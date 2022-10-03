Disneyland Resort Update for October 10 – 16, 2022

News and Views

HEADLINES AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED HERE ON PAGE LOAD!

On price hikes and reservation pauses

As we near the anniversary of when Disneyland last raised admission prices, a number of readers have asked if I think another price hike is on the horizon. Disney doesn't announce their pricing plans in advance – at best we may get a heads up the night before under embargo – but there are a few indicators we've come to rely on. With the usual disclaimers about not having any inside information or psychic abilities, I think it likely that Disneyland will raise ticket prices before the holiday season begins in a month.

I'd look for the price of a Tier 1 one-day ticket increase to around $110. This "value season" ticket was left untouched at $104 when Disneyland added the $164 Tier 6 ticket last year, but I don't expect it to remain the same a second time. Beyond that, I expect the usual $5-$10 increase on multi-day tickets and park-hoppers. Magic Key prices will likely remain unchanged since the new program was introduced just a few months ago, and it's anybody's guess just how high Disney will push parking fees.



Mickey and Minnie show off their platinum costumes during the D23 Expo. Photo courtesy Disney.

I also don't know is if the current "pause" on theme park reservations after the holidays has anything to do with ticketing and tiers, or if it's somehow related to the Disney 100 celebration which begins January 27. Tucked at the end of a Disney Parks Blog post about the 100th anniversary celebration (which I discuss in the next section), was a mention that theme park reservations are temporarily paused after January 8, 2023. While Magic Key holders would not be able to make theme park reservations this far in advance anyway, the Magic Key access calendar is only published through January 7, 2023.

No explanation was given for the pause, but the blog post noted reservations "will resume for guests in the coming weeks."

Disney could still be dealing with scheduling of special events around the January 27 celebration start, or adding some seventh ticketing tier to the calendar. Whatever it is, hotel reservations are still available into January and beyond, so there's no reason not to make your plans and add your theme park reservations when they resume. And that brings us back to ticket prices.

If you're already planning to visit Disneyland this holiday season and can afford to do so, I'd recommend buying tickets sooner rather than later. If you wait too long and Disney does announce a price hike, MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today usually offers tickets at the pre-increase price for about a week following the increase, but it's safer to just get them ahead of time. And if you're planning a 2023 visit for the Disney 100 celebration or to see new Toontown, our partners at Get Away Today are happy to help you plan that trip too!

Disney 100 begins at Disneyland January 27

January 27, 2023 is now the official start date for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder anniversary celebration, and as previously noted the Disneyland Resort will be the home resort for the "largest cross-company global celebration in the history of The Walt Disney Company."

No pressure.



Sleeping Beauty Castle will get a platinum overlay for Disney 100. Photo courtesy Disney.

What this means for Disneyland is a sparkling new decor package for Sleeping Beauty Castle, and I do have to say that I love the fountains shown in the concept art. Disney already announced a new World of Color show for Disney California Adventure, and a new fireworks show for Disneyland park, as well as the return of the Magic Happens parade will return to Disneyland. The Disney Parks Blog said the parade will return "in time for spring," but was not clear if that means it will be back by January 27.

Disney has confirmed that Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction will open on January 27, earlier than expected and well ahead of the reopening of the new Mickey's Toontown later in spring 2023. It's curious that Disney would somewhat dilute the impact of a big Toontown reopening with an early opening for a ride which is already open in Walt Disney World.

Guided tours resume at Disneyland

While VIP guided tours returned shortly after the parks reopened last year, guided group tours remained unavailable until now. Just last week Disneyland announced the return of guided tours in the theme parks, and the debut of a new Main Street-focused tour. Walt's Main Street Story is a 90-minute guided tour that takes place entirely within Main Street, U.S.A. The tour replaces the former Walt in Walt's Footsteps offering, and includes a visit to Walt's apartment above the Main Street Fire House, with refreshments on the second-floor patio overlooking Town Square.

The new tour is $160 per person, and can be booked up to 60 days in advance via the Disneyland mobile app or the Disneyland website. Valid park admission and theme park reservations are required.

Returning on November 11 is the Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort guided tour. The 2.5-hour tour of Disneyland includes a ride on "it's a small world" Holiday and ends with reserved viewing for the Christmas Fantasy Parade. This tour is $110 per person, and is offered up to four times per day. This tour books quickly, so make reservations via the Disneyland mobile app or the Disneyland website as soon as you have your theme park reservation. Note: this tour is not offered the weekend of the Candlelight Processional at Disneyland, December 3 & 4, 2022.

