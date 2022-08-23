Walt Disney World Resort Update for August 30 - September 5, 2022

Writer's Note, News & Views

It was another quiet summer week for Walt Disney World Resort news ahead of the sold-out, three-day, 2022 D23 Expo coming up in Anaheim, California on September 9–11. As I have been saying a lot lately, Disney makes its big Parks and Experiences announcements on the big stage there. D23 finally confirmed this week that it will live stream, "A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products" on Sunday, September 11, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific, with DPEP Chairman Josh D'Amaro providing "announcements nd updates on the magic happening around the world in parks, on the high seas, at home, and beyond." For the full list of D23 Expo 2022 live streams is available on this page of the d23.com website, and all of the live streams will be available on D23.com.

If you don't have a chance to tune in to Josh D'Amaro's live stream, it is a pretty safe bet that the Disney Parks Blog will be posting details of each of the major announcements within moments of each one being shared at D23 Expo. By the end of September, here at MousePlanet, we'll share our take on the implications for Walt Disney World Resort guests of any of the longer-term announcements Disney makes.

For those that need a refresher, the known projects-in-progress that we have been waiting for updates on for awhile that may get announced at the D23 Expo include: opening dates for TRON LightCycle Run, Journey of Water Inspired by Moana, Play! Pavilion, and additional phases of EPCOT's transformation (perhaps a new date for the now well-overdue refurbishment of Spaceship Earth with the latest previously but vaguely announced enhancements. Whether or not Disney announces any of that, we know that a focus of D23 Expo 2022 will be the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company coming up in 2023, and we expect to hear about how the company plans to celebrate that, including Walt Disney World Resort's transition from The World's Most Magical Celebration (of the 50th anniversary of the Resort) when it ends next spring into whatever celebratory name like "Disney100" (which is mentioned on D23's website") the centennial celebration will have.

I have a personal conflict that will prevent me from attending this edition of D23 Expo, and, in fact, I'll be away from the keyboard for a couple of weeks. Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix will keep you updated on the latest Disney Parks news, as always, while I'm unavailable. @MousePlanet on Twitter is where MousePlanet tends to provide the latest breaking news.

Oh, and before moving on to the rest of the news, my heightened reminder at this time of year if you are planning to visit Central Florida and its attractions like Walt Disney World Resort: we are nearing the peak of tropical storm season. Right on schedule, the National Hurricane Center is tracking a system that may develop into a tropical depression later this week and is heading in the general direction of the Atlantic Coast of the United States. Of course, it is way too early to say it is of any concern to Florida at all, but keeping an eye on these systems and their development into storms can benefit your travel plans. Remember that Walt Disney World Resort and the other attractions in Central Florida have closed their doors when significant storms threaten the region.

Although environmental conditions do not appear conducive for significant development, a tropical depression, at the very least, is likely to form later this week while moving slowly westward and then west-northwestward toward the waters east of the Leeward Islands. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/a8uiNGGoIN — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 28, 2022

A Few More Design Details from Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana Under Construction at EPCOT

The Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana attraction literally continues to take shape at EPCOT in the World Nature neighborhood of the park (formerly part of Future World West). Disney says the attraction aims at "capturing the beauty of the natural water cycle," and is "inspired by Moana's fierce determination to protect her environment–her bond with water is unique. The rockwork being sculpted and the waterways will feature familiar shapes and characters from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Moana. Moana herself will appear positioned "celebrating water's arrival to our ocean."

As noted above, Disney has not shared any expected timeline for the completion of this new walk-through outdoor attraction. Disney shared the newest images and details in connection with last week's celebration of World Princess Week.

To continue our celebration of #WorldPrincessWeek, take a look as we reveal more design details on Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, an all-new experience coming soon to EPCOT. Learn more from Lead Concept Designer, Imagineer Reid Eckman: https://t.co/OD4g6Gdl57 pic.twitter.com/f9mD2AypbX — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 25, 2022

Principal EPCOT transformation Imagineer, Zach Riddley, posted a few more on-site construction images on his Instagram feed.

