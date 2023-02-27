Disneyland Resort Update for March 6, 2023

News and Views

HEADLINES AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED HERE ON PAGE LOAD!

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival tasting notes

The 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is on, and large crowds took advantage of a sunny Friday to sample the newest dishes at the 12 Festival Marketplace booths and participating restaurants throughout the park.

To be honest, there were so many new dishes to try that I had to pace myself, and only got through about one third of the new offerings. I look forward to heading back to complete my mission in the coming weeks, but wanted to share my thoughts on what I did get to try, starting with this novelty.

It's hard not to go with your tried-and-true favorites, especially to see how they've changed from year to year.

Not every dish is a winner, like these chicken wings with an all-too-familiar seasoning.

Paradise Garden Grill is serving up an entire plant-based menu this year, and I was seriously impressed by the buffalo cauliflower macaroni and cheese. Disney says they're using a cauliflower cheese sauce, and this was so good I'm tempted to see if I can sneak it past my kids on a future visit.

Disneyland Magic Key holders can take advantage of a small dining patio just off the performance corridor to enjoy their dishes. It’s between Cars Land and Avengers Campus, in the former Fastpass distribution area.

Sip & Savor math, and ordering etiquette

Sip & Savor math

Visitors to the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival can purchase a Sip and Savor Pass for the event, offering eight tasting portions of selected food and beverage items from Festival Marketplace locations as well as some participating quick serve restaurant locations and food carts.

The "Sip and Savor Pass" is $59 to the general public (average $7.38 per dish), and $54 to Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders or Disney Visa Card members (average $6.75 per dish). Because sales tax is not applied to the price of the Sip and Savor Pass, but is to the food items, you also get an 8 percent advantage when you use the pass because you aren't paying sales tax.

The passport itself is a plastic credential with eight snap-off tabs, strung on a lanyard.

A Magic Key holder who uses all eight tabs to purchase one each of the eight most expensive items at the Festival saves $16.50 (plus tax) compared to paying cash for the same items. You "save" every time you use a tab for an item that sells for $7.38 or more, but every $6.50 dessert or $7.00 non-alcoholic beverage you buy with a tab eats into that savings.

The Sip and Savor Pass is a value if you are prepared to pay separately for less-expensive items, which will raise your overall spending. We like sharing a pass between two people and using it only for entrées at $8.50 or higher. The Sip and Savor Pass is valid for the entire festival, so you can use up the tabs on subsequent visits, assuming you have theme park reservations.

Ordering etiquette

However you choose to pay, you may be tempted by Disney's offer to let you order all of your items at once at one Festival Marketplace booth, and then pick up your dishes from the correct booths throughout the day. It's convenient, saves time, and everyone wins, right?

This saves time only if everyone already knows what they want to order, and ideally what booth it comes from. If you want to browse the menus and ponder your choices, please do that while you're still in line. But once you get to that cashier, be prepared with the name of the dish and what booth it comes from. The cashiers know the items at their locations well, but have to hunt-and-peck on a computer screen to find the other items in your order. Don't make their jobs more difficult by being indecisive.

On opening day I watched as it took some patrons up to five minutes to place orders, as they stood at the register and flipped through the festival guide trying to decide what they wanted. For the love of little green army men, do NOT be that person, holding up an entire line while you debate between the Blueberry Buttermilk Pie or Kenny's Family Cheesecake. The menus are online, you can even plan your visit before you arrive.

If you do take advantage of the order-ahead method, there are a few things to keep in mind:

After you've paid, just go to the Pick Up line at each booth to collect your items. These lines can be just as long as the order line, so be prepared.

Your receipt is your only proof of purchase. Each booth will mark off your items as you collect them, but if you lose the receipt you're out of luck.

If you order adult beverages, prepare to be carded when you pick up your drink. Have your ID with you.

It is common for booths to be out of the most popular items at times throughout the day. If this happens with a dish you ordered, you'll need to come back after they've restocked.

A bonus tip for those who read all the way to the end - the Berry Patch and D*Lish booths are tucked away together in a little courtyard on the east side of the performance corridor, and share a single ordering line. That line is usually the shortest of the entire Festival, making it the perfect place to start.

A Toontown dining preview



The pepperoni pizza flop over will be available at Cafe Daisy. Photo courtesy Disney.

