a close yesterday, the figure has officially debuted in the attraction.



Image courtesy Disney Parks.

The Hatbox Ghost appears next to the Endless Hallway. While on my most-recent visit to the attraction, the construction site was obviously beyond a dark curtain (and its location announced by Disney Parks Blog), as Disney Parks Blog now describes it:

the Hatbox Ghost emerges through a cobalt blue glass-paned door under the cloak of night. Traces of muddy footprints mark his path as he arranges his cart of hatboxes and luggage. Lit by the moon and the warm glow of a dim lantern, guests come face-to-face with the Hatbox Ghost, grimly grinning as he takes fiendish delight in unnerving visitors with his heady parlor trick.

Lighting and paint have been updated throughout the attraction and queue over the past several months as well.

This & That & Reminders…

…REMINDER:Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party continues on select nights at Magic Kingdom through December 22. The long-established hard-ticket event is held after the park closes early, at 7:00 p.m., and runs through midnight. Party ticket holders can enter the park as early at 4 p.m. on event night (no additional ticket or park reservation required). Most of the remaining 2023 dates are sold out, so if you want to go, be sure to book your tickets in advance. Tickets vary by date, from $159 to $199 per ticket, plus tax, and are $10 less for children ages 3 to 9, and some dates offer discounts to Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members. All the details and tickets are available on this page of DisneyWorld.com.

…REMINDER: Some of the Disney Springs food and beverage operating partners have shared some of their winter holiday plans with us, and we pass them along here:

Breakfast with Santa at Maria and Enzo’s at Disney Springs : Breakfast with Santa is an enchanting experience that will include a delicious breakfast spread of classic menu items, a visit with Santa Claus and his merry band of elves, family-friendly holiday activities, take-home treats, and a keepsake photo. After enjoying breakfast, guests will get to meet Santa. Children can share their holiday wishes with him and will receive a keepsake photo from their special meet and greet. The event runs select dates Nov. 24-Dec. 24, and tickets are $45 for children and $69 for adults. Earl of Sandwich at Disney Springs Earl of Sandwich will provide its fan-favorite seasonal offerings this year, including its Holiday Ham and Holiday Turkey. Holiday Ham – Ham, cinnamon sweet potato ok mash, cranberry sauce & cheddar

– Ham, cinnamon sweet potato ok mash, cranberry sauce & cheddar Holiday Turkey – Turkey, cornbread stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce & mayonnaise Jaleo at Disney Springs On Christmas Day, Jaleo at Disney Springs will offer a limited-time menu of festive Spanish recipes: Sopa de lentejas – Stewed lentils with chorizo, butifarra and vegetables ($14)

– Stewed lentils with chorizo, butifarra and vegetables ($14) Canelones de rabo de toro y foie – Pasta stuffed with oxtail with a foie gras and bechamel sauce ($24)

– Pasta stuffed with oxtail with a foie gras and bechamel sauce ($24) Carrilleras de cerdo con puré de patatas – Braised pork cheeks with wild mushrooms and potato puree ($24)

– Braised pork cheeks with wild mushrooms and potato puree ($24) Pollo a la Catalana – Half roasted Catalan style chicken with prunes, raisins, pine nuts and Oloroso wine ($36)

– Half roasted Catalan style chicken with prunes, raisins, pine nuts and Oloroso wine ($36) Lubina al “Pil Pil” – Mediterranean Seabass with classical “Pil-Pil” sauce ($56) NEW Jaleo is also offering a holiday-curated gift basket featuring a variety of José Andrés Foods specialty products, providing key ingredients for traditional and modern Spanish cooking. Priced at only $65, each basket, brimming with an assortment of products like: Spanish Olive Oil Potato Chips