This & That & Reminders…

…The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will open bookings for new 2023 "voyage" dates on September 1. The immersive two-night "vacation experiences" launched this past spring in a new building adjacent to Disney's Hollywood Studios that serves as a combination hotel, theater, interactive/roll-playing game setting, dinner theater, and portal to an adventure in the nearby Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area of Disney's Hollywood Studios. The first-of-its-kind experience allows guests to live their own Star Wars story during a two-night adventure set aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, a vessel known for its service and exotic destinations set in the Star Wars universe.



Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has new 2023 "voyage" dates available for booking starting September 1. File photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

…runDisney has revealed the 2023 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend medals for those that complete the races. The medals have a 1990s theme to celebrate 30 years of the annual event.

#runDisney Medal Monday: What a RAD anniversary celebration! We’ve got the 4-1-1 on the medals for the 2023 @WaltDisneyWorld Marathon Weekend presented by @StateFarm. Take a look at the collection: — runDisney (@runDisney) August 29, 2022

…NEW The Annual Passholder merchandise discount will temporarily increase from 20% to 30% at Disney owned and operated locations at Walt Disney World from September 14 through October 14. As always, valid Passholder ID and matching photo ID are required.

…REMINDER: Speaking of Annual Passholders, for those that didn't get over to Disney Springs during the distribution of the 50th Anniversary Mickey & Minnie magnet, they can pick one up at Creations Shop at EPCOT through September 21 during regular park hours. Annual Pass and matching photo ID required; there is not a virtual queue, and it remains one per Passholder. Passholders that already picked one up at Disney Springs are not eligible for another. Passholders should check out this page of DisneyWorld.com from time to time, as it reflects the latest perks and discounts available to passholders, including for the after-hour parties in Magic Kingdom, “Drawn to Life” by Cirque du Soleil & Disney, merchandise, and more.



Passholder magnets will be available to those who did not already get one at Creations Shop at EPCOT from August 25 through September 21. Screenshot from My Disney Experience app.

…For those that would like to try to make the Rocky Road Cake from the Flavors of Flavors of Fire Global Marketplace at the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival at home, Disney Parks Blog has published the recipe.

Get your cooking skills and your appetite ready because we’ve got a recipe for you! ✨🍰 Learn how to make the tasty Rocky Road Cake from EPCOT in this edition of Cooking Up the Magic: https://t.co/QOPsQu2PUt pic.twitter.com/9BCfHHNcJX — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 23, 2022

…REMINDER: Speaking of EPCOT, starting on October 2, the day after EPCOT celebrates its 40th anniversary, the Behind the Seeds one-hour walking tour of The Land pavilion’s greenhouses at EPCOT will return (published price not including park admission: $35/guest over age 3). On the same day, The Seas with Nemo & Friends will again offer EPCOT Seas Adventures-DiveQuest for SCUBA-certified gusts (not including park admission, pricing starts at $219/guest), and EPCOT Seas Adventures-Dolphins in Depth for all guests (not including park admission, pricing starts at $199/guest). Advanced bookings (which are recommended) reopened last week. Visit the Enchanting Extras Collection page of DisneyWorld.com for the complete list of available tours and other additional-charge experiences around Walt Disney World Resort. The links there provide pricing, availability, and booking opportunities.

…REMINDER: Disney Skyliner will be closed for refurbishment January 22-29, 2023. Disney bus service and FriendShip boats will operate (the latter, of course, weather permitting).

…REMINDER: The 10th annual Great Irish Hooley boutique music festival will take place at Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant at Disney Springs over Labor Day weekend, September 2 through September 5. The full schedule is available on this page of Raglan Road's website. There is no cover charge and reservations are available. MousePlanet has been invited to a media preview on September 2, and we'll share highlights on our Instagram account that evening!

