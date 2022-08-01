Disneyland Resort Update for August 9–15, 2022

News and Views

Early park entry returns this week

This is the week when a very popular perk returns for Disneyland Resort hotel guests. Starting Monday, August 8, hotel guests can enter Disneyland or Disney California Adventure 30 minutes before scheduled park opening date. Theme park reservations are required, and you can only access early park entry at the park for which you hold the reservation. Disney says "select attractions, dining and shopping" will be open.



Disneyland Resort hotel guests get a 30-minute jump on their theme park day starting this week. MousePlanet file photo.

Since it's been a while since this benefit has been offered, we want to remind readers that everyone in your party must be listed on your hotel reservation and must have their own key card to gain access to early entry, including children. You can't bring unregistered friends and family members into the parks with you. Each person must also have a valid theme park tickets and park reservation.

I'm going to be enjoying Early Park Entry on Monday and Tuesday with our friends at Get Away Today , and I look forward to sharing the experience with you on Twitter.

August 8 also marks the date that package delivery returns to the hotels. This service lets you send your purchases from the theme parks to your hotel room. Items are delivered the next day, so plan ahead—you can't use the service the day before you check out.

Holiday Time returns to the Disneyland Resort November 11

The Merriest Place on Earth has announced dates for the 2022 holiday season. Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort begins on Friday, November 11, and runs through January 9, 2023.

Disney California Adventure

The 2022 holiday season is a full return to pre-pandemic operations, with World of Color – Season of Light confirmed for Disney California Adventure. Also returning to DCA is the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! overlay of Paradise Gardens and the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party. Mirabel from the animated feature Encanto returns for a meet-and-greet opportunity.



The Viva Navidad street party returns to Disney California Adventure in November. MousePlanet file photo.

Holiday Time also brings a return of the popular Festival of Holidays promotion at Disney California Adventure. The multi-cultural celebration will feature eight marketplace booths, with cuisine representing Christmas/Navidad, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings Day. Disney has confirmed there will be a Sip and Savor pass offered for the Festival of Holidays.

Introduced in 2021, Mickey’s Happy Holidays returns this year. The procession features Mickey Mouse and friends dancing along with the Holiday Toy Drummers.

Santa returns to his digs in the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, and Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl and Mater’s Jingle Jamboree return once more in Cars Land, as the entire land is decorated for the holidays.

Disneyland

A Christmas Fantasy Parade will again make its way down Main Street, U.S.A., traveling between "it's a small world" Holiday and the iconic 60-foot-tall Christmas tree in Town Square.



Santa Claus will again fly high above Main Street, U.S.A. when A Christmas Fantasy Parade returns to Disneyland. MousePlanet file photo.

Also returning to Disneyland are the “Believe… in Holiday Magic” fireworks show, and the Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle projection show and snowfall. The Haunted Mansion Holiday, which opens in September for Halloween Time, also runs through the end of Holiday Time.

Tomorrowland Terrace will host nightly holiday dance parties with Disney characters.



A Christmas Fantasy Parade returns to Disneyland on November 12. MousePlanet file photo..

Missing from Disney's announcement was any mention of Disney's Merriest Nites, an after-hours ticketed event introduced in 2021. The event sold out instantly last year, and we'll be very surprised if it doesn't make a return for 2022.



Disney has yet to announce plans for a Merriest Nites event in 2022. MousePlanet file photo.

New offers, but no renewal details, for Magic Key holders

Disney still hasn't officially announced anything regarding the future of its Magic Key program, even as the calendar marches towards the day the first wave of Magic Keys purchased and activated in 2021 are set to expire. Some Magic Key holders who upgraded from partially used multi-day tickets to an annual pass—and thus had their start date backdated—have already had their pass expire with no way to renew. Magic Key holders whose passes expire in less than 60 days are unable to make theme park reservations beyond the expiration date of their current pass.

Meanwhile, Disney has announced a few new special offers for Magic Key holders for the last weeks of summer, assuming their passes haven't expired:

World of Color Magic Shot opportunity. Magic Key holders can take a special Magic Shot with a Disney PhotoPass photographer at a special location near Silly Symphony Swings, and receive a free download of the image. Available daily from 7:00 p.m. to park closing, August 7 through September 1.

