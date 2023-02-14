Walt Disney World Resort Update for February 22, 2023

Writer's Note, News & Views

How was your Presidents Day Weekend?

Around Walt Disney World Resort, and, indeed, beyond, it was quite busy here in Central Florida! In fact, it was so busy, that Disney Parks actually hit that undisclosed number of Genie+ sales at least one day over the weekend that caused it to halt additional sales! When I was at the Magic Kingdom ticket booths on Sunday evening at the TTC, the video displays overhead showed that park day ticket sales had been suspended at all of the parks other than Disney's Animal Kingdom (notwithstanding that it was only scheduled to remain open for about two more hours around the time I was looking at the displays).

On Saturday afternoon, I had thought about visiting Sea World Orlando for a few hours, and I got as close as its Central Florida Parkway parking entrance road which was so backed up toward I-4 that I decided to skip it. I was at Magic Kingdom Sunday night with a cast member friend who had scheduled her friends and family preview of TRON Lightcycle / Run for February 19 many weeks earlier and invited me along (more on that below). I had made an EPCOT park pass reservation for the final day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts (Monday/Presidents day), way back when the park announced when the final day of the Festival would fall and that it would include four of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series performers together on stage for the final night's shows, and I made it over there as well.

Before the global pandemic, I would have told you that past experience suggests that we ought to go back into a final quiet period before "Spring Break Season" (as I call it) begins in March and then leads into Summer. Honestly, I am not sure what to predict right now. As a Passholder, I too am awaiting official word on when that new policy Disney announced this Winter of not needing park reservations in the afternoons except for Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom will go into effect (subject to existing blockout dates). I do have a park reservation to meet up with some friends (and plan to park hop) coming up before the next Update and I wonder just how busy the parks will be. Stay tuned.

VIEWS OF MAGIC KINGDOM and My First Ride Aboard TRON Lightcycle / Run (Courtesy of Cast Member family & friends previews)

Before the global pandemic, since I have been taking photos for and then writing the MousePlanet Walt Disney World Resort Update, it was rare for me to go as long as even two weeks without visiting Magic Kingdom. It occurred to me on Sunday, that I have not been inside the park's gates since the first week of 2023.

Fortunately, a cast member friend invited me along to a family and friends preview of TRON Lightcycle / Run Sunday evening. That invitation turned out to be even more fortunate for me this past week because, as advertised, Passholder registration for previews for the attraction opened at some point on the morning of February 16 via a link sent by email around 9 a.m. Eastern, but by the time it was my "turn" in the virtual queue to register, the only two days available with open preview times did not fit my calendar. Of course, in the Passholder preview scheme, I was more fortunate than those who waited in that virtual queue for hours only to get their turn after all the slots were full, and, moreover, MousePlanet has been invited to a media event for the new attraction on March 14 which I look forward to attending. The attraction opens to the public on April 4.



Walt Disney World Resort Passholders had an opportunity on February 16 to register for previews of TRON Lightcycle / Run on various dates in the first two weeks of March. By 12:30 p.m. Eastern, all of those preview slots had filled. Screenshot of registration landing page after the slots had filled.

As a copy of a ride that opened at Shanghai Disneyland back in 2016, I do not think anything I plan to share here is in the nature of "spoiler," but feel free to pass over the photo slider below, as I will provide my running commentary in the captions there. It has been widely reported and signs at the attraction warn, not every body type can ride this roller coaster type ride in the dark (and, indeed, it has a 48 inch height requirement too), but has also been widely reported, there is a traditional coaster car at the back of (at least two of) the trains that accommodate pretty much any guest that is capable of riding other Disney rides.

I decided that I did not even want to try the lightcycle seat for my first ride aboard, as I had found the test seat uncomfortable many years ago when I was in better pre-pandemic shape (and younger), though I do plan to try it during the media event next month. I found the traditional coaster seat very roomy and comfortable -- as accommodating as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Expedition Everest, Slinky Dog Dash, and Big Thunder Mountain, to name some of the other Walt Disney World Resort coasters with lap-bar restraints (and far more comfortable than Seven Dwarfs Mine Train which remains at the top of my list of rides with uncomfortable restraints). This traditional car is also the one that guests that use wheelchairs or other mobility devices can ride in if they are able to transfer.



As has been true throughout the years of the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run, the PeopleMover provides an overview of the outdoor portion of the attraction and its entrance/exit. Note, at the far left, the walkway to Storybook Circus in "New Fantasyland" returns with the opening of the attraction.