Mickey's Toontown reopens to the public on March 19, and fans will get their first looks at the new dining options. Disney has combined the three counter-service eateries from the original land into the new Cafe Daisy. This new location will offer hot dogs, wraps, children's meals, and a twist on pizza that Disney is calling a Flop Over. The full menu, with prices and allergy-friendly options, is now posted on the Disneyland website.



The Spring Garden Wrap is a new plant-based offering in Toontown. Image courtesy Disney.

The new menu covers the more popular offerings from the original Pluto's Dog House, including mini corn dogs and hot dogs, plus the pizzas from the former Daisy's Diner, along with a plant-based Spring Garden Wrap, and new Daisy's Goody-Goody Donuts.

New Toontown does not have an equivalent for Clarabelle's ice cream stand, but Cafe Daisy will offer three specialty drinks, including a Joffrey's Cold Brew Caramel Mudslide. The location will offer mobile order.



The Perfect Picnic Pack is $36.99 at Good Boy! Grocers in Mickey's Toontown. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix

The former Goofy's Gas Station will reopen as Good Boy Grocers, still offering grab-and-go snacks and beverages. Disney will also release a souvenir tied into the "Perfect Picnic" theme of the new Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway. The Perfect Picnic Basket is $25.99, and comes with three snacks and one beverage from a list of choices. You can also add a Perfect Picnic Blanket or a souvenir sipper bottle to complete the collection.

Earl of Sandwich opens temporary Tavern



The Earl of Sandwich Tavern is open in Downtown Disney. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix

Earl of Sandwich opened a new Tavern Restaurant & Bar in Downtown Disney last week. The table-service concept offers al fresco breakfast, lunch and dinner on an outdoor patio, along with a full bar inside. The new eatery is located right next to the recently reopened Earl of Sandwich pop-up location, with the two sides sharing the former La Brea Bakery space. La Brea Bakery closed with no notice in January shortly after marking its 20th anniversary in Downtown Disney.

The menu at the Earl of Sandwich Tavern is pretty standard for a fast-casual eatery, with the higher prices you expect at the Disneyland Resort. Starters and soups are $9-$15, a basic mixed green salad is $16, and a turkey club sandwich with fries sells for $22. Entrées range from $24 for chicken fettuccine Alfredo to a $38 prime rib meal. The kids menu runs $12, with the typical choices of grilled cheese, chicken strips or pasta.

The prices seem especially high when compared to the Earl of Sandwich counter-service location next door, where you can get a sandwich with chips and a soft drink for $15, but they're right in line with other Downtown Disney locations like Black Tap Craft Burgers or Catal's Uva Bar. If you're looking for quick and relatively inexpensive to go, the counter-service side is definitely for you. If you're interested in table service, an expanded menu and maybe an adult beverage, the Earl of Sandwich Tavern is worth a try.

The Earl of Sandwich has closed its Downtown Disney doors twice before to make room for Disney's pending projects, and these two new eateries are already on borrowed time. When announcing the return of the Earl to Anaheim, Disney noted that these are temporary locations. The former La Brea Bakery space is slated for eventual demolition, and Disney plans to build a brand-new Porto's Bakery and Cafe on the space.

No time line has been announced, and we don't know where or when the Earl of Sandwich will open its fourth–and hopefully final–Downtown Disney location. If the Tavern concept proves to be popular, the Earl might just need an extra-large building of its own.

Oscar on loan at Carthay Circle

In advance of the 95th Academy Awards this weekend, the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco has made a loan of Walt Disney's Honorary Academy Award for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to the Disneyland Resort. The statue and its seven miniatures are on display at the Carthay Circle Restaurant on Buena Vista Street in Disney California Adventure. The statue will remain on display until March 20, 2023. You do not need restaurant reservations to view the statues, just ask a cast member outside the restaurant.



Stop by the Carthay Circle restaurant to see Walt Disney's Honorary Academy Award for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix



The "bright and shiny" Oscar statue is on loan from the Walt Disney Family Museum. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix



No restaurant reservations are required to see the Academy Award and its seven miniatures. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix

A Word from our Sponsor

Stay in the middle of the magic and save up to 15% on select rooms at the Hotels of the DISNEYLAND® Resort Hotels for travel March 12 - June 8, 2023. Experience the Disney California Adventure® Food & Wine Festival, Disney100 Celebration and so much more! Even greater savings are available to Magic Key holders and Disney Visa Card holders.

As a Disneyland Resort Hotel guest, you’ll be able to enter Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park 30 minutes prior to park opening with Early Entry Access. This means you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite attractions before the parks officially open every day of your stay. Theme park reservations are available now for this offer, so don’t wait to book!

≠

Book now at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

This and That

...This week brings the first-ever Princess Nite events at Disneyland. This new edition of Disneyland After Dark takes place Tuesday, March 7 and Thursday, March 9, and both events are sold out. Disneyland park will close early at 8:00 p.m. both nights due to the special events, and the entertainment schedules are adjusted so the parades and fireworks take place earlier in the day.

...All four nights of Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite are now sold out. The events take place in May. Tickets are still available for both Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite events in April. You can get more details via the event website.

...The theme song from Disneyland's new fireworks show, Wondrous Journeys is now available on all major streaming services. There are two versions of "It's Wondrous," the show soundtrack and the exit "pop" theme called the Lawrence version. Click this link to find the song on your favorite streaming platform, including Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes Store, YouTube Music and Amazon Music.

...You can enter to win one of three grand prizes in the Disney Cruise Line 25th Anniversary Sweepstakes. Enter daily through March 23, 2023

Join Our Networks

On Facebook:

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson. Reopens in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Now scheduled to reopen March 19, 2023.

Indiana Jones Adventure – closed for extensive refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after April 16.

French Market – closed for transformation into Tiana's Palace. Will reopen later in 2023.

Mint Julep Bar – closed as part of the Tiana's Palace renovation. Will reopen later in 2023.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – closed April 3 - 13 for refurbishment.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Hyperion Theatre – reopens this summer with a limited-run production of "Rogers: The Musical"

Silly Symphony Swings – closes February 27 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after April 16.

Grizzly River Run – closed for extensive refurbishment. Reopens Friday, March 17. Closed shopping: Radiator Springs Curios

Downtown Disney District WonderGround Gallery – closed for refurbishment. Currently operating as a pop-up shop in the former ESPN Zone building.

Disney Home – closed for refurbishment. Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopen as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple; no timeline provided

Mickey in Paradise – currently closed for refurbishment. A small assortment of gift items is available at the Pacific Ballroom from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New Disney Vacation Club tower – now under construction.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2023

2023 Disney100 anniversary celebration – began January 27, 2023

anniversary celebration – began January 27, 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 3 to April 25, 2023

– March 3 to April 25, 2023 Princess Nite at Disneyland – March 7 and 9. Both events are now sold out.

– March 7 and 9. Both events are now sold out. Mickey's Toontown Reopening Day – March 19, 2023

– March 19, 2023 Spring Break – April 2–15, 2023. This is the period Disneyland expects to have the highest spring break attendance.

– April 2–15, 2023. This is the period Disneyland expects to have the highest spring break attendance. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite – April 18 and 20. Tickets on sale now via the event website.

– April 18 and 20. Tickets on sale now via the event website. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – May 2, 4, 8 and 11. All events are sold out.

– May 2, 4, 8 and 11. All events are sold out. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

– January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Spring 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property General Public Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 15% off standard and premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 15% off standard and premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 10% off standard and premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details. Spring 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property Magic Key Holder Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 20% off standard and premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 20% off standard and premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 15% off standard and premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions: Spring 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property Disney Visa Card Holder Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 25% off premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 25% off premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 20% off premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

The Disneyland Resort has released several discounts for Spring 2023, with different offers for Disney Visa Card holders, Magic Key holders and the general public. The offers are valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property General Public Magic Key Holder Disney Visa Card Holder Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 15% off standard and premium rooms 20% off standard and premium rooms 25% off premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 15% off standard and premium rooms 20% off standard and premium rooms 25% off premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 10% off standard and premium rooms 15% off standard and premium rooms 20% off premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

– Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

3/5 3/6 3/7 3/8 3/9 3/10 3/11 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

Princess Nite;

F&W Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

Princess Nite;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 3/12 3/13 3/14 3/15 3/16 3/17 3/18 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 3/19 3/20 3/21 3/22 3/23 3/24 3/25 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W;

Toontown Reopening Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 3/26 3/27 3/28 3/29 3/30 3/31 4/1 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 4/2 4/3 4/4 4/5 4/6 4/7 4/8 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 4/9 4/10 4/11 4/12 4/13 4/14 4/15 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Share, Links, Comments & More