Walt Disney World Resort Update for January 24, 2023

Writer's Note, News & Views

Yesterday, January 22, was the last day of operation for Magic Kingdom's Splash Mountain attraction. It is now closed for its nearly two-year scheduled transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain remains open at Disneyland, though it will also close on a date to be announced to make way for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure there as well. The version at Tokyo Disneyland continues to operate, with no announcement about its future.

Honestly, as I don't like to get wet and then trudge home in my own car (rather than Disney Transportation to a hotel), I haven't ridden the Song of the South-themed log flume ride at Magic Kingdom in quite some years, and I didn't join the throngs of fans, bloggers, YouTubers, TikTokers and the like yesterday (or at all since the announcement of its closing) at the park for a last ride. I got my last look inside from aboard the recently reopened Walt Disney World Railroad on January 2, and I'm curious whether the Imagineers will allow any peeks inside from the trains or media tours before the new attraction opens late next year.



The recently reopened Walt Disney World Railroad provided my last look inside Splash Mountain back on January 2, 2023 (file photo). The recently reopened Walt Disney World Railroad provided my last look inside Splash Mountain back on January 2, 2023 (file photo).

Splash Mountain often closed around this time of year for seasonal refurbishment. I took this photo five years ago on this date (January 24, 2018). Splash Mountain often closed around this time of year for seasonal refurbishment. I took this photo five years ago on this date (January 24, 2018).

Splash Mountain underwent its last seasonal refurbishment last winter, as this photo is from February 2, 2022. Splash Mountain underwent its last seasonal refurbishment last winter, as this photo is from February 2, 2022.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Meanwhile, there have been no additional details to report following the announcements I reported on last week on the updated policies for Passholders, hotel guests, and Genie+ purchasers at Walt Disney World and the media roundtable I attended with Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro. So, with that said, I'll take a moment here to recap the various things to keep an eye out for in the coming weeks and months, including the additional entertainment and live character offerings at Magic Kingdom that Disney has announced in recent weeks:

Beginning in the next few months, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom park. Pass blockout dates continue to apply.

Self-parking is again complimentary for guests staying at Disney Resort hotels.

Beginning in the next few months, guests purchasing Disney Genie+ service will also receive digital downloads of their Disney PhotoPass attraction photos taken in the park on the day of their purchase, at no additional charge.

At a date to be announced, Passholders will receive access to PhotoPass lenses and one complimentary Cinderella Case Mural of Memories experience.

"Disney Enchantment" at Magic Kingdom and "Harmonious" both end their nightly performances on April 2; on April 3, the new version of "Happily Aver After" debuts at Magic Kingdom and the 2021 version of the temporary show "EPCOT Forever" returns until a new permanent show in development for EPCOT debuts at an unspecified date later this year..

TRON Lightcycle/Run opens at Magic Kingdom on April 4. Cast member, Disney Vacation Club, and Passholder previews are all expected in the weeks leading up to the long-awaited attraction's grand opening.

Ariel's Grotto reopens on January 22, and Enchanted Tales with Belle returns on February 19.

Pete’s Silly Sideshow has returned to Magic Kingdom’s Fantasyland, including meet-and-greets with “Circus stars” Minnie Magnifique, Daisy Fortuna, The Astounding Donaldo, and The Great Goofini under the Big Top.

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Returns March 1 through July 5, 2023

With the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts now underway through February 20, Disney has released some of the details of the park's next festival, the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival which returns March 1 and runs through July 5. One of the best-known highlights of the "spring” (and first half of summer) festival are its topiaries, and Disney Parks Blog has shared that new ones this year will feature Mirabel, Antonio, Isabela, and Luisa from Disney's animated film Encanto at the park's main entrance. A new Princes Tiana topiary will be located at The American Adventure, and returning topiaries will include Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs, Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Captain Hook, Tick Tock Croc, Figment, Anna and Elsa, and more.

🌼 🌸 Beginning March 1, The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will bloom with new topiaries featuring Mirabel, Antonio, Luisa, Princess Tiana and more! Get ready for lively entertainment, beautiful merchandise and delightfully fresh cuisine: https://t.co/WiiZbDE0pt pic.twitter.com/bEZbbZDGY0 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 18, 2023

The Garden Rocks Concert Series also returns to the America Gardens Theatre during the Festival, but the concert lineup has yet to be announced. Fifteen Outdoor Kitchens will offer specialty food and beverages around the park, including Citrus Blossom, which will be inside Odyssey building during this Festival. Spike’s Pollen-Nation Exploration scavenger hunt (buy the map, get a prize) will return as well, along with plenty of other merchandise offerings, like the 1970’s inspired Orange Bird apparel, headwear, drinkware, and more.



