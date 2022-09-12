Disneyland Resort Update for September 26 – October 2, 2022

News and Views

HEADLINES AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED HERE ON PAGE LOAD!

Magic Band heads west

One topic seemingly overlooked at the recent D23 Expo was any discussion of the planned introduction of Magic Bands to the Disneyland Resort. The wearable device has been in use at Walt Disney World for nearly a decade, and can function as a hotel room key, theme park ticket, charge card, Lightning Lane admission, and PhotoPass. An upgraded MagicBand 2 was released in 2017, and the MagicBand+ debuted earlier this year in Florida.

At the Disneyland Resort, MagicBand+ won't be integrated quite as extensively as in Walt Disney World, at least at first. Users will be able to link their theme park admission or Magic Key to their device, and use the Magic Band at the theme park entrances. Like in Florida, you'll be able to tap your MagicBand+ instead of showing your Disneyland mobile app to access Lightning Lane entrances, or link photos taken by Disney's PhotoPass service.

For now, you won't be able to unlock your hotel room or pay for purchases using the MagicBand+, but those features will likely roll out in the future. Thanks to light-up and haptic features, the new device will interact with nighttime entertainment like World of Color and Fantasmic, where Disney says your wristband will "complement the magic" with "colorful, dancing lights and vibrations."

At Disneyland, the MagicBand+ will also let you play the the Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters interactive quest in Star Wars Galaxy's Edge, although you'll also need the Play Disney Parks app to fully participate.

While the original Magic Band was provided at no charge to Walt Disney World hotel guests, MagicBand+ comes with a price tag of $35 to $45 depending on design. They're available via ShopDisney website, and will also be sold at the Disneyland Resort.



MagicBand+ Arriving This Fall at Disneyland Resort – YouTube

Tiana's New Orleans Square debut

The name of Disneyland's newest store is almost larger than the shop itself. "Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets" opened last week in New Orleans Square. The tiny boutique is the first Princess and the Frog presence in the theme park, and opens as Disney prepares to close Splash Mountain for a movie makeover into Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

Eudora's is named for Princess Tiana's mother, and the space looks like a dressmaker set up shop inside a tiny Sur la Table. Feather boas and purses compete for shelf space with cookbooks and serving ware, all with a New Orleans flair. MousePlanet copy editor Lani Teshima was there on opening day, and shared these photos with us.



Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets is open at Disneyland. Photo by Lani Teshima.



Eudora's sketches and swatches are displayed on one wall of the shop. Photo by Lani Teshima.



The small shop features a mix of fashion accessories and home accent pieces. Photo by Lani Teshima.



Feathers, beads and trims decorate the top of one display case. Photo by Lani Teshima.



Art inspired by the film is on display and available for sale. Photo by Lani Teshima.



Handbags and housewares compete for shelf space at Eudora's. Photo by Lani Teshima.



There's an entire collection of gumbo-themed items for sale. Photo by Lani Teshima.



The store is charmingly decorated with an array of mismatched light fixtures. Photo by Lani Teshima.

An Oogie Boogie Afternoon

Jeff DePaoli, host of the “Dizney Coast to Coast” podcast, is producing an event next month that Disney and Halloween fans may enjoy. An Oogie Boogie Afternoon will feature a panel discussion with the creative team behind the Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure, including Oogie Boogie Bash creator and show director Jordan Peterson, media and lighting director KC Wilkerson, and producer Jennifer Magill.

The event takes place October 8, 2022 at the Frida Cinema in Santa Ana, and the panel discussion is followed by a screening of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Tickets are $30–$45, available at the event website.

A Word from our Sponsor

The Spookiest Time of Year is here, with Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort running September 2 through Halloween. This is one of the most popular times to visit the resort and everyone should experience it at least once. Visit Get Away Today to book your Halloween Time travel, or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

This and That

...The Quantum Suit Hulk character previewed at the D23 Expo started meet-and-greets last week in Disney California Adventure. No word on how long Hulk will be in town.

Wow! Hulk will appear in Avengers Campus @Disneyland starting NEXT WEEK for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/LVQVcgtbDs — MousePlanet @ D23 Expo (@MousePlanet) September 11, 2022

Join Our Networks

On Facebook:

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Matterhorn Bobsleds – closed for refurbishment. Reopens October 14.

Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in Toontown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction will open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Hyperion Theatre Closed shopping: Radiator Springs Curios

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple; no timeline provided Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2022

2022 Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort – Through October 31.

– Through October 31. Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – select nights through October 31. This event is sold out.

at Disney California Adventure – select nights through October 31. This event is sold out. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – November 5–6. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 5–6. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – November 6. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 6. More information at the event website. Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 11, 2022 through January 8, 2023

– November 11, 2022 through January 8, 2023 Candlelight Ceremony and Processional – Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, with two performances each night. 2023 Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 25, 2021.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $164 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $119 $179 $113 $173 One Day – Tier 3 $134 $194 $127 $197 One Day – Tier 4 $149 $209 $141 $201 One Day – Tier 5 $159 $219 $150 $210 One Day – Tier 6 $164 $224 $155 $215 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $255/$240

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $319/$300

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $330/$310

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $390/$370

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $380/$360

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $440/$420

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Dream Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount Enchant Key [Not currently available to purchase] – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount Imagine Key [Not currently available to purchase] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date was through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. 2022 event is held September 6, 10, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29; October 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29 and 31.

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

9/25 9/26 9/27 9/28 9/29 9/30 10/1 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time 10/2 10/3 10/4 10/5 10/6 10/7 10/8 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time 10/9 10/10 10/11 10/12 10/13 10/14 10/15 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time 10/16 10/17 10/18 10/19 10/20 10/21 10/22 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time 10/23 10/24 10/25 10/26 10/27 10/28 10/29 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash 10/30 10/31 11/1 11/2 11/3 11/4 11/5 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None

Share, Links, Comments & More