Disneyland Resort Update for October 17 – 23, 2022

Disney raises ticket and Genie+ prices

When I wrote in last week's Disneyland Resort Update that I expected that the company would raise admission prices before the start of the holiday season, I didn't expect it would happen the very next day. But Monday night, we got word that tickets would in fact go up effective Tuesday morning, marking the second price hike in less than a year.

I noted last week that I don't have any inside information or psychic abilities, and so it's no surprise that some of the changes I expected didn't happen exactly as I thought they might. Instead of raising the price of the Tier 1 ticket to $110 as I predicted, Disney raised it to $114. However, in order to maintain that $104 "value season" price point, Disney added a Tier 0 to the pricing schedule.

The new Tier 0 ticket is now the lowest-priced single-day admission, and is the same $104 as offered since 2019. The company wouldn't estimate how many Tier 0 days there will be in a given year, but I'd expect them to fall mostly on the "Tuesdays in February" that represent the absolute slowest period for the park.

The Tier 6 ticket, valid on the busiest of days, is now $179—a $15 increase. A one-day, Tier 6 park-hopper ticket, the one that allows you to bounce between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on New Year's Eve, is $244.



It costs more to get inside these gates for Halloween. MousePlanet file photo.

Of the changes, the Resort said, "Disneyland Resort is always planning the next new idea, attraction, and story. We are so excited to share all the fun in store as the heart of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder anniversary celebration during 2023. Our tiered ticketing structure offers guests different options to experience that magic throughout the year, including our lowest price point—which hasn't changed since 2019."

Prices for one-day tier 2 through 5 tickets increased $10 to 15, with one-day park-hopper option increasing to $65 instead of $60.

The price for multi-day park-hopper tickets each increased by $30 to $35 for adults. However, the multi-day park-hopper add-on remains the same, at $60.

Finally, Disney raised the price of its Genie+ service for advance purchases, and introduced demand-based pricing for same-day purchases. If you add Disney Genie+ to your ticket before your visit, the new price is $25 per day, a $5 increase from before. Unlike before, however, there's no guarantee that the price will be $25 if you wait until your day of visit. The price could be higher, based on demand. Magic Key holders still receive a 20% discount on the purchase of Genie+

With these changes, Disney Genie+ service now includes the popular WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction at Disney California Adventure.

One-day tickets

Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 (NEW) $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234

Multi-day tickets

Ticket Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper Two Day $285 $345 $270 $330 Three Day $360 $420 $340 $400 Four Day $395 $455 $370 $430 Five Day $415 $475 $390 $450

While the new pricing structure went into effect last week, the already-published tier calendar will not change. Disney confirmed that the brief pause in new theme park reservations was due to the addition of the Tier 0 days to the calendar, and has now reopened theme park reservations for January 9 and beyond. Disney generally publishes the tier calendar about 6 months in advance.

While main lot parking fees did not increase, the cost of preferred parking is now $50 per car, up from $45. There was also a substantial jump in hotel valet parking rates, from $50 per day to $65.

While these new prices are all in effect on the Disneyland website, our partners at Get Away Today are still offering tickets at the pre-increase price for about a week.

MagicBand+ debuts October 26, sneak previews begin October 19

Disney has finally announced the debut date for MagicBand+ at the Disneyland Resort, and will give some guests a chance to to play with the technology as soon as this week. The wearable device has been in use at Walt Disney World for nearly a decade, and can function as a hotel room key, theme park ticket, charge card, Lightning Lane admission, and PhotoPass. An upgraded MagicBand 2 was released in 2017, and the MagicBand+ debuted earlier this year in Florida.

MagicBand+ will launch in Anaheim on October 26, but Magic Key holders, cast members and Disney Vacation Club members can get their hands on them starting October 19, including a Magic Key-exclusive design and five Disneyland Resort-exclusive designs. The Magic Key design will be offered at a $10 discount, and normal merchandise discounts apply MagicBand purchases.



Magic Key holders can purchase an exclusive MagicBand+ design starting this week. Photo courtesy Disney.

At the Disneyland Resort, MagicBand+ won't be integrated quite as extensively as in Walt Disney World, at least at first. Users will be able to link their theme park admission or Magic Key to their device, and use the Magic Band at the theme park entrances. Like in Florida, you'll be able to tap your MagicBand+ instead of showing your Disneyland mobile app to access Lightning Lane entrances, or link photos taken by Disney's PhotoPass service. For now, you won't be able to unlock your hotel room or pay for purchases using the MagicBand+, but those features will likely roll out in the future. Thanks to light-up and haptic features, the new device will interact with nighttime entertainment like World of Color and Fantasmic, where Disney says your wristband will "complement the magic" with "colorful, dancing lights and vibrations." Disney recently added that the MagicBand+ will also interact with “World of Color – One” at Disney California Adventure and “Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland. These two new entertainment offerings will debut in January as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder anniversary celebration.