Winnie the Pooh continues to make socially distanced appearances with his butterfly net outside Imagination! pavilion near the site where the butterfly house has been during recent editions of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. Neither Disney Parks Blog nor the FreshEPCOT.com website have yet mentioned whether the butterfly house will return this year. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

With the amount of time the landscaping team usually needs to get all the gardens planted and topiaries out on display in the park, expect to see the first plantings of the spring festival as February gets underway and while the Festival of the Arts winds down. EPCOT usually saves a few items for installation the night or two before the debut of the Festival, and, of course, with the Flower & Garden Festival now running from the cooler days of March to the hotter days of late June and July, plantings will change during the Festival itself.

Views of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts and Parking Updates

As just mentioned, the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts runs through February 20, and it celebrates the visual, performing, and culinary arts in a number of different ways. Each visit to the Festival can bring about new views, and though I only made a brief visit to the park this past week, I have some more to share.



Some of the construction walls around the park are used to display works of visual art, like these pieces on the wall along the walkway between Imagination! pavilion and World Showcase. Some of the construction walls around the park are used to display works of visual art, like these pieces on the wall along the walkway between Imagination! pavilion and World Showcase.

Performance artists take stage in World Showcase Plaza. This weekend, the featured musician was Nicholas Marks (shown here). Art Defying Gravity also performed on the stage, as did Trevor Carlton & Stephen Fishwick. A sign at the base of the stage provides the daily performance schedule. Performance artists take stage in World Showcase Plaza. This weekend, the featured musician was Nicholas Marks (shown here). Art Defying Gravity also performed on the stage, as did Trevor Carlton & Stephen Fishwick. A sign at the base of the stage provides the daily performance schedule.

Beef Wellington is available at The Craftsman’s Courtyard (between Creations Shop and Test Track). Beef Wellington is available at The Craftsman’s Courtyard (between Creations Shop and Test Track).

Flan de Coco is available at El Artista Hambriento (approaching Mexico pavilion from World Showcase Plaza). Flan de Coco is available at El Artista Hambriento (approaching Mexico pavilion from World Showcase Plaza).

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Unlike last year, Figment popcorn buckets seem to remain in good supply. Figment's Inspiration Station is located at Odyssey building, and that is where popcorn buckets are distributed after guests purchase them using mobile order in the My Disney Experience app.



Figment popcorn buckets remained in good supply this weekend. Guests may only order them through mobile order in the My Disney Experience app (limit two per guest per day). Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



Figment's Inspiration Station is located inside Odyssey building. Popcorn bucket pickup is inside, as are tributes to the original Imagination! pavilion attraction and Figment-themed food and beverage. Merchandise is also sold inside the building. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

The newest Annual Passholder complimentary Passholder magnets are also available during the Festival. This version features Dumbo and are available at Creations Shop from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the Festival (or while supplies last).



There is no virtual queue for Passholder magnet distribution: just look for signage at the doors to the shop and be prepared to show a valid pass to scan and have matching government-issued photo ID available to receive a magnet. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Before leaving the subject of EPCOT this week, I should also note that EPCOT has given new names to the sections of its parking lot as part of the park’s ongoing transformation. While tram service has not yet returned (and there's still no word on when it will), the signage project I noted in recent weeks and now provided character names to the different sections of the lot that's now divided into two themes: the “Earth” side and the “Space” side. Earth consists of Crush, Dory, HeiHei, and Moana; Space features Rocket, Gamora, WALL-E, and Eve. Disney Parks Blog says that the auto plaza marquee will also be updated later this month.



The EPCOT auto plaza will soon feature a new marquee as part of the ongoing transformation of the park. The EPCOT auto plaza will soon feature a new marquee as part of the ongoing transformation of the park.

The parking lot’s signage update also incudes some reminder markers on poles throughout the lot for the first time in memory. In the past, the only indications of the rows were at the ends, with occasional ground markings in between the ends of rows. The parking lot’s signage update also incudes some reminder markers on poles throughout the lot for the first time in memory. In the past, the only indications of the rows were at the ends, with occasional ground markings in between the ends of rows.

The old numbering and naming scheme has been painted over throughout the lot. The old numbering and naming scheme has been painted over throughout the lot.

Signage along the tramway has been updated with the new section names and number ranges as well. Signage along the tramway has been updated with the new section names and number ranges as well.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



The EPCOT transformation continues both inside the park and its parking lot. The flags next to Spaceship Earth and the pylons were installed upon the completion of the update to the park's entry plaza in time for the start of the Resort’s 50th Anniversary celebration back in 2021. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

This & That & Reminders…

…Disney has launched a pilot program at Fort Wilderness Resort using a glass pulverizer to turn recycled glass into gravel and sand for roads and horse trails.

