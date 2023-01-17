Disneyland Resort Update for January 23, 2023

100 Years of Wonder kicks off this Friday

You could call it a party 100 years in the making, or just think of it as an extended marketing promotion between theme park anniversary years. However you view it, Disney100 officially kicks off this Friday, and with the Disneyland Resort serving as the host theme park, all eyes are on Anaheim this week.

For the Disneyland Resort, 100 Years of Wonder means two new nighttime spectaculars, the early debut of Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway ahead of the official Toontown reopening in March, and platinum-toned decorations throughout both theme parks, the Downtown Disney district and the resort hotels. These decorations are springing up all around the Resort, and unfortunately some have already drawn some online criticism.

Paging the Disneyland Sign Shop, please report to the Disneyland Almanac author’s office. pic.twitter.com/jk1NL2FMzU — Jason Schultz (@ArchivistJason) January 20, 2023

Last week banners appeared along the tram route between the two parking structures and the main entrance esplanade, each commemorating some element of Disney history. Sharp-eyed fans instantly discovered a number of mistakes in these banners, ranging from typos and nomenclature problems to wildly inaccurate anniversary years. One of the banners, which listed 1955 as the opening date for the Matterhorn Bobsleds attraction, was quickly removed, but many more remain, including one which honors "Magic Kingdom Walt Disneyworld"; another which has an incorrect date for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs; and a third which uses the wrong name for Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room.



One banner incorrectly lists the release date for Walt Disney's first animated feature. The film debuted in 1937. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Another banner uses an abbreviated name for the attraction officially known as Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Some of the complaints may seem picky, but it's hard to understand how so many errors made it through to final production without having passed some level of fact checking.

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway

Another embarrassing sign popped up during cast member previews of the new Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction this weekend, with a lollipop sign advising visitors that the new ride is accessible only via virtual queue or "lightening lane."

As the sign notes, Disney last week confirmed that there will be no standby line for Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway when it opens this week. The ride will instead use a virtual queue system, with enrollment times at 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. You can also opt to purchase an Individual Lightning Lane entry for the attraction; pricing will vary.

As a reminder, to join the virtual queue at 7:00 a.m. you must have valid theme park admission and a park reservation listing Disneyland as your starting park. Disney says you can confirm your ride party as early as 6:00 a.m., and try to join the virtual queue at 7:00 a.m.

To join the virtual queue at 1:00 p.m., every person in your party must have valid theme park admission and a park reservation for Disneyland, or a park-hopper ticket with a theme park reservation, and have entered a theme park. You can confirm your party starting at Noon, and can join the virtual queue at 1:00 p.m.

You can only enter the virtual queue once per day. If are assigned to a boarding group during the early distribution, you can not try again at 1:00 p.m.

World of Color – ONE

World of Color – ONE premieres Friday at Disney California Adventure. Show times are 9:00 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.. Disney will also use a virtual queue system for World of Color - ONE, but the details are a little different. You must use the Disneyland mobile app to join the virtual queue, which opens at noon each day World of Color – ONE is scheduled. Each person in your party must have already entered Disney California Adventure to join the virtual queue, or have a park-hopper ticket and have entered either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure that day.

Disney says on nights when there are multiple showings of World of Color – ONE, the app will distribute for the first show, followed immediately by the second show after the first reaches capacity. There are two virtual queue viewing areas, and visitors are encouraged to arrive 30 to 45 minutes before show time.

If you do not join the virtual queue, you can check with cast members for standby viewing options, which Disney says are limited.

You are permitted to join the virtual queue for World of Color - ONE regardless of whether you have a boarding group for Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, and vice-versa - Disney says you can be in the virtual queue for one attraction and one entertainment offering at the same time.

Wondrous Journeys

The first public performance of Wondrous Journeys is Friday at 9:35 p.m.. Like Disneyland's prior pyrotechnic-and-projection shows, the best viewing is likely to be on Main Street, U.S.A., where you can see the projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle. We personally like watching these shows from a little further back on Main Street, where you can see the full span of projections on buildings on either side of the street. Projections will also be visible on the exterior of "it's a small world," and on Tom Sawyer Island.

