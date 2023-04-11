Walt Disney World Resort Update for April 18, 2023

Writer's Note, News & Views

Remember that starting today, April 18, 2023, Passholders do not need to have Disney Park Pass Reservations to visit Walt Disney World Theme Parks after 2 p.m. except when visiting Magic Kingdom on Saturday or Sunday. If you want to join (or rejoin) the ranks of Passholders, starting on Thursday, April 20, new sales resume for the Disney Incredi-Pass (all guests), Disney Sorcerer Pass (Florida residents and DVC members), and Disney Pirate Pass (Florida residents). (Okay, DVC Member access for the Sorcerer Pass resumed on April 13, 2023.) Pass sales are online at https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/passes/, and, remember,Disney notes that "The quantity of passes will be limited and passes, or a pass type, may become unavailable for purchase at any time."

Also repeating from last week, Disney is also permitting existing passholders (including the Florida Resident Disney Pixie Dust Pass, which continues to be available) to renew into any available pass type during their renewal window (60 days before and 30 days after expiration). Beginning Thursday, existing passholders will have the option to upgrade their annual pass into any available pass type outside of their renewal window online or in the My Disney Experience app. For those selecting an upgrade outside their renewal window, the difference in price must be paid in full at the time of the upgrade and the new pass will have the same expiration date as the original pass.



All but the Incredi-Pass have block out dates; the less expensive the pass, the more blocked dates. Passholders still must make a park reservation for any day they wish to visit the parks before 2 p.m. and for any Saturday and Sunday visits to Magic Kingdom. The number of park reservations that may be held simultaneously depends on which pass you hold. For Passholders staying in Walt Disney World Resort hotels, park reservations during the hotel stay do not count toward the maximum number of park reservations, and certain days Disney designates as "bonus" reservations do not count against the total. Screenshot from DisneyWorld.com.

With Earth Month underway, Disney's Animal Kingdom has added offerings, and celebrates its 25th Anniversary this coming Saturday, April 22. As mentioned last week, DisneyWorld.com has a webpage devoted to Earth Day and the park's 25th Anniversary, with a few of the details of how the park will celebrate the milestone Disney Parks Blog highlighted four reasons to visit for the celebration: special merchandise, food and beverage, photo opportunities, and commemorative wilderness experiences.

Special merchandise? ✅

Nature-themed food and beverage offerings? ✅

Adventurous in-park experiences? ✅



Disney’s Animal Kingdom is celebrating 25 years of adventure this month and there are so many ways to celebrate with us: https://t.co/CsXZn5LTSX pic.twitter.com/HFToKJ5rzP — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 12, 2023

On a personal note, I have some fun commitments that will keep me away from the keyboard for the next couple of weekly Updates. Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix will keep you up to date, and we both will chime in over on our MousePlanet social media channels from time-to-time with any additional Walt Disney World Resort news of note, as always.

Halfway to Halloween Celebrations

The end of April happens to be "halfway" to Halloween on the calendar. Of course, in recent years (except during the pandemic), Magic Kingdom has seen its Halloween transformation and select-night Halloween parties in August, so actual Halloween around Walt Disney World will probably be here in about four months! Disney launched its #HalfwaytoHalloween celebration with a Disney Parks Blog kick-off this week, and in true Disney synergy fashion, the celebration is centered on The Haunted Mansion, since Walt Disney Studio's new "comically creepy" movie inspired by the attraction is opening in theaters July 28.

So far, Disney has not released Mickey's Not-So-Scary party dates or ticket availability, but stay tuned, as we expect that news soon as part of this celebration. In the meantime, Disney Parks Blog's Foodie Guide is now available, including many specialty treats available April 20-23, 2023, as part of the Halfway to Halloween celebration.

