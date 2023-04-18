Halfway to Halloween: Preview Halloween 2023 at Disney Parks

Halfway to Halloween: Bonus Walt Disney World Resort & Disneyland Resort Updates & Beyond for April 20, 2023

You can view a larger version of the individual images included below by clicking on the photo.

All of the images are courtesy of Disney Parks.

Halloween News & Previews

Disney Parks has been celebrating #HalfwayToHalloween all this past week. Today, we have news about this fall's Halloween celebrations for both coasts and beyond. Be sure to also check out Disney Parks Blog for its portal to all things #HalfwayToHalloween, including links to all the essential details and more.

But before we get to Halloween, don't forget that today, Thursday, April 20, new sales resume for the Disney Incredi-Pass (all guests), Disney Sorcerer Pass (Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club members), and Disney Pirate Pass (Florida residents). [DVC member access for the Sorcerer Pass resumed on April 13, 2023.] Pass sales are online at https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/passes/, and, remember—Disney notes, "The quantity of passes will be limited and passes, or a pass type, may become unavailable for purchase at any time."

Return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort

This fan-favorite event returns to Magic Kingdom Park this fall, complete with spellbinding entertainment and favorite Disney characters dressed in their Halloween best. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will be at Magic Kingdom Park select nights August 11 – November 1. Tickets go on sale starting May 2.

Return of Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort

Once again, Mr. Oogie Boogie and a clan of cadaverous characters are taking over Disney California Adventure! On select nights this fall, guests can don their favorite costume for a fun time at this separately ticketed, limited-capacity, after-hours event at Disney California Adventure Park. More details on this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash will be announced later this summer.

Halloween on the High Seas Returns to Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line guests sailing during the specially themed Halloween on the High Seas cruises will be treated to eerie-sistable costumes to gourd-geous decorations fleet-wide as these themed sailings return this September.

Halloween Festivities Return to International Disney Parks

The spooky season will be in full swing across the "ghoul-obe" (credit Disney Parks with that term) with the return of Halloween events at the overseas resorts.

Disneyland Paris Halloween festivities return October 1 – November 5 with the daily Halloween cavalcade at Disneyland Park and more.

At Hong Kong Disneyland, Halloween season returns September 15 with eerie entertainment, including the popular Let’s Get Wicked show and brand-new merchandise.

At Tokyo Disney Resort, the return of “Disney Halloween” from September 15 – October 31 brings festive parades, mystical merch and more.

Shanghai Disney Resort will celebrate the Halloween season with the return of special food items, pumpkin decorations and more.

Upcoming Merchandise "Shriek Peek"

Get a first look at some new products coming this haunting season including the Mickey Mouse Fab 5 Halloween Pumpkin Ear Headband and T-Shirt, a Glow in the Dark Loungefly Mini Backpack, plus a new Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular Spirit Jersey and Sanderson Sisters plush set.