Disneyland Resort Update for March 21, 2023

Mickey's Toontown greets its first guests after renovation project

Mickey's Toontown opened to the public last weekend following a year-long transformation. Members of the media were invited to a re-dedication ceremony Saturday morning, ahead of an afternoon soft opening. The official debut was Sunday, when hundreds of fans flocked the land to check out the re-imagined attractions and eateries.

We detailed the updated land last week on MousePlanet, and I'll refer you back to that article for a breakdown of all of the changes in store for visitors. I have a few thoughts to add, having now visited with my husband and youngest son along.



The Mayor of Toontown; Pete; Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock; Mickey Mouse; and Minnie Mouse helped rededicate Mickey's Toontown. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



This fountain is a new focal point of Mickey's Toontown. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The Dreaming Tree in CenTOONial Park provides a little shade and another place for young children to climb and play. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Most curbs and barriers were removed from Toontown, making it easier to navigate on wheels. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

A recurring theme in this transformation is creating an inclusive place for families to play together. To that end, the play areas are designed to be especially friendly to those who use wheelchairs, have limited mobility or are on the autism spectrum. Being married to someone who uses a wheelchair, and as a mom of children with special needs, I very much wanted to see how my own family would experience the new areas.

We found new Toontown to be much easier to navigate with a wheelchair, which of course also benefits those pushing strollers. Curbs and barriers were largely removed from the land, so it's easier to get around. One negative my husband noted is that the soft-play surface which covers much of Goofy's How-to-Play Yard and Donald's Duck Pond is like pushing his wheelchair over thick carpeting.



Goofy's How-to-Play Yard is filled with places for visitors to climb, play, slide and explore. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Goofy watches as young visitors enjoy the roller slides in his yard. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



A banner outside Goofy's House invites candy makers to step inside. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

There's an access ramp to the top of Goofy's slides, and a bit of a transfer bench at the top, which afforded my husband the first opportunity he's ever had to race my son down a slide. The slides clearly weren't designed for adults and so the transfer process isn't as easy as it could be, but the grin on both of their faces was everything to me.

The interior of Goofy's House is a kinetic wonderland, and I can see some kids spending hours in there. There are buttons and knobs and levers at heights perfect for children and those using wheelchairs, plus enough detail up high and down low to reward careful exploration.



Goofy's House in Toontown is full of kinetic motion, lights, colors and sounds. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Donald's Duck Pond has interactive features, and will soon offer a water play area. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Visitors use an assortment of gadgets to help drain the water from Donald's Boat. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Likewise, Donald's Duck Pond has interactive components at varying heights for accessibility. The idea here is that Donald's boat has flooded, and you're working to help drain the water by manipulating a series of pumps, dials and levers. The variety here allows for people with differing abilities to find a control which works for them, and everyone can play. Again, this area is covered in the same soft play surface, but there's also a "wave" molded into the ground which may pose a trip or tip-over hazard for people with low vision, or those who catch a wheel just wrong.

"Popcorn Park" (the site of the former Chip 'n' Dale Treehouse) was preserved as a quiet area for guests who might need a sensory break, with a shady area and seating. During the media preview it was exactly as intended - a restful spot off the beaten path where someone could decompress and relax. On opening day, the grassy area was packed with people hoping to enjoy a picnic, buy some popcorn or just sit for a moment. Hopefully the area drops off the radar once the reopening crowds subside, because this type of area is exactly what I wish had been available to me when one of my children was younger and struggling with theme park overload.



The fountain in CenTOONial Park has low bowls which encourage children to play in the water. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Raised pegs spell out the word "Play" in Braille on one root of the Dreaming Tree. Another root displays the word "Dream". Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

As of reopening day, Toontown was not completely finished, which is not a surprise considering the series of winter storms which hammered Southern California these last several months. The musical garden in Goofy's How-to-Play yard is still to arrive, and the toddler soft play area behind Donald's Boat was blocked off. The water play area is still in progress, but with another storm currently crossing the area, visitors probably aren't looking for more ways to get wet at Disneyland.

I wholeheartedly appreciate the lengths Disney went to make Mickey's Toontown more accessible, and I can tell a great deal of thought was put into accommodating guests with physical and cognitive disabilities. There are also nods to guests who have low vision or are blind, but I could hope for more on this front. Two of the oversized roots of Walt's Dreaming Tree have Braille words on them, but I didn't see any further use of Braille in the land. Goofy's How-to-Play Yard and House could especially benefit from some Braille signage.

While there is always room for improvement in accessibility, the current iteration of Mickey's Toontown shows what is possible when a team is committed to inclusion. I applaud the efforts made here, and hope to see the lessons learned in Toontown applied throughout the park in the future.