Sinister sweets and treats will soon be near because #HalfwaytoHalloween is officially here! 🎃 👻 Uncover all the delicious dishes coming back to Disney Parks for the celebration in our latest #DisneyEats Foodie Guide: https://t.co/ZTUaIjDkmp pic.twitter.com/0k28PKCHDU — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 17, 2023

Indeed, to that end, Disney and Gideon's Bakery at Disney Springs invited media a a "shriek peek" last week. Starting April 20, Gideon's will offer its new Pumpkin Cheesecake Snack Cakes, a "hauntingly delicious gourmet treat" that "features a layer of the softest spice cake topped with pumpkin cheesecake and dipped in high-quality dark chocolate." Even after waiting in its legendary queue, the snack cake is limited to two per person and is only available while supplies last. The latest Gideon's Trading Card Series cards will be hidden at the bottom of every medium and large cookie box, and customers will also get a free Halfway to Halloween Promo Card with purchases during the event. Finally, there will be new merchandise featuring Gideon's Halfway to Halloween Ambassador, Barnabas Mephistophelittle, including a collector's pin and temporary tattoo available.



Gideon's Bakery at Disney Springs sort of has a Halloween vibe all the time, but it will also have several limited time offerings for the HalfwayToHalloween celebration. Gideon's Bakery at Disney Springs sort of has a Halloween vibe all the time, but it will also have several limited time offerings for the HalfwayToHalloween celebration.

Halfway to Halloween celebration food and merchandise will be available at Gideon's starting April 20. Halfway to Halloween celebration food and merchandise will be available at Gideon's starting April 20.

Everywhere you look inside Gideon's Bakery seems to evoke a Halloween-type vibe. Everywhere you look inside Gideon's Bakery seems to evoke a Halloween-type vibe.

A new series of Gideon's trading cards will be introduced during the Halfway to Halloween celebration. A new series of Gideon's trading cards will be introduced during the Halfway to Halloween celebration.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Snack Cakes will be available during the Halfway to Halloween celebration while supplies last (limit two per customer). Pumpkin Cheesecake Snack Cakes will be available during the Halfway to Halloween celebration while supplies last (limit two per customer).

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Cirque du Soleil Celebrated World Circus Day and the Continued Evolution of "Drawn to Life" at Disney Springs

Last week, in honor of World Circus Day, Cirque du Soleil invited media to its Disney Springs theater to see two new acts that recently became part of "Drawn to Life" by Cirque du Soleil and Disney. Drawn to Life originally debuted at Disney Springs on November 18, 2021, and it features "an imaginative blend of timeless Disney magic and remarkable Cirque du Soleil artistry" in a family-friendly show that tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter. The show celebrates iconic Disney stories and characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios' 100-year heritage of storytelling through innovative design, Cirque du Soleil acrobatic performances, choreography, musical scores paying homage to familiar Disney tunes, and brand-new animation created by Disney Animation artists.

The show is performed ten times weekly. The new acts that joined the show earlier this year are part of its ongoing evolution which is a long-standing Cirque du Soleil tradition that allows its shows to regularly change and serve as a living, breathing piece of art. For more information about the show and tickets, visit cirquedusoleil.com/drawn-to-life.

Celebrating World Circus Day with some of the cast of the Cirque du Soleil-Disney show “Drawn to Life” at Disney Springs during an invited media event. #DisneySprings#DrawnToLife #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/GWFX4cVd3U — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) April 13, 2023



More than 60 performers take stage during "Drawn to Life," with live musicians both on and off-stage, and a large, mostly unseen crew. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



A brand new act, Icarian Games, pays tribute to Disney's animated forests and the creatures that inhabit them. A brand new act, Icarian Games, pays tribute to Disney's animated forests and the creatures that inhabit them.

The cast of "Drawn to Life" wanders through a new scene paying tribute to Disney's animated forests during the Icarian Games. The cast of "Drawn to Life" wanders through a new scene paying tribute to Disney's animated forests during the Icarian Games.