…Also at Disney Springs, The Edison is launching new innovative and unique "porthole cocktails," with recipes changing weekly. A porthole is a simple yet striking infusion tool whose sleek and modern design enhances the cocktail experience while allowing mixologists to experiment with different infusion styles and flavors. From apples, pears, and cinnamon sticks to lemons, blueberries, and strawberries, The Edison says that "guests will be delighted with the rotating flavor options." Available seven days a week to parties of at least two guests for $55, each porthole holds two cocktails. The porthole represents The Edison’s industrial revolution roots "where imagination and innovation intertwine to celebrate the golden age of invention."

…Magical Dining is back across the Orlando area, where restaurants offer special prix-fixe menus for $40/person plus tax and gratuity with $1/meal going to charity (restaurants also offer their regular menus) through October 2. As in the past, several Disney Springs restaurants are participating, including Jaleo which is feature what it describes as the "ultimate tapas tour of Spain" which is exclusively available for Magical Dining. The list of the 2022 participating restaurants is available at MagicalDining.com.

…REMINDER and UPDATED: As previously announced, DIS Con (formerly DIS Family Reunion) will take place at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort September 30th – October 1st, with proceeds benefiting Give Kids the World Village, the not-for-profit Central Florida Resort that provides week-long cost-free stays to critically ill children and their families. DIS Con will feature celebrity panels, meet and greets, unique vendors (with twice as many artisans as last year), photo ops, and a huge memorabilia silent auction. In addition to all of the convention offerings, the event is hosting a separately ticketed After Hours Party in EPCOT on its 40th anniversary, with access to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Test Track, and Mission: SPACE, plus special desserts, entertainment, and character meet and greets. Full details are available at gktw.org/discon. To thank MousePlanet for its past support, Give Kids the World Village has shared a special discount code DISCON15 for 15% off convention tickets and EPCOT After Hours Party tickets. Through August 31, Yogibo, sponsor of the event, is offering tickets just to the EPCOT After Hours Party for $159.99 (a bigger discount) by using the promo code SAVE40.

…REMINDER: Give Kids the World Village is also hosting Gingerbread Run: Valentine’s Day Edition on Saturday, February 11, 2023. This event “will enable fundraisers of all ages to run, roll or stroll a 5K or family fun run through the 89-acre nonprofit resort - past snoring trees, an enchanting castle, the world’s largest game of Candy Land, and other whimsical attractions. For more information and to register visit gktw.org/gingerbreadrun.

…REMINDER: Planning for the holidays around Walt Disney World Resort? If you’re planning a gathering between November 28 and December 30 (though not on Christmas Day, December 25), Enzo’s Hideaway at Disney Springs is offering a “Mingle All the Way” promotion: if you use code HOLIDAY and book your event (signed contract and deposit) by September 30, you will receive a $50 digital bonus card for ever $1,000 spent on food and beverage. Bonus cards delivered after the event and are valid January 2 through March 31, 2023. More details and contact form available on this page of Patina Restaurant Group’s website.

…There's a new Vera Wang limited release Minnie Mouse ear headband with tiara available now at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Disney and @VeraWang have collaborated on a brand new, limited release Minnie Mouse ear headband complete with a tiara! Available now at @WaltDisneyWorld, @Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland while supplies last! See more on the Disney Parks Blog: https://t.co/nFoOOzfQ74 pic.twitter.com/TtMW7YuZ0L — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 25, 2022

…Also, there's a new Disney x Vans collection of retro-merchandise available at Walt Disney World Resort and coming soon to Disneyland and shopDisney.com.

With re-creations and re-imagined products from the past, celebrate “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” with this new Disney x Vans collection of apparel and accessories! ✨ Now available at Walt Disney World and coming soon to Disneyland Resort and shopDisney. #DisneyWorld50 pic.twitter.com/enRRQtaPwe — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 29, 2022

…And Walt Disney World Golf has new refillable water bottles available for purchase at its Pro Shops and via its merchandise web page. More information is available the official Walt Disney World Golf Blog.



Walt Disney World Golf is selling new refillable bottles at its pro shops. Image courtesy Walt Disney World Golf.

…For those sailing Disney Cruise Line in the coming months, be sure to keep an eye on its constantly updated "Know Before You Go" information. Yesterday's latest policy change: most sailings starting September 23, 2022, will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to undergo COVID-19 testing prior to embarking.

