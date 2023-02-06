Disneyland Resort Update for February 13, 2023

News and Views

HEADLINES AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED HERE ON PAGE LOAD!

Mahomes to visit Disneyland Monday

Updated 1:20 a.m. with information from Disney:

In a departure from the usual post-Super Bowl declaration, quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced that he is heading to Disneyland. The Disneyland Resort shared last week that they would host the winner of Super Bowl LVII on Monday, February 13, following the game in Arizona.

One day after the Super Bowl, the celebration happens at @Disneyland! #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/2M0wrhCRhB — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 10, 2023

Mahomes visited Walt Disney World in 2022 after winning Super Bowl LVI. After this most recent victory, the two-time Super Bowl MVP joked that Disney would need to build more parks so he could do a world tour.

Disney does not usually make details of these appearances public, but we received a media alert late Sunday evening. There will be a Super Bowl cavalcade on Main Street, U.S.A. featuring Patrick Mahomes at 1:30 p.m. Prior to the cavalcade, Disney says Mahomes will spend the morning enjoying Disneyland with family and friends.

You may see Mahomes around the theme parks during the day, as Disney does publicity photos with the stars at various locations. Again, these will be blocked off to the public, so don't expect any 1:1 time. We expect Mahomes and entourage to visit the new Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction.

Disney may also set up a live broadcast location for the use of local television crews, and you may be able to watch an interview. The most common spots for these set ups are atop the Main Street train station, near Sleeping Beauty Castle and at the "Christmas tree" point in Town Square.

Disneyland Postpones Toontown Reopening Due to Weather

The grand reopening of Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland has been delayed until March 19, 2023, park officials confirmed last Friday. The land has been closed since March, 2022 for an extensive renovation, and was originally scheduled to reopen on March 8, 2023.

A Disney official said, “Due to heavy winter storms that impacted our construction momentum, we are adjusting the reopening date of Mickey’s Toontown to March 19. We can’t wait for our Guests to visit and experience the reimagined land.”



Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock cuts the film ribbon to commemorate the opening of Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

In December, 2022 and January, 2023, a series of "atmospheric river" storms drenched California from top to bottom, bringing much-needed water and snow to the drought-plagued region. The storms also caused widespread flooding and mudslides, and apparently caused construction delays for Disney.

One portion of the new Toontown is already open to the public. Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway opened on January 27 during the launch of the Disney100 celebration. The new attraction is a duplicate of the ride which opened in 2020 in Walt Disney World, but features a brand-new ride queue which takes visitors on a tour of the El CapiTOON Theater. Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway remains open while Disney wraps up construction on the rest of the reimagined Toontown area.

Iger teases Avatar experience for Disneyland

During last week's Q1 FY23 earnings results webcast, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that an "exciting new Avatar experience" is coming to the Disneyland Resort. Absolutely no additional details were provided about this new experience, but Iger said he hopes to be sharing them very soon.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now the 4th highest-grossing movie worldwide, and it's not surprising that Disney would look to leverage that IP in some way at the Disneyland Resort, especially with the third installment of the franchise set for release at the end of 2024.

Still, we have no indication of how or where Avatar will fit into Disneyland, nor really how big of an addition this could bring.

An "Avatar experience" could mean anything from a meet-and-greet or virtual reality offering, up to a full land like Walt Disney World's stunning Pandora – The World of Avatar. Pandora has arguably one of the best attractions anywhere, but it wouldn't do to just recreate Avatar Flight of Passage without the entire land to back it up.

Ready, set, runDisney

General registration for the 2024 runDisney Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend opens this Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. PDT.

The return of the Disneyland events brings back the Coast to Coast challenge in 2024. To qualify, runners must complete the 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon, and a 2024 qualifying event in Walt Disney World. There are two different medals to be earned, so check out the Coast to Coast challenge page for eligibility requirements.



runDisney returns to the Disneyland Resort in 2024

Here are the event details and pricing for the 2024 Disneyland events.

Disneyland Yoga – Thursday, January 11 2024. Time TBA ($109)

This new-to-Disneyland event promises yoga with a view of Sleeping Beauty Castle. The one-hour, instructor led session runs $109, but you'll walk away with a new yoga mat. Disney also promises special photo opportunities and character appearances. Participants must be at least 10 years old.

Disneyland 5K – Friday January 12 2024. Time TBA ($109–$119)

A 3.1-mile race through the Disneyland Resort. Participants receive a race shirt and finisher medal. All participants for the 5K distance must be 5 years of age or older on race day to participate and must be able to complete the 5K on their own

Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024. Time TBA ($149–$159)

A 6.2 mile race through the Disneyland Resort and surrounding area. Participants receive a race shirt and finisher medal. All participants for the 10K distance must be 10 years of age or older on race day to participate.

Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14 2024. Time TBA ($235–$245)

A 13.1 mile race through the Disneyland Resort and the city of Anaheim. Participants receive a race shirt and finisher medal. All participants for the half marathon must be 14 years of age or older on race day to participate.

Dumbo Double Dare – Saturday, January 13 2024. Time TBA/Sunday, January 14 2024. Time TBA ($389–$409)

Runners can register for the Dumbo Double Dare and complete both the Disneyland 10K and half marathon. They'll run both Saturday and Sunday. Participants receive race shirts for both the 10K and half marathon, and also a Dumbo Double Dare shirt. Finishers receive a medal for each distance, plus a challenge medal. All participants for the Dumbo Double Dare must be 14 years of age or older on race day to participate.

runDisney Kids Races – Saturday, January 13 2024. Time TBA ($35)

Participants will be grouped by age: 0-1; 1-3; 4-6; 7-9. Disney has not indicated the distance for any of these runs. All participants receive a race t-shirt and a finisher medallion. Disney says there will also be an "activity village featuring a DJ and adventurous challenges."

