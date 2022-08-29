Disneyland Resort Update for September 6 – 11, 2022

A hot Halloween debut

There was no frost on the pumpkins this week when Halloween Time debuted at the Disneyland Resort. Southern California is in the middle of a record heatwave, with high temperatures the entire Labor Day weekend. We spent a blistering Friday checking out all of the spooky offerings at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Enjoy these photos from our trip, and we'll share more each week.

If you're planning a Halloween Time visit to Disneyland, we can't stress enough that you need to make your theme park reservations as soon as you can confirm your travel plans. Two Saturdays in September are already "sold out" for many types of tickets, and reservations will only become more difficult to secure as the season progresses. In fact, reservations for ticket holders (not Magic Key passes) are available all the way through the end of 2022, so it's a perfect time to plan ahead and book the dates you want for fall and winter visits.

We should also note that this is the first week of the after-hours Oogie Boogie Bash event at Disney California Adventure, with the first public party tonight, September 6. There's also a private Oogie Boogie Bash scheduled for Saturday, September 10 for members of Disney's D23 fan club. All events are sold out, but just expect a little extra crowding in the evenings. Attendees can start entering Disney California Adventure as early as 3:00 p.m. with their event ticket.

Disneyland

Every Halloween, kids ask, "What are you going to be this year?"—and it's no different with Mickey and friends. Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy debuted new costumes this week, and we got a close-up look at two of them. The other big reveal each year is the Haunted Mansion Holiday gingerbread house, and this year's creation captures Lock, Shock and Barrel, (in gingerbread cookie form), using a guillotine and spears to cut and serve a holiday cake.



Pumpkin Mickey is in place on Main Street, U.S.A. Photo Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Mickey Mouse continues the pumpkin theme in his Halloween costume. Photo Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Donald Duck is dressed as every fowl's favorite Halloween treat. Photo Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Mickey and friends show off their new Halloween costumes. Photo courtesy Disney.



Jack Skellington is back with another makeover of the Haunted Mansion. Photo Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Christmas has come once again to the Haunted Mansion. Photo Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Lock, Shock and Barrel appear to be using a guillotine to slice the party cake. Photo courtesy Disney.

Disney California Adventure

As the host park of Oogie Boogie Bash, Disney California Adventure certainly has the spooky decor going for it, but DCA is also home to the Plaza de la Familia, an installation themed to the Pixar film Coco. This overlay of Paradise Gardens is well worth a visit, whether you grew up celebrating Dia de los Muertos or are just learning about it as part of Southern California culture. This should also be a stop on your Halloween Time food tour, as the Paradise Gardens Grill is offering a seasonal menu with new dishes and returning favorites. One chef highly recommended the new carnitas burrito, and it did not disappoint.

Of course, Cars Land is completely decked out for Halloween, and we love all of the holiday touches you can find around the land.



Oogie Boogie greets visitors at the entrance to Disney California Adventure. Photo Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Paradise Gardens is once more transformed into the Plaza de la Familia. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The new carnitas burrito from Paradise Garden Grill is a seasonal addition for Halloween Time. Photo Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Cars Land gets a silly spooky makeover for Halloween Time. Photo Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Pluto's Pumpkin Pursuit

Back for 2022 is Pluto's Pumpkin Pursuit, a mini scavenger hunt that sends you searching around Downtown Disney to find a series of decorative pumpkins hidden around the district.



Pluto's Pumpkin Pursuit begins this Friday in Downtown Disney. Participants receive one of these pumpkin pails as a reward at the end of the hunt. Photo courtesy Disney.

Pumpkin hunters first purchase a special game board and stickers ($9.99) to help locate the gourds, then place the stickers on the corresponding spots on the board to earn a "spooky surprise." We again assume the surprise is one of these mini pumpkin buckets shown on the Disneyland website.

The game boards are sold at World of Disney, Disney’s Pin Traders, Disney Home, The Disney Dress Shop and WonderGround Gallery, and the surprise can be redeemed at World of Disney or near Disney’s Pin Traders. Guests of the Disneyland Resort hotels can also purchase the game boards at Acorns Gifts & Goods at the Grand Californian Hotel, or the Fantasia Gift Shop at the Disneyland Hotel.