The Icarian Games performers include Ethiopian artists performing acrobatic feats in which performers are tossed in the air with the legs and feet of another performer. The Icarian Games performers include Ethiopian artists performing acrobatic feats in which performers are tossed in the air with the legs and feet of another performer.

The Dream of Colors act pays tribute to the ink and paint animation artists of early Disney animation. The Dream of Colors act pays tribute to the ink and paint animation artists of early Disney animation.

Aerial Hoop artists now take to the air during the Dream of Colors act which also features human trapeze artists on a suspended wheel. Aerial Hoop artists now take to the air during the Dream of Colors act which also features human trapeze artists on a suspended wheel.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



Seeing the Cirque du Soleil cast up close also provided an opportunity to appreciate the detail and artistry of their makeup and costumes. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

New Disney Vacation Club Guardians Vol. 3 Movie Screening & After-Hours Party on May 4, 2023: For Sale on April 19th

Disney Vacation Club is offering eligible members (and their guests) a unique opportunity to see the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 movie along with three hours of after-hours access to the World Discovery area of EPCOT featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Test Track, special character sightings, snacks, and more—but, unlike other DVC Moonlight Magic events and DVC movie screenings, this one is offered for $89 per person, plus tax and gratuity (though it's unclear who the gratuity is earmarked for and how much it will be). The Disney Vacation Club Guardians of the Galaxy Screen & Scream after-hours party will be held on May 4, 2023, from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. with the movie screening either at 2 p.m. that day at Disney Springs or at a later date with a voucher (more on that below).

On April 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, eligible DVC members can book one event package for themselves and up to 4 additional guests per Member (for a total of 5 or up to the number of guests on a Disney resort reservation that was finalized by April 16, 2023). The package options both include the May 4th EPCOT after-hours party: the "Screen & Scream Package" includes the 2 p.m. screening of the movie at AMC Disney Springs, and the "Scream Package" includes a $15 Fandango voucher to see the movie at a later date. Unlike DVC Moonlight Magic events (and pretty much all of the other paid After Hours or Party events), packages do not include admission to EPCOT before park closing. The Member who was selected during event registration must be in attendance to personally check in their full party along with their Digital Membership Card and photo ID, and the entire party must check in together with the event tickets.

Eligible DVC members should have received an email with these details and the link to the registration page's virtual waiting room by now. This link may take you to that virtual waiting room (but no guarantee), and you will need to have your member number handy for registration.



Registration for the May 4 event opens at 11 a.m. on April 19, 2023. Based on other DVC event registration opportunities, you should already be at the virtual waiting room's page (that looks like this screenshot) when registration opens if you want a chance to register; be sure to have your DVC member number handy.

While we are talking about DVC events, Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic registration details for the six remaining complimentary events at Walt Disney World Resort are posted on this page of the DVC website. Early Registration occurs once for each park hosting a Moonlight Magic Event, where DVC Members with Disney Resort hotel reservations falling on the day of an event may register for the event; General Registration takes place on specified dates for each event. The remaining complimentary but registration required after-hours events in the parks for members and their guests are:

Disney's Hollywood Studios – May 11, September 13

– Early Registration was April 4, 2023 .

– General Registration (pending availability) opens May 3 for the May 11 event, and August 31 for the September 13 event.

– . – General Registration (pending availability) opens May 3 for the May 11 event, and August 31 for the September 13 event. Disney's Animal Kingdom – July 11, August 2

– Early Registration will be on June 14, 2023. Resort reservations with party size finalized prior to 11:59 p.m. (Eastern) on June 11, 2023.

– General Registration (pending availability) opens June 21 for the July 11 event, and July 19 for the August 2 event.

– Early Registration will be on June 14, 2023. Resort reservations with party size finalized prior to 11:59 p.m. (Eastern) on June 11, 2023. – General Registration (pending availability) opens June 21 for the July 11 event, and July 19 for the August 2 event. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – May 23, August 23

– Early Registration will be on April 26, 2023. Resort reservations with party size finalized prior to 11:59 p.m. (Eastern) on April 23, 2023.

