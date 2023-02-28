Walt Disney World Resort Update for March 7, 2023

Writer's Note, News & Views

We 'e just weeks away from the end of the 18-month-long celebration of Walt Disney World Resort's 50th Anniversary. The World's Most Magical Celebration ends March 31. In my opinion and that of others I chat with, it has not been a particularly "festive" celebration for the Resort. It was hampered in its planning, preparation, and execution by the COVID-19 global pandemic, and there may have been other reasons for its shortcomings that we can speculate about, but lack substantiation.

The celebration has featured two new nighttime spectaculars—Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom and Harmonious at EPCOT—both of which were introduced as "permanent" replacements for the nighttime spectaculars that came before them. Neither were widely loved, however, and both are ending their runs on April 2. The celebration also saw the start of the "Beacons of Magic" light shows on and around Spaceship Earth at EPCOT, and the undercarriage lighting added to the monorail fleet, both of which I like very much and believe are still intended as permanent; the EPCOT entry area, fountain, and Spaceship Earth lighting, in particular, were designed as part of the ongoing EPCOT transformation project. The other three theme parks also have projection-based "Beacons of Magic," which I have long-stopped going out of my way to see (except for the seasonal projection show at Disney's Animal Kingdom and Disney's Hollywood Studios this past winter), and it's unclear whether they will continue.

The Walt Disney Company is now celebrating its 100th anniversary. It has centered that celebration, at least from a promotional standpoint, out at Disneyland Resort in California. Disney has said that a new nighttime spectacular in development for EPCOT will be tied to the 100th anniversary, but has provided no additional details so far. Before that show debuts, we know that the "temporary" EPCOT Forever nighttime show that previously ran on and above World Showcase Lagoon after Illuminations: Reflections of Earth was retired in 2019 will "temporarily" return starting on April 3. We also know that an updated version of Magic Kingdom's previous nighttime spectacular, Happily Ever After, will also return that same night, and, indeed, starting at about 1 a.m. on Monday, from my house it sounded and looked like Disney was testing it over at Magic Kingdom, though we neighbors did not get the usual courtesy notice that there would be late night fireworks testing.

As regular readers may recall from my prior writings and appearances here on MousePlanet, I moved just down the block from Walt Disney World Resort back in 2014, having been a Chicagoan who became a Disney Vacation Club member in 2000, and an Annual Passholder most of the years since (I was an occasional visitor before that, going back all the way to 1972). I've been regularly observing Walt Disney World Resort with my camera for MousePlanet since December 2014, and I've been on the keyboard for these WDW Resort Updates since December 2016.

All that leaves me continuing to wonder, "what's next?" Since the millennium, I can't think of many regular operating times that Walt Disney World Resort had no overall celebration marketing umbrella either ongoing or coming soon. Since 2022 was winding down, I've been wondering about when we will hear "what's next" at Walt Disney World Resort in these Writer's Notes, and I'm rather surprised that we're nearing the end of March with no news on that front. We know that Roundup Rodeo BBQ is opening in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios on March 23. We know that TRON Lightcycle / Run is opening April 4. And we know that the competition over at Universal Orlando is building a whole new theme park just a few minutes' drive on I-4 from Walt Disney World Resort (depending on traffic) that is slated to open in the summer of 2025.

Disney has told the media that there will be a virtual news briefing the morning of March 15 as part of the TRON Lightcycle / Run media preview. It's possible that new major projects will be announced there, but that seems out of character for Disney's bigger parks announcements. Disney D23 Expo has tended to be the forum for the biggest announcements, but at Expo 2021 this past September, the Disney Parks presentation for the Florida Resort was mostly "Blue Sky" (projects in development but not yet approved for construction).

Maybe the Resort is going to focus more on "bringing back the magic" for awhile without an overarching theme. There are still plenty of small "pieces of magic" that haven't returned since going on hiatus because of the pandemic that are yet to change from "temporarily closed" to either coming back soon or wiped off DisneyWorld.com and My Disney Experience. Courtesy parking lot trams at EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios? It would sure be nice to see Citizens of Main Street U.S.A. and Citizens of Hollywood return. Maybe we'll learn more next week. Maybe we'll have to wait for the Destination D23 event scheduled for September 8–10. Stay tuned.

I wrote in the Resort Update at the beginning of the year that I may alter the publication of updates away from the usual Tuesday publication if a news week leads me that way. If Walt Disney World Resort news stays quiet heading into next Tuesday, I may hold off on publishing the next one until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday; or there could be two updates next week. In either event, thanks for reading!



The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival started on March 1, and I liked the way the topiary framed the moon when I was there for invited Media Day. I'll be back at EPCOT for another visit (or two or more) to the Festival before our next Walt Disney World Resort Update. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Is Underway Through July 5th

Last Wednesday, March 1, the 2023 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival began its long 127-day run, which concludes July 5. It's included with park admission (and subject to the park reservation rules, blackouts, and so forth), features lush gardens, sweet and savory bites, "refreshing" sips, and, of course, new merchandise collections—this time featuring Orange Bird, Snow White, and Figment. Like the prior festivals since the resort's 50th anniversary celebration began back in fall of 2021, starting at sunset, Spaceship Earth features Beacons of Magic which, on opening night, included the regular EPCOT beacon that debuted back in fall 2021, the EPCOT 40th anniversary beacon that debuted on October 1, 2022, and the one created for this festival that Disney describes as "set to a fresh and fun new soundtrack" (the song "What Else Can I Do?" from Encanto). As mentioned in last week's resort update, MousePlanet was invited to attend the first day of the festival by Disney as a Media Day.

As with past Flower & Garden Festivals, topiaries greet guests at the park's main entrance and are also located throughout the park. This year, the park debuted three sets of new topiaries: at the park's entrance, the Madrigal sisters and young Antonio (Encanto); at The American Adventure, Princess Tiana topiary (The Princess and the Frog); and, at Canada pavilion, geese.



The Madrigal sisters and young Antonio from "Encanto" are featured in the welcoming topiary display at the park's entrance. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Many familiar topiaries from past festivals are back. The Disney Horticultural and Imagineering cast have continued to enhance some of them with additional details in some, and new color choices for others. A list of where to find the major topiaries around the park is available in the Festival Passport.



The Figment topiary at Imagination! pavilion has more purple than in the past. The Figment topiary at Imagination! pavilion has more purple than in the past.

The Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog topiaries this year have colors closer to how the characters appear in other places. The Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog topiaries this year have colors closer to how the characters appear in other places.

The "Frozen" sisters seem to "wear" more blue this year. The "Frozen" sisters seem to "wear" more blue this year.

Mickey and Minnie appear in several topiary displays around the park, including the one just before the "bridge" to World Showcase. Mickey and Minnie appear in several topiary displays around the park, including the one just before the "bridge" to World Showcase.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

In addition to the many flower beds around the park, there are many specialty gardens to explore during the Flower & Garden Festival, too.



The miniature railroad town at Germany pavilion celebrates Flower & Garden Festival too. The miniature railroad town at Germany pavilion celebrates Flower & Garden Festival too.

The United Kingdom has a self guided Tea Tour. Pick up a brochure leading to the 12 Twinings teas and planted ingredients with a "delightful surprise" at The Tea Caddy (while supplies last). The United Kingdom has a self guided Tea Tour. Pick up a brochure leading to the 12 Twinings teas and planted ingredients with a "delightful surprise" at The Tea Caddy (while supplies last).

The United Kingdom pavilion near the gazebo has gardens featuring original-style Disney Parks topiaries as a tribute to landscape architect Bill Evans who was tasked by Walt Disney with creating Disneyland's first topiaries after first seeing topiaries overseas at Europe's grand palaces and parks. The United Kingdom pavilion near the gazebo has gardens featuring original-style Disney Parks topiaries as a tribute to landscape architect Bill Evans who was tasked by Walt Disney with creating Disneyland's first topiaries after first seeing topiaries overseas at Europe's grand palaces and parks.

The Butterfly garden is located between The Land pavilion and Imagination! pavilion. The Butterfly garden is located between The Land pavilion and Imagination! pavilion.

Purple martins return to EPCOT in spring to nest in the towers between Connections Eatery and the bridge to Odyssey building. Purple martins return to EPCOT in spring to nest in the towers between Connections Eatery and the bridge to Odyssey building.

Spike's Pollen-Nation Exploration scavenger hunt is back again this year. Look for Spike the Bee in gardens around the park. Buy a map and complete the hunt for a prize. A limited time Egg Stravaganza Scavenger hunt will also be available around Easter.. Spike's Pollen-Nation Exploration scavenger hunt is back again this year. Look for Spike the Bee in gardens around the park. Buy a map and complete the hunt for a prize. A limited time Egg Stravaganza Scavenger hunt will also be available around Easter..

New fountains have been added to the ponds in the World Nature area (formerly the Future World West area near The Land pavilion) and, World Celebration near Imagination! pavilion. New fountains have been added to the ponds in the World Nature area (formerly the Future World West area near The Land pavilion) and, World Celebration near Imagination! pavilion.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Food and beverage offerings remain a major part of the Flower & Garden Festival. "Outdoor Kitchens" feature specialty items all around the park, including more than 50 new food and drink items. This year's edition of The Citrus Blossom is located inside the Odyssey (and, yes, there's a new Orange Bird sipper available via Mobile Order, and other Orange Bird merchandise is available at this location and at several kiosks around the park). Magnolia Terrace is at The American Adventure, featuring new Louisiana-inspired bites and sips in proximity to the new Princess Tiana topiary. EPCOT Farmers Feast near Test Track features a menu that changes three times during the festival. Be sure to pickup a free Festival Passport for food and beverage locations, including the Garden Graze, "a fresh food stroll highlighting 11 delicious sweet and savory plant-based offerings."

Be sure to pick up a Festival Passport for the details about all the Food & Beverage around the park. It also contains highlights of the merchandise collections, where to find the major topiaries and gardens, and more information. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



EPCOT Farmers Feast, located near Test Track, will serve three different menus during the Festival. The Early Bloom menu is available through April 8; that will be followed by the Springtime Menu from April 9 to May 20; the Summer Solstice menu will be available from May 21 until the Festival's July 5 conclusion. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Disney Parks Blog also provided a look at the festival's merchandise collections. Festival merchandise is available at Festival Markets, Odyssey, and Creations Shop while supplies last. Reports on opening day of the festival suggested that some Figment merchandise sold out pretty quickly; it's too soon to tell whether other items will cause a social media stir.

The Citrus Blossom is located inside Odyssey building. Orange Bird sipper is available inside by Mobile Order. Food and beverage offerings are available at the counter; merchandise is sold inside the building as well. The Citrus Blossom is located inside Odyssey building. Orange Bird sipper is available inside by Mobile Order. Food and beverage offerings are available at the counter; merchandise is sold inside the building as well.

In addition to Odyssey, Orange Bird merchandise can be found at some of the kiosks around World Showcase. In addition to Odyssey, Orange Bird merchandise can be found at some of the kiosks around World Showcase.

Orange Bird ornaments are available. Orange Bird ornaments are available.

Spirit Jerseys featuring Orange bird are available too. Spirit Jerseys featuring Orange bird are available too.

The interior of Odyssey is decorated to pay homage to Orange Bird. The interior of Odyssey is decorated to pay homage to Orange Bird.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.