Disneyland Resort Update for December 12, 2023

Editor's Note

This week marks 21 years of the Disneyland Resort Update, a milestone I honestly never expected to reach.



A Christmas tree stands in Disney California Adventure, circa 2007. MousePlanet file photo.

The Disneyland Resort Update was created after an abrupt change in the management of MousePlanet in late 2002, and it's been our weekly outlet for news and views of what's happening in Anaheim ever since. I've written almost all of the nearly 1,100 park updates for the past two decades, with a few breaks and welcome contributions from other writers.

The Disneyland Resort Update was soon joined by the Walt Disney World Resort Update, first written by Mark Goldhaber and now helmed by Alan Dalinka. I would be remiss not to metion that all of these articles – for both coasts – have been edited by our wonderful and long-suffering copy editor Lani Teshima.

A lot has changed since we started, and the social media landscape looks entirely different than we ever dreamed way back then. I've logged a lot of hours behind this keyboard, and yet I still have a hard time finding the words I need to thank you all.

Having only met a few hundred readers "IRL," the thousands of you who check in each week to see what's going on in Walt's original park are something of a mystery to me - I know you're there, even though you're really quiet. (You know I have email, right? And X/Twitter and Threads?)

If you've been here since the beginning, thank you. It's hard to believe we're still at this all these years later. If you're relatively new to the Disneyland Resort Update, welcome. No, it's not flashy and click-baity, or full of vague rumors and speculation. OK, sometimes I indulge in a little Blue Sky thinking, but it's always clearly labeled as such.

My goal was always to provide a week in review of Disney news, a way to start your week and start planning for your weekend. I hope I'm helping make your visits easier and more magical, and I thank you for reading. I can't promise 21 more years, but there are a few more milestones I want to mark before I hang up my Mouse ears—the debut of the Disney Treasure cruise ship in 2024 and Disneyland's 70th anniversary in 2025 are top of mind.

Thank you again for 21 great years.

Blockout dates loom, the Christmas crush nears, but there's light in the New Year

This Monday through Friday are the last days that holders of the Enchant Magic Key can visit the theme parks until January 8, 2024. Holders of the Believe and top-tier Inspire keys get a few extra days, but all Magic Key holders are blocked out effective December 20. The two busiest weeks of the holiday season are reserved for day guests, who pay up to $194 for a one-day, one-park ticket.

However, we're just a month away from the start of what may be Disneyland's best ticket offers in years, with the SoCal Resident Ticket offer starting January 2, and the $50 Kids' Special Offer Ticket valid starting January 8. If you can hold out a few weeks, you can save quite a bit.



Pluto hams it up in Disney California Adventure. MousePlanet file photo.

Where to look for last-chance dining options

If you've put off making reservations for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dinner, there were (at publication time) a few options still remaining for you, including room for a party of 10 at River Belle Terrace on Christmas Day! If you're still looking, keep checking the Disney Dining website for cancelations and last-second availability.



Downtown Disney has a few options for last-minute holida dining. MousePlanet file photo.

For something outside the berm, Great Maple American Eatery is now open at the Paradise Pier Hotel. We were able to snag reservations for Christmas Eve brunch for a party of nine, and at last check there were still several open time slots. The Disneyland website shows the restaurant has no openings on Christmas Day, but a call to the restaurant confirmed that they will open their usual 7:00 am–2:00 pm and 5:00 pm–9:30 pm. You can also book this restaurant through Open Table, which showed quite a few openings on Christmas Day, so give that a shot if you can't find anything on Disneyland.com.

Open Table also shows much more availability for Naples Ristorante e Bar and Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio in Downtown Disney than does the Disneyland website. It seems the restaurants may allocate separate "buckets" of reservations to the different platforms, so it's worth checking both.

A Year of Twenty Nites

If you're a Disneyland Magic Key holder, tickets go on sale today, December 12, for two of the four Disneyland After Dark events announced last week, Sweethearts' Nite and the new Disney Channel Nite.

The resort is really expanding these events in 2024, having announced a lineup of four different themes and 20 total Nites between January and June.



High School Musical will be one of the Disney Channel shows featured during Disney Channel Nite. MousePlanet file photo.

First up is the return of Sweethearts' Nite, with eight event nights in January and February. Then on two nights in March, the all-new Disney Channel Nite celebrates programing from the station, from Lizzie McGuire to Descendants, and beyond.

Disney said ticket sales for these two events will begin "no earlier than" 9:00 a.m. Pacific Tuesday morning.