– General Registration (pending availability) opens May 11 for the May 23 event, and August 9th for the August 23 event.

For "early registration," an eligible DVC member must have resort reservations at a Disney-owned-and-operated hotel at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida or at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort—with party size modifications finalized prior to the respective deadlines. Eligible DVC members are those who are eligible for member extras. Any eligible DVC member (regardless of hotel reservation status) may attempt to register for an event during "general registration" pending availability. Members can register up to a party size of five (including the member) or, when registering during the early registration period, up to the number of guests on the resort reservation finalized by the applicable deadline. Modifications to a hotel reservation's party size after the deadline will not change the party size for the event. Children under age 3 do not need to be registered for the event.

For all of these DVC events, "eligible" member generally means that the member bought their points directly from Disney rather than a third party resale.

Views Around the World



Disney 100 merchandise is available all over Walt Disney World Resort, including World of Disney store at Disney Springs. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



I often search for unique angles for photos, and my 40x optical zoom lens captured this view of the final number in Mickey's Magical Friendship Faire on the Castle Stage all the way from a table at Tomorrowland Terrace. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



Energy Bytes is the new food and beverage kiosk that opened in Tomorrowland near TRON Lightcycle / Run along with the attraction earlier this month. Its food serving sizes and prices are comparable to some of the festival kiosks at EPCOT. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



The new proposed Disney Vacation Club tower at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort has risen rather quickly, thanks to its use of pre-formed concrete sections. The new proposed Disney Vacation Club tower at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort has risen rather quickly, thanks to its use of pre-formed concrete sections.

From aboard the express monorail from Magic Kingdom to the TTC, it is posible to see the foundation in place for further construction at the site of the new proposed DVC tower. From aboard the express monorail from Magic Kingdom to the TTC, it is posible to see the foundation in place for further construction at the site of the new proposed DVC tower.

From aboard the express monorail approaching Magic Kingdom, it is possible to spot the new proposed DVC tower rising above the trees across Seven Seas Lagoon. From aboard the express monorail approaching Magic Kingdom, it is possible to spot the new proposed DVC tower rising above the trees across Seven Seas Lagoon.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Give Kids the World Village Opened A Spa Dedicated to Wish Parents, Adult Family Members & Caregivers

Give Kids the World Village invited media to the nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, Florida, for the April 12, 2023 dedication and opening of Olivia's Oasis—a relaxation spa dedicated exclusively to wish parents, adult family members and caregivers. The 89-acre whimsical nonprofit Central Florida resort, provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with life-changing week-long wish vacations at no cost.

The new spa is designed to provide adult family members and caregivers with a respite from the stress of caring for a critically ill child. Open daily and staffed by volunteers, Olivia's Oasis features seven unique quiet spaces, each with state-of-the-art amenities including SolaJet Dry-Hydrotherapy tables and chairs, therapy loungers, aromatherapy, chromotherapy, a hydration station, and more.



Angie Patrick, whose late daughter, Olivia, is the spa's namesake clasps hands with GKTW President & CEO Pamela Landwirth during the dedication of Olivia's Oasis. Angie Patrick, whose late daughter, Olivia, is the spa's namesake clasps hands with GKTW President & CEO Pamela Landwirth during the dedication of Olivia's Oasis.

Olivia's Oasis is available to adult caregivers at the nonprofit resort seven days a week, year round. Olivia's Oasis is available to adult caregivers at the nonprofit resort seven days a week, year round.

Olivia's Oasis provides quiet tranquil places for adult caregivers to relax and recharge. Olivia's Oasis provides quiet tranquil places for adult caregivers to relax and recharge.

