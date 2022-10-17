Disneyland Resort Update for October 24 – 31, 2022

HEADLINES AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED HERE ON PAGE LOAD!
Oogie Boogie Week
Halloween is a week away, and the Disneyland Resort is very crowded as visitors from drive-in states spend their fall break at the Happiest Place on Earth. The after-hours Oogie Boogie Bash event at Disney California Adventure is scheduled six nights between now and Halloween, making Disneyland a little more crowded after DCA closes to the public.
With more people visiting the park, you can expect demand-based pricing for the Disney Genie+ service pushed to $30 or higher. The advance purchase price is $25, but if you wait until the day of your visit to add the service, you'll pay whatever the going rate is that day.
There are six more Oogie Boogie Bash nights at Disney California Adventure this year. MousePlanet file photo.
Wakanda Forever celebration begins November 11
The Disneyland Resort is certainly making a to-do over the pending theatrical release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Starting November 11, a celebration of the film will bring characters, food, merchandise, and even a temporary expansion of the Avengers Campus to Disney California Adventure.
Earlier this month, Disney shared that M'Baku, described as "one of Wakanda’s greatest warriors and chieftain of the Jabari Clan," will appear at Avengers Campus. We now know he will lead visitors in an new experience called "The Way of the Jabari," which Disney says will "share some of the culture of the Jabari Clan through chants and percussion."
Also appearing in Avengers Campus will be "the next warrior taking on the legendary mantle of the Black Panther." We'll have to wait a few weeks to learn who that is, of course.
The next Black Panther will make appearances at Disney California Adventure. Photo courtesy Disney.
A new "Black Panther Celebration Garden" is said to be located steps away from the Collector's Palace, and I'm going to guess that means the patio adjacent to the still-unused Hyperion Theater. The Hollywood Backlot will house a Flavors of Wakanda marketplace booth, offering a selection of dishes inspired by the fictional nation. The two Shawarma Palace locations will offer a Wakandan Roasted Pork Wrap.
The Flavors of Wakanda marketplace will offer Peri-Peri Chicken with yellow Jollof rice. Photo courtesy Disney.
Shuri's Gauntlet will be one of several premium items available for sale throughout Avengers Campus and at the Flavors of Wakanda marketplace booth.
Shuri's Gauntlet is one of the collectibles fans will find at Disney California Adventure. Photo courtesy Disney.
Plant-based Maafe is a ground peanut stew with sweet potatoes, tomatoes, black-eyed peas and spices, served with naan. Photo courtesy Disney.
Candy Cane dates and details
If your holiday traditions include buying a fresh-made candy cane at the Disneyland Resort, we have the details you need for 2022. The changes in the Magic Key calendar this year make it even more important for Magic Key holders to make their reservations for the right day and park, and before the holiday blockouts begin.
Like the Candlelight Processional, the freshly pulled candy canes made at Disneyland were once one of those little Disney gems, known to only a small group of fans. Social media helped spread the word, but it was a 2009 special holiday episode of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with Guy Fieri that really made them famous.
A Disneyland candy maker arranges fresh candy canes on a tray as they cool. MousePlanet file photo.
The #1 question people ask is "how do I get one?!?!" It's not difficult, but you need to plan ahead and be willing to devote some time.
First, consult the Candy Cane Calendar for the year. For 2022, these fresh candy canes are available just 15 days in December, far fewer than before the pandemic. The official dates are:
Disney California Adventure Trolley Treats – December 5, 7, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 25
If you have the luxury of being able to go any day you want, your best bet is to pick a weekday when candy canes are being released at Disney California Adventure, which tends to have shorter lines.
Once you decide when to go, check to see what time the park opens and get to the front gates at least one hour early. Now that every day is an early admission day for resort hotel guests at both parks, the gates open 30 minutes before the published time, granting you access to Main Street and/or Buena Vista Street.
As soon as the entrance opens, walk briskly straight to either Trolley Treats or the Main Street Candy Kitchen and look for the cast members who will direct you into a line outside the shop. Once you get to the front of the physical line, you'll use your smartphone to scan a QR code, which will direct you to a website where you'll join a virtual queue.
That virtual queue will tell you how many people are in front of you in line, and let you know when it's your turn to return to the store to get your candy cane. Depending on where you are in the queue, you may get a candy cane from the first batch, or you may have to wait until the fourth and last batch of the day. If you aren't one of the first people in line, be prepared to wait as late as 3:00 in the afternoon for the notice to return.
Special note for day guests: With the introduction of early entry for Disneyland Resort hotel guests, gates open at 7:30 a.m. instead of 8:00 on all these dates. Because you're also allowed to enter the turnstiles along with resort guests to get to Main Street and/or Buena Vista Street at 7:30, you should be at the entrance gate no later than 7:00 so that you can get into the physical line early enough to sign into the virtual queue.
If you're a Magic Key holder, here are the dates each tier can purchase candy canes. Be sure to make a park reservation for the appropriate park.
Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
4 – Disneyland Candy Palace
Eligible Magic Keys:
Dream
Inspire
Believe
5 – DCA Trolley Treats
Eligible Magic Keys:
Dream
Inspire
Believe
Enchant
Imagine
6– Disneyland Candy Palace
Eligible Magic Keys:
Dream
Inspire
Believe
Enchant
Imagine
7– DCA Trolley Treats
Eligible Magic Keys:
Dream
Inspire
Believe
Enchant
Imagine
8
9
10
11– Disneyland Candy Palace
Eligible Magic Keys:
Dream
Inspire
Believe
12– DCA Trolley Treats
Eligible Magic Keys:
Dream
Inspire
Believe
Enchant
Imagine
13– Disneyland Candy Palace
Eligible Magic Keys:
Dream
Inspire
Believe
Enchant
Imagine
14– DCA Trolley Treats
Eligible Magic Keys:
Dream
Inspire
Believe
Enchant
Imagine
15
16
17– DCA Trolley Treats
Eligible Magic Keys:
Dream
Inspire
18– Disneyland Candy Palace
Eligible Magic Keys:
Dream
Inspire
Believe
19– DCA Trolley Treats
Eligible Magic Keys:
Dream
Inspire
Believe
20– Disneyland Candy Palace
Eligible Magic Keys:
Dream
Inspire
Believe
21– DCA Trolley Treats
Eligible Magic Keys:
Dream
22
23
24– Disneyland Candy Palace
Eligible Magic Keys:
Dream
25– DCA Trolley Treats
Eligible Magic Keys:
Dream
26
27
28
29
30
31
You can find out more about the Disneyland Candy Canes on their dedicated MousePlanet page.
This and That
... "it's a small world" closes today for its holiday makeover, and will reopen for the start of the holiday season on November 11.
Refurbishments and Attraction Closures
Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.
All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.
View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.
Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.
"it's a small world" – closed October 24 to November 11 for refurbishment and to install the holiday overlay.
Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in Toontown; scheduled to open in 2023.
Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023.
Star Wars Launch Bay
Magic Eye Theater
Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction will open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced.
Closed shopping:
Royal Reception
Tomorrow Landing
Disney California Adventure
Closed attractions:
Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – closed November 1–10 to remove the Villains Grove overlay and install the holiday overlay and Santa's photo spot.
Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue – closes for refurbishment November 1. Reopening date unknown.
Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar
Hyperion Theatre
Closed shopping:
Radiator Springs Curios
Downtown Disney District
Permanently closed:
Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.
ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.
Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity
PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple; no timeline provided
Mickey in Paradise – currently closed for refurbishment. A small assortment of gift items is available at the Pacific Ballroom from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity
New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.
Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.
Resort Events
Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.
New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).
2022
2022
Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort – through October 31.
Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – select nights through October 31. This event is sold out.
Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – November 5–6. More information at the event website.
Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – November 6. More information at the event website.
Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 11, 2022 to January 8, 2023
Candlelight Ceremony and Processional – Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, with two performances each night.
2023
Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.
Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.
Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16
We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.
Non-Disney Resort Events
Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.
Current Discounts and Promotions
Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.
Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!
This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.
Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.
Ticket Prices and Promotions
New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.
One Day Tickets
Ticket & Season
Adult One-Park
Adult Park Hopper
Child One-Park
Child Park Hopper
One Day – Tier 0
$104
$169
$98
$163
One Day – Tier 1
$114
$179
$108
$173
One Day – Tier 2
$129
$194
$122
$187
One Day – Tier 3
$144
$209
$136
$201
One Day – Tier 4
$159
$224
$150
$215
One Day – Tier 5
$169
$234
$159
$224
One Day – Tier 6
$179
$244
$169
$234
Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket.
Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.
Two Day Tickets
Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270
Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330
Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket
Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today
Three Day Tickets
Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340
Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400
Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket
Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today
Four Day Tickets
Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370
Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430
Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket
Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.
Five Day Tickets
Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390
Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450
Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket
Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.
Six Day (or more) Tickets
No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.
Disneyland Magic Keys
Inspire Key [Available only for renewal from current Magic Key] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment.
Details
Blocked out December 21 - January 1 each year.
Can hold 6 reservations at a time
Can make reservations 90 days in advance
20% merchandise discount
15% food & beverage discount
Parking included (excludes blockout dates)
Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads
20% off Disney Genie+ service
Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment.
Details
No blockout dates
Can hold 6 reservations at a time
Can make reservations 90 days in advance
20% merchandise discount
15% food & beverage discount
Parking included
Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment.
Details
~ 48 blockout dates per year
Can hold 6 reservations at a time
Can make reservations 90 days in advance
10% merchandise discount
10% food & beverage discount
50% parking discount
Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads
20% off Disney Genie+ service
Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment.
Details
~ 150 blockout dates
Can hold 4 reservations at a time
Can make reservations 90 days in advance
10% merchandise discount
10% food & beverage discount
25% parking discount in Toy Story lots
20% off Disney Genie+ service
Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment.
Details
~ 235 blockout dates
Can hold 2 reservations at a time
Can make reservations 90 days in advance
10% merchandise discount
10% food & beverage discount
25% parking discount in Toy Story lots
20% off Disney Genie+ service
A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.
Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.
Additional Discounts
Everyone
Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location.
Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.
Magic Key Holders
Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.
Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit.
Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia.
This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo.
Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores.
Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch).
Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car.
Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.
Southern California Residents
None currently available
Disney Vacation Club Members
None currently available
Service Members
Disneyland Resort Military Discounts
Disneyland has not yet announced details of a Military Salute program.
If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date was through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.
Hotel & Travel Packages
Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco.
Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants.