Following the Magic Key holder pre-sale, the general public can purchase tickets starting Thursday, December 14.

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Jan 23, 25, 30, 2024



Feb 1, 6, 8, 12, 14, 2024 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Disneyland mix-in

begins at 6:00 p.m. Party in the name of love—with an extra pinch of pixie dust! Highlights of Sweethearts' Nite include: Enjoy admission to Disneyland Park beginning at 6:00 pm; no theme park reservation required.

Receive a commemorative credential and guide map as well as unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass digital photos taken during the party.

Sweethearts’ Nite Royal Cavalcade – Join in the fun as Cinderella, Prince Charming, Disney friends and Royal Fanfare dancers make their way through the park—from Town Square all the way to “it’s a small world” mall, where regal Disney couples will gather for the Royal Ball.

Tropical Hideaway – Enjoy an enchanting getaway in the heart of Adventureland. Here, you can purchase a refreshing Dole Whip, listen to amusing musings from Rosita the talking bird, and hear live music.

Projections – During the entire event, look for sweet projections on Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle and “it’s a small world.”

Character Experiences – Let the lovefest begin—see some of the most darling Disney couples. Strike a Pose Say “Sweethearts!” as Disney PhotoPass photographers snap pics by romantic scenes from Disney films, including Lady and the Tramp, Tangled, Sleeping Beauty, Aladdin and more.

Enjoy after-hours access! Fall in love over and over again with some of the park’s classic attractions—usually with shorter wait times.

Nibble the night away – purchase unique dining experiences and event-night-only sweet and savory menu options at select Disneyland Park locations.

Strike a pose and say "Sweethearts!" as Disney PhotoPass photographers snap pics at photo spots inspired by romantic scenes from Disney films, including Lady and the Tramp and The Little Mermaid.

Step out in style – take cues from some of your favorite Disney duos for downright adorable outfits! Tickets are $139 to $169 per person. General public sales begin December 14 via the event website. Disneyland After Dark:

Disney Channel Night March 5 & 7, 2024 9 p.m. –1 a.m. Disneyland mix-in

begins at 6:00 p.m. Experience an all-new evening event celebrating iconic Disney Channel TV shows and characters at Disneyland Park. Highlights of Disney Channel Nite include: Enjoy admission to Disneyland Park beginning at 6:00 pm; no theme park reservation required.

Receive a commemorative credential and guide map as well as unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass digital photos taken during the party.

Descendants at the Rivers of America – Take a cruise on the Sailing Ship Columbia as it travels across the mist covered Rivers of America. A host will take you on a musical journey through Descendants 1, 2 and 3.

High School Musical Pep Rally – This not-to-be missed pep rally travels through the streets of Disneyland park celebrating the songs from the beloved High School Musical franchise.

Camp Rock Karaoke & the Ultimate Disney Channel Trivia Challenge in the Golden Horseshoe Saloon – Take turns singing your favorite songs as solos, duos and groups! The karaoke party will alternate with the Ultimate Disney Channel Trivia Challenge.

Phineas and Ferb Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace – Join a lively dance party featuring terrific songs from the world of Phineas and Ferb and more!

Character Experiences – Let childhood nostalgia become new memories when you meet some iconic Disney Characters.

Enjoy after-hours access! Ride some of the park’s classic attractions—usually with shorter wait times.

Nibble the night away! Purchase unique dining experiences and event-night-only sweet and savory menu options at select Disneyland Park locations.

Step out in style – dress as your favorite Disney Channel character!

Step into imaginative backdrops of your favorite Disney Channel Original Movies and TV shows, including: Camp Rock Teen Beach Movie Lizzie McGuire Halloweentown Zenon Illuminated Disney Channel Logo Additionally, enjoy a "glowing wand" photo opportunity. Step behind the glass, raise your own wand and appear to “paint” glowing colors in the air around you!

Tickets are $139 per person. General public sales begin December 14 via the event website.



Star Wars Nite returns for 8 events in 2024. MousePlanet file photo.

The incredibly popular Star Wars Nite returns for eight event evenings in April and May, double the number of events held last year. Sadly there is no party on Star Wars Day, May 4th, which falls on a Saturday this year. The expanded offering takes place during the Season of the Force promotion announced two weeks ago.

Finally, Pride Nite, introduced in 2023, are back for two more evenings in June. Disney has not announced pricing or on-sale dates for these last two events.