MousePlanet will be at the Disney100 media event this week, and we'll share our experiences and tips with you via our Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Disneyland resumes sales of new Magic Keys

Shortly after last week's Disneyland Update was published, Disney began offering three levels of Magic Keys for new purchases. The online sale fulfilled a promise made earlier in the month by Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, who announced Disney would be "making Magic Key passes available for sale more times during the year as inventory becomes available."

Buyers can choose between the Inspire and Believe Keys, and Southern California residents can pick the Imagine Key. The Enchant Key is not available for new purchases, but existing Magic Key holders can still renew it. Visit the Magic Key access calendar to see the blockout dates which apply to each pass type.

When Disney last reopened sales of Magic Keys in November, 2022 the available inventory sold out in under 30 hours. This time around, inventory has lasted nearly a week (as of press time), leading some to question whether Disney has tapped out the market of people willing to pay $450 or more for a Magic Key, or whether the company significantly increased the number of passes available.

Disneyland rolled out a new Magic Key program in August 2022. Magic Key 2.0 marked the end of the all-access annual passport at any price level, as replaced the Dream Key (valid 365 days a year) with a new top-tier "Inspire" Key, which is blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year. All four of the Magic Keys require members to make advance reservations before visiting the parks, and the company has given no sign of ending that program.

Inspire Key

Price: $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down-payment.

Details

Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service

Believe Key

Price: $1099, or $91.59 per month after down-payment.

Details

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service

Imagine Key – Exclusive to Southern California Residents

Price: $449, or $37.42 per month after down-payment.

Details

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% off parking in the Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service

Magic Key holders also have access to various Magic Key offerings throughout the resort, including the Magic Key Terrace, photo opportunities and periodic giveaways.

Are you ready to buy? Make your purchase now via Disneyland.com or the Disneyland mobile app. If you're planning to make your purchase through the app, make sure to update to the latest version before you begin. We compiled a list of top questions and answers when Magic Key 2.0 went on sale in August, so if you encounter any problems check there to see if we have an answer for you.

Disney notes that "passes are subject to availability, and passes or a pass type may not be available from time to time or at any given time," so if your budget permits it's best to buy your new Magic Key as soon as possible, and activate it when you're ready to visit.

Remember that your Magic Key is not activated until you use it to enter a park or to obtain free parking (Inspire Key only), and you have a year from the date of purchase to activate the pass.

Lunar New Year and Food Review

Disney's celebration of the Year of the Rabbit began last Friday, with a familiar lineup of live entertainment, craft stations and an expanded offering of Lunar New Year Marketplace booths offering snacks and drinks with a variety of Asian influences.



Visitors leave wishes for the new year at Disney California Adventure. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

One nice change was the extension of the route for Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession. The mini parade now runs from Hollywoodland to Pixar Pier, giving you a better opportunity to see the procession. To commemorate the Year of the Rabbit, Oswald appears as the guest of honor in the parade, along with Mulan, Mushu, Chip, Dale and Goofy.



Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is the featured character in Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Mulan and Mushu show off their fighting poses in Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Chip and Dale take part in Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Making her first US theme park appearance is Oswald's girlfriend Ortensia the Cat. You can find her at the character meet-and-greet location in Paradise Gardens.



Ortensia makes her first US appearance during the Lunar New Year festival. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Disney gave MousePlanet the opportunity to try every dish and non-alcoholic beverage offered at the 6 Lunar New Year Marketplaces this year. Here's our recommendations of what not to miss, what not to bother with, and whether that Sip & Savor Pass is a deal.

[New for 2023] Bamboo Blessings

Mickey Mouse-shaped Hot Dog Bun – Brioche-style Mickey Mouse-shaped buns stuffed with hot dogs and finished with sesame seeds and scallions. ($7.50)

Mickey Mouse-shaped Purple Sweet Potato Macaron – Red macaron filled with purple sweet potato buttercream and a crème fraîche center. ($7.00)

While the booth is new, both menu items are returning favorites from past years. The Mickey-shaped hot dog bun is not bursting with Asian flavor, but its kid-friendly ingredients and sharable size make it good snack. I am a sucker for most Disney macarons, but this one is a miss for me. The buttercream was gritty, and the overall cookie is too sweet.



