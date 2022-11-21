Disneyland is Selling New Magic Keys Today

Last week Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced that the company would be "making Magic Key passes available for sale more times during the year as inventory becomes available." No timeline was announced, but the time is apparently NOW, as the Disneyland Resort quietly resumed sales of new Magic Key passes today.

Three levels of Magic Keys are now available for new purchases, but you should act quickly. Disney last reopened sales of Magic Keys in November 2022 and the available inventory sold out in under 30 hours.

Disneyland rolled out a new Magic Key program in August 2022. Magic Key 2.0 marked the end of the all-access annual passport at any price level, as replaced the Dream Key (valid 365 days a year) with a new top-tier "Inspire" Key, which is blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year. All four of the Magic Keys require members to make advance reservations before visiting the parks, and the company has given no sign of ending that program.

Buyers can choose between the Inspire and Believe Keys, and Southern California residents can pick the Imagine Key. The Enchant Key is not available for new purchases, but existing Magic Key holders can still renew it. Visit the Magic Key access calendar to see the blockout dates which apply to each pass type.

Inspire Key

Price: $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down-payment.

Details

Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service

Believe Key

Price: $1099, or $91.59 per month after down-payment.

Details

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service

Imagine Key – Exclusive to Southern California Residents

Price: $449, or $37.42 per month after down-payment.

Details

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% off parking in the Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service

Magic Key holders also have access to various Magic Key offerings throughout the resort, including the Magic Key Terrace, photo opportunities and periodic giveaways.

Are you ready to buy? Make your purchase now via Disneyland.com or the Disneyland mobile app. If you're planning to make your purchase through the app, make sure to update to the latest version before you begin. We compiled a list of top questions and answers when Magic Key 2.0 went on sale in August, so if you encounter any problems check there to see if we have an answer for you.

Disney notes that "passes are subject to availability, and passes or a pass type may not be available from time to time or at any given time," so if your budget permits it's best to buy your new Magic Key as soon as possible, and activate it when you're ready to visit.

Remember that your Magic Key is not activated until you use it to enter a park or to obtain free parking (Inspire Key only), and you have a year from the date of purchase to activate the pass.