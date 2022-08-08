Disneyland Resort Update for August 16–22, 2022

Early park entry tips and tricks

Last Monday marked the return of the very popular Early Park Entry program at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, which grants Disneyland Resort hotel guests access to either park up to 30 minutes before scheduled park opening time. Select attractions, restaurants and stores are open during early park entry.

We were invited by our travel partners at Get Away Today to experience Early Park Entry at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure over two days last week. I shared some of our thoughts on our social media channels during the visits, but wanted to flesh out my experience here for future planners to learn from our mistakes.



Taking full advantage of early entry means arriving at the main entrance quite early, but at least you can grab coffee in Downtown Disney on your way to the parks. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

This perk differs significantly from the former Magic Morning/Early Entry programs offered before the pandemic. First, the program is only offered to Disneyland Resort Hotel guests, so Get Away Today arranged for us to stay at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel for the visit. In the past, guests staying at Disney's designated Good Neighbor Hotels and those with qualifying ticket types also had access to early morning hours, but that's not currently the case. Keep in mind that each person in your party must be listed on your hotel reservation, including children.

Second, the program is offered every day of the week at both parks, including weekends. The prior program was available only at Disneyland on certain days and at DCA on others. Now you have access every day of your hotel stay. However, valid theme park tickets and park reservations are still required for each person, and you can only access early park entry at the park for which you hold the starting park reservation.

Perhaps the biggest change is that the early entry period last only 30 minutes, instead of the hour offered during the former Magic Morning/Early Entry programs. Half an hour is still enough time to get in a bonus ride or three, but it makes it even more important to learn how to maximize your time at each park.



Hotel guests wait for Disneyland to open for early park entry on the first day the perk has been offered since the pandemic. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Disneyland

While the Disneyland Monorail is open for early entry, we recommend skipping the ride and walking to the Disneyland main entrance to make the most of your time. With a maximum capacity of just over 100 passengers per Monorail train, you may find yourself spending much of your early entry time just waiting for your ride to Tomorrowland.

During the first day of early entry operation, Disney did not designate specific main entrance gates for early entry guests as they had in the past. Instead, both hotel guests and day guests waited together for the gates to open, which they did just before 7:30 a.m. Once inside the park, the end of Main Street marked the dividing point, with hotel guests directed towards the right side of the street and everyone else held at the rope. Cast members asked guests to show their room keys for access to the central Plaza area, from which they could access Tomorrowland or Fantasyland. You can use either your physical room key or show your linked hotel reservation on the Disneyland mobile app to verify your eligibility.

It's possible to cross off most of either Tomorrowland or Fantasyland before the park opens to the public. However, if you want to leverage your early entry access into a head start on Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, we recommend focusing on Fantasyland.



The Main Street Starbucks is not open for early entry, so be sure to grab your coffee before you enter the park. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Fantasyland attractions:

Alice in Wonderland

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

King Arthur Carrousel

Mad Tea Party

Mr. Toad's Wild Ride

Peter Pan's Flight

Pinocchio's Daring Journey

Snow White's Enchanted Wish

Peter Pan's Flight is the obvious first pick in Fantasyland, as the wait will never be shorter during your day. After visiting Neverland, you can fly, spin and ride your way through the rest of Fantasyland.



Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is not part of early entry, but a good strategy will get you to Batuu earlier than most park visitors. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

If seeing Batuu is a must-do for your party, head straight to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge 10 to 15 minutes before park opening (there will be a second rope just behind Red Rose Taverne). Barring any technical difficulties, you should be able to get in the standby line for the Rise of the Resistance attraction just ahead of the rope droppers racing from Main Street. From there, take a mission on Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run, and even check to see if Oga's Cantina is accepting walk-ups for a quick breakfast. On the first day, members of our Get Away Today group did all three before 9:00 a.m.

If you're using Disney Genie+, don't forget to make Lightning Lane reservations as you go, because you can book a new return time as soon as you scan into your currently booked attraction. This is the case regardless of whether you're eligible for early entry, but you'll need to remember to make the mental shift from "early entry strategy" to "Genie+ strategy" once the park opens.



A sign marks the early entry checkpoint inside Disneyland. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Tomorrowland attractions:

Astro Orbitor

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

Disneyland Monorail

Space Mountain

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Your may opt for Tomorrowland instead of Fantasyland, in which case your group could have the entire Astro Orbitor attraction to yourselves for a cycle or two before you rush off to Space Mountain. Keep in mind that the Tomorrowland attractions are longer and have longer walking queues than the Fantasyland group, so you're likely to only fit two or three rides in your 30 minutes. Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage isn't open during early entry, so if you aren't heading straight for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge after Star Tours, this is a good time to catch the newly refurbished attraction.



Space Mountain did not open in time for early entry the first day. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Disney California Adventure

DCA attractions:

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout

Incredicoaster

The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel's Undersea Adventure

Mater's Junkyard Jamboree

Monsters Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!

Soarin' Around the World

Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure



There are three ways to enter Disney California Adventure during early entry. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

I didn't expect the strategy around DCA early entry to center on where, when and how to enter the park. Disney California Adventure has three park entrances, and all of them are open for early entry. In addition to the main entrance gate across from Disneyland, guests staying at the Grand Californian Hotel can use that hotel's exclusive entrance to DCA, and guests staying at any of the three Disneyland Resort hotels can use the Paradise Pier gate, located across the street from the Paradise Pier Hotel.

The Paradise Pier gate is the closest gate for the Paradise Pier and Disneyland Hotel guests, but has the twin disadvantages of being very low capacity, and also feeding into the Paradise Pier section of the park. If Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure is your goal, you'll still need to walk to Avengers Campus after you get into the park.



We got in line for early entry before 7:00 a.m. and we were not the first. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The Grand Californian gate, for all of its exclusivity, has the same capacity problem, and you need to get in line even earlier. Our group arrived before 7:00 a.m., and we were not the first ones there. Seeing that, some of our colleagues opted to enter DCA through the main entrance so we could compare wait times. While they had to go through bag check on their way into Downtown Disney, they were able to do so much earlier and were already in line for the gates to open before security even started checking guests at the Grand gate at 7:20 a.m.

There were only about 20 people ahead of me in the line at the Grand gate, and so I was through bag check and into the park at 7:30 a.m. The hundreds of people behind me weren't so lucky, and I wonder how long it took all of them to get through bag check and into the park.



The Joffrey's Coffee cart in DCA is open during early entry, as is Starbucks. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Once inside the park from the Grand gate, there's another choice to make—do you head left towards Condor Flats, or right towards Paradise Pier? The Paradise Pier route is the fastest way to reach Avengers Campus, but it's not as fast as getting there from the main entrance.

One thing we noted—while early entry guests who entered DCA through the main entrance were asked for their room keys at the rope point near the entrance to Avengers Campus, those of us who entered through the Grand or Paradise gates were not asked to show them at all once inside the park.

In the end, the best strategy depends on what you want to do during your 30 minutes of early entry. If Web Slingers and/or Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout are your goals, then your best option is to enter DCA through the main entrance.



The crowd of visitors without early entry privileges waits near the Avengers Campus entrance. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Most of our group were able to check off both Web Slingers and Guardians of the Galaxy during early entry, and would have been in a great position to rope drop Radiator Springs Racers, except the ride was not operating that morning. Instead, they made it to Toy Story Midway Mania and avoided the longer lines which would build during the day.

While Soarin' Around the World is open during early entry, we strongly recommend you skip it and come back later. The ride cycle will eat up your entire early entry period, and you can usually ride before 10:00 a.m. without waiting more than 20 minutes.



Web Slingers had only a 5-minute wait for most of early entry. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Many thanks to our partners at Get Away Today for helping us experience this new offering for ourselves.

Planning for 2023?

Wednesday is the first day you can book hotel rooms at the Disneyland Resort for stays January 9, 2023 and beyond. Disney is set to open reservations for the entirety of 2023, so you can book next year's winter break trip before this summer is officially over.

Not only will hotel rooms be available to reserve, Disney will also sell theme park tickets valid through the end of 2023. You can avoid the inevitable annual price increase by purchasing your tickets in advance. Contact our partners at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, for assistance in booking your next vacation.



You can book a stay at any of the three Disneyland Resort hotels for 2023 starting August 17. MousePlanet file photo.

Disney Cruise Line updates vaccination requirements for children

The Disney Cruise Line announced Monday a change to its COVID vaccination policy for children, a move which is going to make some parents very happy. Effective September 2, 2022, and only for cruises that depart from the United States or Canada, Disney will no longer require children age 11 and under to be fully vaccinated against COVID. Passengers 12 and older must still be fully vaccinated prior to sailing.



The Disney Cruise Line will change its COVID vaccination policy for children. MousePlanet file photo.

Disney has not dropped the pre-cruise COVID testing requirements for vaccinated passengers, who must submit a negative test taken 1 to 2 days prior to sailing. Passengers who are not vaccinated must pass two COVID tests prior to sailing; one taken 1 to 3 days before sail date, and the second taken at the terminal on embarkation date. As before, passengers who test positive at the port will be re-tested, and, if the second test is also positive, that passenger—along with their entire travel party—will be denied boarding.

There was no change to the vaccination requirements for Disney cruises sailing from ports in Europe. You can read the full updated policy on the Disney Cruise Line website.

Disney's change comes as major cruise lines have relaxed or removed vaccination and testing requirements in recent weeks. Some lines are welcoming back unvaccinated passengers of all ages; others are dropping pre-cruise testing requirements for vaccinated passengers entirely.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique opens reservations

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique reopens August 25 at Disneyland, and reservations for services are now open via the Disneyland website. Makeovers are available for children age 3 to 12, with packages ranging from the $19.95 Knight package all the way up to a $450+ package, which includes a high-end princess gown and tiara. Some of the packages include the option of a photo session "taken near Cinderella’s carriage," which is a quaint photo set tucked inside the Fairy Tale Treasures shop in the nearby Fantasy Faire.



Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is set to reopen soon at Disneyland. MousePlanet file photo.

CHOC Adventure in the Park deadlines closing fast

Registration is still open for the all-new CHOC Adventure in the Park on Saturday, August 27, and the deadline to meet the $200 minimum fundraising requirement is Saturday, August 20. After that, tickets to the exclusive after-hours event can be purchased for a minimum donation of $200. In addition to event tickets, additional rewards like Disneyland tickets, exclusive CHOC-themed Vans shoes and a VIP reception at the event are offered as you raise or donate more funds.

This exclusive after-hours event is a fund raiser for Children's Hospital Orange County, and replaces the annual CHOC Walk in the Park for 2022. The CHOC Adventure in the Park will operate somewhat like a Disneyland After Dark or Oogie Boogie Bash event. Attendees can enter Disney California Adventure as early as 5:00 p.m., and mix in with non-event guests until the park closes to the public at 9:00 p.m.. The event then turns into a private after-hours party from 9:00 p.m. to midnight.



New incentive tiers were announced for the 2022 CHOC Adventure in the Park. Photo courtesy CHOC.

The private party includes access to most attractions, with select merchandise and dining locations open for event guests. Attendees will also enjoy a DJ, special photo locations, unique character meet-and-greet opportunities, and a special presentation of the World of Color show.

Guests who reach certain fundraising thresholds may also receive extra benefits during the private event, including a reserved viewing area to the World of Color viewing, VIP reception, special character appearances, free parking, and more.

To attend the event, each participant pledges to donate or raise a minimum of $200. CHOC collects a nonrefundable registration fee of $50 when you register, and participants now have until August 20 to raise or donate the $150 balance. There are additional prizes offered to CHOC supporters who raise $400, $650, $1000 or more, and each of those levels has its own fundraising deadline. Visit the Event Incentives page for more details.

CHOC supporters who don't want to attend the event in person can register as a Virtual Fund-raiser, and receive a 30th anniversary CHOC Adventure in the Park commemorative T-shirt when they donate or raise $100 or more.



Participants who raise $850 or more receive a pair of custom Vans shoes with an exclusive CHOC print. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Of course, Team MousePlanet is back for 2022, and we're really looking forward to this re-imagined event. Thanks to the efforts and generosity of our readers, Team MousePlanet has raised nearly $90,000 for CHOC since 2008. We invite MousePlanet readers, friends, and family members near and far to register to join Team MousePlanet at the event, or register as a virtual fund raiser with the team. You can also make a donation to a team member to help them reach their goal.

This and That

...Most Southern California schools are back in session now, and Disneyland is ready for the Class of 2023 to start making their Grad Nite plans. Registration for the 2023 Disneyland Resort Grad Nite event is now open for school groups to reserve their dates, with packages from $99 - $219 per person. Contact information for school groups is on the Grad Nite website. For those who want to schedule their trips around the graduation events, the 2023 dates are May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16.

...September brings a rolling refurbishment for some big set pieces used in Fantasmic. Pirate's Lair on Tom Sawyer Island is closed September 6–8, the Sailing Ship Columbia is closed September 12-15 and the Mark Twain Riverboat is closed September 19–22. The show is dark these nights, but will resume performances on the weekends in between.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Matterhorn Bobsleds – closed August 8 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

The Haunted Mansion – closed August 15 through September 1 to install the Nightmare Before Christmas overlay.

Pirate's Lair on Tom Sawyer Island – closed September 6-8.

Sailing Ship Columbia – closed September 12-15.

Mark Twain Riverboat – closed September 19-22

Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction will open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique resume August 25. Reservations open in early August.

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – closes August 1–19 for refurbishment.

Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! – closed August 15 to September 2 for refurbishment.

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2022

2022 CHOC Adventure in the Park – Saturday, August 27. Register to join Team MousePlanet at this after-hours fundraiser at Disney California Adventure.

– Saturday, August 27. Register to join Team MousePlanet at this after-hours fundraiser at Disney California Adventure. Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort – September 2 to October 31.

– September 2 to October 31. Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – select nights September 6 to October 31. This event is sold out.

at Disney California Adventure – select nights September 6 to October 31. This event is sold out. D23 Member-exclusive Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – Saturday, September 10. This event is sold out.

at Disney California Adventure – Saturday, September 10. This event is sold out. 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

– September 9–11 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Gay Days (unofficial event) – September 16–18. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – September 16–18. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – November 5-6. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 5-6. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – November 6. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 6. More information at the event website. Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 11, 2022 through January 8, 2023

– November 11, 2022 through January 8, 2023 Candlelight Ceremony and Processional – Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, with two performances each night. 2023 Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 25, 2021.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $164 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $119 $179 $113 $173 One Day – Tier 3 $134 $194 $127 $197 One Day – Tier 4 $149 $209 $141 $201 One Day – Tier 5 $159 $219 $150 $210 One Day – Tier 6 $164 $224 $155 $215 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $255/$240

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $319/$300

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $330/$310

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $390/$370

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today California Resident Ticket Offer The California Resident Ticket is a 3-day, 1-park-per-day ticket that offers residents of California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure: The weekday ticket – starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 13 and September 15, 2022

– starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 13 and September 15, 2022 The any day ticket – starting at $299, three days (any day of the week, including weekends) between June 13 and September 15, 2022 You can use every day of the California resident ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The weekday ticket is $249 for ages 3 and up, this ticket is valid only Mondays through Thursday, and weekends are not included. The any day ticket costs $50 more, starting at $299 for ages 3 and up, but adds Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to your list of days. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add the paid Disney Genie+ service to your California resident ticket. Although you can upgrade all three days in advance for $20 per day (for a total of $60 for the three days), our recommendation is to pay for the service on the first day, after you enter the theme park. This will let you make sure the service provides a value for you, to decide whether you want to spend the extra money for your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on June 13 and wait until September 15 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Tickets expire on September 15, 2022, and have no holiday blackouts. This does mean that you could visit on the 4th of July with the weekday ticket assuming reservations are available. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Now for the official fine print: California Resident Ticket Valid for California residents within ZIP codes 90000–96199; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission.

Tickets are not valid before June 13, 2022, expire September 15, 2022, and are limited in availability.

The Weekday Tickets (Mon-Thurs) are not valid on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 120 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Guests may update their theme park reservation dates until September 15, 2022 by canceling their existing reservations and booking new reservation dates; new reservation dates are subject to availability.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $380/$360

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $440/$420

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Dream Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount Enchant Key [Not currently available to purchase] – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount Imagine Key [Not currently available to purchase] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date was through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. 2022 event is held September 6, 10, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29; October 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29 and 31.

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

8/14 8/15 8/16 8/17 8/18 8/19 8/20 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None 8/21 8/22 8/23 8/24 8/25 8/26 8/27 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events: None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events:

CHOC Adventure

in the Park 8/28 8/29 8/30 8/31 9/1 9/2 9/3 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time 9/4 9/5 9/6 9/7 9/8 9/9 9/10 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

D23 Expo Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

D23 Expo

D23 Oogie Boogie Bash 9/11 9/12 9/13 9/14 9/15 9/16 9/17 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

D23 Expo Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time 9/18 9/19 9/20 9/21 9/22 9/23 9/24 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Share, Links, Comments & More