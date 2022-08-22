Disneyland Resort Update for August 29 – September 4, 2022

News and Views

Here comes Halloween

Halloween Time isn't really starting any earlier this year than last, but it still seems odd to start celebrating the fall holiday before Labor Day. The annual festival begins this Friday, September 2 and runs straight through Halloween night. Disney has already begun decorating for the season, as we noted this weekend during a trip to Disney California Adventure.

Monday morning Disney dropped their Foodie Guide to Halloween Time, detailing many of the new treats to be available starting this weekend. There's a whole selection of pumpkin-spiced sweets (churros! horchata cold brew! donuts! beignets! funnel cake!), plus a new Donald Duck candy corn sipper and a slew of spicy concoctions featuring habanero, jalapeño and ghost pepper sauces.

We'll be on hand Friday for the start of Halloween Time, so be sure to follow along on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all of the updates.



The entrance to Disney California Adventure is already decorated for Halloween Time. Photo Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The Grizzly Peak bear is ready to trick-or-treat. MousePlanet graphic.



Bats escape the belfry of the Carthay Circle Theatre. Photo Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The Villains Grove makeover of the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail leads to some unusual thematic clashes during daylight hours. Photo Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

After the jack-o-lanterns turn back into...well, pumpkins... on November 1, there's a nearly two week break as Disney quickly removes most traces of Halloween and replaces it with tinsel and garland to kick off Holidays at Disneyland. The winter festivities start Friday, November 11.

Last chance to see?

Thursday, September 1 is the final chance to catch the 50th anniversary edition of the Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland. Disneyland has given absolutely no indication if or when the parade may return to the Main Street, U.S.A., but given the company invested in a brand-new finale sequence for the parade, it's a safe bet that the production is not slated for the scrapyard.

Walt Disney World recently released a Magic Band with graphics from the parade, prompting some speculation that the floats may make their way to Florida. The Magic Kingdom has not had a true nighttime parade since SpectroMagic ended, and the parade would certainly find a warm reception among east coast fans.

There are two performances each night through Thursday, at 8:30 and 10:30 p.m.



The Main Street Electrical Parade wraps up its 50th anniversary celebration at Disneyland this week. MousePlanet file photo.



This week is also the final scheduled performance of the Disneyland Forever fireworks show. Weather permitting, the show will take place at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.



We reported last week that Tale of the Lion King was off the Disneyland entertainment schedule after Saturday, September 3. We were very happy to see performances are now scheduled through September 10, and we're waiting to hear from Disney if the show has been extended beyond summer.

Oogie Boogie Bash Dining

Both the Oogie Boogie Bash dinner package and the dessert party are back for 2022. Both packages offer access to a reserved viewing area for the Frightfully Fun Parade during the after-hours party, and reservations are now open. As a reminder, admission to Oogie Boogie Bash is required for either dining package. Oogie Boogie Bash is sold out for 2022, so only existing ticket holders should make reservations.



The Haunted Mansion is closed for its annual holiday transformation. Photo Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Wine Country Trattoria Oogie Boogie Bash Dining Parade Package

The three-course, prix-fixe meal is served at Wine Country Trattoria, and includes an appetizer, entree, and dessert.

Dinner is $59 for adults, and $35 for children age 3-9. Tax and tip are not included, and no discounts apply to this package. (A $10 upcharge applies if you select the rib-eye steak)

As before, Disney is not offering reservations for this as a stand-alone package. You first make a reservation for Wine Country Trattoria online via the Disneyland website, or by phone by calling (714) 781-3463, as you would for any meal. When you arrive and check in at the restaurant, you must ask to "upgrade" to the Oogie Boogie Bash dining package, "subject to availability."

After you complete and pay for your meal, you receive a voucher for the reserved viewing area, which Disney says is a standing-only area, with accommodations for guests with disabilities.

Sonoma Terrace Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party

If you'd like an actual seat for the Frightfully Fun Parade, you can book the Sonoma Terrace dessert party. Guests receive a plated assortment of Halloween-themed desserts, along with beverage selections, including adult beverages for those 21 and older.