Disneyland After Dark:

Star Wars Nite April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30, 2024 May 2, 7, 9, 2024 Time: TBA Star Wars Nites are back, with more nights than ever before! Prepare to launch your course for a galactic adventure like no other. Disneyland After Dark:

Pride Nite June 18 & 20, 2024 Time: TBA Last year, Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite came to life for the very first time, and it’s back in 2024 with entertainment, colorful characters, photo opps and more on two spectacular evenings in June at Disneyland park!

Disney's special event costume policy is in effect for these parties, meaning adults and children may dress in costume during event hours, with some basic restrictions:

COSTUME GUIDELINES

All Guests may dress as their favorite character, but may not pose for pictures or sign autographs for other Guests.

Costumes must be family-friendly and may not be obstructive, offensive, objectionable or violent.

Costumes may not contain any items that resemble (or could easily be mistaken for) an actual weapon.

Costumes may not contain sharp/pointed objects or materials that may accidentally strike another Guest.

Layered costumes or costume props that surround the entire body are strongly discouraged and may be subject to additional security screening.

Costumes may not reach or drag on the ground (e.g., full-length Princess dresses).

For Guests Ages 13 and Under

Costumes and some masks may be worn, as long the mask does not cover the entire face and eyes are visible.

For Guests Ages 14 and Older

Capes may be worn if the length does not go below the waist.

Themed T-shirts, blouses, sweatshirts and hats are permitted.

Acceptable accessories include transparent wings, plastic light sabers, toy swords, and tutus.

Headwear may be worn as long as it does not cover the face.

Masks of any kind may not be worn, except for medical purposes

Refurbishment notes



The Haunted Mansion closes January 22 for post-holiday refurbishment. MousePlanet file photo.

Disney has updated a few scheduled refurbishments for early winter. "it's a small world" was scheduled to close January 7 to remove the holiday overlay, a process which will take 11 days. The ride reopens on January 19. Three days later the Haunted Mansion closes for its annual post-holiday refurbishment, but with the announced changes coming to the Haunted Mansion queue, it's unknown how long the ride will remain closed.

The Blue Bayou Restaurant is closing briefly January 8 - 20, but as of press time the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction is not also closing. The Sailing Ship Columbia also has a brief 3-day closure in January.

Over at Disney California Adventure, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind will close January 22 for refurbishment, with the reopening date unknown.

Let's keep it social

It looks like the Walt Disney Company has resumed posting to the platform formerly known as Twitter, at least for some of their official accounts. For others, including the official @Disneyland and @WaltDisneyWorld accounts, it appears Instagram and Facebook are still their preferred social media platforms. If you're used to getting your official Disney news from X/Twitter, you'll want to check other channels as well.

@MousePlanet is also on Threads, as well as on Facebook, and Instagram, so you can find us on your platform of choice—whatever that may be.

Lock in your 2024 vacation plans

2024 Disneyland packages are now LIVE and ready to book through Get Away Today! For a limited time, you can lock in 2023 pricing for 2024 travel, or take advantage of the great early 2024 discounts now available.

Now is a perfect time to start planning for next year! When guests book in advance, they get the best hotel availability for some of the most popular travel times like spring break, summer, Halloween Time, the Holidays and beyond. We send every guest a reminder when it’s time to make their park reservations based on the date they entered for their ticket, so they don’t have to worry about forgetting to do so.

We also have our Layaway Plan available for guests who want to book in advance. For just $200 down, you can book your 2024 package with payment due just 8 days before travel! We recommend final payment 60 days before travel so park reservations can be made. Our Layaway Plan makes planning a vacation affordable and flexible for everyone.

Whether you're looking for a full 2024 vacation package or just theme park tickets for your 2024 visit, Get Away Today can help.

Book now at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

This and That

...If you're staying at the Disneyland Hotel this season, or happen to be dining there at night, stop by the lobby to see Santa Claus between 3:00 and 8:00 p.m. He also holds story time around 5:00 p.m.

Join Our Networks

On Facebook:

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Mark Twain Riverboat – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after January 22, 2024.

Astro Orbitor – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after January 22, 2024.

"it's a small world" – closes January 7–18 to remove the holiday overlay.

Blue Bayou Restaurant – closed January 8–20 for refurbishment.

Sailing Ship Columbia – closed January 8–11 for refurbishment.

Haunted Mansion – closes January 22 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published.

Splash Mountain – closed for transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024.

