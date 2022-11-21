Disneyland Resort Update for November 28 – December 4, 2022

The Most Wonderful Week of the Year

When close friends and family ask me when the best time is to visit Disneyland during the holidays, I've always recommended the week after Thanksgiving. The majority of decorations are in place, the holiday parade and fireworks are on the schedule, but the peak holiday crowds are still a week or two away (looking at the park reservation calender, it looks like December 2 through 10 is already sold out for most ticket types).

While this weekend looks to be busy, it's the only weekend to see the Candlelight Processional without a trip to Florida. Sadly the hand-pulled candy canes won't be offered for another week, but this is still my favorite time to make a holiday visit to Disneyland.

Candlelight Tips and Tricks

Disneyland's Candlelight Processional takes place this Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4. Started by Walt Disney in 1958 as a community appreciation event, the show features a candlelight choir made up of cast members and community choir members, all accompanied by the Disneyland orchestra. Celebrity guest narrators read the Christmas story in between songs.

The identity of the celebrity narrator for the 2022 event has yet to be announced, but recent hosts have come from a variety of Disney projects, including Sterling K. Brown (2021), Lin Manuel Miranda (2019), Chris Pratt (2018), and Chris Hemsworth (2018).

After trying a few times to make this a larger public offering with dining packages and reserved viewing, Disney now treats Candlelight as a private event that just happens to take place in the middle of an operating theme park. Invited guests include community and civic leaders, as well as media and Club 33 members, who watch the performance from a small seating area in Town Square.

It's very difficult for other visitors to get a perfect view of the show without devoting an entire day to saving a spot on Main Street, U.S.A.. As is typical, Disney hasn't released any details about seating—nor do we expect them to—so the best we can do here is present our usual advice, and recommend that you arrive as early as possible to check for updates with the cast members on the street.



The Main Street Train Station is the stage for the annual Candlelight processional at Disneyland. MousePlanet file photo.

Event schedule

There are two performances each day. The following is our best estimate of the schedule for Saturday and Sunday based on previous years. This information is unofficial, and subject to change:

4:45 p.m. – seating of invited guests begins for the first performance.

– seating of invited guests begins for the first performance. 5:20 p.m. – the first processional begins.

– the first processional begins. 5:30 p.m. – the first ceremony begins at Town Square.

– the first ceremony begins at Town Square. 7:15 p.m. – seating of invited guests begins for the second performance.

– seating of invited guests begins for the second performance. 7:35 p.m. – the second processional begins.

– the second processional begins. 7:45 p.m. – the second ceremony begins at Town Square.



Members of the Disney cast member choir fill the tree riser at center stage. MousePlanet file photo.

Standby viewing

You have some options if you want to view the ceremony. Standby viewing is very limited, and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Bench seating has been available near the Christmas tree on the west side of Town Square; standing room-only locations are near City Hall, the Opera House, and any open spaces behind the seating area in Town Square. Viewing areas for the 5:30 p.m. performance open at park opening (8 a.m. each day), but viewing areas on the east side of Main Street aren't available until after the 3:15 p.m. "A Christmas Fantasy" parade passes that location.

All guests must leave the viewing area after the first performance has concluded. The line for the 7:45 p.m. performance then forms at the south end of Main Street, as soon as the 5:20 p.m. processional has passed. Guests with disabilities may sit in any of these viewing areas. A special assistance viewing area will also be provided on the east side of the viewing area, outside of the Opera House.



The small seating area in Town Square is reserved for invited guests. MousePlanet file photo.

Enjoy the processional

If you don't want to devote the day to saving the perfect spot on Main Street, you can still enjoy the processional down Main Street, U.S.A. and hear the performers sing as they walk to the stage. Just grab an open spot along the curb on Main Street, between the Holiday Shoppe and the Christmas tree. The first processional begins at 5:20 p.m., and the second at 7:35 p.m.

Operational effects

The performances on Saturday and Sunday affect numerous stores and attractions in the Town Square area. Based on last year's schedules, expect changes to the entertainment schedule, and attraction, food, and store closures to be in effect both days:

A Christmas Fantasy Parade – performances at 12:45 and 3:15 p.m.

Main Street Vehicles – closed all day.

Main Street Opera House – closed 3:00 to 10:00 p.m.

The Mad Hatter on Main Street – closed 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The Disney Gallery – closed 4:45 to 9:00 p.m.

Main Street, U.S.A. Holiday Tree Lighting – 4:45 p.m.

4:45 p.m. "it's a small world" Holiday Lighting – 5:00 p.m.

Town Square popcorn and churro carts – closed all day.

Disneyland Railroad – closed during performances.

Jungle Cruise – closed during performances.

Wintertime Enchantment at Sleeping Beauty Castle – 7:00 p.m. only.

"Believe… In Holiday Magic" Fireworks Spectacular – 9:30 p.m.

Traffic flow

Disneyland will again use the backstage passageways behind Main Street, U.S.A. If you don't need to be on Main Street between 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., take advantage of lighter crowds throughout the rest of the park.

2023 Lunar New Year Celebration

Disney California Adventure celebrates the Year of the Rabbit starting January 20, when Disney's 2023 Lunar New Year celebration kicks off (the resort will also commemorate the Year of the Cat in recognition of the Vietnamese zodiac calendar).