The event runs September 9 through October 31, or while supplies last.

Disneyland rolls out a new green carpet

The Disneyland Resort has been silently replacing natural grass with artificial turf for some time now, with Disneyland's Storybook Land Canal Boats, DCA's Cozy Cone Motel and even the Disneyland wedding gazebo getting the update, but last week's change was enough to get people to take notice.



The floral Mickey planter has a new look this Halloween Time. Photo Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

On Friday, construction walls just inside the Disneyland main entrance came down to reveal the Halloween version of the iconic floral Mickey Mouse planter—now surrounded by a border of artificial turf. Crews also took advantage of the recent closure of the Haunted Mansion for the installation of the holiday overlay to swap out the grass in front of the attraction. Disney says the move is part of its conservation efforts at the Resort, and comes as all of California is under a drought emergency proclamation.



Disney has replaced the grass in the Mickey planter with synthetic turf. Photo Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Unless you heard about this most recent change on the news or happened to catch the tell-tale sparkle characteristic of artificial turf, you might not even recognize the difference. Still, the substitution has sparked some debate among MousePlanet readers, with some questioning whether replacing natural grass with petroleum-based artificial turf is really any better for the planet. Some readers wondered why Disney doesn't use reclaimed water for irrigation, and others suggest the company should have opted for native plants and rockscape to create the Mickey logo. The entire tram route from the two parking structures was reworked to use native plants and xeroscape elements back in 2017.

Many fans are happy with this change, noting that they wouldn't have known any difference had they not read the headlines. They argue that the green entrance is what visitors expect when they come to Disneyland, and this is a good compromise that also helps save water.

What do you think of the changes? Join the conversation on Facebook or Twitter.



Fans have mixed reactions to Disney's conservation effort. Photo Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

DVC Lounge coming to Tomorrowland

Disney Vacation Club announced that its first Member Lounge at the Disneyland Resort will open in the first half of 2023. The "Disney Vacation Club Star View Station" will be located in Tomorrowland, on the second floor of the Star Wars Launch Bay.



The Disney Vacation Club Star View Station is set to open in Tomorrowland in 2023. Photo courtesy Disney.

The lounge will offer seating, complimentary WiFi, charging stations, and more to eligible Disney Vacation Club members. There will also be member services advisors on hand if the urge to add more points to your DVC portfolio should strike during your vacation.



The new lounge will offer Disney Vacation Club members a place to relax while visiting Disneyland. Photo courtesy Disney.

Disney didn'tt say whether the California location will offer complimentary soft drinks or snacks, as does the lounge in Walt Disney World's EPCOT theme park. The Coke Freestyle machines there are a welcome perk on hot Florida days. The Florida lounge allows one member to bring up to five guests with them.

As a note, DVC members must have made their purchase directly from Disney to be eligible for Membership Magic benefits, including member lounges and events. Those who purchased their contracts on the resale market are not eligible.

This and That

...Disney has confirmed the Matterhorn Bobsleds will reopen October on 14. The ride has been closed since August 8 for refurbishment.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Matterhorn Bobsleds – closed for refurbishment. Reopens October 14.

Pirate's Lair on Tom Sawyer Island – closed September 6–8.

Sailing Ship Columbia – closed September 12–15.

Mark Twain Riverboat – closed September 19–22.

Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction will open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! – closed to September 2 for refurbishment.

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Hyperion Theatre Closed shopping: Radiator Springs Curios

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2022

2022 Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort – Through October 31.

– Through October 31. Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – select nights through October 31. This event is sold out.

at Disney California Adventure – select nights through October 31. This event is sold out. D23 Member-exclusive Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – Saturday, September 10. This event is sold out.

at Disney California Adventure – Saturday, September 10. This event is sold out. 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

– September 9–11 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Gay Days (unofficial event) – September 16–18. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – September 16–18. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – November 5–6. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 5–6. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – November 6. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 6. More information at the event website. Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 11, 2022 through January 8, 2023

– November 11, 2022 through January 8, 2023 Candlelight Ceremony and Processional – Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, with two performances each night. 2023 Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 25, 2021.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Share, Links, Comments & More