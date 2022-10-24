Disneyland Resort Update for October 31 – November 6, 2022

HEADLINES AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED HERE ON PAGE LOAD!
Happy Halloween
Other than the final Oogie Boogie Bash of the year taking place at Disney California Adventure tonight, it's a fairly slow news week at the Disneyland Resort. The next big announcement I expect to happen is when Disneyland announces dates for the upcoming closure of Splash Mountain. As I noted a few weeks ago, the fact that Santa will once more greet guests in Critter Country this holiday season is a pretty good indicator to me that the ride will close sooner rather than later, and possible before the start of the seasonal celebration on November 11th.
Today is the last day to find this guy at Disney California Adventure for the year. MousePlanet file photo.
Win tickets to the KTLA / KOST Private Holiday Party at DCA
Disney California Adventure will close at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7 for the annual KTLA 5 / KOST 103.5 private holiday party. You can win tickets to the event by watching the KTLA morning news November 1 through November 5 to learn the code word of the day, then entering the online sweepstakes. Full details, code word schedule, rules and entry form are available on the KTLA website. KOST has not yet published the mode of entry for their portion of the contest.
This and That
...Redwood Creek Challenge Trail will close this Tuesday, November 1 to remove the Villains Grove overlay and install the holiday overlay and Santa's photo spot. The area will reopen by Friday, November 11.
...Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue also closes for refurbishment November 1, and is scheduled to reopen November 18.
Refurbishments and Attraction Closures
Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.
All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.
View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.
Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.
"it's a small world" – closed October 24 to November 11 for refurbishment and to install the holiday overlay.
Mark Twain Riverboat – closes for refurbishment October 31 - November 3.
Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in Toontown; scheduled to open in 2023.
Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023.
Star Wars Launch Bay
Magic Eye Theater
Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction will open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced.
Closed shopping:
Royal Reception
Tomorrow Landing
Disney California Adventure
Closed attractions:
Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – closed November 1–10 to remove the Villains Grove overlay and install the holiday overlay and Santa's photo spot.
Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue – closed for refurbishment November 1 - 18.
Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar
Hyperion Theatre
Closed shopping:
Radiator Springs Curios
Downtown Disney District
Permanently closed:
Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.
ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.
Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity
PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple; no timeline provided
Mickey in Paradise – currently closed for refurbishment. A small assortment of gift items is available at the Pacific Ballroom from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity
New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.
Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.
Resort Events
Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.
New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).
2022
2022
Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort – through October 31.
Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – select nights through October 31. This event is sold out.
Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – November 5–6. More information at the event website.
Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – November 6. More information at the event website.
Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 11, 2022 to January 8, 2023
Candlelight Ceremony and Processional – Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, with two performances each night.
2023
Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.
Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.
Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16
We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.
Non-Disney Resort Events
Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.
Current Discounts and Promotions
Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.
Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!
This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.
Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.
Ticket Prices and Promotions
New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.
One Day Tickets
Ticket & Season
Adult One-Park
Adult Park Hopper
Child One-Park
Child Park Hopper
One Day – Tier 0
$104
$169
$98
$163
One Day – Tier 1
$114
$179
$108
$173
One Day – Tier 2
$129
$194
$122
$187
One Day – Tier 3
$144
$209
$136
$201
One Day – Tier 4
$159
$224
$150
$215
One Day – Tier 5
$169
$234
$159
$224
One Day – Tier 6
$179
$244
$169
$234
Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket.
Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.
Two Day Tickets
Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270
Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330
Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket
Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today
Three Day Tickets
Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340
Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400
Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket
Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today
Four Day Tickets
Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370
Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430
Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket
Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.
Five Day Tickets
Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390
Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450
Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket
Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.
Six Day (or more) Tickets
No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.
Disneyland Magic Keys
Inspire Key [Available only for renewal from current Magic Key] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment.
Details
Blocked out December 21 - January 1 each year.
Can hold 6 reservations at a time
Can make reservations 90 days in advance
20% merchandise discount
15% food & beverage discount
Parking included (excludes blockout dates)
Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads
20% off Disney Genie+ service
Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment.
Details
No blockout dates
Can hold 6 reservations at a time
Can make reservations 90 days in advance
20% merchandise discount
15% food & beverage discount
Parking included
Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment.
Details
~ 48 blockout dates per year
Can hold 6 reservations at a time
Can make reservations 90 days in advance
10% merchandise discount
10% food & beverage discount
50% parking discount
Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads
20% off Disney Genie+ service
Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment.
Details
~ 150 blockout dates
Can hold 4 reservations at a time
Can make reservations 90 days in advance
10% merchandise discount
10% food & beverage discount
25% parking discount in Toy Story lots
20% off Disney Genie+ service
Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment.
Details
~ 235 blockout dates
Can hold 2 reservations at a time
Can make reservations 90 days in advance
10% merchandise discount
10% food & beverage discount
25% parking discount in Toy Story lots
20% off Disney Genie+ service
A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.
Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.
Additional Discounts
Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!
New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).
Everyone
Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location.
Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.
Magic Key Holders
Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.
Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit.
Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia.
This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo.
Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores.
Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch).
Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car.
Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.
Southern California Residents
None currently available
If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.
Disney Vacation Club Members
None currently available
If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.
Service Members
Disneyland Resort Military Discounts
Disneyland has not yet announced details of a Military Salute program.
If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date was through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.
Hotel & Travel Packages
Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco.
Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants.
