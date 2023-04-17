Disneyland Resort Update for April 24, 2023

Author's note:

Last week was rough for the Disneyland Resort, even before the Saturday's spectacular Fantasmic finale fire.

On Thursday, a computer system that controls admission tickets crashed, leaving hundreds stuck outside Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Cast members were neither able to scan tickets at the entrance gates nor process Magic Key discounts for guests already inside the park. The outage began around 11:00 a.m., just as the park-hopping window opened for the day. Cast members warned visitors not to leave the theme park they were currently in, as they wouldn't be able to enter the other park. Photos posted on social media show a crush of visitors waiting outside the gates until the system came back online. Disney says the outage lasted less than an hour.

Then on Friday, a power outage in Anaheim impacted several areas inside Disneyland, including Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and New Orleans Square. The outage was brief, but several rides had to be evacuated and then reopened, which bumped wait times for those rides unaffected by the outage.

This Tuesday marks the end of the Food and Wine Festival at Disney California Adventure, so be sure to use up tabs you may have left on your Sip & Savor pass.

Fantasmic closes after Maleficent dragon catches fire

The fiery finale of Disneyland's Fantasmic show was more realistic than expected on Saturday, as the show's 45-foot-tall Maleficent dragon went up in flames. Disney says nobody was injured during the incident, which took place during the second performance of the night:

"During the final showing of Fantasmic at Disneyland park on Saturday evening, the dragon prop caught fire. Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded, and the fire was extinguished. All cast members were safely evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island. Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely evacuated of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. We are temporarily suspending fire effects similar to those used at Disneyland park's Fantasmic at select shows and entertainment experiences globally out of an abundance of caution following the Fantasmic prop fire at Disneyland park. The continued safety of our cast and guests is of the utmost importance."

Videos posted to social media show the fire began just after Brave Little Tailor Mickey says, "Well, this is my dream!" and defeats Maleficent. The dragon's head catches fire first, followed by the body as what appears to be flaming liquid drips onto the inflatable figure. The show was stopped 15 seconds after the first flames appeared, but it was another 30 seconds before Disney played the prerecorded music saying the show could not continue. Area lights came up and cast members began directing guests to leave the viewing areas, a process made more difficult due to the number of people trying to take photos and videos of the conflagration.

That nobody was injured is a not-so-minor miracle, when you consider just how many cast are on the island during the production. In addition to the Mickey Mouse you can see, there are more than a dozen performers, stage managers, technicians, and support staff hidden on the stage in the Cider Mill on the island and in an underground staging area. The performer portraying Brave Little Tailor Mickey cannot see out of the costume, and is escorted on and off the stage by a handler under cover of mist screens. From watching the videos, it seems the performer had no idea what was happening just across the stage from them. The safe evacuation of everyone on the island, and the calm response of the stage managers visible in the videos, speaks to the training and preparation of the Fantasmic cast.

Just watched Fantasmic Dragon catches on fire at Disneyland 😢 #disney pic.twitter.com/49yTBA2MR7 — mlg (@MelissaLeeGiles) April 23, 2023

Based on photos taken Saturday night and the scene Sunday morning, it seems this iteration of Maleficent is a loss. MousePlanet reader Oleg Chaikovsky shared photos of the badly burned Maleficent figure only partly into its underground storage vault. Workers were erecting scaffolding around the figure, and less than a hour after the park opened a tarp hid the dragon from view. Oleg says he didn't see visible damage to the stage, but noted that Tom Sawyer Island was closed for the day.



Workers surround the burned frame of the Maleficent dragon the morning after the figure caught fire during a performance of Fantasmic. Photo by Oleg Chaikovsky.



Most of the dragon has been lowered into its underground lair, but the head is still visible above ground. Photo by Oleg Chaikovsky.



Shortly after Disneyland opened, workers draped a tarp over the exposed dragon head. Photo by Oleg Chaikovsky.



Workers build a scaffold around the dragon pit on Tom Sawyer Island. Photo by Oleg Chaikovsky.



There is no obvious damage to Tom Sawyer Island beyond the burned dragon. Photo by Oleg Chaikovsky.



A screen now blocks the view of the Maleficent dragon on Tom Sawyer Island. Photo by Oleg Chaikovsky.

As of press time, Disneyland has removed Fantasmic from the entertainment schedule only through April 27, with a 9:00 p.m. showing scheduled for Friday, April 28. Likewise, the Disneyland website shows Pirates Lair on Tom Sawyer Island will reopen today, as will Davy Crockett's Explorer Canoes. All of this is subject to change as Disney gets a better idea of the damage to the Fantasmic infrastructure, but the show can go on without the Maleficent dragon. In the so-called "B Mode," an animated Maleficent is projected onto the three mist screens.

While less common in recent years, the show frequently ran in B mode after a new-and-improved Fantasmic debuted in 2009. A new three-dimensional, 45-foot-tall, fire-breathing dragon that had featured so prominently in Disneyland's marketing campaign for the revamped production wasn'tt ready when the show returned that summer, and didn't join the cast until September. Recurring mechanical problems quickly earned the dragon the nickname of "Murphy," made all the more appropriate when the dragon's neck appeared to snap mid-show the following summer. Murphy returned to the show that December, and there haven't been any major incidents until now.

Disneyland's Maleficent is not the only one to have caught fire. In 2018, the 53-foot-long fire-breathing Maleficent float in Walt Disney World's Festival of Fantasy Parade caught fire as the parade made its way through Liberty Square. The float was rebuilt and returned to the parade in 2019.

Halfway to Halloween

Last week, Disney held a Halfway-to-Halloween event at Walt Disney World to highlight Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, but they did also confirm the return of Oogie Boogie Bash to Disney California Adventure this fall.



Carthay Circle Theater serves as a projection surface during Oogie Boogie Bash, with animated decorations taking over the structure at intervals. MousePlanet file photo

Once again, Mr. Oogie Boogie and a clan of cadaverous characters are taking over Disney California Adventure! On select nights this fall, guests can don their favorite costume for a fun time at this separately ticketed, limited-capacity, after-hours event at Disney California Adventure Park. More details on this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash will be announced later this summer.

Yes, that's all we know at this time. Tickets for the 2022 event went on sale in late June, and sold out in just one week. We'll post dates and details as soon as we have them.

Stay in the middle of the magic and save up to 15% on select rooms at the Hotels of the DISNEYLAND® Resort Hotels for travel March 12 – June 8, 2023. Experience the Disney California Adventure® Food & Wine Festival, Disney100 Celebration and so much more! Even greater savings are available to Magic Key holders and Disney Visa Card holders.

As a Disneyland Resort Hotel guest, you'll be able to enter Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park 30 minutes prior to park opening with Early Entry Access. This means you'll be able to enjoy your favorite attractions before the parks officially open every day of your stay. Theme park reservations are available now for this offer, so don't wait to book!

Book now at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

This and That

...Radiator Springs Curios reopened last week, making it the last shop at Disney California Adventure to reopen following the pandemic-related closure. While the theme parks reopened in 2021, this one last store remained closed until last week.

...Naples Restaurante has stepped in to fill the brunch void left by the closure of Catal restaurant and the Uva Bar in Downtown Disney. Their new weekend brunch features a menu of the somewhat familiar, like ricotta pancakes topped with blueberry compote, or avocado toast made with ciabatta, and the rather unusual, including a breakfast pizza and a iigitoni al carbonara Americana breakfast pasta. Book via the restaurant website.

...If you're in the market to purchase a new Magic Key pass to the Disneyland Resort, the top-tier Inspire Key was still available as of press time, nearly two weeks after Disney resumed sales of the tickets. Tickets are available only from the Disneyland website.

...Tickets are still available for the brand-new Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite event in June. These after-hours private parties are scheduled for June 13 and 15, and take place at Disneyland park. Details and ticket sales available on the Disneyland website.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson. Reopens in 2023.

French Market – closed for transformation into Tiana's Palace. Will reopen later in 2023.

Mint Julep Bar – closed as part of the Tiana's Palace renovation. Will reopen later in 2023.

Ship to Shore Marketplace – closed for refurbishment through April 29.

– closed for refurbishment through April 29. Matterhorn Bobsleds – closes April 17 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – final day of operation May 30, 2023. The attraction will recieve a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Hyperion Theatre – reopens June 30 with a limited-run production of "Rogers: The Musical"

Silly Symphony Swings – closed for refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen May 5.

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopen as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery.

Catal Restaurant

Uva Bar

Sprinkles Cupcakes Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple, expected to open Summer 2023

Mickey in Paradise – currently closed for refurbishment. A small assortment of gift items is available at the Pacific Ballroom from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New Disney Vacation Club tower – now under construction. Scheduled to open September 28, 2023

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

2023

2023 Disney100 anniversary celebration – began January 27, 2023

anniversary celebration – began January 27, 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – through April 25, 2023

– through April 25, 2023 Star Wars month – May 1 to June 4, 2023

– May 1 to June 4, 2023 Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – May 2, 4, 8 and 11. All events are sold out.

– May 2, 4, 8 and 11. All events are sold out. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16

– May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16 Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite – June 13 and 15. Tickets on sale via the event website. 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

– January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Everyone

Spring 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property General Public Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 15% off standard and premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 15% off standard and premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 10% off standard and premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details. Spring 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property Magic Key Holder Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 20% off standard and premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 20% off standard and premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 15% off standard and premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions: Spring 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property Disney Visa Card Holder Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 25% off premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 25% off premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 20% off premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

The Disneyland Resort has released several discounts for Spring 2023, with different offers for Disney Visa Card holders, Magic Key holders and the general public. The offers are valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property General Public Magic Key Holder Disney Visa Card Holder Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 15% off standard and premium rooms 20% off standard and premium rooms 25% off premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 15% off standard and premium rooms 20% off standard and premium rooms 25% off premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 10% off standard and premium rooms 15% off standard and premium rooms 20% off premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

– Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

4/23 4/24 4/25 4/26 4/27 4/28 4/29 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

F&W Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100

Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 4/30 5/1 5/2 5/3 5/4 5/5 5/6 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

DaD: Star Wars Nite Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100

Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

DaD: Star Wars Nite Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 5/7 5/8 5/9 5/10 5/11 5/12 5/13 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

DaD: Star Wars Nite Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100

Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

DaD: Star Wars Nite Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 5/14 5/15 5/16 5/17 5/18 5/19 5/20 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 5/21 5/22 5/23 5/24 5/25 5/26 5/27 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 5/28 5/29 5/30 5/31 6/1 6/2 6/3 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

