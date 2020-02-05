Hook This Disney+ Deal on Disney Cruise Line Sailings

In announcing the second-ever Disney+ day, scheduled for Thursday, September 8 2022, Disney promised there would be special perks and benefits for subscribers to its streaming service. Today our parters at Get Away Today shared details of one of the discount offers available to Disney+ subscribers, and if you're a fan of Disney Cruise Line you'll want to grab your calendar now.



Disney+ members can save on select sailings aboard the Disney Dream. Photo courtesy Disney.

Disney+ subscribers can bring a third and fourth guest FREE when they book two full-fare passengers in the same stateroom on select sailings. The offer applies to sailings on the Disney Magic, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy from January through April, 2023, and includes some of the Marvel Day at Sea or the new Pixar Day at Sea cruises. There are specific 2023 sailings excluded from the offer:

Disney Magic - January 2 and March 13 departures

Disney Dream - January 2 and April April 10 departures

Disney Fantasy - March 11 & 25 departures

This is possibly the best discount Disney Cruise Line has offered since 2013, and it's a perfect time to plan a getaway at a substantial savings.

Disney+ subscribers can book up to two staterooms at this offer, so long as the subscriber is the primary passenger for one of the two rooms booked. Offer is valid for stateroom categories 4A through 11C. Taxes, fees and port expenses are not included, and are due at the time of final payment. Subscribers must be residents of the US or Canada.



Disney's private island Castaway Cay is one of the destinations you could visit on a Disney Cruise. Photo Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

This offer is good on new or existing reservations, which means those who are sitting on a placeholder reservation from a prior cruise can use that to book with this discount.

The booking window for this deal begins Thursday, September 8, and our partners at Get Away Today are already pre-qualifying interested parties so they can start snagging reservations as soon as the system opens. You'll just need to provide the account number and email associated with your Disney+ account.

The offer is valid through March 1, 2023, but as we know the best prices are always available to those who book early. The number of staterooms allocated to this offer are limited, so the earlier you call the better your chance of getting the cruise you want.

Grab your calendar, check out the Disney Cruise Line website for dates and itineraries, and give Get Away Today a call to get on their interest list today. You must call 877-510-2929, and please be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.