The entryway to the attraction provides new views of the rest of Tomorrowland, including Space Mountain which is being repainted (likely with the goal of being completed ahead of next month's media event).

Part of the attraction's queue is covered and part is not. The covered portion of the queue leads up to a recreation of the scanner than transported folks on to the grid in the TRON films, particularly "TRON Legacy" which provides the styling inspiration for the lightcycles and the visuals inside the attraction.

Test seats outside the queue during the cast member preview seemed to be mostly used as a photo opportunity, as the queue itself began nowhere near where the test seats are located.

The views toward Cinderella Castle under the attraction's outdoor canopy at sunset are very impressive.

As guests work their way through the queue, there is a pre-show of sorts: the "moment" that guests are transported on to the grid. The visual is impressive (and not fully represented here as to not be too "spoilery" - though you can find it elsewhere on social media if you look for it).

As the queue approaches the loading area, guests pass through the locker area. Lockers can be accessed using MagicBands or park tickets (annual passes) and, if guests do not have them, cast members at the attraction will provide a card to use for the duration of the attraction.

The lockers are complimentary, and are two-sided, meaning that one side faces the attraction's queue before loading the ride and the other side faces the exit hallway. Remember your locker number and cast in this area asked that anything larger than a cellphone or wallet be loaded in a locker. Small compartments are available on the ride for those smaller items.

The lightcycle trains load two across with one guest required to follow the arrows around the back of one of the two seats and around to the side to load on to the vehicle. Guests load into seats similar to AVATAR-Flight of Passage, sort-of chest-forward, and guests are restrained over their back, with some pressure at the knee and calf areas of the leg.

At the back of some of the trains, guests can load into a traditional two-across seat with a traditional lapbar restraint. I chose this seat for my initial ride.

Although I did not time it, the ride itself is approximately a minute long, with 10-15 seconds of it occurring outside under the canopy in view of those leaving the ride or in queue to board. In the building itself, video and other images tell the attraction's story accompanied by music.

Especially at night, the views under the attraction's canopy are impressive, with the lights overhead changing with the music and passing lightcycle trains which are all "team blue." As part of the story of the attraction, guests compete against "team orange" and the canopy occasionally reflects that as well.

TRON Lightcycle / Run adds to the visual skyline of Tomorrowland nicely in my opinion. For me, it was fun; it is not the "best" roller coaster I have experienced (let alone at Disney), but it is a fun addition to Magic Kingdom. More thoughts and comments to come after the media event next month.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Since I was in the Magic Kingdom for the first time in over a month, it was a good opportunity to look around a bit.



I went for a PeopleMover ride as the sun was setting which, as hoped, provided a great view.

Over at the now-former Splash Mountain, the initial transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure looks a lot like past seasonal refurbishment of the water flume ride.

The night mode of iPhone 13 Pro Max picked up more light effects on the former Splash Mountain exterior than my eyes saw on Sunday night.

Awaiting dispatch aboard a Pirates of the Caribbean boat, the "Night Mode" on iPhone 13 Pro Max also provided a nice clear image of the ship seen just ahead of the ride.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Views of EPCOT

EPCOT remains the park I visit most often. Strolling EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is something I have enjoyed since its inception back in 2017, and I made sure to have a park reservation for its final day this year which was Presidents Day, February 20. The park was crowded, but I stuck to watching the acts on the big stages - Art Defying Gravity at World Showcase Plaza and Disney on Broadway Concert Series over at American Gardens Theater (for which my friends and I got in the standby queue just over an hour before showtime) to see Ashley Brown, Josh Strickland, Kissy Simmons, and Michael James Scott). With EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival beginning on March 1, this visit also provided an opportunity to get a first look at some of the flower beds and topiaries.



Chalk artists continued creating their temporary works as sunset on the final day of the Festival of the Arts approached.

The final night of Disney on Broadway Concert series quartet of stars packed the America Gardens Theater.

The colorful floral displays for the Festival of the Arts will soon be replaced by designs created for the 2023 Flower & Garden Festival.

The final "Expression Section" paint-by-number mural was completed by the evening of the final night of the Festival of the Arts.

The "Rainbow Connection" Beacon of Magic (shown here) and "One Little Spark" were part of the Festival of the Arts offerings. On March 1, we will find out what Beacons of Magic will be displayed for the Flower & Garden Festival.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



The "Rainbow Connection" Beacon of Magic was presented as part of the Festival of the Arts. Video by Alan S. Dalinka.