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Pisto

Spicy Green Olives

Squid in Ink

Mussels in Escabeche

Escalivada Jaleo Disney Springs’ gift baskets are wrapped beautifully, ready to be placed under the Christmas tree, making the art of gift-giving simpler and tastier this holiday season. Purchase at Jaleo in Disney Springs, or pre-order a basket when you make a reservation to dine. Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs Holiday Cocktails – running now through Dec. 31 Yokai – Morimoto Knob Creek Bourbon, Monin Caramel Apple Butter, Chambord, MSG, Prosecco ($19)

– Morimoto Knob Creek Bourbon, Monin Caramel Apple Butter, Chambord, MSG, Prosecco ($19) Kyuri and Spicy – Cucumber-Infused Espolon Blanco Tequila, Jalapeno, Ginger Liqueur, Ancho Reyes, Velvet Falernum, Lime, Monin Agave ($18)

– Cucumber-Infused Espolon Blanco Tequila, Jalapeno, Ginger Liqueur, Ancho Reyes, Velvet Falernum, Lime, Monin Agave ($18) Toji Moon – Absolut Mandarin Vodka, Sake, Monin Habanero-Lime, Lemongrass, Yuzu, Celery Bitters ($16)

– Absolut Mandarin Vodka, Sake, Monin Habanero-Lime, Lemongrass, Yuzu, Celery Bitters ($16) After Midnight – Courvoisier vs Cognac, Legent Bourbon, Ginger, Orgeat, Grapefruit, Lemon, Cinnamon Syrup, Black Walnut Bitters ($17)

– Courvoisier vs Cognac, Legent Bourbon, Ginger, Orgeat, Grapefruit, Lemon, Cinnamon Syrup, Black Walnut Bitters ($17) Forever Young – Barrel Aged for 2 Weeks- Aviation Gin, Aperol, Carpano Antica, Blood Orange Liqueur, Mole Bitters ($18)

– Barrel Aged for 2 Weeks- Aviation Gin, Aperol, Carpano Antica, Blood Orange Liqueur, Mole Bitters ($18) Maker Mark Flight – Makers Cask Strength, Makers 46, Morimoto Maker’s Mark Private Select – From Chef to Bar, Morimoto Maker’s Mark Private Select – A5 – Spring Staves ($36) Chicken Guy! Disney Springs (and its Winter Park location) Chicken Guy! has launched two new flavors of deliciously hand-spun milkshakes available throughout the holiday season. Shakes are $6.49 for a regular and $6.99 for a large at Winter Park, and one size for $6.99 at the Disney Springs location. Frozen Peppermint Cocoa Shake – Vanilla soft serve, hot cocoa mix, peppermint and crushed candy cane pieces, topped with marshmallow whipped cream, mini marshmallows and a chocolate drizzle.

– Vanilla soft serve, hot cocoa mix, peppermint and crushed candy cane pieces, topped with marshmallow whipped cream, mini marshmallows and a chocolate drizzle. Holiday Cookie Shake – Vanilla soft serve, blended with sugar cookies, marshmallow whipped cream, mini m&m's & holiday sprinkles, topped with a special holiday cookie. Pepe by José Andrés at Disney Springs Until Dec. 30, Pepe will offer half-price frozen or regular sangrias with the purchase of any Spanish-style sandwich on the menu. Perfect for on-the-go dining, Pepe by José Andrés is known for its Spanish food truck fare from international culinary innovator José Andrés. Guests can indulge in an extensive menu of hot and cold Spanish-style sandwiches like bocatas and bikinis, plus salads, soups, sides and desserts. For refreshing beverages, white and frozen Spanish sangria are available, as well. See the full menu here. Pizza Ponte at Maria and Enzo's A perfect place for quick-service, Italian specialties, Pizza Ponte provides an assortment of house-baked sweet-and-savory pastries and handmade sandwiches, plus Pizza al Taglio and Sicilian-style pizza by the slice, ranging in toppings from tomato, cheese and basil to spicy salami or forest mushroom. Fan-favorites include the Big Roman, the biggest slice of pizza on Disney property. Italian beer and wine are available for guests, as well. See the full menu here. Planet Hollywood has transformed into a winter wonderland decked out in boughs of holly, wreaths, twinkling lights, trees, and more, designed to create an unforgettable holiday dining experience for all our guests. The delightful, seasonal ambiance is perfect for celebrating with friends and family during this magical time of year. NEW! Frosty the Snowman Shake is available throughout the holidays! Mint chocolate chip ice cream adorned with red and green Christmas candies, sprinkles, and holiday mints topped with homemade whipped cream and a marshmallow snowman popping out with a candy cane. Holiday Photo Opportunities: Discover a plethora of stunning backdrops that are perfect for capturing the spirit of the season in the lobby. Stroll down Candy Cane Lane, a charming street lined with oversized candy canes, giant lollipops, and colorful holiday lights in the Merchandise Shop. NEW! Holiday Merchandise Black, long-sleeve spirit jersey emblazoned with candy-cane Planet Hollywood across the back and candy canes on the front chest.