Fantasmic – on hiatus until May 24, 2024.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar.

Beast's Library in the Sorcerer's Workshop inside the Animation Building – closed permanently December 10, 2023

in the Sorcerer's Workshop inside the Animation Building – closed permanently December 10, 2023 World of Color – ONE – closes January 8 for refurbishment, through February 29, 2024

Grizzly River Run – closes January 8 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after January 22, 2024

closes January 8 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after January 22, 2024 Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind – closes January 22 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published.

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopen as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery.

Catal Restaurant

Uva Bar

Sprinkles Cupcakes Disneyland Hotel Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. The lobby bar has reopened. Paradise Pier Hotel Transformation into the Pixar Place Hotel is scheduled to be complete January 30, 2024.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

2023-24

2023 Disney100 anniversary celebration – ongoing.

– ongoing. Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort – now through January 7, 2024. 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

– January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite – Jan 23, 25, 30; Feb 1, 6, 8, 12, 14, 2024. Tickets go on sale for Magic Key Holders on December 12. General sale tickets go on sale December 14. More information at the event website.

– Jan 23, 25, 30; Feb 1, 6, 8, 12, 14, 2024. Tickets go on sale for Magic Key Holders on December 12. General sale tickets go on sale December 14. More information at the event website. Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure – January 23 through February 18, 2024

– January 23 through February 18, 2024 Celebrate Gospel at Disneyland – February 17 & 24, 2024

– February 17 & 24, 2024 Anaheim Ducks Days at Disney California Adventure Park – February 22 & 23, 2024

– February 22 & 23, 2024 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 1 through April 22, 2024

– March 1 through April 22, 2024 Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Night – March 5 & 7, 2024. Tickets go on sale for Magic Key Holders on December 12. General sale tickets go on sale December 14. More information at the event website.

– March 5 & 7, 2024. Tickets go on sale for Magic Key Holders on December 12. General sale tickets go on sale December 14. More information at the event website. Season of the Force at Disneyland – April 3 through June 2, 2024

– April 3 through June 2, 2024 Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30; May 2, 7 & 9, 2024. Tickets are not yet on sale.

– April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30; May 2, 7 & 9, 2024. Tickets are not yet on sale. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website. Pixar Fest – April 26 through August 4, 2024

– April 26 through August 4, 2024 2024 Grad Nites – May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14.

– May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14. Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite – June 18 & 20, 2024. Tickets are not yet on sale.

– June 18 & 20, 2024. Tickets are not yet on sale. Halloween Time – August 23 through October 31, 2024

– August 23 through October 31, 2024 Plaza de la Familia – August 23 through November 2, 2024

– August 23 through November 2, 2024 (Inaugural) Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend – September 5–8, 2024. Registration opens February 6, 2024 for Club runDisney members, and February 13, 2024 for all others.

– September 5–8, 2024. Registration opens February 6, 2024 for Club runDisney members, and February 13, 2024 for all others. Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – Begins November 15, 2024

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2023.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $119 $184 $112 $177 One Day – Tier 2 $134 $199 $127 $192 One Day – Tier 3 $154 $219 $146 $211 One Day – Tier 4 $169 $234 $160 $225 One Day – Tier 5 $184 $249 $174 $239 One Day – Tier 6 $194 $259 $183 $248 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $30 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $30 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets. Kids’ Special Offer Ticket Children ages 3 to 9 can visit Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for as low as $50 per day between January 8 and March 10, 2024 with this new discounted admission. You can purchase 1-, 2- or 3-day park tickets, and add-on optional park-hopping and Disney Genie+ upgrades. Pricing is below, with the regular price noted so you can see the savings. Ticket

(regular price) Ticket with Park Hopper

(regular price) Ticket with Disney Genie+

(regular price) Ticket with Park Hopper and Disney Genie+

(regular price) 1-day $50

($98-183) $85

($163-248) $80

($128-$213) $115

($193-278) 2-day $100

($290) $165

($350) $160

($350) $225

($350) 3-day $150

($365) $220

($435) $240

($455) $310

Read the fine print carefully, because you need to make a theme park reservation to use this ticket—and Disney is only setting aside a limited number of reservations for this ticket type each day, and states, "reservation availability for Kids' Special Offer Ticket holders is not guaranteed for any date, and reservations may be difficult to get for any particular date, especially as the ticket expiration date approaches." In addition to requiring a theme park reservation, this ticket also has a "fuse"—which means multi-day tickets expire 13 days after the first day of use (or on March 10, 2024, whichever comes first). You won't need to use all two or three days consecutively, but you will need to make sure to use them all before they expire. From past experience, it will be difficult to get reservations the last week of this offer unless you plan well in advance.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $375/$350

