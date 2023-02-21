Disneyland Resort Update for February 27, 2023

News and Views

HEADLINES AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED HERE ON PAGE LOAD!

I could watch this all day-ayy-ayy

Rogers: The Musical is coming to Disney California Adventure this summer, Disney confirmed in a teaser last week.

The fictional musical from the first episode of the Disney+ series Hawkeye will become a "short one-act musical, to be performed for a "limited time" at the Hyperion Theatre in DCA. Fans who attended the 2022 D23 Expo were treated to a surprise live performance of "Save the City" during the Marvel Studios panel, but so far Disney has not elaborated on how the one song will be expanded into a longer piece.

A timeless story of a timeless hero! 🇺🇸 💫 A short one-act musical is coming for a limited time this summer to Disney California Adventure Park! Stay tuned for more details🤩 pic.twitter.com/N8Ugh54LsU — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 23, 2023

A casting notice on the Disney Auditions website earlier this month gave a hint at the new production. The call went out for a specific combination of performers, leaving park-watchers wondering exactly what Disney musical required:

Three Female identifying roles, 20s to 50s. Vocal Range: All. Style: Proficient with harmonization and ability to sing in many styles from Destiny’s Child to Andrew Sisters. These three performers are a fun, energetic and musical sisterhood that acts as the occasional “Greek Chorus”.

Female identifying, mid-20s to early 30s. Vocal Range: Mezzo Soprano. Style: contemporary musical theatre. Brave, resourceful and intelligent. Must have a strong English accent.

Male identifying, 17 to 20. Vocal Range: Tenor. Style: contemporary musical theater. Young man coming into his greatness.

Male identifying, 30s to 40s. Vocal Range: Baritone/Tenor. Style: contemporary musical theatre. He is decisive, capable, principled and has a wry sense of humor. Leads others with attitude and swagger.

Male identifying, mid-20s to early 30s. Vocal Range: Baritone/Tenor. Style: contemporary musical theater. He is a noble, loyal, idealistic, and romantic do-gooder, who does not give up easily.

We know nothing more about the show beyond what Disney has teased, but even this little teaser has fans ready to pack their bags and head to California to see whatever this turns out to be.

Rain delays Magic Happens return

It seems the cast of the Magic Happens parade at Disneyland just can't catch a break. The parade, originally conceived for Disneyland's 65th anniversary, ran for just two short weeks in 2020 before the theme parks closed due to the pandemic. The parade was scheduled to return to Disneyland last Friday, but the debut performances were canceled due to storms in Southern California, which dusted nearby mountains with snow.

Saturday's performances were also canceled due to rain, but the parade finally made its return on Sunday, under blue skies partly obscured by dark clouds. The parade is scheduled to perform daily, but Monday's show-times are threatened by another storm set to roll into Southern California overnight.

So few people were able to catch Magic Happens in person in 2020 that this is essentially a whole new parade for Disneyland. The parade features a soundtrack with two new songs by singer-songwriter Rodrick Hall, a former Disney entertainment cast member. Speaking about the parade, Hall said,

“Co-composing the music for ‘Magic Happens’ was a full circle moment for me. I learned how to dance from watching Disney parades, so the fact that I got to create the music that these iconic Disney characters perform to is pretty much the most epic thing that has happened to me in my life!”

The production features a number of Disney parade firsts. The floats featuring characters from Moana and Coco mark the first time each animated feature has been represented with a parade float. The characters of Maui (Moana) and Arthur (The Sword in the Stone) appear at Disneyland for the first time in this parade.



Sorcerer Mickey is the star of the show in the new Magic Happens parade at Disneyland. Photo by Todd Pickering.

Characters are a big draw of any parade, and this one is packed full of both familiar friends and lesser-seen personalities. Mickey Mouse leads the parade, but this time in his guise as the Sorcerer's Apprentice. Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip and Dale accompany Mickey down the parade route, and interact with the audience.

As is the case with each of the parade floats, the Moana unit looks completely different when viewed in the daylight and at night. This float is inset with LED panels on the back and sides, which adds a sense of water flowing all around the unit. Maui and Pua ride on a satellite float, while performers invoking the Kakamora follow along. The kids in the audience were especially delighted with Hei Hei, who rides in his own basket down the parade route.

The 36-foot-long Coco unit is a beautifully detailed float, with something to see from every angle. Miguel appears in the Land of the Living at the front of the float, and a long marigold bridge connects to the Land of the Dead at the back, where Hector and Imelda wait. Miguel's dog and spirit guide Dante crosses the bridge, transforming from his dog form to his alebrije form as he goes. The unit is followed by Imelda's alebrije Pepita, an oversized puppet brought to life by five human operators.



Anna heads "Into the Unknown"with Olaf in the Magic Happens parade at Disneyland. Photo by Todd Pickering.

