Disneyland Resort Update for December 5 – 11, 2022

Disneyland announces Winter 2023 Southern California Resident Ticket offers

The Disneyland Resort once waited until after the new year to announce its winter discount offer for Southern California residents, but for the second year in a row we're seeing the offer released in early December.

Southern California residents can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023 for as little as $219 using a new discounted ticket now on sale and available from our travel partner Get Away Today. The ticket is $20 more expensive than the 2022 offer, but still represents a savings of up to $141 off the regular price of a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket. There are also options to add park hopping and Disney Genie+ service to your ticket at the time of purchase.

This weekday-only offer is not your pre-pandemic SoCal Salute, so be sure to pay close attention to details before you purchase.

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer

The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023.

You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included.

For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day.

You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days.

Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on January 9 and wait until May 25 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates.

Tickets expire on May 25, 2023, and do not have a spring blockout period.

Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day.

Now for the official fine print:

Southern California Resident Ticket

Offer valid only for Southern California residents within ZIP codes 90000–93599 and Northern Baja California residents within ZIP codes 21000–22999

Each Guest, 18 years of age and older, using a Southern California Resident ticket must show proof of eligible residency for purchase and admission.

Tickets are not valid before January 9, 2023, expire May 25, 2023, and are limited in availability.

Tickets are not valid on Saturdays and Sundays.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 120 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Guests may update their theme park reservation dates until May 26, 2022 by canceling their existing reservations and booking new reservation dates; new reservation dates are subject to availability.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Candy Canes are back

This week marked the start of the Disneyland Resort candy cane season, with large crowds on hand Sunday morning to get one of the first freshly pulled candy canes of the year. With only 14 more candy cane days on the calendar this year, it pays to come prepared if you have your heart set on this classic Disneyland treat.



A Disneyland candy maker arranges fresh candy canes on a tray as they cool. MousePlanet file photo.

The #1 question people ask is "how do I get one?!?!" It's not difficult, but you need to plan ahead and be willing to devote some time.

First, consult the Candy Cane Calendar for the year. The official dates are:

Disneyland Candy Palace – December 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 24

Disney California Adventure Trolley Treats – December 5, 7, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 25

If you have the luxury of being able to go any day you want, your best bet is to pick a weekday when candy canes are being released at Disney California Adventure, which tends to have shorter lines.

Once you decide when to go, check to see what time the park opens and get to the front gates at least one hour early. Now that every day is an early admission day for resort hotel guests at both parks, the gates open 30 minutes before the published time, granting you access to Main Street and/or Buena Vista Street.

As soon as the entrance opens, walk briskly straight to either Trolley Treats or the Main Street Candy Kitchen and look for the cast members who will direct you into a line outside the shop. Once you get to the front of the physical line, you'll use your smartphone to scan a QR code, which will direct you to a website where you'll join a virtual queue. You will receive a first text message to verify that you are in the queue.

You will receive a second text to let you know when it's your turn to return to the store to get your candy cane. Depending on where you are in the queue, you may get a candy cane from the first batch, or you may have to wait until the fourth and last batch of the day. If you aren't one of the first people in line, be prepared to wait as late as 3:00 in the afternoon for the notice to return.

Special note for day guests: With the introduction of early entry for Disneyland Resort hotel guests, gates open at 7:30 a.m. instead of 8:00 on all these dates. Because you're also allowed to enter the turnstiles along with resort guests to get to Main Street and/or Buena Vista Street at 7:30, you should be at the entrance gate no later than 7:00 so that you can get into the physical line early enough to sign into the virtual queue.

If you're a Magic Key holder, here are the dates each tier can purchase candy canes. Be sure to make a park reservation for the appropriate park.

Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday 4 – Disneyland Candy Palace Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe 5 – DCA Trolley Treats Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe

Enchant

Imagine 6 – Disneyland Candy Palace Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe

Enchant

Imagine 7 – DCA Trolley Treats Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe

Enchant

Imagine 8 9 10 11 – Disneyland Candy Palace Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe 12 – DCA Trolley Treats Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe

Enchant

Imagine 13 – Disneyland Candy Palace Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe

Enchant

Imagine 14 – DCA Trolley Treats Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe

Enchant

Imagine 15 16 17 – DCA Trolley Treats Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire 18 – Disneyland Candy Palace Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe 19 – DCA Trolley Treats Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe 20 – Disneyland Candy Palace Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe 21 – DCA Trolley Treats Eligible Magic Keys: Dream 22 23 24 – Disneyland Candy Palace Eligible Magic Keys: Dream 25 – DCA Trolley Treats Eligible Magic Keys: Dream 26 27 28 29 30 31

You can find out more about the Disneyland Candy Canes on their dedicated MousePlanet page. Good luck and we'll see you in the virtual queue!

Magic Happens returns February 24, 2023

While the entire Walt Disney Company will commemorate its 100th anniversary in 2023, it was announced at the D23 Expo that the Disneyland Resort will be the host of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration starting in January. As part of the festivities, Disneyland will see the return of the Magic Happens parade on February 24, 2023.



Magic Happens will return to Disneyland in spring of 2023. Photo courtesy Disney.

The Magic Happens parade was created for Disneyland's 65 anniversary and debuted in February 2020. Unfortunately the new parade ran just a few weeks before the Disneyland Resort closed due to the pandemic, and did not return when the parks reopened last year.

As the host park of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration, the Disneyland Resort will also debut a new fireworks show and World of Color production in addition to the return of the Magic Happens parade. Look for platinum-infused decorations, character costumes, merchandise collections and more when the celebration kicks off in January.

Ducks Day returns to DCA

Anaheim Ducks Day is coming back to Disney California Adventure on January 12, 2023.

#AnaheimDucksDay is BACK! Save the date, January 12, 2023 at #DisneyCaliforniaAdventurePark. Plan ahead and buy your park tickets and make your park reservations today. Drop a 🦆 if you're planning to join us! pic.twitter.com/Z3NBZC5njt — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) November 29, 2022

Fans of the Anaheim Ducks hockey team are encouraged to come enjoy a day of "special hockey activities, photo opportunities, and memorable experiences" featuring the team that was founded by the Walt Disney Company. Disney says additional details about the event are still to be announced.

The first event, scheduled to commemorate the team's 25th anniversary in 2019, included a cavalcade with the team along Hollywood Boulevard, special fan activities in Stage 17, and meet-and-greet sessions with Ducks players. Disney also released Ducks + Disney souvenirs. The event expanded with more merchandise and food offerings in 2020, but was not held in 2022.



The Main Street Train Station is the stage for the annual Candlelight processional at Disneyland. MousePlanet file photo.

Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis was the celebrity narrator for Disneyland's 2022 Candlelight Processional at Disneyland. If you were unable to view the performance in person, our friends at DAPS Magic have posted a full video from Saturday's first performance, which you can watch on YouTube.

Reader Oleg let us know that Disneyland did not allow visitors to stop and watch the pre-show processional down Main Street, U.S.A. as they did in pre-pandemic years, opting to keep pedestrian traffic moving down the sidewalks. Oleg said visitors were allowed to "stand and watch in the hub. North of Plaza Point on the east and Jolly Holiday on the west." He also noted that a few lucky people were able to snag a spot on the porch near the China Closet and watch the processional from there.



Disneyland’s Candlelight Processional w/ Viola Davis - December 3, 2022 YouTube video by DAPS MAGIC.

Still searching for the perfect gift? MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today has teamed up with Visit Anaheim to give the gift of a vacation this holiday season! Whether you choose to visit during the magic of "Holidays at the Disneyland Resort", or want to surprise your family with a trip in 2023, our travel experts can help you plan the perfect trip. Plus, with our Extra Day Free ticket special and Extra Night Free Anaheim-area hotel stays, there's never been a better time to visit!

