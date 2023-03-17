Power Limes are Coming to Mickey's Toontown

The California version of Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway is set apart from its Florida counterpart because of the elaborate queue, which takes visitors through the fictitious El CapiToon Theater. While waiting to board their runaway train, visitors pass through the highly detailed concession stand of this theater, which includes an entire candy case filled with tempting, themed treats. After my first visit, I left the concession stand room wondering how Disney's merchandise team could possibly have missed the opportunity to sell real Power Limes, Mallard Cups or Gummi Bears to fans.



For more than a month, fans have wanted to buy their own pack of Power Limes Sour Lime Candy Straws. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

It seems I wasn't alone. When Disney Parks posted a photo of the candies on Twitter, the responses were immediate and predictable.

okay but can you actually sell power limes. https://t.co/PccelNlA1Y — Pamela (@pamflay) January 26, 2023

My favorite thing on Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is all of the love for Powerline!



Disney, give us some real Power Limes!! pic.twitter.com/03qdeYhgov — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) January 27, 2023

I want some power limes candy! — EmzJ1S (@koolflute) January 27, 2023

Goofy’s Candy Co. need to start making power lines sour candies for real — Tom (@TommyLovesStuff) January 26, 2023

I mean, come ON.

When I was invited to meet with some of the Mickey's Toontown team last week, I came prepared to ask the tough questions. But then I walked into the room, saw an attractive merchandise display, and immediately stopped in my tracks.

Were those... Power Limes just laying on that table, with the sweatshirts and pins? Was this a joke? Were they mocking us?

It's not a joke. It's real, and it's fabulous. Power Limes will be part of the expanded merchandise assortment available when Mickey's Toontown opens on March 19. In addition to Power Limes, fans can also buy Goofy's Golly Pops and Scrooge McDuck's Chocolate Coins starting Sunday. Disney says additional items will be added to the concession stand collection in the future, but no details were available.



The Golly Pops flavors are Gawrsh Grape, Oh Boy-senberry and Hot Dog. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The concession stand assortment also includes McDuck's Chocolate Coins. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The concession stand assortment will be sold at EngineEar Souvenirs, at the attraction's exit. Disneyland quietly opened the shop last Friday, ahead of the official reopening of Mickey's Toontown, but released only seven items from the Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway collections.

An additional 20 items will be available starting this Sunday, including plush toys, pins, accessories, clothing and more.



The Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Remote Control Trackless Train toy debuts in Mickey's Toontown. Photo courtesy Disney.

From the assortment I've seen, the highlight is absolutely the Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Remote Control Trackless Train toy. The toy comes with one engine and two cars, which follow the engine around without use of a track, just like the attraction. The set comes with poseable characters, which you can move into different seats in the vehicles, triggering different sound effects. For younger children, there's a Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Remote Control Roadster toy, with simpler controls for smaller hands.



The always-popular ear headbands feature Mickey, Minnie, Pluto and Chuuby, the attraction's new mascot. Photo courtesy Disney.

Keeping with the adaptive and inclusive focus of Mickey's Toontown, the merchandise assortment even includes an adaptive ear headband suitable for visitors who use a cochlear implant.

We'll share more photos of additional products as they're released this weekend.