The Lunar New Year Celebration runs January 20 to February 15, 2023. MousePlanet file photo.

This year's celebration includes the return of the popular Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession, as well as the World of Color pre-show "Hurry Home – Lunar New Year Celebration." Also returning is a meet-and-greet in the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail with Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon.

The Lunar New Year marketplace is expanding to six booths this year, with Bamboo Blessings and Wrapped with Love booths joining four returning favorites. Disney will again sell a Sip and Savor Pass especially for the event, which runs through February 15, 2023.

2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

Another limited-time festival begins March 3, 2023 with the return of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. The focus of the festival is always the Festival Marketplace booths, and Disney says there will be a dozen from which to sample this year, as well as "festival-inspired dishes" at participating restaurants throughout Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney, and the Disneyland Resort hotels.



The Food and Wine Festival returns March 3 to April 25, 2023. Photo courtesy Disney.

On weekends, Disney will host complimentary culinary demonstrations, artist events, and signings. “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party” show returns in 2023, along with appearances by Jammin’ Chefs and Chef Goofy. The Palisades Stage and the Paradise Gardens bandstand will also feature live entertainment throughout the festival.

There will be added-cost offerings as well, including the popular Carthay Circle Winemaker Receptions, Trader Sam’s Mixology Seminars, and GCH Craftsman Grill mixology seminars. Disney will also host a new Grand Tasting event at the Disneyland Hotel, but no additional details were announced about this new offering. Details of all signature events will be released in the coming weeks, and we'll share on-sale dates as we get them. The event runs through April 25, 2023.

Soarin' Over California to return



Soarin' Over California returns for a limited time starting March 3. MousePlanet file photo.

Disney also announced last week that the original Soarin' Over California attraction film is returning to Disney California Adventure for a limited engagement starting March 3, to coincide with the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. The ride was an opening day attraction at DCA, but was updated in 2016 with a new film and renamed "Soarin' Around the World."

Adults at Kids Prices Black Friday Sale

MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today has brought back their popular Adults at Kids Prices Black Friday Sale. Through November 30, you can buy Adult tickets at Kids’ prices on all 3-Day and longer Disneyland Resort tickets.

If you're looking for even more fun in Southern California, you can also receive an additional $5 off all Universal Studios Hollywood, Knott’s Berry Farm, and LEGOLAND tickets during the sale as well! To take advantage of this offer, visit Get Away Today and enter promo code BLACKFRIDAY

All Disneyland tickets are valid for travel now through all of 2024, so they make the perfect gift for this holiday season. This special can be combined with the Get Away Today Layaway Plan, which means it’s only $200 down for the best, one-size-fits-all holiday gift. Give the gift of a vacation this year, and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Theme park reservations are required, and can fill up. Don’t wait to buy your tickets and reserve your dates! Book now at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

This and That

...A new photo opportunity featuring characters from the new animated feature Strange World is available in Tomorrowland, near the entrance to Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters.

...Edelweiss Snacks has added Buffalo and BBQ flavored turkey legs to the standard smoked flavored snack. No word on how long these new items may be available.

...While the fine print has always stated that Disney Genie+ service was subject to availability, Disney is more clearly pointing out that the offering may not be available during your next visit. Visitors with single- or multi-day tickets can add the service to their ticket before their visit for $25 per person, per day. Magic Key holders and those who did not pre-purchase the optional service can add it on the same day, subject to availability. Same-day pricing starts at $25, but may increase based on demand. Thus far the highest we've seen was $30 per day.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson Reopens in 2023

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in Toontown; scheduled to open March 8, 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen March 8, 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Hyperion Theatre Closed shopping: Radiator Springs Curios

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple; no timeline provided

Mickey in Paradise – currently closed for refurbishment. A small assortment of gift items is available at the Pacific Ballroom from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

2022

2022 Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 11, 2022 to January 8, 2023

– November 11, 2022 to January 8, 2023 Candlelight Ceremony and Processional – Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, with two performances each night.

– Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, with two performances each night. Candy Canes at Disneyland Candy Palace – December 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 24

– December 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 24 Candy Canes at Disney California Adventure Trolley Treats – December 5, 7, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 25 2023 Lunar New Year Celebration – January 20 through February 15, 2023.

– January 20 through February 15, 2023. Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 3 to April 25, 2023

– March 3 to April 25, 2023 Mickey's Toontown Reopening Day – March 8, 2023

– March 8, 2023 Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Available only for renewal from current Magic Key] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

Disney Vacation Club Members

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date was through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

11/20 11/21 11/22 11/23 11/24 11/25 11/26 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Thanksgiving

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time 11/27 11/28 11/29 11/30 12/1 12/2 12/3 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time 12/4 12/5 12/6 12/7 12/8 12/9 12/10 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL



KOST Private Party

at DCA 9pm – 1am Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time 12/11 12/12 12/13 12/14 12/15 12/16 12/17 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Candy Canes at DCA 12/18 12/19 12/20 12/21 12/22 12/23 12/24 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Candy Canes at DL 12/25 12/26 12/27 12/28 12/29 12/30 12/31 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time

Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–2a

DCA: 8a–1a

DD: 7a–3a Special events:

Holiday Time