The Mickey-shaped hot dog bun from Bamboo Blessings is a returning favorite. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

[New for 2023] Wrapped with Love

Pork and Shrimp Wontons – with a black garlic sauce. ($8.75)

Bok Choy & Mushroom Dumplings – with a black garlic sauce. ($8.75)

The bok choy & mushroom dumplings are one of the plant-based items on this year's menu, and they are absolutely delicious. Whether you're vegan or carnivore, these are worth the splurge. By comparison, the pork and shrimp wontons seemed lacking. Both are complimented with the same black garlic sauce.



A sampling of Lunar New Year dishes from the Wrapped with Love and Red Dragon Spice Traders booths. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Lucky 8 Lantern

Quesabirria Egg Roll with Guajillo Pepper Consommé – filled with Oaxaca Cheese, Beef Birria and a Side of Guajillo Pepper Consommé. ($9.00)

Mandarin Mousse Cake – Layers of Mandarin Mousse with Vanilla Cake and Clementine Compote, finished with White Chocolate Crunch Balls and a Tangerine Glaze. ($6.25)

Coconut-Lavender Matcha Foam Iced Coffee - Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co.® French Bistro Blend, Coconut Milk, Coconut Cream and White Chocolate Sauce, garnished with Lavender Matcha, Coconut Foam, Sea Salt and Purple Sanding Sugar. ($6.50)

The surprise hit of this Lunar New Year is the quesabirria egg roll. I was skeptical of this fusion dish, but one bite had me hooked. Our egg roll was a bit soggy, but I bet these are even more amazing when fresh out of the fryer.

The mandarin mousse cake is a beautifully-wrapped presentation, and the vanilla cake was fresh and moist. We liked the clementine compote, but the tangerine glaze was a bit sticky sweet. We recommend sharing this one.

I had to skip the coconut-lavender iced coffee because of an allergy, but a friend who tried it said it was delicious.



The Quesabirria Egg Roll with Guajillo Pepper Consomé was the surprise hit of the Lunar New Year menu. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The Mandarin Mousse Cake is almost too pretty to eat. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Prosperity Bao & Buns

Char Siu BBQ Pork Bao – pickled red onions and jalapeño. ($9.00)

Pepperoni Pizza Bao Bun – served with marinara. ($9.00)

Peach Yuja-Ade - Yuja-Lemongrass Purée, Dragon Fruit & Peach Syrups, Lemon Juice and Butterfly Pea Flower Tea, garnished with a Lemon Wheel ($6.50)

The longest lines of the festival seemed to be for the pepperoni pizza bao, which sold out repeatedly during opening day. Let me save you the time - don't bother. We finally got one after our third stop by the booth, and it was as hot and fresh as they come. Even so, the cheese inside was actually cold, and the sauce was acidic and strange. We thought it might have been our dish, but others we spoke to had the same opinion.

If you insist on trying this for yourself, the good news is that this item comes plated with two bao. That's one for you to try and realize I was right, and another to share with someone else so they don't make the same mistake.

The char siu bao is a returning favorite for good reason, but at $9.00 for one is one of the most expensive bites of the festival. My husband found the peach yuja-ade too sour for his taste, but I liked it so much I had two. If you like tart lemonade drinks, don't miss this refreshing concoction.



Char Siu BBQ Pork Bao and Peach Yuja-Ade. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Save your money and skip the Pepperoni Pizza Bao Bun. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Red Dragon Spice Traders

Gochujang Elote – Steamed Corn on the Cob rolled in Gochujang Aїoli and Cotija Cheese, drizzled with spicy Gochujang Sauce. ($7.50)

Red Spice Fried Chicken Bites – Fried Chicken Chicharrones in spicy Red Chile Sauce. ($8.75)

Dancing Firecracker - Pineapple & Lime Juices, Guava Nectar, spicy Honey and House-made Hibiscus Syrup, garnished with a Lime Wheel ($6.50)

The fried chicken bites were one of my favorite dishes of the festival, a perfect combination of heat and crunch that made for a great, if fiery, snack. The elote sounded intriguing from the description, but ended up being a hard-to-eat skewer of dripping sauce and cheese crumbs, with heat but no real favor. At $7.50 for a half-cob, I'd skip this snack.

Both dishes at this booth bring the heat, so I strongly recommend stopping by Longevity Noodle Co. for the raspberry oat milk tea before you head to this booth. The milk tea will help cool the fire from the two spicy dishes much better than the Dancing Firecracker drink. That said, the Dancing Firecracker is quite good, so be sure to try it sometime during the festival.