It will likely be several more years before Disney creates a parade without the sisters from Arendelle, and Anna and Elsa are again the stars of their very own float. The Frozen 2 unit is led by the water spirit Nokk, and features the songs "Into the Unknown" and "Let it Go" from the movies. Olaf is seen with Anna, while Sven hangs out on the back of the unit.



The final float in the Magic Happens parade features characters from Sleeping Beauty. Photo by Todd Pickering.

Kristoff follows pushing a cart, and occasionally asks someone from the crowd if they've seen Anna. Since the parade break takes place behind this unit, Kristoff has the time to play around, and provides a nice diversion during the lull in the procession.

The finale begins with a procession of magical duos, including the Blue Fairy and Pinocchio, Tinker Bell and Peter Pan, Aladdin and the Genie. These characters interact with the crowd, and lead the way for a series of small units featuring a single story. Cinderella is depicted in mid-transformation in her pumpkin coach, followed by Merlin and Arthur, as the latter tries to pull the sword from the stone.

The Princess and the Frog unit is enchanting by day but even more beautiful at night, with Tiana and Naveen together under a willow.

The final float is the Sleeping Beauty unit, with Flora, Fauna and Merryweather on the front. Princess Aurora rides atop the float in a gown that shimmers in shades of blue and pink as she twirls. This is the tallest unit in the parade, towering almost 30 feet above Main Street.

The Orange County Register reported last week that more than half of the performers from the 2020 parade have returned for the new production.

The parade is currently scheduled twice per day, with performances at 3:30 and 6:00 p.m.



Magic Happens parade at Disneyland – Full 2020 opening night performance. MousePlanet video.

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival starts Friday

The 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival opens this Friday, March 3, but Disneyland has yet to release its Foodie Guide with a preview of all of the dishes in store. The resort has not yet posted menus for the 12 Festival Marketplace booths online, but those will likely show up sometime Monday or Tuesday. I will be on hand Friday for opening day, and plan to eat my way through Disney California Adventure to share the must-haves and must-skips of the Festival with you.

Disney will again offer a Sip & Savor Pass for the festival, but we haven't been able to confirm the price for the 2023 offer as of press time. We expect it will be about $68 to the general public, with a discount available to Magic Key holders. We tend to go back and forth about whether the Sip and Savor Pass is a value, and we always recommend that you browse the menu and run the numbers before you buy one.

To get the most value from the pass, you need to use the eight tabs only to purchase the more expensive entree items, and be prepared to pay separately for less-expensive items like drinks and desserts, which will raise your overall spending. We'll have a more detailed look once we know the final price, but often find you are better served just paying cash or sharing a pass between two people and using it only for entrees.

Alice's Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party is back for the 2023 Food & Wine Festival. This update to very popular Jr. Chef program debuted in 2022, and lets children ages 3 to 11 join Alice and Princess Rosa for a free hands-on cupcake decorating experience. Minnie Mouse makes a special appearance during the show. Families can register 45 minutes in advance. Check the daily schedule for times, and be prepared to wait in line to snag a spot.

We should also note that the original Soarin' Over California film will return this Friday, and run through the duration of the Food & Wine Festival.

Spring '23 hotel discounts

The Disneyland Resort has released several discounts for Spring 2023, with different offers for Disney Visa Card holders, Magic Key holders and the general public. The offers are valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023.

Hotel property General Public Magic Key Holder Disney Visa Card Holder Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 15% off standard and premium rooms 20% off standard and premium rooms 25% off premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 15% off standard and premium rooms 20% off standard and premium rooms 25% off premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 10% off standard and premium rooms 15% off standard and premium rooms 20% off premium rooms

You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Villas at Disneyland Hotel

Disney published the first official photos of the room interiors for the new Villas at Disneyland Hotel, the latest Disney Vacation Club property opening later this year. The 12-story property will feature a mix of studio suites, one- and two-bedroom villas, and 2-story Grand Villas which can sleep up to 12 people.

Most of the villas are themed to various Disney animated features, from Jungle Book to The Princess and the Frog, with the Grand Villa having different themes in each room.

While this is a Disney Vacation Club property, Disney has not yet said when prospective owners will be able to buy into the new resort, and so far has not released a point chart for the rooms.

However, Disney will allow Disney Vacation Club members to book cash reservations for the new new property starting March 15 by calling member services at (800) 800-9800. Disneyland Magic Key holders can book cash reservations starting March 16 by calling (714) 956-6425. General reservations will open starting March 17 online at Disneyland.com/VillasDisneylandHotel or by calling (714) 956-6425.

A Word from our Sponsor

Stay in the middle of the magic and save up to 15% on select rooms at the Hotels of the DISNEYLAND® Resort Hotels for travel March 12 - June 8, 2023. Experience the Disney California Adventure® Food & Wine Festival, Disney100 Celebration and so much more! Even greater savings are available to Magic Key holders and Disney Visa Card holders.