…And, finally, way out there in the Pacific Ocean, happy 11th anniversary to my favorite Disney Resort, Aulani. It's probably time to think about booking my next visit since I don't currently have a reservation…

Today, we celebrate the 11th anniversary of Aulani Resort! Raise a Mickey-shaped shave ice and join us in wishing Hau‘oli la Ho‘omana‘o - Happy Anniversary - to our entire ‘ohana Aulani (Aulani family) both near and far! Learn more: https://t.co/4J2qSIWcAF pic.twitter.com/RKSgsy6pbS — DisneyAulani (@DisneyAulani) August 29, 2022

The Usual Writer's Note

Face coverings remain optional across all of Walt Disney World Resort. Remember to check this page of DisneyWorld.com for the latest requirements.

If you're traveling to or from overseas, be sure to check with the places you're visiting and traveling from or through for the latest rules. Though the United States government loosened international travel restrictions for entering the U.S.A. at the end of 2021, it remains important to check on and abide by the most up-to-date COVID-19 testing and vaccine requirements for entering the United States whether as a citizen, permanent resident, or visitor (and be aware of who needs a visa). The United States recently dropped the requirement for COVID-19 testing for entering the country.

As for visiting the Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Park Pass reservations are required for admission in addition to a valid ticket. If your tickets have the Park Hopper option, Park Hopping only becomes available after 2 p.m. daily, and only after you have first visited the park for which you have made a reservation that day. There have been instances where Magic Kingdom has reached capacity and paused admission of Park Hoppers, and Disney reserves the right to do so at all the parks.

Sales of new Walt Disney World Annual Passes continue to be paused in all categories except the Florida Resident Pixie Dust Pass. Disney reserved the right to pause those sales when it reintroduced its new Annual Passes. Current Passholders may continue to purchase renewals in all tiers regardless of the pause in new sales. We have seen nothing further about when Disney plans to resume sales of new passes following their brief surfacing this summer.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to monitor the cases of the monkeypox virus in Florida and elsewhere. We will include more information here in future Updates should it relate to visiting Walt Disney World Resort.

Finally, as noted above, don't forget it's tropical storm season. It also rains a lot at this time of year at Walt Disney World Resort, often with dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. It gets hot and humid. Please be prepared!

Join Our Networks

Follow @MousePlanet on...

Follow MousePlanet on Facebook:

Resort Reservations, Ticket Advice & Special Offers

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update.

This page of DisneyWorld.com features all the offers the Resort has publicly announced.

Disney+ subscribers that link their Disney+ account to their My Disney Experience account can also save up to 25% on select Disney Resort hotels for select night stays through September 30, 2022.

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and Florida residents can save up to 30% off regular rates on their stays at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin. Seniors, 62 and older, can also save up to 25% on stays. Visit swandolphin.com/offers/ for more information and reservations.

NEW Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can save up to 25% on select Disney Resort Hotels during the holiday season, most nights from October 23 through December 25, 2022. More information and availability is available on this page of DisneyWorld.com.

Our travel partner Get Away Today is available to help you book rooms and packages. When you book a Walt Disney World Resort Package with Get Away Today with a minimum 3-night stay at a Disney Resort Hotel plus tickets, you receive its complimentary concierge service which includes:

Free Price Monitoring – if a special comes out after you book, we'll automatically apply it!

Dining Reservation Assistance – we wake up early and snag those hard to get dining reservations so you don't have to.

The GAT expert team is available to you! Contact them any time for extra assistance with your vacation planning; transportation, theme park recommendations, etc.

You can get a free Walt Disney World Resort vacation quote by calling 855-GET-AWAY (and tell them MousePlanet sent you) or, you can find sample prices and submit a free quote request here.

Looking to go beyond Walt Disney World Resort when visiting Central Florida? Check out Get Away Today's Universal Orlando Resort ticket offers too.

Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today! As always, we remind our readers that Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. Historically, non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks.