Disneyland Resort Update for November 14 – 20, 2022

New dolls on "it's a small world" expand the message of inclusion

Disneyland's iconic "it's a small world" is already arguably the most diverse attraction in the company, with its representation of children from cultures and countries around the world gathered to sing a message of peace and harmony. The ride is also significant for another reason, being one of very few attractions which guests who use wheelchairs can roll right on without having to transfer. So it seems to be the perfect place for Disneyland to debut the first character in a wheelchair on an attraction.

Friday morning I had the opportunity to talk with Kim Irvine, executive creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering for Disneyland Resort about the addition, and see the new dolls just moments before the ride opened to the public for the holiday season.



The new doll appears in the South American scene. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The dolls are so well integrated into the attraction that you might not notice them if you are not specifically looking for them. While there are two new figures in the attraction, they represent the same character - a doll from the South America scene, and the character's reappearance of the same character in the all-white finale room.

Irvine said "we tried to find a grouping that was down close to the front," so that the character wouldn't be hidden. The doll was part of an existing grouping, with the original costume redesigned for a seated character. In keeping with the Mary Blair style of the original attraction, the golden wheelchair has floral cut-out wheels and a fan-shaped, filigree back. Irvine said "we didn't want it to stand out as something new and different from the rest of the attraction."

Irvine admitted "I learned so much" throughout the project. " When you get into these projects and you start researching, you don't know what you don't know." Irvine reached out to Erin Quintanilla, manager of accessibility for the Disneyland Resort, for input. Quintanilla is also the co-chair of the ENABLED business employee resource group, known in Disney-speak as a BERG, and was involved in the development from reviewing Irvine's first sketches all the way through the production of the new figure.



The doll makes a second appearance in the finale scene. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Quintanilla said Kim after the project team came to her and said "we have this idea, we really want to do this but we want it to be done right," her reaction was ""Great, I'm all in" Quintanilla, who uses a wheelchair, felt it important that the wheelchair be designed for someone who is "living life on wheels." Everything from the scale of the chair to the angle of the dolls feet was scrutinized.

Asked what her biggest contribution to the project was, Quintanilla said the depiction of push rims instead of push handles. "It has a push rim, so that the dolls can be independently moving through the story as anyone in a wheelchair would." She said there are no handles on the back of the chair, because they didn't want it to resemble a hospital wheelchair.

As to the final result, Quintanilla said, "I am over the moon happy with how it came out." She said the dolls blend seamlessly in, and feel appropriate to the story. She also noted, "It's been a pleasure working with Kim and really seeing her artstic vision, and her dedication to wanting to get this right, and having it be authentic was amazing."

Irvine said this project has been in development for about 15 months, and with a laugh compared that to the 6 months it took to build the original ride for the 1964 World's Fair. "When we came back from COVID, we really started looking at the park with a fine-toothed comb for places that have potential for more diversity and inclusion." She added, "We will continue to do that, we're already looking for those opportunities."

Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will also receive the new figures in future updates, though the dolls will be designed to fit the different styles of those attractions.



Imagineer Kim Irvine stands in front of the "it's a small world" Holiday at Disneyland. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Wakanda Forever

Disney California Adventure was especially busy on Friday, and visitors flocked to the theme park to experience the new offerings tied into the theatrical opening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. They came wearing Black Panther shirts and baseball caps, some arriving just hours after seeing the new film on opening night.

The centerpiece of the event is the Black Panther Celebration Garden next to the Hyperion Theater. By day the area is truthfully not much to look at - several photo backdrops amid a cluster of tables. At night the area takes on a completely different look.



The entrance to the Black Panther Celebration Garden at Disney California Adventure. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The Wakanda Forever logo is on one of a pair of photo backdrops in the Celebration Garden. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The sign looks completely different at night. Photo by Jennifer Lazo.



The reverse of the backdrop is a quote by King T'Challa. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The Black Panther icon, a popular photo spot by day, is stunning at night, and is also the site of a moving appearance by the new Black Panther.



The Black Panther icon is a popular photo location. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The icon transforms at night with lighting effects. Photo by Jennifer Lazo.

An emotional tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman in the Black Panther memorial garden by the new Black Panther. #AvengersCampus pic.twitter.com/t0UkrVRpH9 — Jennifer Lazo (@Jdlazo) November 12, 2022

Adventureland Treehouse gets new residents

The rumors were all wrong.

Since the unexpected closure of Tarzan's Treehouse, there have been all sorts of theories about the future of the Adventureland attraction, many assuming some form of Encanto-overlay to the classic structure. None of the rumors we heard included paying homage to its original Swiss Family Robinson-inspired roots, but that's exactly the direction Disney is taking.



The Adventureland Treehouse will have new residents in 2023. Concept art courtesy Disney.

Last week Disney announced that the Adventureland Treehouse will reopen in 2023 as the "Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson." The walk-through attraction will feature all-new scenes atop the tree, from mother’s music den, the young sons’ nature room and the teenage daughter’s astronomer’s loft. Sharp-eyed readers have already picked out the Society of Explorers and Adventurers (SEA) flag hanging from one room, suggesting a possible future tie-in to either a Disney+ series or feature film based on the imaginary organization.