Virtual Races – If you can't make it to Anaheim to run in person—or if the events sell out before you get in—Disney is offering a virtual edition for the 5K, 10K, half marathon and Dumbo Double Dare events. Registration for these virtual events opens on February 17. Pricing is as follows:

Virtual Disneyland 5K – $85

Virtual Disneyland 10K – $106

Virtual Disneyland Half Marathon – $126

Virtual Dumbo Double Dare – $270

Participants in the virtual races receive a participant shirt, finisher medal, digital bib, and finisher certificate.

A Word from our Sponsor

Stay in the middle of the magic and save up to 20% on select rooms at the Disneyland Resort Hotels for travel through March 9, 2023. Celebrate Lunar New Year from January 20 - February 15, 2023, the Disney100 Celebration starting on January 27, 2023 or the beginning of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival on March 3, 2023.

As a Disneyland Resort Hotel guest, you’ll be able to enter Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park 30 minutes prior to park opening with Early Entry Access. This means you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite attractions before the parks officially open every day of your stay. Theme park reservations are available now for this offer, so don’t wait to book!

Book now at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

This and That

...This is the last week of the Lunar New Year celebration at Disney California Adventure, so be sure to use up any remaining Sip and Savor passes you may be holding on to.

...MousePlanet contributor Lisa Stiglic noted that the platinum Mickey Mouse statue installed on Main Street for the Disney100 celebration was mysteriously missing last week. We noted that the original statue had a misprint on it plaque. We're wondering if Disney removed the statue to fix the error, or if there was some other problem with the figure.

..."Marvel's Moon Girl and Dinosaur Devil" premieres this Wednesday, February 15 on Disney+, and fans can meet Moon Girl in person at Disney California Adventure starting the same day. A special one-day Moon Girl Celebration is planned for Wednesday, with a cavalcade down Hollywood Blvd. and a one-time-only stage show on the Hollywood Backlot stage. Following Wednesday's events, Lunella Lafayette, a.k.a. Moon Girl, can be found for a limited time in Avengers Campus.

...Disneyland has released the reopening date for the Indiana Jones Adventure attraction. The ride is now scheduled to reopen March 26, 2023.

...With new Toontown reopening March 19, and Indiana Jones Adventure reopening March 26, we're wondering if Disney won't

Join Our Networks

On Facebook:

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson. Reopens in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Now scheduled to reopen March 19, 2023.

Indiana Jones Adventure – closed for extensive refurbishment. Reopening March 26, 2023.

French Market – closes February 17 for transformation into Tiana's Palace. Will reopen later in 2023.

Mint Julep Bar – closes February 17. Will reopen later in 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Hyperion Theatre

Silly Symphony Swings – closes February 27 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after March 19.

Grizzly River Run – closed for extensive refurbishment. Reopens Friday, March 17. Closed shopping: Radiator Springs Curios

Downtown Disney District WonderGround Gallery – closed for refurbishment. Currently operating as a pop-up shop in the former ESPN Zone building.

Disney Home – closed for refurbishment.

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen – closed for refurbishment. Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopen as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple; no timeline provided

Mickey in Paradise – currently closed for refurbishment. A small assortment of gift items is available at the Pacific Ballroom from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2023

2023 Lunar New Year Celebration – through February 15, 2023.

– through February 15, 2023. Disney100 anniversary celebration – begins January 27, 2023

anniversary celebration – begins January 27, 2023 Sweethearts' Nite at Disneyland – January 31; February 2, 5, 7, 9, 14 and 16, 2023. All events are sold out.

– January 31; February 2, 5, 7, 9, 14 and 16, 2023. All events are sold out. Magic Happens parade returns to Disneyland – February 24, 2023.

returns to Disneyland – February 24, 2023. Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 3 to April 25, 2023

– March 3 to April 25, 2023 Princess Nite at Disneyland – March 7 and 9. The March 7 event is sold out, but tickets for the March 9 event are on sale at the event website.

– March 7 and 9. The March 7 event is sold out, but tickets for the March 9 event are on sale at the event website. Mickey's Toontown Reopening Day – March 19, 2023

– March 19, 2023 Spring Break – April 2–15, 2023. This is the period Disneyland expects to have the highest spring break attendance.

– April 2–15, 2023. This is the period Disneyland expects to have the highest spring break attendance. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration opens February 14, 2023. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

– January 11–14, 2024. Registration opens February 14, 2023.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

– Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

2/12 2/13 2/14 2/15 2/16 2/17 2/18 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–9p Special events:

LNY; Disney100

Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 2/19 2/20 2/21 2/22 2/23 2/24 2/25 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–9p Special events:

Disney100

Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 2/26 2/27 2/28 3/1 3/2 3/3 3/4 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100

Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 3/5 3/6 3/7 3/8 3/9 3/10 3/11 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

Princess Nite;

F&W Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

Toontown Reopening;

F&W

Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

Princess Nite;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 3/12 3/13 3/14 3/15 3/16 3/17 3/18 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Share, Links, Comments & More