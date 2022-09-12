Disneyland Resort Update for September 26 – October 2, 2022

HEADLINES AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED HERE ON PAGE LOAD!
Magic Band heads west
One topic seemingly overlooked at the recent D23 Expo was any discussion of the planned introduction of Magic Bands to the Disneyland Resort. The wearable device has been in use at Walt Disney World for nearly a decade, and can function as a hotel room key, theme park ticket, charge card, Lightning Lane admission, and PhotoPass. An upgraded MagicBand 2 was released in 2017, and the MagicBand+ debuted earlier this year in Florida.
At the Disneyland Resort, MagicBand+ won't be integrated quite as extensively as in Walt Disney World, at least at first. Users will be able to link their theme park admission or Magic Key to their device, and use the Magic Band at the theme park entrances. Like in Florida, you'll be able to tap your MagicBand+ instead of showing your Disneyland mobile app to access Lightning Lane entrances, or link photos taken by Disney's PhotoPass service.
For now, you won't be able to unlock your hotel room or pay for purchases using the MagicBand+, but those features will likely roll out in the future. Thanks to light-up and haptic features, the new device will interact with nighttime entertainment like World of Color and Fantasmic, where Disney says your wristband will "complement the magic" with "colorful, dancing lights and vibrations."
At Disneyland, the MagicBand+ will also let you play the the Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters interactive quest in Star Wars Galaxy's Edge, although you'll also need the Play Disney Parks app to fully participate.
While the original Magic Band was provided at no charge to Walt Disney World hotel guests, MagicBand+ comes with a price tag of $35 to $45 depending on design. They're available via ShopDisney website, and will also be sold at the Disneyland Resort.
MagicBand+ Arriving This Fall at Disneyland Resort – YouTube
Tiana's New Orleans Square debut
The name of Disneyland's newest store is almost larger than the shop itself. "Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets" opened last week in New Orleans Square. The tiny boutique is the first Princess and the Frog presence in the theme park, and opens as Disney prepares to close Splash Mountain for a movie makeover into Tiana's Bayou Adventure.
Eudora's is named for Princess Tiana's mother, and the space looks like a dressmaker set up shop inside a tiny Sur la Table. Feather boas and purses compete for shelf space with cookbooks and serving ware, all with a New Orleans flair. MousePlanet copy editor Lani Teshima was there on opening day, and shared these photos with us.
Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets is open at Disneyland. Photo by Lani Teshima.
Eudora's sketches and swatches are displayed on one wall of the shop. Photo by Lani Teshima.
The small shop features a mix of fashion accessories and home accent pieces. Photo by Lani Teshima.
Feathers, beads and trims decorate the top of one display case. Photo by Lani Teshima.
Art inspired by the film is on display and available for sale. Photo by Lani Teshima.
Handbags and housewares compete for shelf space at Eudora's. Photo by Lani Teshima.
There's an entire collection of gumbo-themed items for sale. Photo by Lani Teshima.
The store is charmingly decorated with an array of mismatched light fixtures. Photo by Lani Teshima.
An Oogie Boogie Afternoon
Jeff DePaoli, host of the “Dizney Coast to Coast” podcast, is producing an event next month that Disney and Halloween fans may enjoy. An Oogie Boogie Afternoon will feature a panel discussion with the creative team behind the Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure, including Oogie Boogie Bash creator and show director Jordan Peterson, media and lighting director KC Wilkerson, and producer Jennifer Magill.
The event takes place October 8, 2022 at the Frida Cinema in Santa Ana, and the panel discussion is followed by a screening of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Tickets are $30–$45, available at the event website.
This and That
...The Quantum Suit Hulk character previewed at the D23 Expo started meet-and-greets last week in Disney California Adventure. No word on how long Hulk will be in town.
Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.
Matterhorn Bobsleds – closed for refurbishment. Reopens October 14.
Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in Toontown; scheduled to open in 2023.
Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023.
Star Wars Launch Bay
Magic Eye Theater
Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction will open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced.
Closed shopping:
Royal Reception
Tomorrow Landing
Disney California Adventure
Closed attractions:
Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar
Hyperion Theatre
Closed shopping:
Radiator Springs Curios
Downtown Disney District
Permanently closed:
Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.
ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.
Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity
PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple; no timeline provided
Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity
New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.
Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.
Resort Events
2022
2022
Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort – Through October 31.
Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – select nights through October 31. This event is sold out.
Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – November 5–6. More information at the event website.
Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – November 6. More information at the event website.
Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 11, 2022 through January 8, 2023
Candlelight Ceremony and Processional – Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, with two performances each night.
2023
Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.
Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.
Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16
Non-Disney Resort Events
Current Discounts and Promotions
Disneyland prices as of October 25, 2021.
Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!
This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.
Ticket Prices and Promotions
One Day Tickets
Ticket & Season
Adult One-Park
Adult Park Hopper
Child One-Park
Child Park Hopper
One Day – Tier 1
$104
$164
$98
$153
One Day – Tier 2
$119
$179
$113
$173
One Day – Tier 3
$134
$194
$127
$197
One Day – Tier 4
$149
$209
$141
$201
One Day – Tier 5
$159
$219
$150
$210
One Day – Tier 6
$164
$224
$155
$215
Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket
Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.
Two Day Tickets
Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $255/$240
Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $319/$300
Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket
Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today
Three Day Tickets
Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $330/$310
Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $390/$370
Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket
Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today
Four Day Tickets
Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340
Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400
Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket
Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.
Five Day Tickets
Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $380/$360
Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $440/$420
Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket
Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.
Six Day (or more) Tickets
No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.
Disneyland Magic Keys
Dream Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment.
Details
No blockout dates
Can hold 6 reservations at a time
Can make reservations 90 days in advance
20% merchandise discount
15% food & beverage discount
Parking included
Believe Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment.
Details
~ 48 blockout dates per year
Can hold 6 reservations at a time
Can make reservations 90 days in advance
10% merchandise discount
10% food & beverage discount
50% parking discount
Enchant Key [Not currently available to purchase] – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment.
Details
~ 150 blockout dates
Can hold 4 reservations at a time
Can make reservations 90 days in advance
10% merchandise discount
10% food & beverage discount
Imagine Key [Not currently available to purchase] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment.
Details
~ 235 blockout dates
Can hold 2 reservations at a time
Can make reservations 90 days in advance
10% merchandise discount
10% food & beverage discount
A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.
Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.
Additional Discounts
Everyone
Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location.
Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.
Magic Key Holders
Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.
Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit.
Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia.
This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo.
Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores.
Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch).
Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car.
Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.
Southern California Residents
None currently available
Disney Vacation Club Members
None currently available
Service Members
Disneyland Resort Military Discounts
Disneyland has not yet announced details of a Military Salute program.
If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date was through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.
Hotel & Travel Packages
Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco.
Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants.
Comments
Has anyone investigated if the older Magic Bands will also now work for Disneyland once they activate the service, or will it only be Magic Band+ models that will work?
The most recent blog post from Disney specifically says that only MagicBand+ will work, and that the older versions will NOT work at Disneyland. Obviously any of the interactive elements that only work with MagicBand+ at WDW will require that here. Theoretically, I could see the older bands working for park admission/lightning lane, but since the WDW App knows what type of device is linked to an account, my expectation is that it will only allow MagicBand+ to be linked to a DL account so we'll never actually know if they could work, since we won't be allowed to try.