There are two parties, one before each parade performance. You can check in up to 45 minutes before the first performance, or 30 minutes before the second, to enjoy the food and drinks before the parade.

Tickets are $89 (a $5 increase from 2021), in addition to event admission. We felt this was quite steep when the package was first offered, but it sold out quickly so clearly there's a value for some visitors. Reservations open 60 days in advance, so plan accordingly if you want to add this to your Oogie Boogie night. Tickets for this dessert party are available online through the Disneyland web site.

Cast member compliments go digital

A feature first introduced at the Walt Disney World resort has made its way to California. Disneyland visitors can now use the Disneyland mobile app to share a cast compliment for an employee who went the extra mile to make their visit more magical. The cast compliment feature appears near the bottom of the navigation menu screen of the app, under Property Rules. When you click the link, a form appears with drop-down boxes to select where you encountered the employee, (say, Disneyland Tomorrowland attractions or Disney California Adventure Avengers Campus Dining), and what you want to recognize the cast member for doing.

The options include things like "going out of your way to make our day unforgettable," to "making us feel included and accepted for who we are," or "going above and bey9ond to resolve a situation or issue."

There is also a place to enter the cast member's first name, their hometown (as listed on their name tag), and the date of the encounter. This helps managers forward the compliment to the proper cast member. Disney says "the recognized cast member will be alerted, along with their leader, and they can receive a recognition," and that the system in Florida has generated over 360,000 compliments since launching in October 2021.

CHOC's California Adventure

Disney California Adventure became Disney CHOC Adventure for one night this weekend, with the park playing host to the first-ever CHOC Adventure in the Park. The exclusive after-hours event was a reiminagned version of the annual CHOC Walk in the Park, a fund raiser for Childrens Hospital Orange County.



Disney California Adventure hosted the first-ever CHOC Adventure in the Park this weekend. Photo Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Over 5,000 participants raised a total of nearly $1.5M, and enjoyed an after-hours party with dozens of character photo opportunities, a private performance of World of Color, and almost no wait for some of the park's biggest attractions, including Radiator Springs Racers and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.



Mickey Mouse joined the Gomez family to welcome the CHOC Adventure participants before the performance of World of Color. Photo Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Each year a CHOC patient is chosen to represent the hospital as the CHOC Walk Ambassador family. The 2022 ambassador was Robby "Batman" Gomez, who was represented by his parents and siblings. Robby was born in 2001 with a rare congenital condition. Described as an energetic, goofy kid who idolized a certain super hero, Robby unexpectedly passed away in 2006. Since joining their very first CHOC Walk in 2001, Team Gomez has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for CHOC, and continues to be a force for good in the community.

In remarks before the World of Color performance, CHOC CEO Kim Cripe and Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock both touched on the longstanding relationship between the Disneyland Resort and CHOC, starting in the 1960s when Walt Disney began fundraising for and later served on the board of directors for what would become Childrens Hospital Orange County. The Disneyland Resort has hosted the annual CHOC Walk in the Park for over 20 years, and is the largest corporate donor to the hospital each year.



(L-R) Disneyland Ambassadors Nataly Guzman and Mark Everett King, Jr.; Mickey Mouse; Matthew, Marty and Julie Gomez; CHOC CEO Kim Cripe; Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock. Photo Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

While this event looked much different than prior years, we are proud of the members of Team MousePlanet who helped raise over $1000 during the 2022 event. . Thanks to the efforts and generosity of our readers, Team MousePlanet has raised nearly $90,000 for CHOC since 2008.

The event may be over, but you can still support CHOC and Team MousePlanet by making a donation. Members have until September 27 to reach their next fundraising tier and receive additional incentives. Every dollar counts for kids!

The Spookiest Time of Year is here, with Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort running September 2 through Halloween. This is one of the most popular times to visit the resort and everyone should experience it at least once. Visit Get Away Today to book your Halloween Time travel, or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

This and That

...The Silhouette Studio has finally reopened at Disneyland. The location closed with Disneyland in April 2020, and did not reopen with the theme park 14 months later. With this return, the tiny Royal Reception shop in Fantasyland and the Tomorrow Landing store in Tomorrowland are the final retail locations yet to reopen.