All Disneyland tickets are valid for travel now through all of 2024, so they make the perfect gift for this holiday season. This special can be combined with the Get Away Today Layaway Plan, which means it's only $200 down for the best, one-size-fits-all holiday gift. Give the gift of a vacation this year, and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Theme park reservations are required, and can fill up. Don't wait to buy your tickets and reserve your dates! Book now at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Disneyland Tram Service Closes After Man Falls from Mickey & Friends Parking Structure

The Disneyland Resort suspended tram service Saturday night as the Anaheim Police Department and the Orange County coroner's office responded to reports that a person fell from the Mickey and Friends parking structure. Anaheim PD public information officer Sgt. Shane Carringer told the Los Angeles Times, "The investigation revealed that it is most likely a suicide."

While first responders were on scene, Disneyland visitors who had parked in one of the two structures had to walk through Downtown Disney to reach the parking areas. MousePlanet reader Oleg noted that the escalators were not in operation, with everyone required to use either the elevators or the stairs in the Pixar Pals section of the linked parking structures.

Tram service resumed Sunday morning.

If you or someone you know are struggling with mental health, please dial 988, or call or text (800) 273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

This and That

...Disney California Adventure will close at 9:00 p.m. this Wednesday due to a private radio promotion party.

...The Disney Parks Blog last week released new concept art from the Walt Disney World version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure last week, and announced that the Splash Mountain attraction at Florida's Magic Kingdom will close starting January 23, 2023. The company has not yet announced when the Disneyland version of the ride will close.

...Disneyland is now allowing authorized travel agents, like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today, sell one-day tickets. Previously authorized sellers could only offer multi-day tickets and packages. These one-day tickets are available on their own, or with park hopping and/or Disney Genie+ services added. Tickets are day and date specific – you must provide the exact travel date at the time of purchase, and make a theme park reservation.

Single-day tickets purchased through an authorized agency cost a little more than purchasing directly from Disney, but Get Away Today offers refundable options in the event your plans change.

Join Our Networks

On Facebook:

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson Reopens in 2023

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in Toontown; scheduled to open January 27, 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen March 8, 2023.

Indiana Jones Adventure – closes January 9 for extensive refurbishment. Reopening date not yet announced, but expected to be spring 2023.

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln – closes January 9 for refurbishment. Reopening date not yet announced.

The Disney Gallery – closes January 9 for refurbishment. Reopening date not yet announced.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Hyperion Theatre

Grizzly River Run – closes January 9 for extensive refurbishment. Reopening date not yet announced, but expected to be spring 2023. Closed shopping: Radiator Springs Curios

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple; no timeline provided

Mickey in Paradise – currently closed for refurbishment. A small assortment of gift items is available at the Pacific Ballroom from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2022

2022 Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 11, 2022 to January 8, 2023

– November 11, 2022 to January 8, 2023 Candy Canes at Disneyland Candy Palace – December 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 24

– December 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 24 Candy Canes at Disney California Adventure Trolley Treats – December 5, 7, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 25 2023 Lunar New Year Celebration – January 20 through February 15, 2023.

– January 20 through February 15, 2023. Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 3 to April 25, 2023

– March 3 to April 25, 2023 Mickey's Toontown Reopening Day – March 8, 2023

– March 8, 2023 Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Available only for renewal from current Magic Key] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date was through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

12/4 12/5 12/6 12/7 12/8 12/9 12/10 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL



KOST Private Party

at DCA 9pm – 1am Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time 12/11 12/12 12/13 12/14 12/15 12/16 12/17 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Candy Canes at DCA 12/18 12/19 12/20 12/21 12/22 12/23 12/24 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time



Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Candy Canes at DL 12/25 12/26 12/27 12/28 12/29 12/30 12/31 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time

Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–2a

DCA: 8a–1a

DD: 7a–3a Special events:

Holiday Time

