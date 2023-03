Disneyland Resort Update for March 13, 2023

Toontown return set for Sunday

Mickey's Toontown is set to reopen to the public on Sunday, March 19, more than a year after the land closed for a major transformation and construction of the new Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction.

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway opened in January as part of the Disney100 kickoff event, but the rest of Toontown was not scheduled to reopen until March 8. A series of wet winter storms significantly impacted construction, and Disney pushed the opening by two weeks to make up for lost time.

As we wait a few more days for the grand opening—and hope the additional rainfall forecast to come this week doesn't further delay the big reveal—Walt Disney Imagineering has already given us a preview of what we'll find inside the new land.

The Walt Disney Imagineering pavilion at the 2022 D23 Expo included a scale model of portions of Mickey's Toontown, showing a new look for its downtown area, and Goofy and Donald's houses.

Downtown Toontown sees the former bandstand demolished and replaced with an expanded outdoor seating area that serves as a dining patio of Cafe Daisy. Cafe Daisy replaces the four former Toontown eateries, and offers Mobile Order.

The former Gag Factory store was incorporated into the new El CapiTOON Theater, but the Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction exits through a new store called EngineEar Souvenirs (see the next item for more on this store).

The Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin attraction will reopen, and the complex of Downtown Toontown businesses that included the fireworks factory, jail, fire house, and post office remain mostly untouched, though some signage changes were noted during previews.

On the residential side of town, Chip and Dale have lost their treehouse, and Gadget has lost naming rights to the roller coaster. Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster is the ride's new name. Next door, Donald's Boat has been reimagined as a water play area, which neighbor Goofy is running as some sort of home-based candy factory. Goofy's How-to-Play yard is full of active play areas where kids can run off some energy while their parents try to regain theirs. The fenced play area is next to the land's new park, with a shady "dreaming tree" and grassy areas for families to sit.



Donald's Boat now features water play areas. Photo courtesy Disney.



Goofy's How-to-Play area offers lots of room for active play. Photo courtesy Disney.

EngineEar Souvenirs opens

Disneyland quietly opened EngineEar Souvenirs in Toontown last Friday, giving visitors a first look at a new assortment of merchandise created for Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway.



EngineEar Souvenirs is open in Mickey's Toontown, a week before the land officially reopens to the public. Photo courtesy Disney.

The new store is located at the exit to the new attraction, though it has been shrouded by curtains since the ride opened in January. For its soft opening last week, the store displayed a limited selection of souvenirs tied to the new ride, including a headband, T-shirts for adults and youth, an ornament, coffee mug and an assortment of magnets, plus a new remote-controlled toy car themed to Mickey's Roadster from the attraction.



The store opened with a limited selection of attraction merchandise, but more is expected. Photo courtesy Disney.

When Mickey's Toontown officially opens on March 19, Disney says there will be even more merchandise to shop, including some released exclusively in the land.

EngineEar Souvenirs contains a few nods to Engine-Ears Toys at Disney California Adventure, which closed as part of the Buena Vista Street transformation. Inside you'll find a train circling a track suspended above your head, and a second track depicted in the flooring. Signs and decor carry the train theme through the shop, which mirrors the classic architecture and colorful palate of the adjacent attraction.



The always-popular ear headbands feature Mickey, Minnie, Pluto and Chuuby, the attraction's new mascot. Photo courtesy Disney.

EngineEar Souvenirs offers merchandise mobile checkout, so that you can skip the register by paying through the Disneyland mobile app.

This and That

...Tickets are still available for both Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite events in April. You can get more details via the event website.

...You can enter to win one of three grand prizes in the Disney Cruise Line 25th Anniversary Sweepstakes. Enter daily through March 23, 2023

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson. Reopens in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Now scheduled to reopen March 19.

Indiana Jones Adventure – closed for extensive refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after April 16.

French Market – closed for transformation into Tiana's Palace. Will reopen later in 2023.

Mint Julep Bar – closed as part of the Tiana's Palace renovation. Will reopen later in 2023.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – closed April 3–13 for refurbishment.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Hyperion Theatre – reopens this summer with a limited-run production of "Rogers: The Musical"

Silly Symphony Swings – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after April 16.

Grizzly River Run – closed for extensive refurbishment. Reopens Friday, March 17. Closed shopping: Radiator Springs Curios

Downtown Disney District WonderGround Gallery – closed for refurbishment. Currently operating as a pop-up shop in the former ESPN Zone building.

Disney Home – closed for refurbishment. Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopen as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple; no timeline provided

Mickey in Paradise – currently closed for refurbishment. A small assortment of gift items is available at the Pacific Ballroom from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New Disney Vacation Club tower – now under construction. Scheduled to open September 28, 2023

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2023

2023 Disney100 anniversary celebration – began January 27, 2023

anniversary celebration – began January 27, 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – through April 25, 2023

– through April 25, 2023 Mickey's Toontown Reopening Day – March 19, 2023

– March 19, 2023 Spring Break – April 2–15, 2023. This is the period Disneyland expects to have the highest spring break attendance.

– April 2–15, 2023. This is the period Disneyland expects to have the highest spring break attendance. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite – April 18 and 20. Tickets on sale now via the event website.

– April 18 and 20. Tickets on sale now via the event website. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – May 2, 4, 8 and 11. All events are sold out.

– May 2, 4, 8 and 11. All events are sold out. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

– January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Spring 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property General Public Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 15% off standard and premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 15% off standard and premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 10% off standard and premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details. Spring 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property Magic Key Holder Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 20% off standard and premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 20% off standard and premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 15% off standard and premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions: Spring 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property Disney Visa Card Holder Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 25% off premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 25% off premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 20% off premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

The Disneyland Resort has released several discounts for Spring 2023, with different offers for Disney Visa Card holders, Magic Key holders and the general public. The offers are valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property General Public Magic Key Holder Disney Visa Card Holder Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 15% off standard and premium rooms 20% off standard and premium rooms 25% off premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 15% off standard and premium rooms 20% off standard and premium rooms 25% off premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 10% off standard and premium rooms 15% off standard and premium rooms 20% off premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

– Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

3/12 3/13 3/14 3/15 3/16 3/17 3/18 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 3/19 3/20 3/21 3/22 3/23 3/24 3/25 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W;

Toontown Reopening Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 3/26 3/27 3/28 3/29 3/30 3/31 4/1 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 4/2 4/3 4/4 4/5 4/6 4/7 4/8 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 4/9 4/10 4/11 4/12 4/13 4/14 4/15 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 4/16 4/17 4/18 4/19 4/20 4/21 4/22 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W;

DaD: Throwback Nite Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W;

DaD: Throwback Nite Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