Longevity Noodle Co.

Garlic Noodles – Long Noodles tossed in a zesty Garlic Butter with Parmesan. ($7.50)

Spicy Pork DanDan Noodles – Pan-fried Noodles with Ground Pork and a spicy Tri-Chile Sauce. ($9.00)

Raspberry Oat Milk Tea - Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co.® Ceylon Tea, Raspberry & Demerara Syrups and Oat Milk, garnished with skewered Raspberries. ($6.50)

Both of these noodle dishes are returning favorites, with the pork noodles having a deceptively spicy finish. They aren't fancy or fusion, but they have a nice comforting flavor for the New Year. The raspberry oat milk drink is delicious and refreshing, and as I mentioned above, definitely worth taking along as you try spicier dishes elsewhere.



The offerings from the Longevity Noodle Company. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Paradise Garden Grill

We were too full to try the new offerings at Paradise Garden Grill on this visit, but did swing by the ensure that the whole fried fish remained on the menu. This is a unique offering for theme park food, and Disney changed up the presentation a bit this year to serve the fish already drizzled in sweet and sour sauce. We're always recommended this family-style dish, so bring a friend and dive in.

Sweet and Sour Whole Fish - Served with Steamed Rice and Stir-fried Vegetables, served Family-style for Two ($27.99)

Shrimp Lo Mein - Lo Mein Noodles tossed with Shrimp, Mushrooms, Onions, Carrots and Bok Choy ($14.99)

Bánh Mì - Grilled Pork Belly with Pickled Carrots, Cucumbers, Daikon, and Jalapeños with a spicy Mayo ($14.49)

Dak Bulgogi - Korean BBQ Chicken served with Rice and Kimchi ($17.99)

Kimchi Bokkeumbap - Kimchi, Potato, Carrot and Onion Fried Rice with Egg and Korean Chili Paste, topped with crispy Sweet and Sour Tofu and Black Sesame Seeds ($14.49)



The Lunar New Year menu from Paradise Garden Grill. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

2023 Sip & Savor Pass Math

Visitors to Disney California Adventure can purchase a Sip and Savor Pass for the Lunar New Year Festival, offering six tasting portions of selected food and beverage items from participating locations.

The 2023 "Sip and Savor Pass" is $2 more than last year; $45 to the general public (average $7.50 per dish), and $42 to Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders (average $7.00 per dish). Because sales tax isn't applied to the price of the Sip and Savor Pass but is to the food items, you also get an 8 percent advantage when you use the pass because you aren't paying sales tax. The passport itself is a plastic credential with six snap-off tabs, strung on a lanyard.



The Sip & Savor Pass can be a good value this year if you use it properly. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

If you're a Magic Key holder and use all six tabs to purchase one each of the six most expensive items at the Festival Marketplace booths (totaling $53.50), at best you save $11.50 (plus tax) compared to paying cash. A day guest can save at most $8.50 plus tax. You "save" every time you use a tab for an item that sells for $7.00 / $7.50 or more, but every $6.50 dessert or non-alcoholic beverage you buy with a tab eats into that savings.

We tend to go back and forth about whether the Sip and Savor Pass is a value, and the 2023 pass seems to be a better value than in past years, but only because the cost of menu items has jumped so much. There are 7 entrées priced at $8.75 or $9.00 this year, so you definitely save if you use your tabs for those dishes. As always, to get the most value from the pass, you need to be prepared to pay separately for less-expensive items, which will raise your overall spending. We like sharing one pass between two people, and buying drinks and desserts on our own.

The Sip and Savor Pass is valid for the entire festival, so you can use up the tabs on subsequent visits, assuming you have theme park reservations.

Celebrate Soulfully returns for 2023

Disney announced last week that the Celebrate Soulfully event honoring Black History Month will return to the Disneyland Resort in 2022.

The Disneyland Resort will participate through its presentation of Celebrate Gospel two Saturdays in February.

Recording artist Jekalyn Carr headlines the first event on Saturday February 18, with special guest, singer-songwriter Melvin Crispell, III, and a Capella group Sacred Groove.

On Saturday, February 26, GRAMMY® Award-winning singer and radio host Erica Campbell takes the stage with special guest DOE and powerhouse vocal ensemble The Singers of Soul.

Each Saturday event also features gospel singers and community choirs. Performances begin at 2:30 p.m. each Saturday on the Fantasyland Theater Stage in Disneyland.



Celebrate Gospel will return to the Disneyland Resort for two Saturdays in February. MousePlanet file photo.

Downtown Disney will offer nightly performances of R&B, reggae, funk and jazz throughout the month of February, plus afternoon gospel performances on select weekdays. Guests at the Grand Californian Hotel and Spa can listen to nightly jazz performances.

Black-owned food truck Wings ‘N Waffles will set up shop February 9 through March 5 near the former ESPN Zone building to bring their menu to Downtown Disney.

This and That

...The WonderGround Gallery and Disney Home stores in Downtown Disney are both closed for refurbishment. During this time, Disney is hosting a pop-up WonderGround Gallery shop in the former ESPN Zone building on the west side of Downtown Disney.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson Reopens in 2023.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in Toontown; scheduled to open January 27, 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen March 8, 2023.

"it's a small world" – closed through January 20 to remove the holiday overlay.

– closed through January 20 to remove the holiday overlay. Indiana Jones Adventure – closed for extensive refurbishment. Reopening date not yet announced, but expected to be spring 2023.

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln – closed through January 25 for refurbishment.

The Disney Gallery – closed through January 25 for refurbishment.

Haunted Mansion – closed January 30 – February 10 to remove the holiday overlay.

– closed January 30 – February 10 to remove the holiday overlay. French Market – closes February 17 for transformation into Tiana's Palace. Will reopen later in 2023.

Mint Julep Bar – closes February 17. Will reopen later in 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Hyperion Theatre

Grizzly River Run – closed for extensive refurbishment. Reopening date not yet announced, but expected to be spring 2023. Closed shopping: Radiator Springs Curios

Downtown Disney District WonderGround Gallery – closed for refurbishment. Currently operating as a pop-up shop in the former ESPN Zone building.

Disney Home – closed for refurbishment.

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen – closed for refurbishment. Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building will be reopened as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple; no timeline provided

Mickey in Paradise – currently closed for refurbishment. A small assortment of gift items is available at the Pacific Ballroom from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2023

2023 Lunar New Year Celebration – January 20 through February 15, 2023.

– January 20 through February 15, 2023. Disney100 anniversary celebration – begins January 27, 2023

anniversary celebration – begins January 27, 2023 Sweethearts' Nite at Disneyland – January 31; February 2, 5, 7, 9, 14 and 16, 2023. All events are sold out.

– January 31; February 2, 5, 7, 9, 14 and 16, 2023. All events are sold out. Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic – February 1 at Disney California Adventure. Event is sold out.

– February 1 at Disney California Adventure. Event is sold out. Magic Happens parade returns to Disneyland – February 24, 2023.

returns to Disneyland – February 24, 2023. Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 3 to April 25, 2023

– March 3 to April 25, 2023 Princess Nite at Disneyland – March 7 and 9. Tickets on sale at the event website.

– March 7 and 9. Tickets on sale at the event website. Mickey's Toontown Reopening Day – March 8, 2023

– March 8, 2023 Spring Break – April 2–15, 2023. This is the period Disneyland expects to have the highest spring break attendance.

– April 2–15, 2023. This is the period Disneyland expects to have the highest spring break attendance. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration opens February 14, 2023. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

– January 11–14, 2024. Registration opens February 14, 2023.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Available only for renewal from current Magic Key] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

– Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

1/22 1/23 1/24 1/25 1/26 1/27 1/28 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–9p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–8p

DD: 7a–9p Special events:

LNY

Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100

anniversary

celebration begins Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 1/29 1/30 1/31 2/1 2/2 2/3 2/4 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–8p

DD: 7a–9p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

DVC Member Magic

Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 2/5 2/6 2/7 2/8 2/9 2/10 2/11 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–9p Special events:

LNY; Disney100

Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 2/12 2/13 2/14 2/15 2/16 2/17 2/18 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–9p Special events:

LNY; Disney100

Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 2/19 2/20 2/21 2/22 2/23 2/24 2/25 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–9p Special events:

Disney100

Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