SolaJet Dry-Hydrotherapy tables are located in private rooms for adult caregivers to receive spa-quality massages. SolaJet Dry-Hydrotherapy tables are located in private rooms for adult caregivers to receive spa-quality massages.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

"Olivia's Oasis is for the fearless grown-ups trying hard to keep the faith…a place to rejuvenate the spirit so these beautiful parents can continue to be their for their children, according to Angie Patrick, whose daughter, Olivia, is the spa's namesake. Olivia had visited the Village on her wish trip during her long battle with medulloblastoma, and passed away in 2021 at the age of 17. Unaware of her connection to the Village, a colleague of Angie's in the massage industry reached out to her to help source equipment for a new relaxation spa at the Village. That inspired Angie to put together a team of manufacturers including SolaJet that made Olivia's Oasis possible along with additional funding from a private anonymous donor.

More information about the Village is available on its website: GKTW.org. Among its upcoming fundraising activities is the "Playing Fore Wishes" golfing outing at Celebration Golf Club on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Information is available on the website about how you can play a round to help wish kids "play around--away from hospital stays and medical treatments."

The villas of GKTW were recently refurbished with modern finishes. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

This & That…

…EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival still has quite a long run ahead, all the way to July 5, but it's time to start planning for further into the Summer and Fall: EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival returns July 27 to November 18. This edition of the Festival will include 25 Global Marketplaces throughout EPCOT, with several returning such as The Fry Basket, Flavors from Fire, Canada, India and Spain, and new Global Marketplaces opening later during the festival. The Eat to the Beat Concert Series will return with a lineup that has not yet been announced. Also returning: Emile’s Fromage Montage (buy five cheese dishes, get stamps, get a treat at Shimmering Sips); and Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak (buy a map, find Remy, return completed map for prize). During the "Halloween season," there will also be a second scavenger hunt, Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit, September 29 through October 31.

Dates Revealed! 🍽️ 🍷 ✨ The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will be dishing up delights at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort beginning July 27! Get more delicious details now: https://t.co/Or1WftOOI7 pic.twitter.com/BGrvQ7JeLk — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 12, 2023

…Disney PhotoPass Service is adding a new Capture Your Moment 20-minute personalized photo session opportunity in Fantasyland starting May 1. Check in for the experience will be inside Sir Mickey's and photo locations can include the "backside" of Cinderella Castle, Prince Charming Regal Carrousel, Rapunzel's tower, Prince Eric's castle, Storybook Circus, Bell and Maurice's cottage, outside Beat's castle, around Mad Tea Party, and others. One photo location per session is guaranteed; sessions may visit a few locations subject to time constraints; ask your photographer about available options. The session is $99 and can include up to eight guests, but the photos themselves are not included in the price—they can either be part of a Memory Maker or Memory Maker One Day benefit or may be purchased individually. Booking for the new offering opens April 24; limited same-day reservations may be available.

We're thrilled to announce an additional #CaptureYourMoment experience at #MagicKingdom! Enjoy a personalized photo session with a #DisneyPhotoPass photographer in Fantasyland. ✨🏰📸 Visit the @DisneyParks Blog to learn more: https://t.co/6PWbQhfZNv pic.twitter.com/gkCtAFXFUI — DisneyPhotoPass (@DisneyPhotoPass) April 11, 2023

…With the Splash Mountain reimagination into Tiana's Bayou Adventure scheduled to take until "Late 2024," we will continue to see additional details from Disney and the Imagineers from time to time to keep the project on our radar. This week, Disney shared that Mama Die will appear in the attraction with actress Jenifer Lewis reprising her role as Mama Odie from Disney's The Princess and the Frog. While Magic Kingdom's Splash Mountain closed back in January around the time of its usual seasonal refurbishment closure, Disneyland's version is still operating until the end of May out in Anaheim.

Breaking News! New artwork and details revealed for Mama Odie, appearing in the future attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure! 💫 Check the Disney Parks Blog to see how we’re “digging a little deeper” into Tiana’s second act at Disney Parks, plus more news: https://t.co/7pd6sicLCf pic.twitter.com/Z9T4QzqZB8 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 12, 2023



Magic Kingdom's Splash Mountain is closed for its transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure which is expected to open in Late 2024. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

…The folks at Maria and Enzo’s and Enzo’s Hideaway at Disney Springs want you to know about their floral and fruity new cocktail flavors for spring, available now through the end of June.

Maria & Enzo’s

Lotus - $19

Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Prickly Pear, Lime, Orange Bitters



Tulip - $19

Malfy Gin, Aperol, Guava, Prosecco, Orange Bitters, Thyme



Lavender - $19

Titos Vodka, Combier d’Orange Liqueur, Lavender, Lemon Juice



Floral Flight - $25

A 2 oz portion of the Lotus, Tulip, and Lavender cocktails



Mocktail: Lavender Mint Lemonade - $13

House made mint lemonade with a hint of lavender



Enzo’s Hideaway

The Bee’s Knees - $20

Bombay Gin, Honey, Lemon Juice, Fee Foam, Bee Pollen



Smoked Pistachio Tequila Sour - $20

Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Pistachio Syrup, Lime Juice, Orange Bitters, Salt



Passionfruit Smash - $20

Absolut Vodka, Aperol, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Passionfruit Syrup



Primavera Flight - $30

A 2 oz portion of The Bee’s Knees, Smoked Pistachio Tequila Sour, and Passionfruit Smash

…Beyond Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Concerts announced “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert,” a 45-city tour where Encanto lovers of all ages have the opportunity to sing along with their favorite GRAMMY-Award winning songs performed by a live band while watching the full film. The events include all the music of the film, including iconic hits like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” performed live, but live characters do not appear. The tour kicks off September 19 in Joliet, IL and travels throughout the U.S.A. and Canada, concluding November 12 in Orlando, FL. Tickets for most dates go on-sale on Friday, April 21 at 10 AM local time. Fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite characters from the film and to use their voices to transform each venue into one big celebration of the Madrigal family.

The Usual Writer's Note

Face coverings remain optional across all of Walt Disney World Resort. Remember to check this page of DisneyWorld.com for the latest requirements.

Based on experience over the past three years, it is unlikely that the State of Florida will impose new requirements. Disney may impose more stringent requirements than the state, so, again, be sure to pay attention to updates to the policies around Walt Disney World Resort.

As has been true throughout the past several years, if you're traveling to or from overseas, be sure to check with the places you're visiting and traveling from or through for the latest rules. Though most requirements have been relaxed or removed, it remains important to check on and abide by the most up-to-date COVID-19 testing and vaccine requirements for entering the United States whether as a citizen, permanent resident, or visitor (and be aware of who needs a visa).

Disney Park Pass reservations continue to be required for admission to Walt Disney World theme parks in addition to a valid ticket. If your tickets have the Park Hopper option, Park Hopping only becomes available after 2 p.m. daily, and only after you have first visited the park for which you have made a reservation that day. There have been instances where Magic Kingdom has reached capacity and paused admission of Park Hoppers, as Disney reserves the right to do so at all the parks. Starting today, April 18, Passholders are not required to make reservations to visit parks after 2 p.m. except for Magic Kingdom on Saturday and Sunday (it remains unclear how the rule change will impact park hopping).

Speaking of Annual Passes, sales of new ones are paused in all categories except the Florida Resident Pixie Dust Pass until this Thursday, April 20, 2023 (and resumed on April 13 for the DVC Member Sorcerer Pass). Current Passholders may continue to purchase renewals in all tiers, and, starting April 20, may upgrade pass type before renewal by paying the difference in price.

Disney added a "Courtesy" section to its "know before you go" webpage on DisneyWorld.com which states:

Be the magic you want to see in the world. You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can't live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort.

The usual Tropical Storm season is just ahead in May (and storms do not know how to read a calendar anyway). Daily summer thunderstorms probably will start popping by June or July, but, even before then, we have had several in recent days, with more in the forecast. When visiting Central Florida, have a regular look at the weather forecasts, and be prepared. If you are driving, be extra alert, and expect lots of traffic during Spring Break.

