Disneyland Resort Update for August 22–28, 2022

News and Views

HEADLINES AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED HERE ON PAGE LOAD!

Magic Key 2.0

Last Tuesday Disneyland announced a revamp of the Magic Key program. The new offering, which Disney refers to internally as Magic Key 2.0, is definitely a reboot of the program, and seems intended to reset expectations among some of Disneyland's most loyal—and vocal—visitors.

MousePlanet published a comprehensive guide to Magic Key 2.0 last week, and if you're a current Magic Key holder just now hearing about the change, it's worth the read to get a full rundown of the program and your options.

If you're a would-be Magic Key holder hoping to learn when you can finally buy a new pass, we have bad news for you. At this time, Disney will allow only existing Magic Key holders to renew their keys, no earlier than 30 days prior to the expiration of their current pass. No new sales of Magic Keys are being offered at this time.

And if you just want a quick summary of the new program, keep reading. We also have a list of top questions and answers to help renewing keyholders.



The new Magic Key program comes with a higher price tag and more perks, but also adds blockout dates to the top tier. MousePlanet graphic.

Pass types

To start, Disney replaced the former top-tier Dream Key with a new Inspire Key priced at $1,599 per year. Along with a higher price tag, the new Inspire key also comes with 12 blockout dates. The pass is blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year, and marks the first time Disney has not offered a pass valid 365 days at any price.

The prices of the remaining three keys – Believe, Enchant and the SoCal-exclusive Imagine – increased by $100, $50 and $50 respectively. Again, check our comprehensive guide for a complete breakdown of pass types, pricing and benefits.

There are some new perks for all four levels. All levels of Magic Key holders are now eligible for 20% off Disney Genie+ service, when purchased the day of their visit. Visitors with Enchant or Imagine keys now receive 25% off parking in the Toy Story lots. Both of these new benefits are effective immediately, even for Magic Key holders who have not yet renewed.

Coming soon, holders of the Inspire and Believe keys will once again receive free digital downloads of PhotoPass photos. This was a benefit previously offered to the higher-tier annual passholders under the former program, and it's nice to see it return.

If you compare the current offerings to the final iteration of the annual passholder program, the new Inspire Key is basically the former Signature Annual Passport, but at a much higher price. The Signature pass had just a few more blockout dates, and cost $1,199 when last offered. Both passes offer the same parking benefit, the same food and merchandise discounts. The difference was that customers could upgrade to a Signature Plus pass for $250 and not have any blockout dates. Disney is no longer offering that option, which means Magic Key holders who want to visit during the busiest days of the year will need to buy tickets just like everyone else.

Renewal options

When they renew, Magic Key holders can pick any of the four available tiers. A current Dream Key holder can upgrade to the new Inspire key, or downgrade to one of the lower-tier passes. However, all renewals are subject to availability, and Disney has made it very clear in their marketing that "Pass types are limited in quantity, and not all Pass types may be available at any given time."

This means it is possible that, when your 30-day renewal window opens, the pass type you current have will not be available for renewal. In this case, you can select from whatever passes are still available, or opt not to renew at all. But keep in mind that there is no grace period. If your pass expires August 26, you can't renew it on August 27, or September 1, or September 24. If you plan to renew your Magic Key, make sure you do it as soon as you are eligible.

So far this has not been an issue for people already eligible to renew their passes, and Disney has not yet sold out of a pass type. That may not remain the case much longer, as more and more passholders who did not buy during the first weeks of the program reach their 30-day renewal window. It has been stated in court documents that Disney sold more than 3,600 Dream Keys before suspending sales last October; we don't know how many Inspire keys the company made available, or at what rate current Dream key holders will opt to upgrade to the more-expensive pass, downgrade to a lower-tier, or just give up their passes altogether.

New terms and conditions

There's been a lot of online speculation that the delay in opening Magic Key renewals has to do with a lawsuit brought by a Dream Key holder, alleging that the company used deceptive marketing practices when it began selling the new passes. At issue is whether Disney falsely initially advertised the Dream Key as having no blockout dates, while still limiting the number of Dream Key holders who could make a theme park reservation on any given day.

The new Magic Key terms and conditions tackle that topic head-on, and there should be no doubt in any customer's mind where they stand before renewing their pass. Here's the passage that spells it out:

Park reservations for Magic Key holders are limited in number and subject to the availability of park reservations allocated to Magic Key passes as determined by Disney, applicable Magic Key pass blockout dates, and theme park capacity. A Magic Key pass does not guarantee park entry, even on dates when a Magic Key pass is not blocked out. Magic Key holders, regardless of their Magic Key pass type, are not entitled to any or all reservations Disney makes available to others.

In other words, Magic Key reservations are limited, you're not guaranteed to get one, and you don't get to complain about what anyone else gets, no matter how much you paid.

We also want to point out a new arbitration clause in the terms and conditions. The new policy, effective August 15, spells out in bold, all-caps, underlined text:

ALL DISPUTES RELATING IN ANY WAY TO YOUR DISNEYLAND RESORT MAGIC KEY WILL BE RESOLVED THROUGH MANDATORY BINDING ARBITRATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THIS AGREEMENT. YOU UNDERSTAND THAT BY AGREEING TO ARBITRATION, YOU ARE WAIVING YOUR RIGHT TO RESOLVE DISPUTES IN A COURT OF LAW BY A JUDGE OR JURY EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE SET FORTH IN THIS AGREEMENT.

This refers to the Magic Key Binding Arbitration Agreement and Class Action Waiver, which states that all disputes must be settled via informal negotiation, small claims court or binding arbitration, and that customers who purchase a Magic Key waive their right to file a class action lawsuit.

We've been asked if renewing a Magic Key and accepting these new terms and conditions might impact the eligibility of a current Dream Key holder to join the current class action lawsuit or receive compensation from any settlement or judgment in that case. This is where we remind you all that we're travel writers, not lawyers, and we respectfully refer you to ask that question of your own legal council before making a purchase or renewal decision.

Magic Key Q&A

As renewals began last week for the Magic Key program, we fielded a ton of questions via social media asking about specific renewal situations. We went directly to Disney for answers to the most common questions, and share the answers with you below, with a few caveats and updates. Keep in mind that Disney can–and has– changed their policy and practices at any time, but the information presented below is the most accurate we had at press time.

Q: Is the reservation system going away?

A: Not at this time. In fact, Disney said in their announcement, "Reservations have proven to be a great tool for spreading visitation for all of our guests across the yearly calendar, significantly helping to deliver a great guest experience."

Q: If a parent / family has a child who has turned 3 since Magic Key sales were halted, can the parents now purchase a new Magic Key for that child?

A. This one caused a real headache on Thursday, with Disney's call center following a different procedure than we were officially told. We went back to Disney for clarification, and the updated answer is:

Magic Key holders in this situation must visit the ticket booths on property for help obtaining a pass for their child (subject to availability). The child needs to be present for the transaction, and parents must bring proof of age, whether a birth certificate, passport, or copy of those documents. Disney will provide this exception for 60 days after the child’s third birthday.

We are aware that some people have been able to add a pass for their child by phone, others were able to do it in person without the child present, and others were able to do it in person with no proof of age. We're sharing the official policy per Disney, with the caveat that everything is subject to change without notice, and actual practice may depend on the cast member you speak to.

Q: Is there a Disney Vacation Club discount for renewals, and if so, how do we get it?

A: Yes, there is a $20 discount for Disney Vacation Club members, and it is valid on all pass types. However, you must renew in person at the ticket booths and present proof of DVC membership.

Q: Can I renew in person, or only online?

A: Disney HIGHLY ENCOURAGES Key Holders to renew online, and has turned people away from the ticket booths who do not have an exception case. That said, there are are some cases where you'll need to visit the ticket booth to renew.

Paying any portion in cash.

To get the DVC member discount.

Adding a pass for a child who turned 3 within the past 60 days.

Any situation where you can't complete the renewal online.

Paying with a Disney gift card (sorry, limit 1/transaction, max $1000 value). Disney is aware that their online renewal system is not currently accepting Disney Gift Cards as a form of payment, and are actively working on a fix. For now, you'll have do go in person.

Q: Why are the monthly payments so much higher than before? The price increase doesn't justify that.

A: There is no down payment required for renewals, so the new monthly payment reflect this.

Q: Can I make a down payment on my renewal to lower my monthly payments?

A: Disney is not allowing a partial payment at time of renewal. Customers can pay the full amount in one transaction, or finance the entire pass.

Q: Does the 20% discount for Genie+ also include individual Lightning Lane purchases?

A: It does not.

Princess Week, new treats, higher prices and another popcorn bucket

Disney is celebrating Princess Week with a variety of food and beverage offerings at both resorts. These treats are available only through August 27, 2022.

The Red Rose Taverne will offer its take on a creamy pink drink with a coconut-strawberry lemonade. A number of locations around Disneyland will offer a Princess Bubble sipper cup with your choice of fountain drink at time of purchase.



A Princess bubble sipper is available at locations throughout Disneyland. Photo courtesy Disney.

The Holiday Cart in the lobby of Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will offer a selection of princess-themed pastries, as well as a "waffle shot" glass made of a chocolate-coated pistachio waffle and filled with flavored milk for younger royals, or spirits for their regents.



The Grand Californian Hotel offers a selection of Princess treats. Photo courtesy Disney.

This was a week of price increases at food locations throughout the resort, with menu items increasing 30c to more than $1.00.