A Main Street Electrical Parade Magic Shot has returned to Disneyland. The location is near "it's a small world," also from 7:00 p.m. to park closing, August 7 through September 1.

Magic Key holders who are attending the CHOC Adventure in the Park after-hours event on Saturday, August 27 can also stop by the Silly Symphony Swings location to receive a special gift.

As always, we'll post an update about Magic Key renewals as soon as Disney makes some official statement.

Change to Fantasmic dinner package at Blue Bayou

A reader alerted us to a change to the reservation process for the Fantasmic dinner package at the Blue Bayou restaurant. The Blue Bayou page on the Disneyland website still lists the old procedure:

You can also dine with us at lunch or dinner and request our Fantasmic! Dining Package from your server that includes a tasty 3-course meal plus admission to a separate Fantasmic! viewing location that evening.

However, if you click through to the Fantasmic Dining Package link, you'll see the updated policy which affects reservations on or after August 28:

To book the Blue Bayou Fantasmic! Dining Package: For dates through August 27, 2022: Request the package from your server while dining at Blue Bayou Restaurant and experience the first Fantasmic! performance that evening.

Request the package from your server while dining at Blue Bayou Restaurant and experience the first Fantasmic! performance that evening. For dates on or after August 28, 2022: Use the Check Availability feature to reserve in advance online and experience one of the two Fantasmic! performances that evening.

When you actually book a Blue Bayou reservation for dates on or after August 28, you can (subject to availability), a Fantasmic dining package, and choose between the first and second performance. We're not certain what will happen to visitors who have reservations after August 28, but who booked under the old policy. We're still hoping Disney will honor the "at the table" requests from these visitors, but anyone with a reservation in this time period should call or email Disney before your visit to confirm.

Major CHOC Walk update

Registration is still open for the all-new CHOC Adventure in the Park on Saturday, August 27, and event organizers have made some big changes to the fundraising requirements for this special event.

CHOC has dropped the minimum fundraising requirement for the event to $200, putting the cost of the ticket in line with other after-hour events like the Disneyland After Dark series. We shared last week that the fundraising deadline was also extended until August 20th.

Along with a lower fundraising minimum, CHOC also dropped the minimums for many of the prize tiers, making rewards like Disneyland tickets, exclusive CHOC-themed Vans shoes and a VIP reception at the event even easier to earn.

This exclusive after-hours event is a fund raiser for Children's Hospital Orange County, and replaces the annual CHOC Walk in the Park for 2022. The CHOC Adventure in the Park will operate somewhat like a Disneyland After Dark or Oogie Boogie Bash event. Attendees can enter Disney California Adventure as early as 5:00 p.m., and mix in with non-event guests until the park closes to the public at 9:00 p.m.. The event then turns into a private after-hours party from 9:00 p.m. to midnight.



New incentive tiers were announced for the 2022 CHOC Adventure in the Park. Photo courtesy CHOC.

The private party includes access to most attractions, with select merchandise and dining locations open for event guests. Attendees will also enjoy a DJ, special photo locations, unique character meet-and-greet opportunities, and a special presentation of the World of Color show.

Guests who reach certain fundraising thresholds may also receive extra benefits during the private event, including a reserved viewing area to the World of Color viewing, VIP reception, special character appearances, free parking, and more.

To attend the event, each participant pledges to donate or raise a minimum of $200. CHOC collects a nonrefundable registration fee of $50 when you register, and participants now have until August 20 to raise or donate the $150 balance. There are additional prizes offered to CHOC supporters who raise $400, $650, $1000 or more, and each of those levels has its own fundraising deadline. Visit the Event Incentives page for more details.

CHOC supporters who don't want to attend the event in person can register as a Virtual Fund-raiser, and receive a 30th anniversary CHOC Adventure in the Park commemorative T-shirt when they donate or raise $100 or more.



Participants who raise $850 or more receive a pair of custom Vans shoes with an exclusive CHOC print. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Of course, Team MousePlanet is back for 2022, and we're really looking forward to this re-imagined event. Thanks to the efforts and generosity of our readers, Team MousePlanet has raised nearly $90,000 for CHOC since 2008. We invite MousePlanet readers, friends, and family members near and far to register to join Team MousePlanet at the event, or register as a virtual fund raiser with the team. You can also make a donation to a team member to help them reach their goal.

