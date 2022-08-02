Walt Disney World Resort Update for August 9-15, 2022

Writer's Note, News & Views

As I explained in last week's Walt Disney World Resort Update, we really don't expect to see any major news from Disney Parks around here until the run of the sold-out, three-day, 2022 D23 Expo scheduled to take place in Anaheim, California on September 9, 10, and 11, 2022. In the past editions of the D23 Expo, Disney made its big Parks and Experiences announcements on the big stage there, and we expect it to do so again this time.

Regular readers probably remember that there a a number of projects that had been announced at past editions of the Expo that either were delayed by the global COVID pandemic, or put on official hold, or just quietly faded away with nary a word from the Disney Parks team (we're looking at you theater venue just off Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom). The Parks presentation was live-streamed by Disney during the 2019 Expo and, simultaneous with each of the big announcements, Disney Parks Blog released articles, concept art, and photos to accompany them—we expect pretty much the same for this expo.

Recapping from last week: we do not know if Disney is ready to announce things like opening dates for TRON LightCycle Run, Journey of Water Inspired by Moana (though imagineer Zach Riddley posted some new art representing the attraction's graphics style and a few more details this past week), Play! Pavilion, or additional phases of EPCOT's transformation, or any other reimaginings (except Tiana's Bayou Adventure expected in late 2024) or expansion plans. We know that the focus of the D23 Expo (on some overall level) will be the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company coming up in 2023, and we'll probably hear about how Walt Disney World Resort will transition from The World's Most Magical Celebration (of the 50th anniversary of the Resort) when it ends next Spring into whatever celebratory name the centennial will have. As I asked last week: will Disney announce new capital-intensive projects for the Florida resort in the face of stepped-up competition from development of Epic Universe just up-the-Interstate at Universal Orlando Resort? Stay tuned.

Magic Kingdom's Halloween transformation is already well-documented on social media. Why so early, some ask? Well, Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, the separate-admission, after hours party, returns on select nights, starting this Friday, August 12, and continuing through October 31. Disney Parks invited MousePlanet to attend a media night at Not-So-Scary coming up next week, so we'll have our own social media coverage and more in a future Update. For now, Disney Parks Blog has already shared its Foodie Guide for the 2022 edition of the party.

This & That…

…Planet Hollywood invited MousePlanet to a hosted dinner at its Disney Springs restaurant to try its new prime rib of beef dinner, which is now available after 4 p.m. daily. We also sampled a few other items, from the High Roller Sampler, and the crazy-large (but fun) shareable ice cream dessert.

…Speaking of Disney Springs dining, for ticket holders of Drawn to Life by Cirque du Soleil and Disney, you can now enjoy the new "Animated Evening" offering, a prix fixe dinner at one of 13 Disney Springs restaurants before or after the show. The participating restaurants have a special menu just for this offer. Once you have purchased your show tickets, you can book the dining reservations if you ask for the "Animated Evening" menu when calling (407)587-5981. The offer can be combined with the ticket specials for Florida residents, Disney Vacation Club, and Annual Passholders. Full details on this page of the DisneySprings website.

The following restaurants have a $45/person (plus tax and gratuity) prix fixe menu:

City Works Eatery & Pour House

Enzo’s Hideaway

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

Jaleo by José Andrés

Maria & Enzo’s Ristorante

Paradiso 37, Taste of the Americas

Planet Hollywood

Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant

Splitsville Luxury Lanes

Terralina Crafted Italian

The Edison, Paddlefish, and Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill each have a $65/person (plus tax and gratuity) prix fixe menu.

Experience a feast for all your senses with an Animated Evening at @DisneySprings! Cirque du Soleil ticket holders can enjoy a delicious prix fixe dinner and a captivating performance of Drawn to Life presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney.🎨 Learn more: https://t.co/1QS9uVR7rC pic.twitter.com/YMf1yHnUEl — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 5, 2022

…REMINDER: At Disney Springs, Enzo’s Hideaway Tunnel Bar is relaunching its monthly "Smuggler Series" this month, "where lovers of fine beer, wine and cocktails gather together to eat, drink and expand their knowledge of various spirits." The first event will take place on National Rum Day, August 16, and guests will indulge in expertly paired dishes created by Executive Chef Ben Dodaro with cocktails featuring Flor de Caña Rum. Tickets are $115/person (plus tax and gratuities). The event is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are available on Tock.

Every month, lovers of fine beer, wine, and cocktails gather together in the tunnels of Enzo’s Hideaway to eat, drink, and expand their knowledge. Join us for our August Smuggler’s Series showcasing Flor de Caña Rum. Reserve your tickets today: https://t.co/h0BzxIswgV pic.twitter.com/XB0Qxx934p — Enzo's Hideaway (@EnzosHideawayFL) August 2, 2022

…And, after publication of the Update last week (but added later in the day), Disney Vacation Club added an additional Moonlight Magic event night in September at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon. Registration has closed for the August 9, 15, & 23 events, but the new added event on September 8 will have registration for eligible members with hotel reservations on August 11 at 11 a.m. Eastern and for all other eligible members on August 16 on 11 a.m. Eastern. Visit the Disney Vacation Club website for more information.

…Finally, because Give Kids the World Village, the not-for-profit resort that provides critically ill children and their families week long, cost-free vacations in Central Florida, has resumed full operations, the organization announced that its pandemic-time creation of the "Night of a Million Lights" fundraiser will not return this winter.



Night of a Million Lights featured many lights donated by Walt Disney World Resort, and decorated around the resort by many of the attractions, entertainment companies, and other Central Florida businesses. File photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

The Usual Writer's Note

Face coverings remain optional across all of Walt Disney World Resort. Remember to check this page of DisneyWorld.com for the latest requirements.

If you're traveling to or from overseas, be sure to check with the places you're visiting and traveling from or through for the latest rules. Though the United States government loosened international travel restrictions for entering the U.S.A. at the end of 2021, it remains important to check on and abide by the most up-to-date COVID-19 testing and vaccine requirements for entering the United States whether as a citizen, permanent resident, or visitor (and be aware of who needs a visa). The United States recently dropped the requirement for COVID-19 testing for entering the country.

As for visiting the Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Park Pass reservations are required for admission in addition to a valid ticket. If your tickets have the Park Hopper option, Park Hopping only becomes available after 2 p.m. daily, and only after you have first visited the park for which you have made a reservation that day. There have been instances where Magic Kingdom has reached capacity and paused admission of Park Hoppers, and Disney reserves the right to do so at all the parks.

Sales of new Walt Disney World Annual Passes continue to be paused in all categories except the Florida Resident Pixie Dust Pass. Disney reserved the right to pause those sales when it reintroduced its new Annual Passes. Current Passholders may continue to purchase renewals in all tiers regardless of the pause in new sales. We have seen nothing further about when Disney plans to resume sales of new passes following their apparent brief surfacing earlier this month that we reported on last week.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to monitor the cases of the rare monkeypox virus in Florida and elsewhere. We will include more information here in future Updates should it relate to visiting Walt Disney World Resort.

Finally, don't forget it's tropical storm season. It also rains a lot at this time of year at Walt Disney World Resort, often with dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. It gets hot and humid. Please be prepared!

Looking to go beyond Walt Disney World Resort when visiting Central Florida? Check out Get Away Today's Universal Orlando Resort ticket offers too.

Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today! As always, we remind our readers that Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. Historically, non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks.