Disneyland Resort Update for September 12 – 18, 2022

News and Views

HEADLINES AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED HERE ON PAGE LOAD!

D23 Download

The 2022 D23 Expo took place in Anaheim this weekend, with three days of panel presentations, previews and announcements from nearly every division of the Disney company.

For many Disneyland fans, the most-anticipated event was Sunday's presentation by Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro, who was on hand to share updates about the Disney theme parks around the world, as well as the Disney Cruise Line. There's a lot to unpack from the Disneyland Resort portion of the presentation, and we share all the details in the sections below. This is a long update, so settle in.

Missing from the remarks was any mention of what is happening with the Adventureland tree house formerly occupied by Tarzan, nor the fate of the Paint the Night parade. Tomorrowland was completely missing from the discussion, so no updates on the future of the former Innoventions building, the former Magic Eye theater, or the rumors of work on the People Mover. We hope we won't be waiting until the 2024 Expo for news about those projects.

Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration brings new and returning entertainment

While the entire Walt Disney company will commemorate its 100th anniversary in 2023, the Disneyland Resort will be the host of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration starting in January. D'Amaro said Disneyland will get platinum-infused decorations, character costumes, merchandise collections and more. The Resort will also get two new nighttime entertainment productions, and see the return of the Magic Happens parade.

Magic Happens



Magic Happens will return to Disneyland in spring of 2023. Photo courtesy Disney.

Created for Disneyland's 65 anniversary, the Magic Happens parade debuted in February 2019, and ran just weeks before the Disneyland Resort closed due to the pandemic. The parade will make its return to Main Street, U.S.A. sometime in spring, 2023. However, there is still no word about the fate of the Paint the Night parade, which has not been seen since late 2018.

Wondrous Journeys

Disneyland's next fireworks show begins in January, and will features an all-new song “It’s Wondrous." D23 Expo attendees got to hear the first performance of the song during the Parks panel. The show will make use of projectors on Main Street, the Rivers of America and at "it's a small world" to pair images with the fireworks overhead. Disney says Wondrous Journeys will "feature nods to all 60 Walt Disney Animation Studios films to date."



Wondrous Journeys debuts in January, 2023 at Disneyland. Photo courtesy Disney.

World of Color - One

Disney says this new version of World of Color will " tell a new story of how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change," and concept art shows a mix of classic and new animated features incorporated into the show. World of Color - One also features a new song, "Start a Wave."



World of Color - One debuts at Disney California Adventure in January 2023. Photo courtesy Disney.

Avengers Campus expansion

The first theme park announcement of the D23 Expo actually came on Friday when CEO Bob Chapek announced that Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure would be expanded to include a third attraction. It's been no secret that the big building atop which the Quinjet sits in Avengers Campus was supposed to house another attraction, so it seemed Chapek was just saying that work was starting on that ride. Instead, it seems this is an entirely different ride than was previously planned for that location, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige joined D'Amaro on stage to share (a very few) additional details.



Concept art shows it's everyone against King Thanos in the new Avengers Campus attraction. Photo courtesy Disney.

The as-yet-unnamed ride is based in the Marvel multiverse, and sees a whole mess of Marvel's finest battling against King Thor, a new character created for Avengers Campus. Feige explained “This is a Thanos who won,” and says the ride will include some new characters we have not yet met. Absolutely no time line was given for the project.



A closer look at King Thanos and the possible new ride vehicle depicted in the concept art. Photo courtesy Disney.

Before Disney breaks ground on the new attraction, fans can meet Hulk in his Quantum Suit at Disney California Adventure starting very very soon. We got a preview of the new character at the D23 Expo, and D'Amaro said Hulk will be greeting fans in Avengers Campus starting next week, but only for a short time. Take a first look at the character in this video:

Wow! Hulk will appear in Avengers Campus @Disneyland starting NEXT WEEK for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/LVQVcgtbDs — MousePlanet @ D23 Expo (@MousePlanet) September 11, 2022

Mando and Grogu to visit Galaxy's Edge

The Mandalorian and his charge will begin making visits to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland in mid-November, but we got a first look at the character during the presentation.

Check out Mando and Grogu onstage at #D23Expo2022 The characters are coming to Galaxy’s Edge @Disneyland in mid-November pic.twitter.com/hwSZ6Ksmtp — MousePlanet @ D23 Expo (@MousePlanet) September 11, 2022



Mando and Grogu are coming to Batuu in November. Photo courtesy Disney.

The Pixar-fication continues

The Pacific Wharf section of Disney California Adventure will be rethemed to San Fransokyo from Big Hero 6, connecting Pixar Pier to Cars Land in one giant Pixar-based stretch. Disney says this makeover will add a new Baymax meet-and-greet area, plus new shopping and dining. There was no timeline given for this project.



The Pacific Wharf section of Disney California Adventure will be rethemed to San Fransokyo from Big Hero 6. Photo courtesy Disney.

Disney had previously announced a Pixar overhaul of the Paradise Pier Hotel, and this weekend announced the property will be known as the Pixar Place Hotel. That hotel will finally see a restaurant back in operation, as Southern California-based chain Great Maple will open a flagship restaurant at the hotel and also take over other food operations. Again, no timeline for this project, though renovation work is already underway at the hotel.



Disney's third hotel will be renamed the Pixar Place Hotel. Photo courtesy Disney.



Pixar Place Hotel will feature a Finding Nemo plash pad adjacent to the pool area. Photo courtesy Disney.

New Toontown details

The Walt Disney Imagineering pavilion at the D23 Expo included a scale model of portions of Mickey's Toontown, showing a new look for the Downtown area and Goofy and Donald's houses.

Downtown Toontown sees the former bandstand demolished and replaced with an outdoor seating area which serves as a dining patio of Cafe Daisy. It appears that all of the Toontown eateries will now operate as one, and there is a mobile order pickup window clearly visible on the model. Downtown is also the site of the new El CapiTOON Theater, the entrance to Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Disney also released concept art for the new attraction's queue, which shows an interactive play area similar to the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train attraction at the Magic Kingdom.



The queue for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Photo courtesy Disney.

On the residential side of town, Chip and Dale have lost their treehouse, and Gadget has lost naming rights to the roller coaster. Chip 'n' Dale's Gadget Coaster is the ride's new name. Next door, Donald's Boat as been reimagined as a water play area, which neighbor Goofy is running some sort of home-based candy factory. Goofy's How-to-Play yard is full of active play areas where kids can run off some energy while their parents try to regain theirs. The fenced play area is next to the land's new park, with a shady "dreaming tree" and grassy areas for families to sit.



Donald's Boat now features water play areas. Photo courtesy Disney.



Goofy's How-to-Play area offers lots of room for active play. Photo courtesy Disney.

A closer look at Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Splash Mountain will close at some point in the not-too-distant future so Imagineers can start working to transform the ride into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The D23 Expo was the public's first opportunity to see a new model of the attraction, and get a closer look at some of the exterior changes. We compiled a quick video of the model and hope you enjoy it.

On Friday, Disney announced that Tiana's Bayou Adventure is now considered part of New Orleans Square (which does bring into question the future of Critter Country). And coming September 20, 2022 to New Orleans Square is Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets, a new gift shop in the former Le Bat en Rouge location. Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets is a new retail line of sauces and seasonings, though we don't know if the products will be available for sale before the ride opens in late 2024.

Downtown Disney to welcome Porto’s Bakery and Café

Porto’s Bakery and Café will open a location in Downtown Disney "in the future," one of the more than a dozen new and renovated dining locations. Attendees at the D23 Expo presentation were sent home with a box of pastries from the popular Cuban-American restaurant.

Disney previously announced that Din Tai Fung will open in Downtown Disney, and shared new concept art for the location. However, Disney has not said where either restaurant will be physically located within the expanded Downtown Disney.

RunDisney returns

It's been nearly five years since the last runDisney event ended in Anaheim, and fans have been clamoring for any sign that the races may return to the Disneyland Resort. Disney ended the Anaheim-based events in 2017, citing operational conflicts with the construction of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, as well as other planned projects around the Disneyland Resort.



Runners at the start of the 2011 Disneyland half marathon. runDisney events will return to the Disneyland Resort in 2024. MousePlanet file photo.

On Sunday, Josh D'Amaro promised runners that he'll be right out there with them when runDisney events return to California in 2024. Absolutely no further details were announced, but just the promise of a return to racing elicited huge cheers from the crowd.

A Word from our Sponsor

The Spookiest Time of Year is here, with Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort running September 2 through Halloween. This is one of the most popular times to visit the resort and everyone should experience it at least once. Visit Get Away Today to book your Halloween Time travel, or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

This and That

...Gay Days takes place at the Disneyland Resort this weekend, September 16–18. You can find more information at the event website.

...Sailing Ship Columbia is closed September 12–15.

Join Our Networks

On Facebook:

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Matterhorn Bobsleds – closed for refurbishment. Reopens October 14.

Sailing Ship Columbia – closed September 12–15.

Mark Twain Riverboat – closed September 19–22.

Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in Toontown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction will open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Hyperion Theatre Closed shopping: Radiator Springs Curios

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2022

2022 Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort – Through October 31.

– Through October 31. Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – select nights through October 31. This event is sold out.

at Disney California Adventure – select nights through October 31. This event is sold out. Gay Days (unofficial event) – September 16–18. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – September 16–18. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – November 5–6. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 5–6. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – November 6. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 6. More information at the event website. Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 11, 2022 through January 8, 2023

– November 11, 2022 through January 8, 2023 Candlelight Ceremony and Processional – Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, with two performances each night. 2023 Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 25, 2021.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $164 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $119 $179 $113 $173 One Day – Tier 3 $134 $194 $127 $197 One Day – Tier 4 $149 $209 $141 $201 One Day – Tier 5 $159 $219 $150 $210 One Day – Tier 6 $164 $224 $155 $215 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $255/$240

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $319/$300

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $330/$310

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $390/$370

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today California Resident Ticket Offer The California Resident Ticket is a 3-day, 1-park-per-day ticket that offers residents of California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure: The weekday ticket – starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 13 and September 15, 2022

– starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 13 and September 15, 2022 The any day ticket – starting at $299, three days (any day of the week, including weekends) between June 13 and September 15, 2022 You can use every day of the California resident ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The weekday ticket is $249 for ages 3 and up, this ticket is valid only Mondays through Thursday, and weekends are not included. The any day ticket costs $50 more, starting at $299 for ages 3 and up, but adds Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to your list of days. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add the paid Disney Genie+ service to your California resident ticket. Although you can upgrade all three days in advance for $20 per day (for a total of $60 for the three days), our recommendation is to pay for the service on the first day, after you enter the theme park. This will let you make sure the service provides a value for you, to decide whether you want to spend the extra money for your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on June 13 and wait until September 15 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Tickets expire on September 15, 2022, and have no holiday blackouts. This does mean that you could visit on the 4th of July with the weekday ticket assuming reservations are available. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Now for the official fine print: California Resident Ticket Valid for California residents within ZIP codes 90000–96199; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission.

Tickets are not valid before June 13, 2022, expire September 15, 2022, and are limited in availability.

The Weekday Tickets (Mon-Thurs) are not valid on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 120 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Guests may update their theme park reservation dates until September 15, 2022 by canceling their existing reservations and booking new reservation dates; new reservation dates are subject to availability.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $380/$360

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $440/$420

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Dream Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount Enchant Key [Not currently available to purchase] – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount Imagine Key [Not currently available to purchase] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date was through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. 2022 event is held September 6, 10, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29; October 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29 and 31.

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

9/11 9/12 9/13 9/14 9/15 9/16 9/17 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

D23 Expo Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time 9/18 9/19 9/20 9/21 9/22 9/23 9/24 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time 9/25 9/26 9/27 9/28 9/29 9/30 10/1 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time 10/2 10/3 10/4 10/5 10/6 10/7 10/8 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time 10/9 10/10 10/11 10/12 10/13 10/14 10/15 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time 10/16 10/17 10/18 10/19 10/20 10/21 10/22 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Share, Links, Comments & More