We also noted a few new food items around Disneyland, starting with a honey-soaked funnel cake at the Hungry Bear restaurant. With honey syrup, honey drizzle, honey gelato and honey cereal, it's a perfect treat for Pooh and friends, but it's so sweet you'll want to share it with a friends of your own. The location also has a seasonal honey peach slush.



Bring a friend or two to share the honey funnel cake available in Critter Country. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The peach honey tea slush is topped with honeyed peaches and whipped cream. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

A popcorn stand is not where we'd go to look for chicken legs, but Kat Saka's Kettle in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is the place to find a new offering of char siu "tip yip" drumsticks. These were delicious, but we wished the sauce was thicker to better glaze the drumsticks.



Char Siu-glazed chicken drumsticks are available at Kat Saka's Kettle in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

With the future of the Magic Key program resolved for at least a year, Disneyland released this weekend a new Magic Key-exclusive popcorn bucket. Unlike prior offerings, this one does not come with free or discounted refills, making it just another $18 addition to your collection.



A new popcorn bucket was released for Magic Key holders, but it does not come with discounted refills. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Fall Recess Notes

Class has either just begun is about to start for the majority of schools in Southern California, but if you're planning a fall vacation it's never too early to start thinking about recess. It also pays to know what neighboring states are up to if you're looking to avoid crowds.

Many Southern California school districts now schedule a "fall break" the week of Thanksgiving, making for a busy week at the Disneyland Resort. However, Arizona schools generally begin weeks earlier than California, and their students are ready for a break come October. Many Arizona schools have a week-long fall break that month.

Utah schools used to close for a long weekend to allow their teachers to attend the UEA convention. That break became known as "Utah Escapes to Anaheim." While the conference no longer happens, most schools still schedule a fall recess in October, giving their students a 4-day or longer weekend. Dates vary by district, but the entire month of October will be impacted, with the second and third weekends especially busy.

It's worth noting that all Saturdays in October are designated as Tier 5 or 6 days, and there are no Tier 1 or 2 days the entire month. October is a great time to visit the Disneyland Resort and enjoy all of the Halloween Time offerings, but be prepared for summer-like crowds at the Happiest Place on Earth.

CHOC Adventure in the Park is Saturday

The all-new CHOC Adventure in the Park takes place this Saturday, August 27, and you can still purchase a ticket to attend the exclusive after-hours event at Disney California Adventure.

CHOC Adventure is a fund raiser for Children's Hospital Orange County, and replaces the annual CHOC Walk in the Park for 2022. The CHOC Adventure in the Park will operate somewhat like a Disneyland After Dark or Oogie Boogie Bash event. Attendees can enter Disney California Adventure as early as 5:00 p.m., and mix in with non-event guests until the park closes to the public at 9:00 p.m.. The event then turns into a private after-hours party from 9:00 p.m. to midnight.

The private party includes access to most attractions, with select merchandise and dining locations open for event guests. Attendees will also enjoy a DJ, special photo locations, unique character meet-and-greet opportunities, and a special presentation of the World of Color show.

Tickets can be purchased for a minimum donation of $200.

Of course, Team MousePlanet is back for 2022, and we're really looking forward to this re-imagined event. Thanks to the efforts and generosity of our readers, Team MousePlanet has raised nearly $90,000 for CHOC since 2008. We invite MousePlanet readers, friends, and family members near and far to register to join Team MousePlanet at the event, or register as a virtual fund raiser with the team. You can also make a donation to a team member to help them reach their goal.

A Word from our Sponsor

Nighttime entertainment is in full swing at the Disneyland Resort! Catch spectacular shows, a fan-favorite parade and more! But don’t wait, the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks are only available through September 1, 2022.

Visit Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

This and That

...The final scheduled performance of Tale of the Lion King is Saturday, September 3 at 6:15p.m. Disney has not announced any future plans for the show, or indicated if there will be a new production staged in the Fantasyland Theater. Tale of the Lion King was a summer offering, replacing Mickey and the Magical Map. The former show closed due to the pandemic, and did not reopen with the theme parks.



The Haunted Mansion is closed for its annual holiday transformation. Photo Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

...You can enter to win a chance for a 6-day/5-night vacation at Walt Disney World Resort, including a stay at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser in the Star Wars Choose Your Destiny sweepstakes. To enter, you must have an Instagram account and follow the @StarWars account. Then, post an Instagram reel answering the question “Are you team light side or dark side?” Be sure to use the hashtag #ChooseYourDestinySweepstakes. Find official rules here, and good luck! For more about the Galactic Starcruiser, check out Alan Dalinka's review, and all of our coverage on MousePlanet.

...Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique resume this Thursday, August 25. Reservations are now open.