Picture what’s possible when we turn recycled glass into gravel and sand! ♻️ With a glass pulverizer pilot program at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, we’re using these materials on gravel roads and horse trails, but we’ve got big ideas for the future: https://t.co/QwA1SF1WDB pic.twitter.com/tTqYi2bWKh — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 20, 2023

…REMINDER: Disney Vacation Club announced eight Moonlight Magic complimentary event nights at Walt Disney World Resort in 2023 for eligible members and their guests. As with past events, members with qualifying Disney Resort hotel reservations on the event nights get a first shot at making reservations. Pending availability, eligible members without reservations get their chance to register after that. The first two events are at EPCOT on February 8 and 15, 2023. Eligible members with hotel reservations can register on the DVC member website beginning on January 25, 2023. If space remains available, registration for the February 8 event opens on February 2, and registration for the February 15 event opens on February 9. The additional event nights (for which registration details have not yet been published) are:

Disney's Hollywood Studios – May 11, September 13

Disney's Animal Kingdom – July 11, August 2

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – May 23, August 23

…Looking ahead to Valentine’s Day, several of the Disney Springs operating partners have given us a heads-up about their specialty offerings to share with you here. As always, reservations are recommended:

Jaleo – Special Valentine’s Day menu featuring a variety of Spanish tapas and desserts to share Cono de higado de pato con membrillo ($8 each)

Tartelleta de coliflor y caviar ($18) Tartelette of cauliflower purée and Royal Ossetra Caviar

Foie gras and quince paste cone Carpaccio de Vieras con frambuesas y pétalos de rosa ($28)

Scallop carpaccio with raspberries and rose petals Lubina a la pobre ($38)

Branzino with sliced potatoes and onions Chuletón a la parrilla ($158)

32 oz. Josper grilled ribeye served with confit piquillo peppers Sorbete de fresa y Cava con espuma de chocolate blanco ($16)

Strawberry Cava sorbet with white chocolate foam Sopa de frutos rojos ($15)

Cold berry soup with olive oil yogurt ice cream



– Special Valentine’s Day menu featuring a variety of Spanish tapas and desserts to share Morimotto Asia – Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s pan-Asian special Valentine’s Day only menu Appetizer: 5 spice candied Ice fish “SHIRAUO AMEDAKI” ($18)

Japanese ice fish , 5 spice powder, Tobanjan and Ginger Entrée: Whole lobster lo mein noodle XO sauce ($50)

Whole lobster, lo mein noodle, Bok choy and Seafood XO sauce Entrée: Red Miso Glazed Faroe Island Salmon ($39)

Bok choy, Shaoxing gastrique, grilled rice cake and Morimoto duck broth



– Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s pan-Asian special Valentine’s Day only menu The Edison – nostalgic 20’s special menu on Valentine’s Day only Entrée: Butter poached lobster linguine ($42)

Sauteed broccolini, blistered, maine lobster, pistachio cream sauce Dessert: Chocolate covered bacon ($22)



– nostalgic 20’s special menu on Valentine’s Day only Maria & Enzo’s and Enzo’s Hideaway – special Italian menu on Valentine’s Day only: Arancini al Tartufo ($19)

Black truffle risotto, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano crema Short Rib Lasagna ($36)

Fresh egg pasta, red wine braised short rib, besciamella, ricotta, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano, stracchino, extra virgin olive oil Torta di Pane al Cioccolato ($16)

Brioche, dark chocolate custard, fresh raspberries

and – special Italian menu on Valentine’s Day only:

…Reminder: Drawn to Life, the show from Cirque du Soleil and Disney, is now running its new 2023 schedule at Disney Springs, including new matinee show times on Sundays. The family-friendly show tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter, drawing inspiration from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 100-year heritage of storytelling. It recently celebrated its first anniversary of its debut, and now has two performances daily, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and on Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets and more information are available at cirquedusoleil.com/drawn-to-life.

…Walt Disney World Golf, until March 31, 2023 or until supplies last, is offering its 50th Anniversary celebration merchandise at a special 50% OFF discount! Visit the Pro Shops to see and purchase the collection items.

…Over at Port Canaveral, Disney Cruise Line has launched its first sailings of Pixar Day at Sea voyages aboard Disney Fantasy and they continue through March. These themed sailings have replaced the Star Wars Day at Sea voyages. This summer, all five ships in the DCL fleet will celebrate the line’s 25th anniversary during its “Silver Anniversary at Sea” from May through September, including a new fireworks show on most Bahamian, Caribbean, and Mediterranean cruises and more.

Check out this first look at Pixar Day at Sea aboard @DisneyCruise Line! ✨ 🚢 On select sailings on the Disney Fantasy through March, get ready to experience a full day of Pixar fun with meet-and-greets, dance and pool parties, and special activities for everyone in the family! pic.twitter.com/Thk4MBDFGo — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 20, 2023 🛳️ ✨ @DisneyCruise is celebrating 25 years with a brand-new fireworks show along with other magical surprises during its “Silver Anniversary at Sea” coming aboard all 5 ships this summer! Head to the Disney Parks Blog for the latest details: https://t.co/Cm59s7V3bQ pic.twitter.com/umPFLspRSy — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 18, 2023

…Reminder: Give Kids The World Village's 2023 Gingerbread Run is Saturday, February 11th at 7 a.m. Run in person or in the virtual event. More information and registration is at this page of GKTW.org. Proceeds benefit the not-for-profit organization that provides week long cost free Central Florida vacations to critically ill children and their families.