As a Disneyland Resort Hotel guest, you’ll be able to enter Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park 30 minutes prior to park opening with Early Entry Access. This means you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite attractions before the parks officially open every day of your stay. Theme park reservations are available now for this offer, so don’t wait to book!

Book now at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

This and That

...Disneyland is no longer using a virtual queue system for Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway in Toontown on most days. The change came last week, with a caveat that the virtual queue may be used from time to time, and even midway through the day if necessary. It's a good idea to check the Disneyland app the morning of your visit to see if virtual queue is being used that day. We expect the virtual queue will be used again for a short while after Toontown officially reopens to the public on March 19.

...Disneyland Resort hotel guests who like to charge purchases to their room will need to download the Disneyland mobile app to use that perk starting this Tuesday, February 28. Disneyland Resort locations will no longer accept a room key for "Charge to Room" purchases at restaurants and retail shops. Instead, hotel guests will use a new feature on the Disneyland app. Guests must first ensure their hotel reservation is linked through the Disneyland app. Once linked, guests can go to the "My Hotel Reservations" screen and press "Charge to Hotel Room." The next screen will have a code for the cast member to scan to charge the purchase to your room account.

...Tickets are still available for most of the Disneyland After Dark events which went on sale last week, Throwback Nites in April and Star Wars Nites in May. Both nights of the Throwback Nite are available, as are the May 2 and May 8 dates of Star Wars Nite. The May 4 and May 11 events are sold out. Tickets for both nights of Princess Nite at Disneyland in March have now sold out. You can see more event details and purchase tickets on the Disneyland website.

...Disney has made the theme song from Disneyland's new fireworks show, Wondrous Journeys, available on YouTube, and the song is set to release shortly on Apple Music and Spotify. There are two versions of "It's Wondrous," the show soundtrack and the exit "pop" theme.

...You can enter to win one of three grand prizes in the Disney Cruise Line 25th Anniversary Sweepstakes. Enter daily through March 23, 2023

...Last Thursday, Disney’s The Lion King welcomed Tom Cruise in his Broadway musical debut alongside James Corden, performing a one-night-only cameo at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre for “The Late Late Show.” For those who weren't in the audience, you can watch Corden as Timon and Cruise as Pumbaa during the "The Last Last Late Late Show" Primetime Special airing Thursday, April 27th.

Join Our Networks

On Facebook:

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson. Reopens in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Now scheduled to reopen March 19, 2023.

Indiana Jones Adventure – closed for extensive refurbishment. Reopening March 26, 2023.

French Market – closed for transformation into Tiana's Palace. Will reopen later in 2023.

Mint Julep Bar – closed as part of the Tiana's Palace renovation. Will reopen later in 2023.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – closes April 3 for refurbishment. Reopening date not yet published.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Hyperion Theatre – reopens this summer with a limited-run production of "Rogers: The Musical"

Silly Symphony Swings – closes February 27 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after March 19.

Grizzly River Run – closed for extensive refurbishment. Reopens Friday, March 17. Closed shopping: Radiator Springs Curios

Downtown Disney District WonderGround Gallery – closed for refurbishment. Currently operating as a pop-up shop in the former ESPN Zone building.

Disney Home – closed for refurbishment. Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopen as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple; no timeline provided

Mickey in Paradise – currently closed for refurbishment. A small assortment of gift items is available at the Pacific Ballroom from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New Disney Vacation Club tower – now under construction.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2023

2023 Disney100 anniversary celebration – began January 27, 2023

anniversary celebration – began January 27, 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 3 to April 25, 2023

– March 3 to April 25, 2023 Princess Nite at Disneyland – March 7 and 9. Both events are now sold out.

– March 7 and 9. Both events are now sold out. Mickey's Toontown Reopening Day – March 19, 2023

– March 19, 2023 Spring Break – April 2–15, 2023. This is the period Disneyland expects to have the highest spring break attendance.

– April 2–15, 2023. This is the period Disneyland expects to have the highest spring break attendance. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite – April 18 and 20. Tickets on sale now via the event website.

– April 18 and 20. Tickets on sale now via the event website. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – May 2, 4, 8 and 11. Tickets on sale now via the event website. May 4 and 11 are sold out.

– May 2, 4, 8 and 11. Tickets on sale now via the event website. May 4 and 11 are sold out. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

– January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

– Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

2/26 2/27 2/28 3/1 3/2 3/3 3/4 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100

Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 3/5 3/6 3/7 3/8 3/9 3/10 3/11 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

Princess Nite;

F&W Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

Princess Nite;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 3/12 3/13 3/14 3/15 3/16 3/17 3/18 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 3/19 3/20 3/21 3/22 3/23 3/24 3/25 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W;

Toontown Reopening Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 3/26 3/27 3/28 3/29 3/30 3/31 4/1 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 4/2 4/3 4/4 4/5 4/6 4/7 4/8 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 4/9 4/10 4/11 4/12 4/13 4/14 4/15 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Share, Links, Comments & More