The 2023 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival gets underway on March 1. Visible in-park preparations are well underway. Get the latest Festival details at FreshEPCOT.com.



The flower beds near Imagination pavilion are in place for the 2023 edition of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival ahead of its March 1 start. Given the length of the festival, several varieties of flowers will be planted before it ends in July.

Along World Showcase Promenade at United Kingdom, the Tinker Bell topiary is in place for the Flower & Garden Festival.

The Peter Pan topiary was also in place at United Kingdom.

Captain Hook topiary also stands at United Kingdom.

Near The Land Pavilion, topiaries of Woody, Bo Peep and her sheep are located where they were during last year's Flower & Garden Festival.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



There remains no new news about the return of the parking lot courtesy trams at EPCOT, but there is yet another new sign facing guests leaving the park. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

This & That & Reminders…

…Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith has closed temporarily for refurbishment. It is expected to reopen this summer according to My Disney Experience. Normally, I don't note these temporary attraction closures, as there are too many too often to keep up with and the My Disney Experience app is your best source for finding out which attractions may be closed during your visit, but for some reason, this one was reported on WFTV.com and I have to wonder whether it really has been this slow of a news week around Central Florida.

…Narcoossee's at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will reopen on April 1, 2023. The signature dining restaurant with panoramic views of Seven Seas Lagoon has undergone a reimagination creating an enhanced interior space and a refreshed menu by Chef Noah Estabrook and Pastry Chef Kristine Farmer. Disney Parks Blog describes the new space as incorporating the concept of "land and sea" and the culinary teams drew inspiration from that when developing the new menu. New dishes have been created specially for this location, and the wine list has been updated as well. Reservations open on March 1.

Disney Foodies! 🍽️ We’ve got some exciting news - Narcoossee’s will be reopening on April 1 over at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa! Check out the new dishes and returning favorites coming back to this beloved location: https://t.co/Iy0x21cTwG pic.twitter.com/exwRaUWGS1 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 20, 2023

…Yesterday, Disney Parks Blog shared the news that new dates have been added for Disney After Hours events, and that EPCOT is now among the parks offering the events. The hard ticketed experiences take place after regular park operating hours and, like the various "parties," allows entry into the park before closing (6 p.m. at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, and 7 p.m. at EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, - and for the remaining dates at Magic Kingdom through the end of March, the times vary), and then three additional hours in the park after closing with limited attendance and lower wait times for some favorite attractions. Ice cream novelties, popcorn, and select beverages are also included in the cost of this ticketed event—available at carts throughout the park during the event hours. Ticket prices range from $75 to $149 (plus tax). Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels can begin purchasing Disney After Hours tickets for EPCOT and Typhoon Lagoon as early as February 28. The advance-purchase window is available to guests at Disney Resort hotels and Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, as well as Shades of Green at Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Vacation Club members and Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can also purchase specially priced tickets for select dates. The full Disney After Hours event schedule is posted and tickets are available at: DisneyWorld.com/AfterHours.

Just announced! ✨ Additional dates for our Disney After Hours events at Walt Disney World Resort have been added, plus we’ve added a new theme park to the magic! https://t.co/zQIsza2wvX pic.twitter.com/t6RRpihGhS — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 21, 2023

…The Disney After Hours announcement also included mention that Disney's Typhoon Lagoon will re-open this spring. Its hard ticketed after hours events are a the H2O Glow After Hours events of the past. The announcement does not mention a date for Typhoon Lagoon's reopening, but reviewing the Disney Water Parks operating calendar shows no operating hours for Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park after March 11, 2023. That suggests that Blizzard Beach may be closing for, at minimum, its seasonal refurbishment starting March 12, and that could mean Typhoon Lagoon opens that day. Having said that, since the Walt Disney World Resort's temporary closure back in March 2020, the Resort has not had both Water Parks open at the same time, so use this speculation as an educated guess, at best.