Black, short-sleeved t-shirt with red Planet Hollywood logo surrounded by colorful holiday lights. Magnificent Holiday Decorations Christmas Trees: Towering, beautifully decorated Christmas trees welcome guests into the lobby and throughout the four floors.

Twinkling Lights & Festive Garlands: The entire restaurant is aglow with thousands of twinkling lights and greenery that winds gracefully around bannisters and seating areas, casting a soft, inviting radiance and delightful atmosphere that fills the rooms. Holiday Music Fills the Air: To complete the ambience and atmosphere, sounds of classic holiday tunes play on the large video wall, enhancing the experience. Also, Planet Hollywood is one of the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll distribution locations, so Guests may pick up their maps to participate in the jolly event with 19 sparkling trees filling the town with cheer!

…REMINDER: Before we leave our discussion of Disney Springs, Cirque du Soleil has a limited-time Black Friday offer to share: Drawn to Life presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney is offering tickets at up to 25% off now through November 28, 2023, for performances through December 2024. Tickets can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/drawn-to-life or at the Disney Springs box office by mentioning the Black Friday offer and are subject to availability and exclusions.

…REMINDER: Elementary, middle, and high school teachers can enter to win a Walt Disney World Resort vacation in the "Imagination Campus Sweepstakes." Twelve winners will each get a four-day, three-night stay at the Walt Disney World Resort, and will have the special opportunity to experience "exclusive insights" into Disney Imagination Campus and network with the other winners. Eligible teachers can enter the sweepstakes through January 13, 2024. For eligibility requirements and details visit: DisneyImaginationCampusTeachersSweepstakes.com. Disney says that there is no purchase necessary to enter or win and that a purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), and entrants must be 21 years of age or older, and be teachers. Void where prohibited by law. Full official rules on the website, and MousePlanet is in no way affiliated with this sweepstakes which is sponsored by Disney Destinations, LLC.

✨📚 Teachers sweepstakes alert! 📚✨ Disney Imagination Campus invites teachers to enter for a chance to win a 4-day celebratory event at @WaltDisneyWorld during National Teacher Appreciation Week. Learn how to enter: https://t.co/mRpbRWNqgA pic.twitter.com/fIp3Yh3eVi — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 2, 2023

…REMINDER: Through December 10, 2023, Impossible Foods is running an ImpossibleSweepstakes which includes opportunities to win a trip for up to four to Walt Disney World Resort from Impossible Foods, including airfare, 4 nights of accommodations in a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, 4 days of Walt Disney World theme park tickets for each guest, and more. There are also other prizes, including food prizes. Full details on the linked website. MousePlanet is not affiliated with or responsible for this contest.

…REMINDER: Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic event nights have been announced for 2024. The complimentary, after-hours events feature select attractions with shorter-than-usual wait times, plus character greetings, entertainment and more:

Disney's Animal Kingdom – February 27, 2024 and April 23, 2024.

EPCOT – January 25, 2024 and March 1, 2024.

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – June 4, 2024 and July 11, 2024.

Disney's Hollywood Studios – August 27, 2024.