M'Baku is coming

With the November 11 theatrical release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Disney announced last week that M'Baku will appear at the Avengers Campus, and that there will be other additions to the area tied to the film.

M'Baku is described as "one of Wakanda’s greatest warriors and chieftain of the Jabari Clan." The character is portrayed by Winston Duke in the film.

Tickets available for Breakfast with Santa at Catal

Reservations are now open for the 2022 Breakfast with Santa events at Catal restaurant in Downtown Disney. The restaurant hosts the popular event on eleven dates between November 26 and December 24.

The event includes family-style breakfast at Catal restaurant in Downtown Disney, live entertainment, a photo opportunity with Santa Claus, and a personalized stocking and stuffed animal for each child 10 and under. You can view the menu at this link.

Brunch is served between 8:00 a.m. and 12:45. Tickets are $110 per adult and $50 per child ages 3 to 10. Children 2 and under are free, but must be counted in the party size. Registration is now open—book online via the Patina Group website.

A Word from our Sponsor

Stay in the middle of the magic and save up to 15% on select rooms at the DISNEYLAND® Resort Hotels for travel October 20 – December 22, 2022.* Catch the end of Halloween Time at the DISNEYLAND® Resort, or celebrate the season during Holidays at the DISNEYLAND® Resort starting November 11, 2022 – January 8, 2023.

Visit Get Away Today to book your Holiday travel, or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

This and That

...The Matterhorn Bobsleds are scheduled to reopen this Friday, October 14.

...The Disneyland mobile app will soon be able to help you find your car in the Mickey and Friends or Pixar Pals parking structures or the Toy Story or Simba parking lots. The car locater feature will use Location Services to help you out if you forget where you parked. Personally, I just take a photo of the nearest parking lot sign whenever I park, but I'll be curious to see how this new feature works.

...We were sad to confirm that Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen will not be holding their popular holiday gingerbread workshops this season, due to their planned "remodel and branding update." The restaurant is also declining private parties during the renovation, but is taking an interest list for events starting in 2023. The gingerbread workshop has been a tradition since 2003, and we hope the restaurant's new concept has room for the parties next year.

Join Our Networks

On Facebook:

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Matterhorn Bobsleds – closed for refurbishment. Reopens October 14.

"it's a small world" - closed October 24 - November 11 for refurbishment and to install the holiday overlay.

Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in Toontown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction will open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – closed November 1–10 to remove the Villains Grove overlay and install the holiday overlay and Santa's photo spot.

Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue –closes for refurbishment November 1. Reopening date unknown.

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Hyperion Theatre Closed shopping: Radiator Springs Curios

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple; no timeline provided Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2022

2022 Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort – Through October 31.

– Through October 31. Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – select nights through October 31. This event is sold out.

at Disney California Adventure – select nights through October 31. This event is sold out. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – November 5–6. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 5–6. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – November 6. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 6. More information at the event website. Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 11, 2022 through January 8, 2023

– November 11, 2022 through January 8, 2023 Candlelight Ceremony and Processional – Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, with two performances each night. 2023 Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 25, 2021.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $164 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $119 $179 $113 $173 One Day – Tier 3 $134 $194 $127 $197 One Day – Tier 4 $149 $209 $141 $201 One Day – Tier 5 $159 $219 $150 $210 One Day – Tier 6 $164 $224 $155 $215 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $255/$240

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $319/$300

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $330/$310

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $390/$370

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $380/$360

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $440/$420

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Available only for renewal from current Magic Key] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 - January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service

A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date was through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. 2022 event is held September 6, 10, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29; October 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29 and 31.

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

10/9 10/10 10/11 10/12 10/13 10/14 10/15 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time 10/16 10/17 10/18 10/19 10/20 10/21 10/22 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time 10/23 10/24 10/25 10/26 10/27 10/28 10/29 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash 10/30 10/31 11/1 11/2 11/3 11/4 11/5 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None 11/6 11/7 11/8 11/9 11/10 11/11 11/12 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time 11/13 11/14 11/15 11/16 11/17 11/18 11/19 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time

Share, Links, Comments & More