…St. Patrick's Day is coming up quickly, and that means it's almost time for the Raglan Road Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival. The Disney Springs restaurant and pub will celebrate this year March 16-19, 2023, before, during, and after the Irish Holiday, at what it calls "the most authentic Irish festival in America." Indeed, Raglan's co-owner John Cooke says, "You won’t find Irish talent like this anywhere else in the U.S. on St. Patrick’s Day. Our festival is for everyone—bring the family and enjoy good times together. We'll have gift competitions and loads of giveaways. The Mighty Festival has earned its reputation as the best Irish hospitality experience in America." Revelers can enjoy Raglan Road’s Signature Brew Flight, Whiskey Flight, or craft beers, wines, and hand-crafted cocktails of their choice while choosing from the chef’s selection of authentic Irish dishes, including the dry-aged prime short rib and brisket beef OMG Burger, Shepherd’s Pie (beef and lamb version or the popular plant-based option), and fresh-caught fish with chips (which is also available to go at the adjacent Cooke’s of Dublin counter).



The 2023 Raglan Road Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival runs March 16-19 at Disney Springs. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Reservations are encouraged for guests who plan to celebrate at Raglan Road on March 16, 18, or 19. On St. Patrick's Day only, March 17, Raglan Road will open at 11 a.m. with a $20 cover charge for guests 18 and older: first-come, first-served—no reservations (younger patrons may enter free of charge).

…The folks at Jaleo Disney Springs want you to know that today, February 22, is National Margarita Day. Chef José Andrés’ Salt Air Margarita is a signature cocktail inspired by the foam of ocean waves where, unlike classic margaritas with salted rims, this one has salt added to in the form of "delicate air, allowing for just the right amount of salt in each sip." The Salt Air Margarita is available at Jaleo at Disney Springs for your celebration.

…Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic registration details for the six remaining events at Walt Disney World Resort have been posted on this page of the DVC website. Early Registration occurs once for each park hosting a Moonlight Magic Event, where DVC Members with Disney Resort hotel reservations falling on the day of an event may register for the event; General Registration takes place on specified dates for each event. The remaining complimentary but registration required after-hours events in the parks for members and their guests are:

Disney's Hollywood Studios – May 11, September 13

Early Registration will be on April 4, 2023 (Resort reservations with party size finalized prior to 11:59 p.m. Eastern on April 2, 2023)

General Registration (pending availability) opens May 3 for the May 11th event, and August 31 for the September 13 event.

Early Registration will be on April 4, 2023 (Resort reservations with party size finalized prior to 11:59 p.m. Eastern on April 2, 2023) General Registration (pending availability) opens May 3 for the May 11th event, and August 31 for the September 13 event. Disney's Animal Kingdom – July 11, August 2

Early Registration will be on June 14, 2023 (Resort reservations with party size finalized prior to 11:59 p.m. Eastern on June 11, 2023)

General Registration (pending availability) opens June 21 for the July 11th event, and July 19 for the August 2 event.

Early Registration will be on June 14, 2023 (Resort reservations with party size finalized prior to 11:59 p.m. Eastern on June 11, 2023) General Registration (pending availability) opens June 21 for the July 11th event, and July 19 for the August 2 event. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – May 23, August 23

Early Registration will be on April 26, 2023 (Resort reservations with party size finalized prior to 11:59 p.m. Eastern on April 23, 2023)

General Registration (pending availability) opens May 11 for the May 23rd event, and August 9th for the August 23 event.

For "Early Registration," an eligible DVC Member must have Resort reservations at a Disney-owned-and-operated hotel at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida or at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort—with party size modifications finalized prior to the respective deadlines. Eligible DVC Members are those that are eligible for member extras. Any eligible DVC Member (regardless of hotel reservation status) may attempt to register for an event during "General Registration" pending availability. Members can register up to a party size of five (including the Member) or, when registering during Early Registration, up to the number of guests on the Resort reservation finalized by the applicable deadline. Modifications to a hotel reservation's party size after the deadline will not change the party size for the event. Children under age 3 do not need to be registered for the event.

…REMINDER: Walt Disney World Golf, until March 31, 2023 or until supplies last, is offering its 50th Anniversary celebration merchandise at a special 50% OFF discount! Visit the Pro Shops to see and purchase the collection items.

…REMINDER: The not-for-profit Give Kids The World Village will feature two chats with Disney Legend Tony Baxter in April. Give Kids The World Presents: Tony Baxter will take place April 7th and 8th at the Village! He will share behind-the-scenes stories of the creation of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad on April 7 at 7 p.m. and about EPCOT on April 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $34.99 (+$1.87 Fee) for general seating or $149.99 (+$4.75 Fee) for a V.I.P. meet and greet reception plus reserved seating for each event; $59.99 (+$2.50 Fee) tickets for general seating for both days is also available. Ticket sale proceeds will benefit the Village that provides memory-filled moments for wish kids from all over the world with no-cost weeklong vacations for the kids and their families. More information and tickets are available on Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/give-kids-the-world-presents-tony-baxter-tickets-524707814197.