The icon transforms at night with lighting effects. Photo by Jennifer Lazo.

At ground level will be father's art studio, which Kim Irvine, executive creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering for Disneyland Resort said was "very purposefully, and very decoratively," made to be wheelchair accessible. The space will include sketches and renderings of the upper floors for those who can't visit them in person.

Festival of Holidays / Sip and Savor Pass

The Festival of Holidays has returned to Disney California Adventure, with 10 Festive Foods Marketplaces offering a variety of holiday dishes, from returning favorites to new creations.

I had the opportunity to try a few of the dishes on Friday, and was overall pleased with the offerings. First, I got some recommendations from Gary Maggetti, General Manager of Disney California Adventure Park West. Maggetti was formerly the Director, Parks Food & Beverage for the Disneyland Resort, and is still the person I trust to steer me towards the must-try dishes of any new menu. His top three recommendations for this year:

1) Pork Belly Adobo from Holiday Duets. A returning fan favorite, this dish of braised pork belly is served atop garlic fried rice, and is the one I personally crave between holiday seasons.

2) Brisket Slider from Winter Sliderland. Don't let the Horseradish Ketchup in the description put you off, there is almost no heat in this condiment. The soft pretzel bun really makes it. If you're not a fan of brisket, try the holiday ham slider from the same booth, which pairs sliced ham with gruyere cheese and a cranberry-bacon jam.

3) Turkey Poutine from Merry Mashups. This is basically Thanksgiving dinner served on a bed of french fries.

Disney did a great job with the non-alcoholic drinks for this festival, like a Cherry-Mango Punch, a Guava-Melon Lassi and a Blood Orange-Pomegranate Lemonade. For those who are into spirits, the Spicy Apple Cider Margarita from Merry Mashups seems to be a hit, as is the Tiramisu Yule Log Cocktail and Winter Sliderland.

Visitors to Disney California Adventure can purchase a Sip and Savor Pass for the Festival of Holidays, offering eight tasting portions of selected food and beverage items from Festive Foods Marketplace locations as well as some participating quick serve restaurant locations and food carts.

The "Sip and Savor Pass" is $59 to the general public (average $7.38 per dish), and $54 to Disneyland Resort annual passholders (average $6.75 per dish), a $2 increase over 2021. Because sales tax is not applied to the price of the Sip and Savor Pass, but is to the food items, you also get an 8 percent advantage when you use the pass because you aren't paying sales tax.

The passport itself is a plastic credential with eight snap-off tabs, strung on a lanyard. The full list of locations and menu items is printed on the pass.

A Magic Key holder who uses all eight tabs to purchase one each of the eight most expensive items at the Festival saves $18.90 compared to paying cash for the same items. You "save" every time you use a tab for an item that sells for $7.38 or more, but every $7 dessert or non-alcoholic beverage you buy with a tab eats into that savings (and don't even think about using a tab on that $2.50 side of tortilla chips).

The Sip and Savor Pass is a value if you are prepared to pay separately for less-expensive items, which will raise your overall spending. We like sharing a pass between two people and using it only for entrées. The Sip and Savor Pass is valid for the entire festival, so you can use up the tabs on subsequent visits, assuming you have theme park reservations.

This and That

...This Thursday, November 17 is Life Day, a holiday from the Star Wars universe. Life Day is celebrated by Wookies on Kashyyyk and across the galaxy, and since the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the celebration now extends to Anaheim and Orlando. Look for special food and merchandise offerings at Docking Bay 7, which already introduced a Yobshrimp Mix Stew with Swamp Grains as a seasonal dish.

...Indiana Jones Adventure is closed November 14-16 for a brief refurbishment.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Indiana Jones Adventure - closed November 14-16 for a brief refurbishment.

Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson Reopens in 2023

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in Toontown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue – closed for refurbishment November 1–18.

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Hyperion Theatre Closed shopping: Radiator Springs Curios

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple; no timeline provided

Mickey in Paradise – currently closed for refurbishment. A small assortment of gift items is available at the Pacific Ballroom from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2022

2022 Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 11, 2022 to January 8, 2023

– November 11, 2022 to January 8, 2023 Candlelight Ceremony and Processional – Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, with two performances each night.

– Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, with two performances each night. Candy Canes at Disneyland Candy Palace – December 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 24

– December 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 24 Candy Canes at Disney California Adventure Trolley Treats – December 5, 7, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 25 2023 Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Available only for renewal from current Magic Key] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 - January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service

A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date was through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. 2022 event is held September 6, 10, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29; October 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29 and 31.

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

11/13 11/14 11/15 11/16 11/17 11/18 11/19 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time 11/20 11/21 11/22 11/23 11/24 11/25 11/26 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Thanksgiving

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time 11/27 11/28 11/29 11/30 12/1 12/2 12/3 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time 12/4 12/5 12/6 12/7 12/8 12/9 12/10 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL



KOST Private Party

at DCA 9pm - 1am Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time 12/11 12/12 12/13 12/14 12/15 12/16 12/17 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL

Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time