Dining with Miss Daisy and friends

Cafe Daisy

The media preview was our first chance to try most of the menu items from Cafe Daisy, and I was eager to get my family's opinions on the food. I had previously sampled the Spring Garden Wrap, which is filled with romaine, quinoa and roasted pumpkin seeds, all tossed in a vegan creamy lemon dressing. I really enjoyed this item, though the wrap had a somewhat mushy consistency typical of some flatbreads. It's a strong plant-based offering, and a good alternative to pizza and hot dogs.



Daisy Duck presides over the grand opening of her new Toontown restaurant. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

I had also previously sampled the pepperoni Pizza Flop Over, and wanted to see if my husband shared my opinion. We agreed that the pepperoni and cheese were both excellent toppings, but the crust and sauce reminded us of school cafeteria service. My youngest son took one look at the cheese-and-herb sprinkled flop-over and declared it to be "not pizza," but he was happy enough with his mini pizza and apple juice.



The pizza flop-overs are a great idea in concept, but need a better sauce. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Children can choose a mini pizza with or without pepperoni. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Daisy offers a foot-long beef hot dog, served either plain or as a "dressed up" version topped with chili-cheese sauce AND macaroni and cheese AND potato crisps. It's messy and overkill, but my husband enjoyed it. The hot dogs are served with a side of house-made chips, which are delicious. You can also buy the side of chips for $4.49 alone, or $7.49 with a side of the chili-cheese sauce. As good as these chips are, the price is too high for the portion size.

Daisy's Goody-Goody Donuts are house made mini donuts dusted with cinnamon sugar, and delicious when served hot. At $6 for a bag of five, they're a pricey treat, but a unique offering for the park.



Daisy's Dressed Up Dog comes with a pile of toppings. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The Goody Goody Donuts are delicious when eaten fresh from the kitchen. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Cafe Daisy has a trio of specialty drinks, each sweeter than the one before. The least cloying of the group is the Picnic Time Watermelon Lemonade, which starts with Minute Maid Zero lemonade, and adds watermelon syrup and gummy candies. Granny Goof's Garden Sweet Tea is sweet tea with added flavorings and mango boba spheres. The Specialty Cold Brew was both too sweet and too bitter for my taste, but others loved it so if you're a coffee fan it might be worth a try. Personally, I'd skip all of the specialty drinks in favor of the mango lime aqua fresca, available only at Cafe Daisy.

Mobile order is a must for dining at Cafe Daisy, so plan a little ahead of your meal, especially during busier times.

Good Boy! Grocers

The former Goofy's Gas Station is now Good Boy! Grocers, still offering grab-and-go snacks and bottled beverages, and adding frozen slushes to the lineup. This location is the home to three of the collectible novelty offerings in Toontown, with resulting lines on opening day.



Good Boy! Grocers replaces Goofy's Gas Station. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The Perfect Picnic Basket is $25.99, and comes with three snacks and one beverage. You can add a coordinating picnic blanket for $11.00. The snack options are arranged in baskets and tubs at a kid-friendly height, and my son loved getting to make his selections and filling his own basket. However, as any parent could predict, this was not a quick process, with my son looking carefully at every single option several times before making up his mind. I predict the traffic flow for this location will need to be tweaked in coming days to more efficiently process transactions.



Good Boy! Grocers is set up to allow younger visitors to pick out the components for their picnic basket. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The author's son enjoys his Toontown picnic in CenTOONial Park while eying the play area under the Dreaming Tree. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

This location also sells two adorable souvenir sipper cups, one of Donald Duck "diving" into his boat, and one recreating the Mickey and Minnie statue atop the CenTOONial Park fountain. These are $16.99 each and come with a frozen slush.

Which is your favorite Premium from Mickey’s Toontown at @Disneyland?



* Perfect Picnic Basket 🧺

* Yummy! Popcorn box 🍿

* Donald Duck Sipper 🛟

* Minnie and Mickey Sipper 🌸



Drop an emoji below! pic.twitter.com/6mavcoYkrk — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) March 21, 2023

Yummy Popcorn

It's the same as Disneyland popcorn, but it you can buy it in an adorable souvenir box exclusive to Mickey's Toontown. The cart is located between Mickey's House and Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster.



Yummy! Popcorn is sold at a cart near Mickey's House. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Hyperspace Mountain returning during Star Wars month

The Disneyland Resort announced Monday that Hyperspace Mountain will be returning as a Space Mountain overlay at Disneyland Park from May 1 - June 4, 2023 as part of Star Wars month.

The month-long commemoration is good news for fans who may have missed out on getting tickets for the Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nites, but still want to visit around Star Wars Day on May the 4th. Disney promised more details on "epic encounters, exciting flavors and more," so we'll keep an eye out for updates.

It appears that the installation of the Hyperspace overlay will be an overnight project, and Space Mountain is not currently scheduled to be closed for refurbishment. Disney says the classic version of Space Mountain will reopen June 5, 2023.