...Disneyland's exclusive Club 33 is celebrating its Emerald Anniversary this year, and club members have been dazzled with a variety of emerald-themed drinks, food offerings and decor. One such piece is a large glass mosaic sphere in the lower courtyard. The decor element was created by artist Beth Johnson Silverman, who also happens to be a bartender at Club 33. Silverman also created the "it's a small world" mosaic heart for Fullerton's Heart Walk charity event in 2013. Pictures can't do justice to this piece of art, but we wanted to share them with readers who won't otherwise have a chance to see it. The front bears the Club 33 logo, and the back is a recreation of the Club's entryway.



Artist and Club 33 bartender Beth Johnson Silverman created this mosaic sphere for the Club's emerald anniversary. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The back of the sphere depicts the doorway to Disneyland's members-only club. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Join Our Networks

On Facebook:

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Matterhorn Bobsleds – closed August 8 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

The Haunted Mansion – closed August 15 through September 1 to install the Nightmare Before Christmas overlay.

Pirate's Lair on Tom Sawyer Island – closed September 6-8.

Sailing Ship Columbia – closed September 12-15.

Mark Twain Riverboat – closed September 19-22

Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction will open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique resume August 25. Reservations open in early August.

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – closes August 1–19 for refurbishment.

Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! – closed August 15 to September 2 for refurbishment.

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2022

2022 CHOC Adventure in the Park – Saturday, August 27. Register to join Team MousePlanet at this after-hours fundraiser at Disney California Adventure.

– Saturday, August 27. Register to join Team MousePlanet at this after-hours fundraiser at Disney California Adventure. Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort – September 2 to October 31.

– September 2 to October 31. Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – select nights September 6 to October 31. This event is sold out.

at Disney California Adventure – select nights September 6 to October 31. This event is sold out. D23 Member-exclusive Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – Saturday, September 10. This event is sold out.

at Disney California Adventure – Saturday, September 10. This event is sold out. 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

– September 9–11 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Gay Days (unofficial event) – September 16–18. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – September 16–18. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – November 5-6. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 5-6. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – November 6. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 6. More information at the event website. Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 11, 2022 through January 8, 2023

– November 11, 2022 through January 8, 2023 Candlelight Ceremony and Processional – Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, with two performances each night. 2023 Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 25, 2021.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $164 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $119 $179 $113 $173 One Day – Tier 3 $134 $194 $127 $197 One Day – Tier 4 $149 $209 $141 $201 One Day – Tier 5 $159 $219 $150 $210 One Day – Tier 6 $164 $224 $155 $215 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $255/$240

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $319/$300

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $330/$310

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $390/$370

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today California Resident Ticket Offer The California Resident Ticket is a 3-day, 1-park-per-day ticket that offers residents of California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure: The weekday ticket – starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 13 and September 15, 2022

– starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 13 and September 15, 2022 The any day ticket – starting at $299, three days (any day of the week, including weekends) between June 13 and September 15, 2022 You can use every day of the California resident ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The weekday ticket is $249 for ages 3 and up, this ticket is valid only Mondays through Thursday, and weekends are not included. The any day ticket costs $50 more, starting at $299 for ages 3 and up, but adds Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to your list of days. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add the paid Disney Genie+ service to your California resident ticket. Although you can upgrade all three days in advance for $20 per day (for a total of $60 for the three days), our recommendation is to pay for the service on the first day, after you enter the theme park. This will let you make sure the service provides a value for you, to decide whether you want to spend the extra money for your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on June 13 and wait until September 15 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Tickets expire on September 15, 2022, and have no holiday blackouts. This does mean that you could visit on the 4th of July with the weekday ticket assuming reservations are available. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Now for the official fine print: California Resident Ticket Valid for California residents within ZIP codes 90000–96199; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission.

Tickets are not valid before June 13, 2022, expire September 15, 2022, and are limited in availability.

The Weekday Tickets (Mon-Thurs) are not valid on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 120 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Guests may update their theme park reservation dates until September 15, 2022 by canceling their existing reservations and booking new reservation dates; new reservation dates are subject to availability.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $380/$360

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $440/$420

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Dream Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount Enchant Key [Not currently available to purchase] – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount Imagine Key [Not currently available to purchase] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date was through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. 2022 event is held September 6, 10, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29; October 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29 and 31.

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

8/21 8/22 8/23 8/24 8/25 8/26 8/27 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events: None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events:

CHOC Adventure

in the Park 8/28 8/29 8/30 8/31 9/1 9/2 9/3 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time 9/4 9/5 9/6 9/7 9/8 9/9 9/10 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

D23 Expo Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

D23 Expo

D23 Oogie Boogie Bash 9/11 9/12 9/13 9/14 9/15 9/16 9/17 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

D23 Expo Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time 9/18 9/19 9/20 9/21 9/22 9/23 9/24 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time 9/25 9/26 9/27 9/28 9/29 9/30 10/1 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time 10/2 10/3 10/4 10/5 10/6 10/7 10/8 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Share, Links, Comments & More