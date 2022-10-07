New Walt Disney World Package Discount Released

Walt Disney World Resort released a new discount package today for travelers planning a visit to the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration. This offer is valid select nights now through March 30, 2023, and our partners at Get Away Today are standing by to help make your reservations.

Save up to $400 on a 4-night, 4-day room-and-ticket package at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, valid for stays:

Most nights December 11, 2022 through December 25, 2022

Most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2, 2023 through February 28, 2023

Most nights March 1, 2023 through March 30, 2023

Don't miss your last chance to experience The World’s Most Magical Celebration, a once-in-a-lifetime event celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World. The party ends on March 31, 2023, but you don't have to miss out!

Walt Disney World Resort hotel guests also have access to early entry to the theme parks 30 minutes before day guests, a special perk that gives you more time to experience your favorite rides.

If you need another great reason to book through our travel partners at Get Away Today, it's their price monitoring service, which helps ensure you never miss a discount - even after you've made your reservations! As soon as the new offer was released, Get Away Today went into action for their clients. Their VP of marketing told me this morning, "Our concierge team has been rebooking all of our current guests on it. We’ve been refunding hundreds and hundreds of dollars all morning long to people."

This offer is valid for the Disney Resort hotels listed below. Lower savings may be available during this time at other select Resort hotels.

Offer Available Properties Save $100 per night Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort Save $40 per night The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Save $20 per night Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Savings based on the non-discounted price of the same package. Theme park tickets are valid for admission beginning on date of check-in and must be used within a limited number of days, depending on length of stay and ticket. Visit disneyworld.com/usage for more details. To visit the theme parks, theme park reservations via the Disney Park Pass system AND the tickets included in this package are required for the same park on the same date for each person in your party ages 3 and up (limit one park per day). Theme park reservations are limited and subject to availability.