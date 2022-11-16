Dates set for 2023 Lunar New Year Celebration and Food & Wine Festival

Mark your calendars and get ready to make theme park reservations for the 2023 Lunar New Year Celebration and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival at the Disneyland Resort.



The Lunar New Year Celebration will run Janaury 20 - February 15, 2023. MousePlanet file photo.

Lunar New Year Celebration

Disney California Adventure will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit starting January 20, when Disney's 2023 Lunar New Year celebration kicks off. (The resort will also commemorate the Year of the Cat in recognition of the Vietnamese zodiac calendar.)

This year's celebration includes the return of the popular Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession, as well as the World of Color pre-show "Hurry Home – Lunar New Year Celebration." Also returning is meet-and-greet in the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail with Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon.

The Lunar New Year marketplace will be expanded to six booths this year, with Bamboo Blessings and Wrapped with Love booths joining four returning favorites. Disney will again sell a Sip and Savor Pass especially for the event, which runs through February 15, 2023.



The Food and Wine Festival will return March 3 - April 25, 2023. MousePlanet file photo.

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

Another limited-time festival begins March 3, 2023 when the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival returns. The focus of the festival is always the Festival Marketplace booths, and Disney says there will be a dozen from which to sample this year, as well as "festival-inspired dishes" at participating restaurants throughout Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney and the Disney Resort Hotels.

On weekends, Disney will host complimentary culinary demonstrations, artist events and signings. “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party” show returns in 2023, along with appearances by Jammin’ Chefs and Chef Goofy. The Palisades Stage and the Paradise Gardens bandstand will also feature live entertainment throughout the festival.

There will be added-cost offerings as well, including the popular Carthay Circle Winemaker Receptions, Trader Sam’s Mixology Seminars and GCH Craftsman Grill mixology seminars. Disney will also host a new Grand Tasting event at the Disneyland Hotel, but no additional details were announced about this new offering. Details of all signature events will be released in the coming weeks, and we'll share on-sale dates as we get them.



Soarin' Over California will return for a limited time starting March 3. MousePlanet file photo.

Disney also announced the original Soarin' Over California attraction film will return to Disney California Adventure for a limited engagement starting March 3, to coincide with the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. The ride was an opening day attraction at DCA, but was updated in 2016 with a new film and renamed "Soarin' Around the World."