EggStravaganza

I missed this last week, but EggStravaganza is back at the Disneyland Resort, and runs through April 9, 2023. Egg hunters are invited to explore Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney looking for one dozen oversized eggs themed to different Disney characters.



Eggstravaganza 2023 is on throughout the Disneyland Resort. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

There are three different hunts offered this year, one each for location, though the prizes are the same in each location. Egg hunters first purchase a special map and stickers to help locate these eggs, then place the stickers on the corresponding spots on the map.

Once complete, participants return the map to a redemption location to claim their prize—one of six different two-inch-tall "eggs" featuring Mickey and friends. The maps are $9.99 plus tax, and no discounts apply. You can purchase up to six maps per person, giving you the opportunity to collect all six of the eggs.

Maps are sold at select merchandise locations in Downtown Disney, Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and at the Disneyland Resort Hotels, but all locations will not carry all three maps. There are two redemption locations in Downtown Disney, at Disney's Pin Traders and the World of Disney Store. The redemption location in Disneyland is located at the Disney Showcase, and the Disney California Adventure redemption station is located at Elias and Co.

If you are only in it for the eggs, you don't need to complete the egg hunt to claim your prize—just buy your map at a redemption center and receive your egg. In the earlier years of this event the eggs were awarded randomly, but in recent years participants have been able to choose their favorite character, while supplies last.

Indy is back

I would be remiss not to mention the reopening of the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland last week, though I did not get a chance to check out the refreshed attraction for myself. However, Brady McDonald with the Orange County Register had the opportunity to ride and talk with Imagineers about the project, so I'm just going to link to his article for those who have an Orange County Register subscription, or haven't reached their limit of free articles for the month.

This and That

...Tickets are still available for both Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite events in April. You can get more details via the event website.

...This is your last week to enter to win one of three grand prizes in the Disney Cruise Line 25th Anniversary Sweepstakes. Enter daily through March 23, 2023

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson. Reopens in 2023.

French Market – closed for transformation into Tiana's Palace. Will reopen later in 2023.

Mint Julep Bar – closed as part of the Tiana's Palace renovation. Will reopen later in 2023.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – closed April 3–13 for refurbishment.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Hyperion Theatre – reopens this summer with a limited-run production of "Rogers: The Musical"

Silly Symphony Swings – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after April 16. Closed shopping: Radiator Springs Curios

Downtown Disney District WonderGround Gallery – closed for refurbishment. Currently operating as a pop-up shop in the former ESPN Zone building.

Disney Home – closed for refurbishment. Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopen as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple, expected to open Summer 2023

Mickey in Paradise – currently closed for refurbishment. A small assortment of gift items is available at the Pacific Ballroom from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New Disney Vacation Club tower – now under construction. Scheduled to open September 28, 2023

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2023

2023 Disney100 anniversary celebration – began January 27, 2023

anniversary celebration – began January 27, 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – through April 25, 2023

– through April 25, 2023 EggStravaganza – through April 9, 2023.

– through April 9, 2023. Spring Break – April 2–15, 2023. This is the period Disneyland expects to have the highest spring break attendance.

– April 2–15, 2023. This is the period Disneyland expects to have the highest spring break attendance. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite – April 18 and 20. Tickets on sale now via the event website.

– April 18 and 20. Tickets on sale now via the event website. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – May 2, 4, 8 and 11. All events are sold out.

– May 2, 4, 8 and 11. All events are sold out. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

– January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Spring 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property General Public Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 15% off standard and premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 15% off standard and premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 10% off standard and premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details. Spring 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property Magic Key Holder Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 20% off standard and premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 20% off standard and premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 15% off standard and premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions: Spring 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property Disney Visa Card Holder Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 25% off premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 25% off premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 20% off premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

The Disneyland Resort has released several discounts for Spring 2023, with different offers for Disney Visa Card holders, Magic Key holders and the general public. The offers are valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property General Public Magic Key Holder Disney Visa Card Holder Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 15% off standard and premium rooms 20% off standard and premium rooms 25% off premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 15% off standard and premium rooms 20% off standard and premium rooms 25% off premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 10% off standard and premium rooms 15% off standard and premium rooms 20% off premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

– Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

3/19 3/20 3/21 3/22 3/23 3/24 3/25 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W;

Toontown Reopening Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 3/26 3/27 3/28 3/29 3/30 3/31 4/1 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 4/2 4/3 4/4 4/5 4/6 4/7 4/8 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 4/9 4/10 4/11 4/12 4/13 4/14 4/15 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 4/16 4/17 4/18 4/19 4/20 4/21 4/22 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W;

DaD: Throwback Nite Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W

Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W;

DaD: Throwback Nite Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W 4/23 4/24 4/25 4/26 4/27 4/28 4/29 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100

Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