Resort Reservations, Ticket Advice & Special Offers

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update.

The Walt Disney World Resort website lists current offers, deals, and discounts on this page.

The 2023 Florida Resident Weekday Magic Ticket offer remains available through April 27: it is available for park visits April 18-21, and April 24-27 only. With this offer, Florida Residents can get Disney Weekday magic Tickets for 2 days of theme park admissions during any combination of those dates. There are 3 and 4 day discounted tickets available as well with those same date of use restrictions, but none of the tickets have to be used on consecutive days, but all days have to be used by April 27. Park reservations are required for all tickets. Park Hopper and/or Water Parks and Sports options available for additional fees.

Proof of residency is required for all Florida Resident ticket offers. Disney now allows that to be done online when purchasing tickets from DisneyWorld.com. More information about all the tickets and verification requirements is available on this page of DisneyWorld.com.

Florida Residents can still also save up to 20% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays most Sunday through Thursday nights most nights through April 30. The amount of discount varies by hotel and does not correspond to the usual Deluxe-Moderate-Value breakdown. For more information, details, and availability, visit this page of DisneyWorld.com.

Discounted stays are available on most nights from April 10 to July 10, 2023, of 10% to 25% depending on Disney Resort hotel selected for stays between 1 and 14 nights. Details and availability are available on this page of DisneyWorld.com. There are additional offers for Passholders (up to 35%), Florida Residents (up to 30%), and everyone else (up to 25%) now posted through September 28, 2023. Scroll through the full list on this page of DisneyWorld.com.

For those Passholders interested in the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser "Voyages," select dates from through June 28, 2023 are now available for up to 30% off too.

The official Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels have a bunch of special offers available with weekday rates starting at $120/night (plus tax). These "on-property" resorts enjoy many of the same perks (though not all of them) as the Disney owned-and-operated resort hotels, and offer complimentary transportation to and from the parks. For more information and rates, visit: disneyspringshotels.com. The family owned-and-operated Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando is now officially open in this category, and, as it reaches its targeted completion this Spring, it will feature 604 rooms including 78 two-room suites, in-room amenities including 55” smart flat screen televisions, mini refrigerators, microwaves, alarm clocks with Bluetooth and charging stations, executive work spaces, and in-room safes. The Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando is within walking distance to Disney Springs and will also offer 17,000+ square feet of meeting and event space for up to 250 people.

MousePlanet’s travel partner Get Away Today is available to help you book rooms and packages. When you book a Walt Disney World Resort Package with Get Away Today with a minimum 3-night stay at a Disney Resort Hotel plus tickets, you receive its complimentary concierge service which includes:

Free Price Monitoring – if a special comes out after you book, we'll automatically apply it!

Dining Reservation Assistance – we wake up early and snag those hard to get dining reservations so you don't have to.

The GAT expert team is available to you! Contact them any time for extra assistance with your vacation planning; transportation, theme park recommendations, etc.

You can get a free Walt Disney World Resort vacation quote by calling 855-GET-AWAY (and tell them MousePlanet sent you) or, you can find sample prices and submit a free quote request here.

Looking to go beyond Walt Disney World Resort when visiting Central Florida? Check out Get Away Today's Universal Orlando Resort ticket offers too.

Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today! As always, we remind our readers that Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. Historically, non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks.

A Further Word From Our Sponsor

Now you can get two days FREE at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort when you book with Get Away Today!

In addition to the Walt Disney World Resort offers below, if you are booking with Get Away Today at Universal Orlando Resort, buy 3 days and get 2 days free: Park-to-Park and Base tickets are included with this offer, and there are no blockout dates. Visit Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, or upgrade to a 3-Park ticket to experience Universal’s waterpark, Volcano Bay. You can find this offer and its details here at Get Away Today's website.