..If you're a fan of H2O+ bath products, it's time to stock up. The official sponsor of the soaps, washes and hair care products provided at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort hotels and the Disney Cruise Line announced last week the decision to retire their brand at the end of 2022. The company has moved all online sales to Amazon.com. No word from Disney about what they plan to replace the amenities with once their current inventory runs out.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Matterhorn Bobsleds – closed August 8 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

The Haunted Mansion – closed August 15 through September 1 to install the Nightmare Before Christmas overlay.

Pirate's Lair on Tom Sawyer Island – closed September 6-8.

Sailing Ship Columbia – closed September 12-15.

Mark Twain Riverboat – closed September 19-22

Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction will open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! – closed August 15 to September 2 for refurbishment.

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Hyperion Theatre Closed shopping: Radiator Springs Curios

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2022

2022 Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort – September 2 to October 31.

– September 2 to October 31. Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – select nights September 6 to October 31. This event is sold out.

at Disney California Adventure – select nights September 6 to October 31. This event is sold out. D23 Member-exclusive Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – Saturday, September 10. This event is sold out.

at Disney California Adventure – Saturday, September 10. This event is sold out. 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

– September 9–11 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Gay Days (unofficial event) – September 16–18. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – September 16–18. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – November 5-6. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 5-6. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – November 6. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 6. More information at the event website. Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 11, 2022 through January 8, 2023

– November 11, 2022 through January 8, 2023 Candlelight Ceremony and Processional – Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, with two performances each night. 2023 Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 25, 2021.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $164 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $119 $179 $113 $173 One Day – Tier 3 $134 $194 $127 $197 One Day – Tier 4 $149 $209 $141 $201 One Day – Tier 5 $159 $219 $150 $210 One Day – Tier 6 $164 $224 $155 $215 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $255/$240

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $319/$300

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $330/$310

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $390/$370

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today California Resident Ticket Offer The California Resident Ticket is a 3-day, 1-park-per-day ticket that offers residents of California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure: The weekday ticket – starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 13 and September 15, 2022

– starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 13 and September 15, 2022 The any day ticket – starting at $299, three days (any day of the week, including weekends) between June 13 and September 15, 2022 You can use every day of the California resident ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The weekday ticket is $249 for ages 3 and up, this ticket is valid only Mondays through Thursday, and weekends are not included. The any day ticket costs $50 more, starting at $299 for ages 3 and up, but adds Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to your list of days. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add the paid Disney Genie+ service to your California resident ticket. Although you can upgrade all three days in advance for $20 per day (for a total of $60 for the three days), our recommendation is to pay for the service on the first day, after you enter the theme park. This will let you make sure the service provides a value for you, to decide whether you want to spend the extra money for your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on June 13 and wait until September 15 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Tickets expire on September 15, 2022, and have no holiday blackouts. This does mean that you could visit on the 4th of July with the weekday ticket assuming reservations are available. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Now for the official fine print: California Resident Ticket Valid for California residents within ZIP codes 90000–96199; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission.

Tickets are not valid before June 13, 2022, expire September 15, 2022, and are limited in availability.

The Weekday Tickets (Mon-Thurs) are not valid on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 120 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Guests may update their theme park reservation dates until September 15, 2022 by canceling their existing reservations and booking new reservation dates; new reservation dates are subject to availability.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $380/$360

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $440/$420

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Dream Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount Enchant Key [Not currently available to purchase] – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount Imagine Key [Not currently available to purchase] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date was through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. 2022 event is held September 6, 10, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29; October 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29 and 31.

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

8/28 8/29 8/30 8/31 9/1 9/2 9/3 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time 9/4 9/5 9/6 9/7 9/8 9/9 9/10 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

D23 Expo Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

D23 Expo

D23 Oogie Boogie Bash 9/11 9/12 9/13 9/14 9/15 9/16 9/17 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

D23 Expo Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time 9/18 9/19 9/20 9/21 9/22 9/23 9/24 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time 9/25 9/26 9/27 9/28 9/29 9/30 10/1 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