.

Disney Legend Tony Baxter will speak at Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, Florida. Image courtesy Give Kids the World Village.

…Those wishing to fly between Walt Disney World's Orange County in Florida to Disneyland's Orange County California directly, there is a new option. Breeze Airways, which began service in 2021, now offers "Disney to Disney" flights between Orlando International Airport in Florida and John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California. According to WFTV.com, the airline offered initial one way promotional fares at $69.

…Also beyond Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Cruise Line starts celebrating its 25th Anniversary this summer. Disney Parks Blog provided a first look at some of the accompanying Shimmering Seas Collection of merchandise offerings.

First look at the new Shimmering Seas Collection celebrating the 25th Anniversary of @DisneyCruise Line! ⚓ 🚢 ✨ Get a closer look at the sparkling fabrics and festive silver accents coming May 2023: https://t.co/YMZGyJOLYp pic.twitter.com/7oY9Ebnwpf — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 21, 2023

…And, finally, speaking of Disney Cruise Line, National Geographic's "Making the Wish" documentary is now available on the Disney+ streaming service about the construction of DCL's newest ship, Disney Wish. (If you do not subscribe to Disney+, the show premiered back in December on NatGeo, and, at least as of this posting, is still available on its streaming app as well as on the National Geographic Society website with ads here https://www.nationalgeographic.com/tv/movies-and-specials/making-the-disney-wish-disneys-newest-cruise-ship.) Last week, I was invited to participate in a virtual question and answer session with National Geographic filmmakers Chad Cohen (director, writer and producer) and Bethany Jones (producer and writer), who told us that they worked very hard not to create just an advertisement for the ship. The documentary focuses extensively on the construction process at the shipyard in Germany and the extensive work that Walt Disney Imagineering and other crafts people and workers had to do to complete the ship for its first public sailings (which, I have previously shared, I was included aboard as Disney's guest aboard the Christening Cruise last summer).



"Making the Wish" Image courtesy Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Disney+ and National Geographic Society

The Usual Writer's Note

Face coverings remain optional across all of Walt Disney World Resort. Remember to check this page of DisneyWorld.com for the latest requirements.

Based on experience over the past three years, it is unlikely that the State of Florida will impose new requirements. Disney may impose more stringent requirements than the State, so, again, be sure to pay attention to updates to the policies around Walt Disney World Resort.

As has been true throughout the past several years, if you're traveling to or from overseas, be sure to check with the places you're visiting and traveling from or through for the latest rules. Though most requirements have been relaxed or removed, it remains important to check on and abide by the most up-to-date COVID-19 testing and vaccine requirements for entering the United States whether as a citizen, permanent resident, or visitor (and be aware of who needs a visa).

Disney Park Pass reservations continue to be required for admission to Walt Disney World theme parks in addition to a valid ticket. If your tickets have the Park Hopper option, Park Hopping only becomes available after 2 p.m. daily, and only after you have first visited the park for which you have made a reservation that day. There have been instances where Magic Kingdom has reached capacity and paused admission of Park Hoppers, as Disney reserves the right to do so at all the parks.

Speaking of Annual Passes, sales of new ones continue to be paused in all categories except the Florida Resident Pixie Dust Pass. Current Passholders may continue to purchase renewals in all tiers regardless of the pause in new sales. We continue to see no official words from Disney about its plans to resume sales of new passes for the Florida parks, but it seems increasingly likely during 2023.

Disney recently added a "Courtesy" section to its "know before you go" webpage on DisneyWorld.com which states:

Be the magic you want to see in the world. You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can't live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort.

Finally, as for the weather, at this late point in February, it is starting to become Spring in Central Florida. You can tell by some of the flowering trees that always seem to bloom just ahead of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. Some of the region's best weather happens at this time of year, but temperatures can still vary greatly (from hot to Florida "cold" in the same day). The usual Tropical Storm season is still more than a couple of months ahead, but Central Florida can have rainy days. Central Florida can also see drought this time of year, so you may see no rain for quite a few days or weeks in a row. As I put the final touches on the Update, a weather alert on my iPhone says fog and "smoke from prescribed burns" may decrease roadway visibility. In other words, have a look at the forecasts, be prepared, and, if you are driving, be extra alert.