At Disneyland, the MagicBand+ will also let you play the Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters interactive quest in Star Wars Galaxy's Edge, although you'll also need the Play Disney Parks app to participate fully. Over at Disney California Adventure, Disney says the device will create "surprising and magical touches to certain entertainment" at Avengers Campus. No details were given, but Dr. Strange's Ancient Sanctum seems a likely candidate for a little MagicBand plussing.



Disneyland visitors won't have quite as many ways to use their MagicBand+, but it will definitely work as your admission media. Photo courtesy Disney.

While the original MagicBand was provided at no charge to Walt Disney World hotel guests, MagicBand+ comes with a price tag of $35 to $45 depending on design. They're available via ShopDisney website, and will also be sold at the Disneyland Resort. Magic Key holders and Disney Vacation Club members can get theirs at the following three advance-purchase locations starting October 19: Starcade in Tomorrowland at Disneyland; the Super Store in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure; and the "building adjacent to Star Wars Trading Post" in Downtown Disney (most likely the former ESPN Zone building, which Disney has been using for various pop-up events but hasn't seen fit to name).

Starting October 26, you'll be able to find the MagicBand+ at most gift shops at the Disneyland Resort. Unlike previous versions, MagicBand+ is rechargeable, and comes with a USB cable and charging cradle. Based on the feedback from users in Walt Disney World, you'll probably want to bring your own portable charger to top the device up midday, as the special effects seem to drain the device battery rather quickly (especially if you choose to play the interactive game in Galaxy's Edge).

More Holiday Time details

“World of Color – Season of Light” returns to Disney California Adventure during the holidays at the Disneyland Resort celebration beginning November 11, through January 8, 2023. Disney announced the return of the seasonal show in a release detailing the entertainment offerings for the holidays.

Beyond that return, there's little new in the holiday lineup for either park or Downtown Disney, but it's good to have confirmation of so many traditional favorites.

At Disneyland, the headline events are always A Christmas Fantasy Parade and the Believe... in Holiday Magic fireworks show. Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle and the nightly "snowfall" moments are enchanting, as are the lighting moments on the facade of "it's a small world" Holiday.

Mickey and Minnie will debut new holiday outfits this year when they greet visitors on Main Street, U.S.A., and some of their friends will be on hand for the Disney Holiday Dance Party in Tomorrowland.

Disney California Adventure has a huge lineup of shows and atmosphere entertainment for the Festival of Holidays. Tina and The Sounds of Celebration! is new this year, and will trade off with Phat Cat Swinger on the Paradise Gardens Park main stage for the nightly holiday concert.

More returning favorites include the Blue13 Dance Company and Mariachi Divas on the Paradise Gardens Park stage; The Mistletoes at the Pacific Wharf Stage; and Mostly Kosher at the Sonoma Terrace Stage. Adelaide Pilar, Dylan Carbone and the All The Vibes Band and The Wayu Band appear on rotation at the Paradise Garden Bandstand.

The popular Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party is back for 2022, as is the Mickey's Happy Holidays character cavalcade and the Holiday Toy Drummers.

Santa will again take up residence at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail in Disney California Adventure, and make the rounds of the three Disneyland Resort hotels. Surprisingly, Disney says Santa may also be found hanging out in Critter Country in Disneyland, which is the first time in quite a few years the Jolly Old Elf will be in that park. That development makes us suspect Splash Mountain may close for its planned transformation within the month.

This and That

D23 members can enter for a chance to win a Munchlings plush prize pack from shopDisney in the Spell-ebration Sweepstakes.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: "it's a small world" – closed October 24 to November 11 for refurbishment and to install the holiday overlay.

Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in Toontown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction will open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – closed November 1–10 to remove the Villains Grove overlay and install the holiday overlay and Santa's photo spot.

Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue – closes for refurbishment November 1. Reopening date unknown.

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Hyperion Theatre Closed shopping: Radiator Springs Curios

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple; no timeline provided Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2022

2022 Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort – through October 31.

– through October 31. Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – select nights through October 31. This event is sold out.

at Disney California Adventure – select nights through October 31. This event is sold out. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – November 5–6. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 5–6. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – November 6. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 6. More information at the event website. Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 11, 2022 to January 8, 2023

– November 11, 2022 to January 8, 2023 Candlelight Ceremony and Processional – Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, with two performances each night. 2023 Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort.

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Available only for renewal from current Magic Key] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 - January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service

A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date was through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. 2022 event is held September 6, 10, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29; October 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29 and 31.

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