This and That

...The 2022 Candlelight Ceremony and Processional will be held Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, with two performances each night.

...The Disneyland Monorail resumed evening service on Sunday, for the first time since the theme parks reopened in 2021. As of Monday, the transportation attraction now opens 30 minutes before Disneyland park each day for guests eligible for early park entry, and closes with Disneyland each evening.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Matterhorn Bobsleds – closed August 8 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

The Haunted Mansion – closed August 15 through September 1 to install the Nightmare Before Christmas overlay.

Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction will open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique resume August 25. Reservations open in early August.

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – closes August 1–19 for refurbishment.

Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! – closed August 15 to September 2 for refurbishment.

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2022

2022 CHOC Adventure in the Park – Saturday, August 27. Register to join Team MousePlanet at this after-hours fundraiser at Disney California Adventure.

– Saturday, August 27. Register to join Team MousePlanet at this after-hours fundraiser at Disney California Adventure. Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort – September 2 to October 31.

– September 2 to October 31. Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – select nights September 6 to October 31. This event is sold out.

at Disney California Adventure – select nights September 6 to October 31. This event is sold out. D23 Member-exclusive Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – Saturday, September 10. This event is sold out.

at Disney California Adventure – Saturday, September 10. This event is sold out. 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

– September 9–11 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Gay Days (unofficial event) – September 16–18. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – September 16–18. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – November 5-6. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 5-6. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – November 6. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 6. More information at the event website. Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 11, 2022 through January 8, 2023

– November 11, 2022 through January 8, 2023 Candlelight Ceremony and Processional – Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, with two performances each night. 2023 Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 25, 2021.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $164 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $119 $179 $113 $173 One Day – Tier 3 $134 $194 $127 $197 One Day – Tier 4 $149 $209 $141 $201 One Day – Tier 5 $159 $219 $150 $210 One Day – Tier 6 $164 $224 $155 $215 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $255/$240

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $319/$300

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $330/$310

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $390/$370

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today California Resident Ticket Offer The California Resident Ticket is a 3-day, 1-park-per-day ticket that offers residents of California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure: The weekday ticket – starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 13 and September 15, 2022

– starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 13 and September 15, 2022 The any day ticket – starting at $299, three days (any day of the week, including weekends) between June 13 and September 15, 2022 You can use every day of the California resident ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The weekday ticket is $249 for ages 3 and up, this ticket is valid only Mondays through Thursday, and weekends are not included. The any day ticket costs $50 more, starting at $299 for ages 3 and up, but adds Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to your list of days. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add the paid Disney Genie+ service to your California resident ticket. Although you can upgrade all three days in advance for $20 per day (for a total of $60 for the three days), our recommendation is to pay for the service on the first day, after you enter the theme park. This will let you make sure the service provides a value for you, to decide whether you want to spend the extra money for your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on June 13 and wait until September 15 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Tickets expire on September 15, 2022, and have no holiday blackouts. This does mean that you could visit on the 4th of July with the weekday ticket assuming reservations are available. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Now for the official fine print: California Resident Ticket Valid for California residents within ZIP codes 90000–96199; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission.

Tickets are not valid before June 13, 2022, expire September 15, 2022, and are limited in availability.

The Weekday Tickets (Mon-Thurs) are not valid on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 120 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Guests may update their theme park reservation dates until September 15, 2022 by canceling their existing reservations and booking new reservation dates; new reservation dates are subject to availability.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $380/$360

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $440/$420

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Dream Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount Enchant Key [Not currently available to purchase] – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount Imagine Key [Not currently available to purchase] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date was through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

8/7 8/8 8/9 8/10 8/11 8/12 8/13 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None 8/14 8/15 8/16 8/17 8/18 8/19 8/20 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None 8/21 8/22 8/23 8/24 8/25 8/26 8/27 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events: None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events:

CHOC Adventure

in the Park 8/28 8/29 8/30 8/31 9/1 9/2 9/3 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time 9/4 9/5 9/6 9/7 9/8 9/9 9/10 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

D23 Expo Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

D23 Expo

D23 Oogie Boogie Bash 9/11 9/12 9/13 9/14 9/15 9/16 9/17 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

D23 Expo Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash

Share, Links, Comments & More