Registration generally opens first for eligible Disney Vacation Club members (namely, those that have bought a certain number of points directly from Disney) with a qualifying Disney Resort hotel reservation on the event date(s). Pending availability, all other eligible Members may try their luck at reservations for the event about a week later. A link to the event registration is posted online shortly before the registration windows open. Keep an eye on your email or the event website for updates. A final 2023 Moonlight Magic event was recently added to the calendar: December 13, 2023 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Registration for eligible members with a resort reservation has closed, but on December 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time for eligible members without a reservation. Disney Vacation Club Members are limited to attending one Moonlight Magic event per theme park, per calendar year.

…Speaking of Disney Vacation Club, the annual board meeting and members meeting are coming up at Disney's Contemporary Resort Convention Center on December 7. Anyone have thoughts on how this year's meetings will go? I am a longtime member and have RSVP'd to attend.

…In celebration of the more than 75 years of collaboration with Toys for Tots, the Walt Disney Company has provided grants to the organization that will deliver an additional 75,000 toys to children in need this holiday season. The public is invited to participate in the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, Disney’s annual holiday campaign supporting the Marine Toys for Tots Program to help deliver toys to children in need. There are several ways to participate, including in-person at drop off locations at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort, and Disney stores through December 15, or online via shopDisney through December 24. Last year’s Disney Ultimate Toy Drive helped Toys for Tots distribute more than 24 million toys to nearly 10 million children, a record-breaking year for the organization. For more information, visit disney.com/toydrive.

…This holiday season, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin will offer a full slate of new yuletide offerings as well as festive favorites returning to "Santa’s Favorite Resort." The celebration includes Elf Outpost (including complimentary cookie decorating), Tales from the North Pole (paid experience), Santa and Mrs. Claus meet and greets at their customized tiki hut (on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through December 23), Life-Size Chocolate Holiday Santa Scene (Swan lobby), Magic Keys for Santa on Christmas Eve (for present delivery on December 24), Dancing Lights Show on the causeway, and more. Details are available at SantasFavorirteResort.com and guests can receive 25% off a second room booking with code SANTA.

SPECIAL REMINDER: Give Kids The World Village to Welcome Guests For 2023 VIP Holiday Tours

Give Kids The World Village, the 84-acre, nonprofit “storybook” resort in Central Florida, provides critically ill children and their families with weeklong, cost-free vacations including accommodations in whimsical villas, transportation, donated attraction tickets, meals and much more. Since the organization was founded in 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed more than 160,000 families from all 50 states and over 75 countries.



Give Kids the World Village is decorating its resort for the holidays. It is inviting the public to see the resort on select nights with VIP Holiday Tours with ticket proceeds benefiting its mission of providing cost-free week-long Central Florida vacations to critically ill children and their families. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Back during the holidays in 2020, when they couldn’t host the kids and their families, they worked with their partners to create the Night of a Million Lights event nights and invited the public to visit the village to see holiday lights and decorations with the proceeds of those events benefiting the village and its mission. They had another set of Night of a Million Lights events back in 2021 at the Village when it had partially reopened, and then, last year the event moved over to Island H2O Water Park because the Village had fully reopened to Wish kids and their families.

For 2023, the Village is back to full force, and, in fact, is hosting more families than ever just this month. They also wanted to get back to sharing the holidays with the public as much as they can while serving their guest families, so this year they are offering VIP guided tours. Remaining scheduled dates are December 1, 2, 15, 16, 21, and 22. Timed Tickets are available at GKTW.org/holidayvip for $59.99 per person (plus a ticket fee). Ticket sales fully benefit the Village and its mission.

The guided tours will include select venues on the Avenue of Angels lit with 1.6 million lights, vignettes decorated by GKTW partners, props and photo opportunities, and more. If you want to take it to another level, groups of up to 30 can arrange for special Balcony Dessert Parties by contacting the Village.



Give Kids the World Village invited MousePlanet and other media to a preview on October 3, 2023, to help get the word out. File Video by Alan S. Dalinka.