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $390/$365

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $460/$435

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 2 and June 2, 2024 for $225, or up to any three days between January 2 and June 2, 2024 for $275. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. For an additional $70, you can upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $90 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on January 2 and wait until June 2 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Reservations can now be made up to 180 days in advance, which as of press time includes the entire duration of this offer. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Now for the official fine print: Southern California Resident Ticket Offer valid only for Southern California residents within ZIP codes 90000–93599.

Each Guest, 18 years of age and older, using a Southern California Resident ticket must show proof of eligible residency for purchase and admission.

Tickets are not valid before January 2, 2024, expire June 2, 2024, and are limited in availability.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 180 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $445/$420

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $515/$490

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $480/$450

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $555/$525

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1,649 Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1,249 Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $849 Details ~ 150 blockout dates per year

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $184 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Holiday 2023 Hotel Offer: Save up to 15% on select stays at select Disneyland Resort hotels from October 22 through December 21, 2023, when you book by December 11, 2023. Hotel Property General Public Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Save up to 15% off select stays. Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from October 22 through December 21, 2023; travel must be completed by December 22, 2023. Disneyland Hotel Save up to 15% off select stays. Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from October 22 through December 21, 2023; travel must be completed by December 22, 2023. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel No discount offered

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details. Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Disney Rewards VISA Cardmember Perks

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Character Experience at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where they can meet and pose with a Disney character. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores, plus 10% off at Arribas Brothers Crystal Shops (Crystal Arts and Cristal d’Orleans) Disneyland park dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland restaurants: Cafe Orleans

Carnation Café

The Golden Horseshoe

Harbour Galley

Plaza Inn

River Belle Terrace

Royal Street Veranda

Troubadour Tavern Disney California Adventure dining – 10% off at selected Disney California Adventure restaurants: Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop

Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Paradise Garden Grill

Sonoma Terrace

Studio Catering Co.

Wine Country Trattoria Disneyland Resort Hotels dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort Hotel restaurants. (GCH Craftsman Bar, Storytellers Café, Goofy's Kitchen). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off purchases at Curl Surf and California Sole; 20% off purchases at Wetzel's Pretzels. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Walt’s Main Street Story," Guided Tour, "Disney’s Happiest Haunts" Tour (offered seasonally) and the “Holiday Time at Disneyland®” Tour (offered seasonally)

Southern California Residents

None currently offered

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked. *NEW* 2024 Ticket discounts Through December 10, 2024, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $269

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $359

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $315

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $435 Disneyland tickets may be used January 2 through December 13, 2024. There is no blockout period for spring break this year. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 13, 2024. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. *NEW* 2024 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 2 through December 13, 2024. You can book now through December 10, 2024, and travel must be completed by December 14, 2024. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (833) 618-0536 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites, or 2-or 3-Bedroom Villas are excluded from the offer, and this offer can not be combined with any other discount. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

The official dates for 2023 are:

Disneyland Candy Palace – December 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24

Disney California Adventure Trolley Treats – December 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25

12/10 12/11 12/12 12/13 12/14 12/15 12/16 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Disney100

♦ Holiday Time

♦ Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Disney100

♦ Holiday Time

♦ Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Disney100

♦ Holiday Time

♦ Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Disney100

♦ Holiday Time

♦ Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Disney100

♦ Holiday Time Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Disney100

♦ Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Disney100

♦ Holiday Time 12/17 12/18 12/19 12/20 12/21 12/22 12/23 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Disney100

♦ Holiday Time

♦ Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Disney100

♦ Holiday Time

♦ Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Disney100

♦ Holiday Time

♦ Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Disney100

♦ Holiday Time

♦ Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Disney100

♦ Holiday Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Disney100

♦ Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Disney100

♦ Holiday Time 12/24 12/25 12/26 12/27 12/28 12/29 12/30 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Disney100

♦ Holiday Time

♦ Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Disney100

♦ Holiday Time

♦ Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Disney100

♦ Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Disney100

♦ Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Disney100

♦ Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Disney100

♦ Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Disney100

♦ Holiday Time 12/31 1/1/2024 1/2 1/3 1/4 1/5 1/6 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Disney100 Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Holiday Time 1/7 1/8 1/9 1/10 1/11 1/12 1/13 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

♦ Holiday Time Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None

